Frontrunning: March 13

Trump ousts Rex Tillerson as secretary of state (WaPo)

Stock futures jump after data dims fears of inflation overheating (Reuters)

Bond Market’s Most Feared Traders Threaten Treasuries Once Again (BBG)

Russian military says will respond if U.S. strikes Syria (Reuters)

Murder and Protests Rock a Small European Nation (BBG)

A Sea Change Is Underway in Money Markets (BBG)

Roger Stone claimed contact with WikiLeaks’s founder in 2016, two associates say (WaPo)

New York financier Lynn Tilton puts her Zohar funds into bankruptcy (Reuters)

Kushner Companies’ Brooklyn Sale Linked to Japanese Government (BBG)

Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints: court documents (Reuters)

China Central Bank Gains More Power in Xi's Regulatory Shift (BBG)

Saudi Aramco international listing looks increasingly difficult (Reuters)

Havens Just Aren’t Safe Anymore, Goldman Says (BBG)

VW Just Gave Tesla a $25 Billion Battery Shock (BBG)

South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click 'buy' on internet sales tax (Reuters)

New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up (Reuters)

Overnight Media Digest

WSJ

- President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc , capping a remarkable series of moves by the Trump administration reflecting officials' concerns about an intensifying arms race between the United States and China over advanced technologies. on.wsj.com/2p2UMHi

- David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs Group Inc after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, moves that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots. on.wsj.com/2p5RPp8

- Women fleeing domestic violence overseas could lose the right to claim asylum in the United States under a review of immigration-court precedent launched by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week. on.wsj.com/2p5RYJc

- Top White House officials have reached out to gauge Lawrence Kudlow's interest in becoming President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, and the CNBC commentator was expected to interview for the position as soon as this week. on.wsj.com/2p6PxGB

- Former adult-movie star Stormy Daniels who accepted $130,000 from President Donald Trump's lawyer would return the money in exchange for being released from a contract barring her from discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, according to a letter from her attorney. on.wsj.com/2p2WVmk

FT

- The Institute for Government, in a detailed assessment of Whitehall’s Brexit spending, said Britain is likely to have spent about 2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) on preparations for Brexit by the time it leaves the European Union in March 2019.

- Barclays Plc paid 44 percent more than last year in share awards to its top managers, even though the bank had a net loss and its shares underperformed in 2017.

- GKN Plc dismissed an increased bid by Melrose Industries Plc saying that it“fundamentally” undervalued the company.

- U.S. President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom Ltd from buying rival chip maker Qualcomm,saying he was acting to protect the national security of the United States.

NYT

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked Broadcom Ltd's $117 billion bid for chipmaker Qualcomm Inc , citing national security concerns and sending a clear signal that he was willing to take extraordinary measures to promote his administration's increasingly protectionist stance. nyti.ms/2p6lTkv

- Larry Kudlow, a CNBC television commentator who has informally advised President Trump on economic issues, is currently the top contender to head the National Economic Council. nyti.ms/2p4fRB0

- Shane Smith is preparing to cede his position as Vice Media's chief executive officer to Nancy Dubuc, who announced on Monday that she was stepping down as chief executive of A&E Networks. nyti.ms/2p6M4aZ

- New England is bracing for yet another winter storm - the third in less than two weeks - that could bring up to two feet of snow across parts of the region and as many as 18 inches to the Boston area. A winter storm watch was in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening for much of New England, and a blizzard warning was issued for coastal Massachusetts. nyti.ms/2p5deib

Canada

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is examining new measures to stop China and other countries from dumping cheap steel and aluminum in Canada as a way to skirt recent hefty U.S. tariffs. tgam.ca/2p8dqNX

** Federal Competition Bureau officials, accompanied by police, have searched the executive offices of Postmedia Network Canada Corp and Torstar Corp as part of a review of their deal to swap 41 newspapers, which is being investigated under the conspiracy and merger provisions of the Competition Act. tgam.ca/2tMB3jS

** Apple Inc is acquiring Texture, the all-you-can-read digital magazine service partly owned by Rogers Communications Inc tgam.ca/2FLrYg2

NATIONAL POST

** A fresh wave of concern has washed over the growing amount of debt Canadians have piled up. Equifax Canada said on Monday that the country's consumers owed C$1.821 trillion ($1.42 trillion) as of the fourth quarter of 2017, a new high that was up 6 percent from a year earlier. bit.ly/2DouZNS

Britain

The Times

- Aviva Investors has backed Melrose Plc's proposed hostile takeover of GKN Plc. After a dramatic day in which the bid was raised to 8.1 billion pounds ($11.26 billion) and the war of words between the two intensified, Aviva Investors, a top 25 shareholder in GKN, said that it would support Melrose. bit.ly/2p5aO37

- UK's Competition and Markets Authority is assessing whether the proposed merger of SSE Plc and Npower, the energy suppliers, could be affected by the sale of Npower's parent to a rival. Npower is owned by Innogy SE. bit.ly/2DmADQG

The Guardian

- Housebuilder Persimmon Plc's award of a 75 million pounds bonus to its chief executive, Jeff Fairburn, was "almost unfathomable", UK housing minister Dominic Raab has told parliamentarians. The company faced criticism earlier this year after it emerged that a rise in profits, which has been attributed to the taxpayer-backed help-to-buy scheme, would trigger more than 2oo million pounds in bonuses for three executives. bit.ly/2p5kLO5

- Hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars are preparing to hire at the fastest pace in a year, with many being forced to act due to growing fears of an exodus of migrant workers as Britain leaves the European Union, according to a poll of 2,102 employers across nine different industry sectors by the recruitment firm ManpowerGroup. bit.ly/2p86NuM

The Telegraph

- Capita Plc's has appointed Will Serle as the company's new chief people officer. Serle will join Capita next month in the newly established role as part of company's ongoing transformation plan. bit.ly/2p4Gaaq

- Online meal kit company Gousto has raised 28.5 million pounds from venture capital investors as it aims to be responsible for 400 million meals in UK homes by 2025. bit.ly/2p5JzFJ

Sky News

- The board of GKN Plc has rejected a "final offer" worth 8.1 billion pounds in a hostile takeover attempt by Melrose Industries Plc. bit.ly/2p4vfgM

- The European Union has vowed to stand up to protectionist "bullies" as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to impose trade tariffs on many metal products. Talks in Brussels over the weekend with the U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer failed to resolve the row - leaving the prospect of an all-out trade war firmly on the table. bit.ly/2p5nY02

The Independent

- Britain's Labour party's nationalisation agenda is as serious a threat to the economy as a hard Brexit, according to the Confederation of British Industry president. ind.pn/2p2vdGf

- Lego has been voted UK's strongest consumer brand in an annual ranking, as last year's leader British Airways slipped out of the top 20 altogether. A survey of 2,500 members of the British public awarded the Danish toy manufacturer the highest honour in Superbrands' 2018 consumer list. ind.pn/2pb8Rm7