Five Fast Facts About Trump's New CIA Director

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:09

Submitted by James Miller of The Political Insider

This morning we learned that President Trump finally pulled the trigger on his decision to fire Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and replace him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

That left an opening at the head of America's top intelligence agency. President Trump has indicated that Gina Haspel, the current Deputy Director of the CIA, will get the nomination to lead the agency.

Who is Gina Haspel? Here are five fast facts you need to know about her.

  1. Haspel, if confirmed by a majority vote in the Senate, would be the very first female head of the CIA. This is a great achievement, and one that liberals will give no credit to Trump for.
  2. Haspel has been a career CIA employee and once ran an agency prison in Thailand, where waterboarding was used an an extreme interrogation measure. President Trump has supported waterboarding in the past.
  3. Being appointed director of the CIA would be a huge promotion for Haspel, but she has held multiple leadership roles within the U.S. intelligence community in the past. Her past roles include being "deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service for Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action."
  4. Haspel was investigated for her role in heading a prison where waterboarding took place, and obeyed an order to destroy video evidence of the interrogation. The Justice Department ultimately filed no charges in the case.
  5. Haspel has received numerous rewards and accolades for her work, including the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism and the Presidential Rank Award, which is the highest award in the federal civil service.

President Trump congratulated Haspel and Pompeo on their promotions this morning:

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

 

Edward Snowden had some comments of his own earlier this morning. First, he tweeted that "the new CIA director was a key part of the torture program and its illegal cover-up. Her name was on the Top Secret order demanding the destruction of tapes to prevent them being seen by Congress. Incredible. "

He then noted that "The new CIA Director Haspel, who "tortured some folks," probably can't travel to the EU to meet other spy chiefs without facing arrest due to an @ECCHRBerlin complaint to Germany's federal prosecutor."

He also asked a rhetorical question: "Are these really the values the US should be promoting? The CIA might as well start issuing uniforms decorated with skulls and lightning bolts." He said this in response to a NYT report according to which "As a clandestine officer at the Central Intelligence Agency in 2002, Gina Haspel oversaw the torture of two terrorism suspects and later took part in an order to destroy videotapes documenting their brutal interrogations"

* * *

Separately, Julian Assange, who has plenty of reason to be nervous following his public spat with Mike Pompeo, tweeted the following: "As head of CIA, the US press (aka "the Mighty Wurlitzer") fawned over Mike Pompeo. Congratulations, he's now your new Secretary of State."

Klassenfeind Juggernaut x2 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:10 Permalink

Another Bush-era Swamp Creature at the CIA, while Mike Pompeo, the former head of the CIA, can implement the Deep-State & MIC agenda as official foreign policy at the State Department. You couldn't make this shit up...

And still the MAGA-turds here on ZH still believe that Trump will "drain the Swamp?" Hahahaha! Jesus, how stupid are you guys!? Bibi Netanyahu is laughing his ass off as more American lives will be wasted on wars in Afghanistan, Syria, Irak and Iran.

As Snowden's sarcastic remarks suggest: how long before the skulls and lightning bolts on the uniforms of the attendants of Trump's military parade?

Hail Trump! Sieg Heil!

Remember all you Trump fanboys, you all wanted it this way; a Berlin-style Wall to keep you locked inside a holding pen, a strong military, a strong CIA/NSA, waterboarding, and debt till eternity from the self-proclaimed "King of Debt."

DuneCreature BobEore Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Oh good, she's a terrorism expert.

Just what we need.

Maybe we can get this new CIA witch to call off ISIS.

