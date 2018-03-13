Consumer Prices Accelerate As Apparel, Car Insurance Costs Jump

January's Core CPI spiked rates over 12bps but since then they have fallen back to almost unchanged and rallied into today's February print, suggesting a miss.
However, February CPI printed higher than January, rising 2.2% YoY as expected. However, Core CPI slowed from January to 1.8% (es expected). Drops in new and used vehicles, food, and fuel prices helped steady the consumer cost rise.
Under the hood, subcomponents show a very mixed message...
The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.2 percent in February. The shelter index increased 0.2 percent, with the indexes for rent and owners' equivalent rent both rising 0.2 percent and the index for lodging away from home unchanged.
The apparel index continued to rise, increasing 1.5 percent in February following a 1.7-percent rise in January. The index for motor vehicle insurance also continued to increase sharply, rising 1.7 percent in February.
The index for household furnishings and operations rose 0.3 percent in February. The education index increased 0.2 percent, as did the index for personal care. The indexes for alcoholic beverages and tobacco also increased in February.
Notably, looking at next month, the annual growth rate of core CPI will mechanically rise by around 20bps in the March data release just from annualizing the -10% decline in wireless telephone services. This should help core CPI to exceed +2.0% yoy in March.
Finally, we note that 10Y Treasury yields are 2bps higher than before the January CPI print that spiked rates 12bps higher...
Car insurance jumps? No shit. Buffett gonna get his profits.
Meanwhile several countries are already paying over 20% of tax revenues to sevice their national debts. Once inflation picks up its game over:
http://thesoundingline.com/sovereign-debt-crisis-interest-expenses-alre…
CPI over the Fed's "target" of 2.00%, at 2.20%. Higher inflation & more rate hikes are #Bullish... as is everything.
After decades, I kissed GEICO goodbye. Had a claim and their adjustor was non-responsive. I had to contact him all the time to keep things moving. Switched to Erie and saved a couple hundred dollars. One would think being decades with an insurance company and having hardly any claims (last one was hail) that I would be getting the lowest rate. Think again. I had GEICO calling me afterwards saying they could lower my rate. Too late. Should have done that long, long ago. Buffett can keep GEICO. They advertise better than they perform.
We did 20 years ago. Every medicine you purchase is from an insurance company fronting as a mom and pop drug store in some form or another.
So you mean insurance companies pay for the drugs they are also selling?
Really?
If the Fed's mandate are stable prices then they failed big time. Just look at the cost of health care !!!!
That only applies to the price of a cheeseburger at Mcdonalds, the rest is off the books price inflation.
The real cost of living has (like the population) been increasing in an exponential manner. The owners of the Fed know this. This is why they will continue to steal real assets and all the products of your labor so long as you continue to accept the "money" they create with no real work, no real risk, and no new collateral requirements!
The purchasing power of your dollar is halved, or more, every 20 years. Like clockwork.
Yes, all fiat currency is going to zero. The real question is what happens once we hit that event horizon?
What happens is a lot of animals go extinct and no one knows what to do or what the hell they are doing, so, have you got your tickets to board the ark yet. Or are you amongst those barred entry?
>The real question is what happens once we hit that event horizon?
The fiat trade deficits close.. value for value.
I haven’t looked in for an update but am unaware of any apparel or fabric producer filing a petition with the USITC as of yet. May be a long while off yet and it seems a little more likely to me that it may be one of the OG fabric mills with some spunk left that gets the ball rolling. If you can believe it we actually have some mills that have been hanging on for dear life all these years. Prices for goods in these categories could have very steep price increases, it will be important for manufacturers to look for ways to aggressively cut out the price multiplying intermediaries standing between them and their customers. There is a vast number of jobs that could be clawed back into the country in this sector though. Community colleges could provide quick and affordable training programs. And then there is the potential for increased profits in domestic fiber farming. Sheep and cotton plants are both kinda cute.
It is those who we must purchase our consumption from who decide what we call money. Take some silver rounds into home Depot and let me know what you get in exchange. Fighting the financial system WE have built and sustained is futility.
