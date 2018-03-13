China Is A Greater Threat To The US Than Russia, Pompeo Says

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:17

After a year of delivering President Trump's daily intelligence briefing, CIA Director Mike Pompeo is finally getting his shot  at the big chair.

Assuming Pompeo's nomination sails through the Senate (in January 2017, he was easily confirmed as CIA director in a 66-32 vote), he cold officially take over for Tillerson as soon as the first or second week in April. Back then, Pompeo faced resistence from a small but vocal contingent of Senate Democrats, and - of course - Rand Paul.

Rumors that Pompeo would replace Tillerson at the State Department have been circulating since at least October, when we published a post entitled "Will CIA Director Mike Pompeo Replace Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State?"

As investors attempt to suss out what, exactly, Pompeo's nomination means for markets, Citi published a note breaking down his positions on several key issues while providing a brief biography of one of the most powerful men in Washington.

Until he was selected to serve as Trump's CIA director, Pompeo represented Kansas' 4th district in the House, having been voted in as part of the Tea Party wave of 2010. He was then reelected in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Before that, Pompeo graduated first in his class from West Point Military Academy, and later received a JD from Harvard.

Moving on to his views on Russia, Pompeo differs from Tillerson in two important ways. The first, according to Citi, probably made him extremely attractive to Trump: Pompeo doesn't believe that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election.

"Americans should rest assured that we have a very good understanding of the Russian program and how to make sure that Americans continue to be kept safe from threats from Vladimir Putin," Pompeo said.

Pompeo is also considerably more hawkish in his foreign policy views than Tillerson: He wants progress with North Korea, but is keeping his "eyes wide open."

On Sunday, Pompeo made the following comment during an appearance on Fox News:

"Never before have we had the North Koreans in a position where their economy was at such risk, here their leadership was under such pressure. Make no mistake: while these negotiations are going on, there will be no concessions made."

Pompeo also harbors the view, shared by several senior Pentagon officials, that China is a greater long-term threat to the US than Russia:

"The Chinese have a much bigger footprint upon which to execute that mission than the Russians do.. We can watch very focused efforts to steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies - with people who are going to work on behalf of the Chinese government against America. We see it in our schools. We see it in our hospitals and medicals systems. We see it throughout corporate America. It's also true in other parts of the world... including Europe and the UK."

Finally, Pompeo is a proponent of broad-based surveillance (which is what drew the opposition from Rand Paul).

"Congress should pass a law re-establishing collection of all metadata, and combining it with publicly available financial and lifestyle information into a comprehensive, searchable database. Legal and bureaucratic impediments to surveillance should be removed. That includes Presidential Policy Directive-28, which bestows privacy rights on foreigners and imposes burdensome requirements to justify data collection."

President Trump is expected to announce a handful of other personnel changes by the end of the week - with rumors circulating that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster could be next.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 5
???ö? JimmyJones Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

Russia is like five Canada's.  Mostly they just want to live peacefully even though unmentionable others lust for Russian land.

Russia does not want to replace the USA as the number one world power. China does. And China will. Because too much of the USA has its head up its degenerate rapper ass.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
garcam123 Give_me_liberty_or Tue, 03/13/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

can we get somebody to bomb Langley when this terrorist piece of worthless shit is "in the office"?

Please Mr. Un or whatever the fuck your name is?

Let's see if we can also catch that new cunt they have at the CEE_YYYYY___AAAAAAAA!

Blow the fucking world up COCKSUCKERS!  I'm old and don't give a fuck.....at least I hope I don't re-incarnate back to this pus filled shithole!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
thegreatsleuth Squid Viscous Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

After israel created gene/dna targeting chicken that attacks certain ethnic types like people in china,
doubtful israel will last more than a day in battle.

Would be the quickest destruction of a country evar. Looking forward to peace on the planet! WE WILL BE DANCING ON THE NEAREST VAN!!!! Soon the planet will be free from the octopus and elephant for good! Thank you!!!!!!!

