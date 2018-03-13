China Is A Greater Threat To The US Than Russia, Pompeo Says

After a year of delivering President Trump's daily intelligence briefing, CIA Director Mike Pompeo is finally getting his shot at the big chair.
Assuming Pompeo's nomination sails through the Senate (in January 2017, he was easily confirmed as CIA director in a 66-32 vote), he cold officially take over for Tillerson as soon as the first or second week in April. Back then, Pompeo faced resistence from a small but vocal contingent of Senate Democrats, and - of course - Rand Paul.
Rumors that Pompeo would replace Tillerson at the State Department have been circulating since at least October, when we published a post entitled "Will CIA Director Mike Pompeo Replace Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State?"
As investors attempt to suss out what, exactly, Pompeo's nomination means for markets, Citi published a note breaking down his positions on several key issues while providing a brief biography of one of the most powerful men in Washington.
Until he was selected to serve as Trump's CIA director, Pompeo represented Kansas' 4th district in the House, having been voted in as part of the Tea Party wave of 2010. He was then reelected in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Before that, Pompeo graduated first in his class from West Point Military Academy, and later received a JD from Harvard.
Moving on to his views on Russia, Pompeo differs from Tillerson in two important ways. The first, according to Citi, probably made him extremely attractive to Trump: Pompeo doesn't believe that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 election.
"Americans should rest assured that we have a very good understanding of the Russian program and how to make sure that Americans continue to be kept safe from threats from Vladimir Putin," Pompeo said.
Pompeo is also considerably more hawkish in his foreign policy views than Tillerson: He wants progress with North Korea, but is keeping his "eyes wide open."
On Sunday, Pompeo made the following comment during an appearance on Fox News:
"Never before have we had the North Koreans in a position where their economy was at such risk, here their leadership was under such pressure. Make no mistake: while these negotiations are going on, there will be no concessions made."
Pompeo also harbors the view, shared by several senior Pentagon officials, that China is a greater long-term threat to the US than Russia:
"The Chinese have a much bigger footprint upon which to execute that mission than the Russians do.. We can watch very focused efforts to steal American information, to infiltrate the United States with spies - with people who are going to work on behalf of the Chinese government against America. We see it in our schools. We see it in our hospitals and medicals systems. We see it throughout corporate America. It's also true in other parts of the world... including Europe and the UK."
Finally, Pompeo is a proponent of broad-based surveillance (which is what drew the opposition from Rand Paul).
"Congress should pass a law re-establishing collection of all metadata, and combining it with publicly available financial and lifestyle information into a comprehensive, searchable database. Legal and bureaucratic impediments to surveillance should be removed. That includes Presidential Policy Directive-28, which bestows privacy rights on foreigners and imposes burdensome requirements to justify data collection."
President Trump is expected to announce a handful of other personnel changes by the end of the week - with rumors circulating that National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster could be next.
Comments
translation: more war, endlessly war. military industrial complex is hiring.
China is far more of a threat. Russia spends the same as Italy on Defense. Not exactly a huge number.
Russia is like five Canada's. Mostly they just want to live peacefully even though unmentionable others lust for Russian land.
Russia does not want to replace the USA as the number one world power. China does. And China will. Because too much of the USA has its head up its degenerate rapper ass.
Bring the jobs & manufacturing back from China. Don't need the military to get involved.
Whatever manufacturing capacity the U.S. can't meet - give it to our European allies, some of which who could really use an economic boost. I'm talking about Hungary. Spain. Even Greece.
Great FIRST DAY ON THE JOB idiot...
Make us a new enemy.
biggest "threat" to the US is, US.
let's get that debt to 25 trillion!
we can get there soon by talking about "threats"
USA! USA!
There's a tiny little country across from Cyprus that's the biggest threat of them all. Can't talk about it though.
Finally a Secretary of State saying something genuinely intelligent.
I agree with you. We need people in office who know who the enemy is.