You must change people to change our world. We apparently like the world we created.
Bullshit. I have exchanged silver, services, and produce for many things lately. So what if I get a funny look at a large corporate store...
your guys world is a temporary weight station on the way to a destination that has yet to be created. riddle me that.
bullish right / sarc
the most engineered measure in the world............so much so that I dont even care what it says, I'm still not going to spend any more based on this nonsense; all it does is allow the central banks to keep up the theft.
Numbers are irrelevant unless they are on YOUR balance sheet.
Our economy is a construct based upon perceptions and speculation on the future. Everything is driven by these perceptions and those perceptions are what sets every action of government and business. Marketing, propaganda, manipulation, fear and greed.
Simply look at the FACT that Americans have willingly and greedily given away our own industries and jobs for the love of cheap CRAP, and it IS crap if we look at any landfill, and we will blame government and business for making it easy.
so economics is unsustainable, whod a known?
The Fed doesn't have a choice, the decision was made a 100s years ago. All CBs are printing; thus, not printing now will lose more wealth to other nations.
Find ways to make money is the best way to hedge. Just don't be the savers and fixed incomers. These two groups will not last long when the USD floods the market.
BONDS LIKEY!!
If/When the Fed raises the rate, the bonds get destroyed.
Prices can jump as high as they want to raise them it doesn't change the fact that consumers are mostly broke. Without credit, there'd be an economic holocaust.
Riddle me this Batman, why is it illegal to counterfeit, but okay for Amazon and Walmart to issue credit cards. Isn't a credit card a workaround for counterfeiting?
"Without credit, there'd be an economic holocaust." -- BULLSHIT. This attitude is precisely why the majority of human beings remain willing slaves to the "elite".
You're quite the mouthy cocksucker today
And who rhe fuck are you the forum monitor.
Just got out of jail and got her broomstick back mf's, b on the lookout 4 wicked witches, and some guys w/vaginas.
Usury is a motherfucker.
'Cause credit cards are debts and counterfeiting is no debt if it works!
Its called leverage, I will gladly pay you thursday for a hamburger today.
A credit card is revolving credit. A loan, in effect, if you don't pay it off each month. If you don't pay it off each month, you are a debt slave.
"rising 2.2% YoY as expected"
Imagine that, "as expected" who could have seen that coming.
"Consumer Prices Accelerate As Apparel, Car Insurance Costs Jump"
Solution...Ride your bike, naked.
Green light to print moar moneys.
How do you like your tax cut now ... baitchezz? Told you so!
Instead of a tax return, they should just send out of big tube of lube.
Nothing has changed since 1913 to make it better for US citizens. Why are you so surprised? BWahahahahahaha
I suspect your living standard is much higher than someone in 1913.
Back in the day we had to put 20% down to buy a house, with interest rates at a nominal 5-5.5% and at least 20% to buy a car or small truck. Can you even imagine how the US economy would implode if we were ever back at those moderate levels. There would be no economy. It would a tsunami that would create a depression. And we all know, at some point the piper will be paid.
Great job Greenspan, Bernanke and Grandma Yellen. And not one of them is incarcerated.
My car/homeowner insurance goes up even when I file no claim. I call my insurance rep and he said the rates increase goes up on everyone because of the natural disaster claims. I don't like it at all.
Also, cars are becoming more expensive to repair/replace. Ford F-150 aluminum panels are much more expensive to repair/replace.
In reply to My car/homeowner insurance… by aliens is here
Like we don't pay enough already! In the minds of the leaders in the financial embezzlement industry "fuckery is progress"!
Insurance rates for cars going up makes sense when in order to replace a burnt out headlight bulb, you need to replace the entire headlight assembly! Just think how over-engineered newer cars are these days and how much it costs to fix them if they get damaged.
20% per year inflation should help burn off those pesky loans.
Car insurance up...
Makes sense.
All the Ameri-morons buying shiny $80-100 thousand dollar trucks/cars on 7-10 year mortgages.