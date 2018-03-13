Close Associate Of Late Russian Billionaire Found Dead In Britain

Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:41

It's becoming increasingly perilous for Russians living in the UK.

Just days after a chemical toxin was used in an attempted murder on former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal, an attack which has since been blamed on Moscow, this morning a close associate of the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky has been found dead in Britain.

Nikolai Glushkov, a former deputy director of Aeroflot, died at the age of 69, Russia's Business FM radio station said, according to the Telegraph. The lawyer, Andrei Borovkov, did not mention a cause of death.

Nikolai Glushkov, a close ally of Putin critic Boris Berezovsky

Glushkov left Russia after a Moscow court sentenced him to a two-year suspended sentence for fraud in 2006. In March last year, he was handed a second eight-year sentence in absentia and a one million Russian Ruble fine for allegedly defrauding Aeroflot of $122 million during his tenure as finance director there in the late 1990s.

Glushkov denied all the charges against him. In 2016, he told Russian media that Aeroflot was attempting to sue him in a civil case in the High Court in London.

* * *

Glushkov was reportedly associated with Berezovsky, who was once one of the most powerful businessmen in Russia and was instrumental in Vladimir Putin's rise to power in 1999. He later fell out with the Russian president and fled to London in 2000, where he became one of Mr Putin's most outspoken critics.

The “Godfather” of the Kremlin, as Paul Klebnikov branded him in a book which eventually claimed his life,  Boris Berezovsky was the  personification of oligarchy in its most ugly form. He played the role of grey cardinal near president Yeltsyn in the 1990s, securing super profits for his business empire and trying to manipulate political process in Russia. He even reportedly “approved” the candidacy of Vladimir Putin as Yeltsyn’s successor back in 1999, being sure that he and his people would be able to curb and control the neophyte politician.

Boris Berezovsky in London
Boris Berezovsky in London

However, as Oriental Review notes, the cold shower came soon. Three weeks after the first Putin’s inauguration, the Berezovsky-controlled media launched a powerful campaign to oppose president’s plans to reform the federal system of Russia, depriving Berezovsky and other tycoons of the tools to manupulate regional authorities. Those were the first maneuvers in a political war which lasted for more than 12 years. Berezovsky was firmly and  consistently pressed out of all institutional positions in Russia, a number of legal cases for power abuse, financial fraud and other crimes were opened against him. At the end of 2000 he left Russia for good, settled in London and started his vigorous, costly, but generally futile efforts to oust Putin and recover influence on Kremlin.

By September 2012, when Vladimir Putin was elected for his third term and Berezovsky lost the case against his business rival Roman Abramovich in London’s high court, he surrended. He wrote two repentful private letters to president Putin asking for forgiveness and permission to return to Russia without being put under custody. He certainly did not receive any formal reply from the Russian president, but perhaps by March 2013 he received some kind of other positive signals from Moscow.

According to witnesses, he was full of life and optimism and plans for the future the very day March 23, 2013 when he was found dead in a bathroom of his Ascot’s house, shortly after a European "bail in" of Cypriot banks drained billions in Russian deposits kept with the country's then insolvent banks.

The official investigation concluded that it was “an act of suicide” failing to provide any supportive evidence. Most likely he was about to leave Britain for good with his fiancé Katerina Sabirova (she had paid e-tickets way to Israel for March 25, 2013), so the MI6 spymasters supervising “project Berezovsky”, closely monitoring him and being aware of his intentions, could not afford  let him go out of their reach.

"The “Godfather” of the Kremlin, as Paul Klebnikov branded him in a book which eventually claimed his life,  Boris Berezovsky was the  personification of oligarchy in its most ugly form. He played the role of grey cardinal near president Yeltsyn in the 1990s, securing super profits for his business empire and trying to manipulate political process in Russia."

"Boris Abramovich Berezovsky was born in 1946, in Moscow, to Abram Markovich Berezovsky (1911–1979),[31] a Jewish civil engineer in construction works,[32][33] and his wife, Anna Aleksandrovna Gelman (22 November 1923 – 3 September 2013).[34] Berezovsky always stressed his Jewish heritage"

Glushkov, of course, was also a Jew. Putin assassinating one of Berezovsky's associates is just one more step in his consolidation of power from the Jews who seized the country in the aftermath of the Soviet collapse.

And the Romanovs were filthy pigs that deserved to be killed. By what right did they became despotic rulers of Russia? They weren't even ethnic Russians, they were despotic Germans that ceased control of all European monarchies. At least Jews and mostly Russians had enough sense and will to rid the nation of these privileged aristocrats.

http://www.cnn.com/CNN/Programs/anderson.cooper.360/blog/2007/12/did-hillary-clinton-kill-benazir-bhutto.html

Did Hillary Clinton kill Benazir Bhutto? Not quite, though Barack Obama's right hand man thinks she may have had something to do with it.

"She was a strong supporter of the war in Iraq," David Axelrod said, speaking of Hillary "which we would submit, is one of the reasons why we were diverted from Afghanistan, Pakistan and al-Qaeda, who may have been players in this event today. So that's a judgment she'll have to defend."

Give the guy a break - it's hard to keep track when you have 6 screens and 15 different log-ins on the go, buried in a cubicle farm in the desert, somewhere top secret. Poor guy genuinely thought he would be defending his country from terrorists and subversives, and he's stuck posting inanities about trump and Clinton. Who dares, wins and all that.

Have some sympathy for the poor trolls - it's not their fault.

"Today we settle all family business,  so don't insult my intelligence you didn't cooperate with MI6..."

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you renounce satan..."

Oh, okay, I see.... just because he had a plastic bag over his head and an assortment of small puncture wounds on his chest cavity and then fell eight stories to the pavement below, all the conspiracy theorists come out of the woodwork and try to deny that it was just natural causes.  Geeezzz...... 

What's with all the little faggots going on about Hitlary?

She's gone, finished, dust, a nothing!

Seems strange, people saying they hate Obama and Hitlary, yet they mention them in every post!!!

 

 

tentacles wrap around the planet.  all of this has nothing to do with the clintoons i'm sure of.

Sater was born in Moscow into a Russian Jewish family, the son of Mikhail Sheferovsky and Rachel Sheferovskaya. He has a sister, Regina. The family immigrated to Israel when Felix was 8 years old to avoid religious persecution in the Soviet Union, and eventually came to the United States, living in Baltimore, Maryland before settling in Brighton Beach, New York in 1974.[4] Felix and his sister adopted the surname Sater. Mikhail Sheferovsky (also known as Michael Sheferofsky) states that the family name was Saterov at some point (Сатаров).[10] According to the FBI, Mikhail Sheferovsky was an underboss for Russian Mafia "boss of bosses" Semion Mogilevich and convicted of extorting money from local restaurants, grocery stores, and a medical clinic.[11]﻿

 

 

Jew haters out in force, as usual, here!  

My problem is with the clintons, bushes and maybe that little bitch, lying barry!  I say "maybe" about the little bitch, because she is fairly incompetent!