(((Malta)))
Das anti-Semitic!!!
https://www.brainyquote.com/authors/mike_pompeo
can we get somebody to bomb Langley when this terrorist piece of worthless shit is "in the office"?
Please Mr. Un or whatever the fuck your name is?
Let's see if we can also catch that new cunt they have at the CEE_YYYYY___AAAAAAAA!
Blow the fucking world up COCKSUCKERS! I'm old and don't give a fuck.....at least I hope I don't re-incarnate back to this pus filled shithole!
After israel created gene/dna targeting chicken that attacks certain ethnic types like people in china,
doubtful israel will last more than a day in battle.
Would be the quickest destruction of a country evar. Looking forward to peace on the planet! WE WILL BE DANCING ON THE NEAREST VAN!!!! Soon the planet will be free from the octopus and elephant for good! Thank you!!!!!!!
I say attack China! PLEASE! WE NEED ISRAEL DESTROYED AND THE DUAL CITIZEN TRAITORS HUNG.
China always was the enemy, even when we were sending them arms to fight Japan. Mao didn't even say thank you. And the current Chicoms aren't going to say thank you, either.
Every "Smart" phone on the planet has Chinese military kill switches.
Sure, then go fucking fight China yourself, take your wife and sons with you.
Just what we need.....an empire picking fights left, right and centre!
These fuckers are on one helluva downward spiral.
May I suggest to Russia, China, Iran, et al to start coordinating their responses to bleed this fucking beast dry and stretch it thin till it bankrupts itself.
Mmm, yea, why would he, Chaing Kai-shek was in power until 1949, Japan was a dead man walking when Mao took over, or are you talking about when Germany bombed Pearl Harbor?
Everybody is a fucking bigger threat: maybe US of A should fucking mind our own business and things will get into order.
Perhaps we should start manufacturing chairs to hide under like we hid under in the 1960s
Globalism has failed the USA. Period. Only Germany and Asia were beneficiaries.
Globalism failed the nation, but it sure benefited our political class and their Globalist Corporate masters.
When will you people start looking at data?
We have had more manufacturing loss to automation than to China and if you think the ones that were lost to China are coming back then you need even more education. Because when the labor gets expensive (ie here in US) the labor will get replaced with bots.
You need to get past the "factories need to come back" schtick. When they do come back they won't be hiring, it will be to save shipping costs!
"We have had more manufacturing loss to automation"????????????????????????????
What a crock. Since you want to "start looking at data, then let's see the data supports you."
Let's bring factories back, and all the value added, even if we are making "automated" factories.
It's not like the scrapped out American factories were all outdated. The factories that the Chinese won't let you see are all more out-dated than American factories ever were. But no labor standards and no pollution controls makes a factory very competitive and our enemy very rich.
This man knows full well that under OBAMA, and the Silicon Valley mob, China got all the technology it wanted without doing a damn thing.
Where does he think the bits and pieces of his military gear are made? All those chips and programed modules that go into the USA arms, planes, and tanks.
please.
As with all Presidents, Obama did EXACTLY what his corporate bosses wanted him to do... China never put a gun to our head... the multi-nationals executed unilateral surrender... the Chinese were more than happy to comply... do you blame 'em?
BS, China wants business ! It doesn't want to replace America... who wants it? Big empire strategy is a fail strategy... the US is bankrupt... When the US has spent trillions in defense China is spending couple trillion in infrastructure... Chinese folks don't think like Westerns, they want to dominate in business, yes, but they are a passive power. US 1000 bases across the World... China couple? no comparison.
We are witnessing the empire die... and a multi power World is upon us...
Yeah lots of Cannon Fodder in China.
China is ZERO threat.
Only fools who watch israel Television PROGRAMMING are tuned to the latest SCARE TACTIC.
Getting israels enemies to FIGHT EACH OTHER! While the mv behind their backs and SABATOGE both.
CHINA IS NO FOOL AND WILL VAPORIZE TEL AVIV
FIRST
Israel will be bombed first.
