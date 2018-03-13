Five Fast Facts About Trump's New CIA Director

Submitted by James Miller of The Political Insider
This morning we learned that President Trump finally pulled the trigger on his decision to fire Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and replace him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
That left an opening at the head of America's top intelligence agency. President Trump has indicated that Gina Haspel, the current Deputy Director of the CIA, will get the nomination to lead the agency.
Who is Gina Haspel? Here are five fast facts you need to know about her.
- Haspel, if confirmed by a majority vote in the Senate, would be the very first female head of the CIA. This is a great achievement, and one that liberals will give no credit to Trump for.
- Haspel has been a career CIA employee and once ran an agency prison in Thailand, where waterboarding was used an an extreme interrogation measure. President Trump has supported waterboarding in the past.
- Being appointed director of the CIA would be a huge promotion for Haspel, but she has held multiple leadership roles within the U.S. intelligence community in the past. Her past roles include being "deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action."
- Haspel was investigated for her role in heading a prison where waterboarding took place, and obeyed an order to destroy video evidence of the interrogation. The Justice Department ultimately filed no charges in the case.
- Haspel has received numerous rewards and accolades for her work, including the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism and the Presidential Rank Award, which is the highest award in the federal civil service.
President Trump congratulated Haspel and Pompeo on their promotions this morning:
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
Edward Snowden had some comments of his own earlier this morning. First, he tweeted that "the new CIA director was a key part of the torture program and its illegal cover-up. Her name was on the Top Secret order demanding the destruction of tapes to prevent them being seen by Congress. Incredible. "
The new CIA director was a key part of the torture program and its illegal cover-up. Her name was on the Top Secret order demanding the destruction of tapes to prevent them being seen by Congress. Incredible. https://t.co/HjVHCPCbpo https://t.co/VamIGa1A8w— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 13, 2018
He then noted that "The new CIA Director Haspel, who "tortured some folks," probably can't travel to the EU to meet other spy chiefs without facing arrest due to an @ECCHRBerlin complaint to Germany's federal prosecutor."
Interesting: The new CIA Director Haspel, who "tortured some folks," probably can't travel to the EU to meet other spy chiefs without facing arrest due to an @ECCHRBerlin complaint to Germany's federal prosecutor. Details: https://t.co/7q4euQKtm7— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 13, 2018
He also asked a rhetorical question: "Are these really the values the US should be promoting? The CIA might as well start issuing uniforms decorated with skulls and lightning bolts." He said this in response to a NYT report according to which "As a clandestine officer at the Central Intelligence Agency in 2002, Gina Haspel oversaw the torture of two terrorism suspects and later took part in an order to destroy videotapes documenting their brutal interrogations"
Are these really the values the US should be promoting? The CIA might as well start issuing uniforms decorated with skulls and lightning bolts. https://t.co/ZIeHWP57l3— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 13, 2018
* * *
Separately, Julian Assange, who has plenty of reason to be nervous following his public spat with Mike Pompeo, tweeted the following: "As head of CIA, the US press (aka "the Mighty Wurlitzer") fawned over Mike Pompeo. Congratulations, he's now your new Secretary of State."
As head of CIA, the US press (aka "the Mighty Wurlitzer") fawned over Mike Pompeo. Congratulations, he's now your new Secretary of State.https://t.co/PFfnbmBg4v— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 13, 2018
This has turned into an administration of yes-men who agree with Trump on everything. And who wouldn't nod yes. Tillerson was humiliated by Trump - fired while out of the country. Sends a clear message that contrary opinions are not appreciated. Maybe this style works in Trump Tower but it's dangerous in government.
In reply to At the rate Trump is firing… by CrazyCooter
In reply to … by BennyBoy
You realize she's been with the CIA since 1985? Plus, Obama made her "Director of the National Clandestine Service." Hardly a "Bush-era" creature... more like a Reagan-era creature.
In reply to So how many MAGA turds still… by Klassenfeind
She gives a great golden waterboard shower.
http://www.councilforthenationalinterest.org/new/?p=4337#.Wqf8cujwbIU
Elliott Abrams and Gina Haspel – ghastly choices
Feb 14 2017
“The other uninspiring appointee that unfortunately made it through the vetting process is Gina Haspel, who was named as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency on February 2nd. She was reportedly involved in the rendition and torture programs ca. 2003-4 and actually was senior officer in charge of one of the overseas prisons located in Thailand, which was the epicenter of the “enhanced interrogation” program and the site where al-Qaeda prisoner Abu Zubaydah was waterboarded 83 times, “tortured so brutally that at one point he appeared to be dead.” In 2005 she also ordered the destruction of the video tapes made of the interrogations to avoid providing evidence to any congressional inquiry into what had gone on.
The appointment of Haspel is a sign that torturing people can be career enhancing if one works for the United States government. Her promotion was endorsed by the usual suspects including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell, who has recently advocated assassinating Iranians and Russians to send a message that the United States is “serious.””
In reply to Trump said she gives a great… by Juggernaut x2
So we tortured ... so what? I don't understand what the issue is. Our enemies will rape your children, understand that well ....
In reply to This Trump Show looks more… by junction
The issue is that you are supposed to be better, then again you post here which pretty much guarantees that you aren't.
In reply to So we tortured ... so what?… by Disgruntled Goat
Let me break it down really simple for you folks with no morals.
When you torture or kill someone who's innocent, all of a sudden, you have 10 new enemies with a burning desire to kill you.
If you only do it once, it's not so bad. If you do this on an industrial scale, you now have a major problem...
Hope that helps you out!
In reply to So we tortured ... so what?… by Disgruntled Goat
We tortured a lot who were totally innocent after we got off our ass and investigated it 10 years later.
But I do support the troops of the 43rd Division who upon liberating the prisoners at Dachau and seeing the remains of others, lined up approximately 30 guards and machine gunned them to death. Patton punished them by making them peel an additional 50 lbs of potatoes that day.
In reply to So we tortured ... so what?… by Disgruntled Goat
Our enemies will intentionally crash planes into office buildings, murdering 3,000 office workers and causing many to jump to their deaths, rather than burning to death. It is naive-cubed to idealize them just because some are minorities [when] in this country, but not worldwide, but it is still wrong to torture. It does not work, either, because people will say anything just to stop the torture, not necessarily true things that provide the good guys with a strategic advantage.
In reply to So we tortured ... so what?… by Disgruntled Goat
