Close Associate Of Late Russian Billionaire Found Dead In Britain

It's becoming increasingly perilous for Russians living in the UK.
Just days after a chemical toxin was used in an attempted murder on former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal, an attack which has since been blamed on Moscow, this morning a close associate of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky has been found dead in Britain.
Nikolai Glushkov, a former deputy director of Aeroflot, died at the age of 69, Russia's Business FM radio station said, according to the Telegraph. The lawyer, Andrei Borovkov, did not mention a cause of death.
Glushkov left Russia after a Moscow court sentenced him to a two-year suspended sentence for fraud in 2006. In March last year, he was handed a second eight-year sentence in absentia and a one million Russian Ruble fine for allegedly defrauding Aeroflot of $122 million during his tenure as finance director there in the late 1990s.
Glushkov denied all the charges against him. In 2016, he told Russian media that Aeroflot was attempting to sue him in a civil case in the High Court in London.
* * *
Glushkov was reportedly associated with Berezovsky, who was once one of the most powerful businessmen in Russia and was instrumental in Vladimir Putin's rise to power in 1999. He later fell out with the Russian president and fled to London in 2000, where he became one of Mr Putin's most outspoken critics.
The “Godfather” of the Kremlin, as Paul Klebnikov branded him in a book which eventually claimed his life, Boris Berezovsky was the personification of oligarchy in its most ugly form. He played the role of grey cardinal near president Yeltsyn in the 1990s, securing super profits for his business empire and trying to manipulate political process in Russia. He even reportedly “approved” the candidacy of Vladimir Putin as Yeltsyn’s successor back in 1999, being sure that he and his people would be able to curb and control the neophyte politician.
However, as Oriental Review notes, the cold shower came soon. Three weeks after the first Putin’s inauguration, the Berezovsky-controlled media launched a powerful campaign to oppose president’s plans to reform the federal system of Russia, depriving Berezovsky and other tycoons of the tools to manupulate regional authorities. Those were the first maneuvers in a political war which lasted for more than 12 years. Berezovsky was firmly and consistently pressed out of all institutional positions in Russia, a number of legal cases for power abuse, financial fraud and other crimes were opened against him. At the end of 2000 he left Russia for good, settled in London and started his vigorous, costly, but generally futile efforts to oust Putin and recover influence on Kremlin.
By September 2012, when Vladimir Putin was elected for his third term and Berezovsky lost the case against his business rival Roman Abramovich in London’s high court, he surrended. He wrote two repentful private letters to president Putin asking for forgiveness and permission to return to Russia without being put under custody. He certainly did not receive any formal reply from the Russian president, but perhaps by March 2013 he received some kind of other positive signals from Moscow.
According to witnesses, he was full of life and optimism and plans for the future the very day March 23, 2013 when he was found dead in a bathroom of his Ascot’s house, shortly after a European "bail in" of Cypriot banks drained billions in Russian deposits kept with the country's then insolvent banks.
The official investigation concluded that it was “an act of suicide” failing to provide any supportive evidence. Most likely he was about to leave Britain for good with his fiancé Katerina Sabirova (she had paid e-tickets way to Israel for March 25, 2013), so the MI6 spymasters supervising “project Berezovsky”, closely monitoring him and being aware of his intentions, could not afford let him go out of their reach.
Comments
MI6 is behind all of this UK nonsense because Russian election is days away!
big deal..."friend of american technology giant dies while on vacation."
i agreee Mike..it is far more likely that if there is any fire behind this smoke it was started my MI6 rather than Red Square
In reply to MI6 is behind all of this UK… by Mike Masr
WTF?
In reply to big deal..."friend of… by wildbad
"The “Godfather” of the Kremlin, as Paul Klebnikov branded him in a book which eventually claimed his life, Boris Berezovsky was the personification of oligarchy in its most ugly form. He played the role of grey cardinal near president Yeltsyn in the 1990s, securing super profits for his business empire and trying to manipulate political process in Russia."
