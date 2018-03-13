Bankrupt Baltimore 'Somehow' Finds Money To Fund Lawyers For Illegal Immigrants

Baltimore ranks high on the “shithole” list for its widespread death and destruction. The city’s population hit a 100-year low in 2017, as residents are fleeing neighborhoods to escape the violent crime. The federal government stepped in last year at the request of the mayor to get the city under control. Intelligent agencies are circling above with light aircraft using optics and other spy-tech to monitor residents, meanwhile, a network of cameras on the city streets use facial recognition software to track citizen.

Furthermore, Baltimore's homicide per capita is on par with Venezuela, a country that is suffering from an economic collapse in South America.

Combined with violent crime, the opioid crisis is adding fuel to the fire signaling that the most violent days are just ahead.

To say that the city is in a state of decline would be a major understatement.  Everywhere you look there are abandoned buildings and homes, and as you drive through some of the worst areas you can actually see drug addicts just lying in the streets.  Just like so many other communities all over this country, decades of liberal policies have taken a brutal toll, and now the city is just a rotting, decaying shell of the glorious metropolis that it once was.

There are some sections of Baltimore that you simply do not go into once the sun goes down.  And actually it isn’t a very good idea to go into those areas during the day either. 

Being a Baltimore resident these days doesn't seem to be that enticing a proposition.  Unfortunately, crumbling water infrastructure has only added to the agony of residents that occupy what increasingly looks like a failed city.  As The Baltimore Sun noted in December, a series of water bill hikes, an effort designed to raise money to repair the city's crumbling water infrastructure, has left the poorest residents facing bills equal to 20% of their monthly income.

In 8 percent of the city’s census tracts, the poorest fifth of households face water bills costing more than 20 percent of their income, Colton estimated.

In a quarter of the tracts, the poorest fifth face bills amounting to between 10 and 20 percent of their income.

“People just genuinely can't afford to pay ever-increasing water rates,” she said.

Not surprisingly, few Baltimore households have actually budgeted 20% of their annual income for water expenditures which has resulted in many simply skipping payments and others even losing their homes... events which have prompted local city council officials to consider sweeping reforms on how water is priced.

*  *  *

So having said all that, it may surprise residents of this city that their mayor - amid desperate budget problems - somehow found $200,000 to pay for lawyers to help illegal immigrants.

As HotAir.com's Jazz Shaw reports, in their recently completed 2018 budget negotiations, Baltimore wound up having to make cuts so deep they eliminated funding for things like new street lights and trash cans.

And all of that was happening at the same time as they struggled to fund law enforcement efforts aimed at tamping down their historic murder rate.

But somehow, in a bit of financial legerdemain, they came up with $200K to pay for attorneys for illegal aliens fighting deportation orders.

Baltimore’s spending panel is expected to approve $200,000 on Wednesday to pay for lawyers who will represent immigrants who are facing deportation.

The head of the mayor Catherine Pugh’s immigrant affairs office said the approval would allow the first lawyers to get work within weeks.

The money is scheduled to go before a vote of the Board of Estimates. Half of it is in the form of a grant from the Vera Institute of Justice, a New York nonprofit, and the other half is from the city’s coffers.

There’s a lesson here about priorities somewhere, but I get the feeling that the City Council wouldn’t listen even if someone stopped by to brief them on it.

As Shaw concludes, with all the problems Baltimore is trying to wrestle to the ground (and actually making some progress on lately, much to their credit), is this really where you want to be expending your energy and resources?

Too many illegal aliens wind up involved in gang violence and Charm City already has more than enough of that. They also tax the city’s resources in a place where the safety net is already strained to the point of rupture.

If you’re assigning these attorneys to fight deportation orders, that means that ICE has already looked into the matter and the individuals in question are here illegally. Why would you be fighting their removal? There’s no question that they don’t belong here. Shouldn’t your first loyalty be to the citizens of your city? Not to put to fine of a point on it, but... seriously.

Just ask Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf?!!