 

~~~~~)))   We Are Wearing Out The Magic Hoop Of ISIS!  (((~~~~~

I like the way True Pundit makes this sound like some new revelation.

Shocking News! ... FBI Lies About Lost Vagrant Shooting!

Really? ... Where has True Pundit been? .. Stationed on Mars without charged up batteries for their walkie-talkies I guess. Must not be any cell phone service there either.

The FBI has an entire division devoted to lying and covering up massive criminal operations. ......... No, I'm not talking about FBI legal or the DoJ here. ... They are the next layer of protection to The FBI Office of Cover-Ups and False Flag Ops.

Quite frankly, I think we are being played by True Pundit too.

I mean, ISIS Terror? ....... Really?  .... Really? ..

We have to jump through THE HOOP OF ISIS? ... Really?

Doesn't True Pundit mean CIA Terror?

Didn't we establish that the CIA created, trains, arms, transports, funds and supports ISIS a long while back?

So basically what this article from these 'FBI agent whistle blowers' is saying is that our ABC agencies are shooting Americans for more funding, Operation Gun Grab and as easy moving targets to practice on for their covert agent trouble makers before shipping them back to their country of origin to wreck the legitimate regime there (To knock off Assad, Killary style).

What the True Pundit has is a poorly written headline there. .. It should read:

CIA Kills 58 People In Los Vegas And The FBI Covers It Up

 

................  Operation Set-Up Caught On Film  .................

Live Hard, Is That Too Much Information In The Headline So That Nobody Will Bother To Read The Article? ..... Too Graphic For The Kids?, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

Joe Davola BennyBoy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Did she die her hair after being nominated for an Academy Award for finding Bin Laden?

How was Snowden languishing as a contract employee when he knows all this stuff and what international laws were broken and where they can/will be enforced?

DillyDilly Pollygotacracker Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

I'll excuse it because the case could be made that the hair looks like a die cast mold.

 

Ever heard of 'helmet hair'?

 

Even Donny Osmond couldn't escape that one.

https://faq.ninja250.org/images/thumb/e/e9/Donny_2.jpg/170px-Donny_2.jpg

 

& frankly, I think she kinda resembles TIGRIS OF GAUL

 

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/02/77/3e/02773efbdb1dd914ea3cd2e4accbf70…

LawOfBass Klassenfeind Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Oh, whoopsie.  Maybe we can wait at the bottom of the stairs to see if Hillary is available for the White House........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

alangreedspank Klassenfeind Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

"a Berlin-style Wall to keep you locked inside a holding pen"

Why the fuck would one want to run to Mexico you autistic retard? I keep seeing this thrown around but how does your story actually unfolds ? Hey, real estate price getting completely out of whack VS your wages, you're forced to live in a cardbox in an alley then you tell yourself "Life would be sooo much better in the warzone shithole that is Mexico....But I can't go, there's.....a WALL!"

 

FBaggins Juggernaut x2 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

She gives a great golden waterboard shower.  

http://www.councilforthenationalinterest.org/new/?p=4337#.Wqf8cujwbIU

Elliott Abrams and Gina Haspel – ghastly choices

Feb 14 2017

“The other uninspiring appointee that unfortunately made it through the vetting process is Gina Haspel, who was named as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency on February 2nd. She was reportedly involved in the rendition and torture programs ca. 2003-4 and actually was senior officer in charge of one of the overseas prisons located in Thailand, which was the epicenter of the “enhanced interrogation” program and the site where al-Qaeda prisoner Abu Zubaydah was waterboarded 83 times, “tortured so brutally that at one point he appeared to be dead.” In 2005 she also ordered the destruction of the video tapes made of the interrogations to avoid providing evidence to any congressional inquiry into what had gone on.

The appointment of Haspel is a sign that torturing people can be career enhancing if one works for the United States government. Her promotion was endorsed by the usual suspects including Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Acting CIA Director Michael Morell, who has recently advocated assassinating Iranians and Russians to send a message that the United States is “serious.””

Bay of Pigs Bastiat Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

I’ve spent a lot of time in Thailand. So who needs to interrogate and torture people in the Land of a Thousand Smiles? They are Buddhist for fuck sakes! Friendly, polite and humble.

Pompeo and this turd of a human are going to be a complete disaster for US foreign policy. Warmongers and Swamp Dwellers in the extreme. 

SoDamnMad Disgruntled Goat Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

We tortured a lot who were totally innocent after we got off our ass and investigated it 10 years later.

But I do support the troops of the 43rd Division who upon liberating the prisoners at Dachau and seeing the remains of others, lined up approximately 30 guards and machine gunned them to death. Patton punished them by making them peel an additional 50 lbs of potatoes that day.

Endgame Napoleon Disgruntled Goat Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

Our enemies will intentionally crash planes into office buildings, murdering 3,000 office workers and causing many to jump to their deaths, rather than burning to death. It is naive-cubed to idealize them just because some are minorities [when] in this country, but not worldwide, but it is still wrong to torture. It does not work, either, because people will say anything just to stop the torture, not necessarily true things that provide the good guys with a strategic advantage.