I say attack China! PLEASE! WE NEED ISRAEL DESTROYED AND THE DUAL CITIZEN TRAITORS HUNG.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GoingBig Joe Trader Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

When will you people start looking at data?

We have had more manufacturing loss to automation than to China and if you think the  ones that were lost to China are coming back then you need even more education. Because when the labor gets expensive (ie here in US) the labor will get replaced with bots. 

You need to get past the "factories need to come back" schtick. When they do come back they won't be hiring, it will be to save shipping costs!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Kayman GoingBig Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

"We have had more manufacturing loss to automation"????????????????????????????

What a crock. Since you want to "start looking at data, then let's see the data supports you."

Let's bring factories back, and all the value added, even if we are making "automated" factories. 

It's not like the scrapped out American factories were all outdated. The factories that the Chinese won't let you see are all more out-dated than American factories ever were. But no labor standards and no pollution controls makes a factory very competitive and our enemy very rich. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
blindfaith ???ö? Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:29 Permalink

 

 

This man knows full well that under OBAMA, and the Silicon Valley mob, China got all the technology it wanted without doing a damn thing.

Where does he think the bits and pieces of his military gear are made? All those chips and programed modules that go into the USA arms, planes, and tanks.

 

please.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Posa blindfaith Tue, 03/13/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

As with all Presidents, Obama did EXACTLY what his corporate bosses wanted him to do... China never put a gun to our head... the multi-nationals executed unilateral surrender... the Chinese were more than happy to comply... do you blame 'em?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jambo Mambo Bill ???ö? Tue, 03/13/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

BS, China wants business ! It doesn't want to replace America... who wants it? Big empire strategy is a fail strategy... the US is bankrupt... When the US has spent trillions in defense China is spending couple trillion in infrastructure... Chinese folks don't think like Westerns, they want to dominate in business, yes, but they are a passive power. US 1000 bases across the World... China couple? no comparison.

We are witnessing the empire die... and a multi power World is upon us... 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
thegreatsleuth JimmyJones Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

China is ZERO threat.

Only fools who watch israel Television PROGRAMMING are tuned to the latest SCARE TACTIC.

Getting israels enemies to FIGHT EACH OTHER! While the mv behind their backs and SABATOGE both.

CHINA IS NO FOOL AND WILL VAPORIZE TEL AVIV
FIRST

Israel will be bombed first.

China is no fool, why fight the hand when y9ou can TAKE OUT THE HEAD (israel)
美國愛中國以色列恨中國以色列擁有美國以色列是撒旦攻擊以色列炸彈以色列美國中國一起
China

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 DillyDilly Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

@ Dilly,

 

Pedophilia is the last gate to go through to get accepted into the satanic ruling cult. It's the threat of exposure that is the fear glue that keeps it all going. If one goes down, they all go down. Which is why there is no effort by the feral bureau of investigation to bust the pedo ring or any other obvious Treason & Sedition by their very own including the DOJ.  

It's a Global Massive Sex Compromised Intelligence Operation ring run out of the Deep State headquartered in Israel by the ZioNeoConFascist.

SEARCH:

The Yinon Plan

Operation Talpiot.

 

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lKe32JerYws

 

Operation Talpiot (Mossad) is a 40 year plan of full spectrum domination of the information telecommunication industry..worldwide.

It's an ongoing operation since the 70's and they have kill switches everywhere. The treasonous and corrupt US .gov has transported all the technology industry to Tel Aviv.

I don't give a flying Fuck that they are possibly watching me. I know who the enemy is, that's all that counts.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 1
Mike Masr Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Russia and China are the founding member states of The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) an intergovernmental economic and military alliance of mutual security.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forces:

Active personnel 5,325,000
Reserve personnel 7,675,000
Available personnel for immediate activation and Conscription 192,039,958

Total of personnel 205,039,958

The economic and numerical might of China, together with the military prowess and the vast, modernized nuclear arsenal of Russia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jlcUyUaOS4

 

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
RafterManFMJ Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

America is like your crazy nut job uncle wearing a pope hat made of aluminum foil and seeing “threats” everywhere 

the only material theat to my own life, safety and security that I can see comes from DC