DownWithYogaPants Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

Good god that lady is ugly.  It's like a nose went out and found a body to attach itself to.  And that wig. Always with the wigs.  Went into a hair shop in St Louis just to see.  The only businesses left in the area I lived in were nail salons and wig shops.  Such is life in outer Nigeria where shoplifting is rampant.

So Baltimore is a human shredding machine. Perhaps we do want gimmigrants to go there. 

Just wanted a short vid of her talking saying Baltimore is a cosmopolitan college town with people from all over the world.  Yikes. Imagine some intelligent college student ( in STEM)  thinking he's made it and then arriving in Baltimore.  Yowy Zowy.  The cold sweat of realizing you made a truly colossal error.

If we could get the PhD students that come to Brazil to go to the USA we'd come out ahead.  All we get are the bean burritos.

TheRideNeverEnds wee-weed up Tue, 03/13/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

I don’t know but what these people are doing is literally treason; they should all be put to death.  Day of the rope when? 

 

18 U.S. Code § 2381 - Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(2)(J), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

GUS100CORRINA DownWithYogaPants Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

The article highlights the need to vote OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections. 

Choose wisely America for the days are evil and Baltimore is a poster child for what can go wrong in a community where CORRUPT and EVIL leaders are put into office.

"Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

---John Adams

css1971 DownWithYogaPants Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

A few hundred thousand dollars worth of Hi-Point C9s, + a similar amount worth of boxes of 9mm hollowpoints dropped off on Baltimore street corners will pretty much solve the problem.

As I see it, a million bucks is small change. Crowdfund it?

 

p.s. Is that Jar-jar Binks?

rf80412 HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

The Nazis' mistake was becoming obsessed with aesthetics.

Otherwise, eugenics is very rigorous.  You're talking about using artificial selection to defy regression to the mean and over many generations turning some group of outliers into the norm.  Before 1945, most Western countries had programs - some large, well-funded, and aggressive, most not - to sterilize (female) criminals and prostitutes, the physically and mentally disabled, and the "degenerate" poor, which included white trash as well as ghetto dwellers.

The hot and/or rich have always sought each other out.

css1971 rf80412 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 20:30 Permalink

Beyond the ethical problems, there's no need for eugenics.

Human females are hypergamous. They naturally find high status (wealthy) males attractive. You can see this on dating web sites stats and it's very marked. Only the top ~15% of males get chosen.

=> Historically we all have twice as many female ancestors as male. The average was obviously 2 wives, or wife + mistress for some and none for the rest.

So. Women practice eugenics constantly.

Not Too Important HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

The Nazis got all their race ideas from the Americans. It all started at Stanford, if I remember correctly, with a big think tank in NY. The Germans came over on a regular basis.

Margaret Sanger was one of them, and she became Planned Parenthood.

If someone has cancer, you go to the doctor to remove it. No one lets cancer thrive if they can avoid it.

So, who draws the lines? That's the million dollar question.

Ex-Oligarch DownWithYogaPants Tue, 03/13/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

" Imagine some intelligent college student ( in STEM)  thinking he's made it and then arriving in Baltimore.  Yowy Zowy.  The cold sweat of realizing you made a truly colossal error."

One of my high-achieving relatives is a student at Johns Hopkins in a STEM field. It's one of the top programs in the world in her particular subject. She and her classmates live on campus or in the couple blocks surrounding it, and just never leave that area.  She's halfway through her junior year and has yet to explore Baltimore at all, but then she's a remarkably hard worker.

GUS100CORRINA Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

Bankrupt Baltimore 'Somehow' Finds Money To Fund Lawyers For Illegal Immigrants

My response: CORRUPTION and EVIL as far as the eye can see. Truly sad when one realizes that the children in this community will be the ultimate victims.

thegreatsleuth Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

That makes them complicit in a crime.

The amount of children in maximum security prisons in maryland out number most jails around the country with adults. Check out hickey school and boys village. They randomly target youth not on race but on poverty levels. They scoop them up and jail them from youth to adult. Its a process that makes them _ _ _ ca$h.

Umh Tue, 03/13/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

The residents of Baltimore are to stupid to understand that the illegal immigrants are taking their employment opportunities.