From Wikipedia:
"Boris Abramovich Berezovsky was born in 1946, in Moscow, to Abram Markovich Berezovsky (1911–1979),[31] a Jewish civil engineer in construction works,[32][33] and his wife, Anna Aleksandrovna Gelman (22 November 1923 – 3 September 2013).[34] Berezovsky always stressed his Jewish heritage"
Glushkov, of course, was also a Jew. Putin assassinating one of Berezovsky's associates is just one more step in his consolidation of power from the Jews who seized the country in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse.
In reply to March 2013????? ZH, you do… by IH8OBAMA
no, Berezovsky wanted back, had reached to Putin
Because his usefulness had nothing left.
Certain in UK had much lose from this turning.
In reply to "The “Godfather” of the… by Buckaroo Banzai
Jews paying for the assassination of Christian Czar Nicolai Romanov. After all the Bolsheviks were filthy Jews.
In reply to big deal..."friend of… by wildbad
And the Romanovs were filthy pigs that deserved to be killed. By what right did they became despotic rulers of Russia? They weren't even ethnic Russians, they were despotic Germans that ceased control of all European monarchies. At least Jews and mostly Russians had enough sense and will to rid the nation of these privileged aristocrats.
In reply to Jews paying for the… by Jumanji1959
What is the link to Hillary Clinton, that's all we need to know.
In reply to MI6 is behind all of this UK… by Mike Masr
Yeltsin election interference and probably DS senior commie advisor on subversion of the USA Gorby
In reply to What is the link to Hillary… by chubbar
Given that Hillary/Deep State is on the same side as the Russian Jewish Oligarchs, it's actually doubtful that this was a case of Arkancide, or a Deep State hit. Unless Glushkov was about to turn, there's no way they'd kill him.
Putin probably had him whacked.
In reply to What is the link to Hillary… by chubbar
MI6, the CIA and the Mossad are clearly the most evil organizations reigning over the earth. Until they are gone the world will be subject to increasing and generally increased: terrorism; human, drug and arms trafficking; nation destabilizations; and wars.
In reply to MI6 is behind all of this UK… by Mike Masr
LOL, election
In reply to MI6 is behind all of this UK… by Mike Masr
Arkancide via Londonistan.
Hillary strikes again...
http://www.cnn.com/CNN/Programs/anderson.cooper.360/blog/2007/12/did-hillary-clinton-kill-benazir-bhutto.html
Did Hillary Clinton kill Benazir Bhutto? Not quite, though Barack Obama's right hand man thinks she may have had something to do with it.
"She was a strong supporter of the war in Iraq," David Axelrod said, speaking of Hillary "which we would submit, is one of the reasons why we were diverted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and al-Qaeda, who may have been players in this event today. So that's a judgment she'll have to defend."
The purge continues
He is purging his own picks retard. wasn't he going to hire good people? Was he just full of shit like you are?
In reply to The purge continues by Bill of Rights
Wrong article you dumb fucking 1 week stooge. Another interchangeable sockpuppet graces ZH with it's hate and stupidity.
In reply to He is purging his own picks… by Trumpury Clinton
yes, the doucherag is strong when one cant even troll the right article. must have lost track while digesting the tide pod.
In reply to Wrong article you dumb fuck. by Got The Wrong No
We are getting off message...
Da Joos!
In reply to yes, the doucherag is strong… by homericninjas
Give the guy a break - it's hard to keep track when you have 6 screens and 15 different log-ins on the go, buried in a cubicle farm in the desert, somewhere top secret. Poor guy genuinely thought he would be defending his country from terrorists and subversives, and he's stuck posting inanities about trump and Clinton. Who dares, wins and all that.
Have some sympathy for the poor trolls - it's not their fault.
In reply to yes, the doucherag is strong… by homericninjas
Nobody hates the Russians more than the Jews. Start by looking at the Mossad.
Lots of Russians hate Russians too.
In reply to Nobody hates the Russians… by roddy6667
Nobody hates the Russians more than the Jews. Start by looking at the Mossad.
But what about extraterrestrials? Do you hate Russians, too?
In reply to Nobody hates the Russians… by roddy6667
Another idiot! Have you ever spoken to an ethnic Pole. Most Jews love Russia and are proud of their Russian heritage.