China is no fool, why fight the hand when y9ou can TAKE OUT THE HEAD (israel)
美國愛中國以色列恨中國以色列擁有美國以色列是撒旦攻擊以色列炸彈以色列美國中國一起
China
5 day Chinese Military Intelligence Troll????
"China no threat. Because I say so." ??????
Pity the poor Chinese pilot, flying a plane with 100% "made in China" parts.
Yu fluck, yu raciss! Yu trumtard icky person!
/
Support the BDS movement.
Boycott all israel crap, throw it away into the streets!
Yep, I've already ditched my Intel CPU. Meanwhile, I don't have to ditch a SodaStream machine because I don't have one.
Good start ~ but now you're also gonna have to ditch APPLE, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, MICROSOFT, etc. (which netanyahu was bragging to AIPAC last week all had research centers in Israel now)
https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-netanyahus-2018-address-to-a…
@ Dilly,
Pedophilia is the last gate to go through to get accepted into the satanic ruling cult. It's the threat of exposure that is the fear glue that keeps it all going. If one goes down, they all go down. Which is why there is no effort by the feral bureau of investigation to bust the pedo ring or any other obvious Treason & Sedition by their very own including the DOJ.
It's a Global Massive Sex Compromised Intelligence Operation ring run out of the Deep State headquartered in Israel by the ZioNeoConFascist.
SEARCH:
The Yinon Plan
Operation Talpiot.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lKe32JerYws
Operation Talpiot (Mossad) is a 40 year plan of full spectrum domination of the information telecommunication industry..worldwide.
It's an ongoing operation since the 70's and they have kill switches everywhere. The treasonous and corrupt US .gov has transported all the technology industry to Tel Aviv.
I don't give a flying Fuck that they are possibly watching me. I know who the enemy is, that's all that counts.
Only Microsoft will be difficult to quit. But in the meantime, I just power that sumbitch down when I'm not using it. I've got an actual physical switch on my PSU; none of that hibernate bullshit.
No effing wonder China is pissed. "APPLE, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, MICROSOFT," have moved all their cutting edge research centers out of China and into Israel.
Can I hold onto my IMI Desert Eagle?
Not very practical for concealed carry, but it sure is a kick in the pants to shoot.
@ wishDr.,
Agreed. Simply because the Pentagram, Deep State, CIA, MI6, Mossad have been, are and will continue to lose the War of the Mind’s.
They’re PsyOps & distractions are no longer having an effect.
War however, is the greatest distraction.
"translation: more war, endlessly war. military industrial complex is hiring. "
What do you think the steel and aluminum tariff is all about? Cars?
resumes for State Department jobs overseas:
Name:
Have gun, will travel...
Signature
Starting Salary; $250k/yr
Russia and China are the founding member states of The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) an intergovernmental economic and military alliance of mutual security.
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forces:
Active personnel 5,325,000
Reserve personnel 7,675,000
Available personnel for immediate activation and Conscription 192,039,958
Total of personnel 205,039,958
The economic and numerical might of China, together with the military prowess and the vast, modernized nuclear arsenal of Russia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jlcUyUaOS4
Interesting that the 200,000,000 number came up in a text 2000 years ago, or not.
We've been Shanghaied!
And Russia's a bigger threat to Europe.
Just keep buying Russia's nat. gas.
Merkel/May are the biggest threats to Europe
America is like your crazy nut job uncle wearing a pope hat made of aluminum foil and seeing “threats” everywhere
the only material theat to my own life, safety and security that I can see comes from DC
Look, over there--------------------> A DISTRACTION!
IF YOU DISAGREE WITH ISRAEL,
the israel lobby has been pushing this as its agenda RESPONSES for YEARS:
"misogynistic
homophobic
racisit
anti semetic
reactionary"
thus why people see this CONSTANTLY for the last few years!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3dn-VV3czc
War mongering Jackal. On his very first day.