In reply to Nobody hates the Russians… by roddy6667
Bad week for Russian jew oligarchs (past & present) & friends
jews killing their own (& trying to make it look like Putin did it)
war is coming
Blame Russia for "attacking" Britain?
not so fast:
or rather, why the very hurried "rush to judgement"?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/double-agent-sergei-skripal-theres-more-t…
"Today we settle all family business, so don't insult my intelligence you didn't cooperate with MI6..."
"Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you renounce satan..."
Was it a "nerve agent"?.. Or did he just "beat himself to death" like Lesin (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-28/fbi-releases-docs-claiming-rt…)?...
oh shit. deep state is clearing house. what's the Clinton connection?
That Rosa Klebb poison knife in her shoe keeps making her trip on stairs & fall down.
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/_wwXHtmnVHCI/TA3TSWH1AEI/AAAAAAAAAo4/XPnOtZOC6…
In reply to oh shit. deep state is… by wishDr.
Oh, okay, I see.... just because he had a plastic bag over his head and an assortment of small puncture wounds on his chest cavity and then fell eight stories to the pavement below, all the conspiracy theorists come out of the woodwork and try to deny that it was just natural causes. Geeezzz......
This is turning into the Roman empire around here
This reminds me of the stories of Assad gassing his own people after he had beat back Issis.
The timing didn't make any sense. Russia knows it is under a microscope for all the Russia gate hysteria. Why in the world would they do a murder by nerve gas attack where they would be such an obvious suspect.
In reply to This is turning into the… by U4 eee aaa
Clinton-Russia #BodyCount #clintonBodyCount
its not over, more "cleaning" coming. Makes me think somebody is getting close.
London's climate became unhealthy for fugitive crooks from Russia.
What's with all the little faggots going on about Hitlary?
She's gone, finished, dust, a nothing!
Seems strange, people saying they hate Obama and Hitlary, yet they mention them in every post!!!
Russians are not as surprised as this manager when Western "intelligence" starts to smack itself senseless.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pJC0FLA3Sk
tentacles wrap around the planet. all of this has nothing to do with the clintoons i'm sure of.
Sater was born in Moscow into a Russian Jewish family, the son of Mikhail Sheferovsky and Rachel Sheferovskaya. He has a sister, Regina. The family immigrated to Israel when Felix was 8 years old to avoid religious persecution in the Soviet Union, and eventually came to the United States, living in Baltimore, Maryland before settling in Brighton Beach, New York in 1974.[4] Felix and his sister adopted the surname Sater. Mikhail Sheferovsky (also known as Michael Sheferofsky) states that the family name was Saterov at some point (Сатаров).[10] According to the FBI, Mikhail Sheferovsky was an underboss for Russian Mafia "boss of bosses" Semion Mogilevich and convicted of extorting money from local restaurants, grocery stores, and a medical clinic.[11]
Can we ship Dennis Gartman to London with a Russian alias and passport?
Jew haters out in force, as usual, here!
My problem is with the clintons, bushes and maybe that little bitch, lying barry! I say "maybe" about the little bitch, because she is fairly incompetent!
together in arms as zionazis.
In reply to Jew haters out in force, as… by PunchyBinThinkn
Yes, I hate the Jews... what are you going to do about it? Send more young female Jews to run mall scams from kiosks?
Standard Disclaimer: There are plenty of web sites that pander to Jews, if not outright engage in the ritual of kissing the Jewish puckered starfish. Perhaps you should try there, it might even be more to your liking.
In reply to Jew haters out in force, as… by PunchyBinThinkn
She was trying to sell me this:
https://www.premier-deadsea.com/en/supreme-skin-minerals-eye-care ($449.99)
for the low low price of $169.99...
If you find these people, the best thing you can do is call Homeland Security on them.
Standard Fuck Off Disclaimer: https://www.timesofisrael.com/dead-sea-product-hawkers-skirt-law-decenc…
In reply to Yes, I hate the Jews... what… by cheech_wizard
Crash plane into tower of London. Rebuild on site, Just one stinking big mosque. Just putting the idea out there for the NWO bosses to consider.
I think May is picking a fight with the Russians with USA lives and treasure.
looks like putin knows what to do with zionazis.
Now anytime a Russian dies its a murder....come on..these guys are so out of shape...its probably his liver failed