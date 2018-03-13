Globalists Or Nationalists: Who Owns The Future?

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Robert Bartley, the late editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal, was a free trade zealot who for decades championed a five-word amendment to the Constitution: “There shall be open borders.”
Bartley accepted what the erasure of America’s borders and an endless influx or foreign peoples and goods would mean for his country.
Said Bartley, “I think the nation-state is finished.”
His vision and ideology had a long pedigree.
This free trade, open borders cult first flowered in 18th-century Britain. The St. Paul of this post-Christian faith was Richard Cobden, who mesmerized elites with the grandeur of his vision and the power of his rhetoric.
In Free Trade Hall in Manchester, Jan. 15, 1846, the crowd was so immense the seats had to be removed. There, Cobden thundered:
“I look farther; I see in the Free Trade principle that which shall act on the moral world as the principle of gravitation in the universe — drawing men together, thrusting aside the antagonisms of race, and creed, and language, and uniting us in the bonds of eternal peace.”
Britain converted to this utopian faith and threw open her markets to the world. Across the Atlantic, however, another system, that would be known as the “American System,” had been embraced.
The second bill signed by President Washington was the Tariff Act of 1789. Said the Founding Father of his country in his first address to Congress: “A free people … should promote such manufactures as tend to make them independent on others for essential, particularly military supplies.”
In his 1791 “Report on Manufactures,” Alexander Hamilton wrote, “Every nation ought to endeavor to possess within itself all the essentials of national supply. These comprise the means of subsistence, habitat, clothing and defence.”
This was wisdom born of experience.
At Yorktown, Americans had to rely on French muskets and ships to win their independence. They were determined to erect a system that would end our reliance on Europe for the necessities of our national life, and establish new bonds of mutual dependency — among Americans.
Britain’s folly became manifest in World War I, as a self-reliant America stayed out, while selling to an import-dependent England the food, supplies and arms she needed to survive but could not produce.
America’s own first major steps toward free trade, open borders and globalism came with JFK’s Trade Expansion Act and LBJ’s Immigration Act of 1965.
By the end of the Cold War, however, a reaction had set in, and a great awakening begun. U.S. trade deficits in goods were surging into the hundreds of billions, and more than a million legal and illegal immigrants were flooding in yearly, visibly altering the character of the country.
Americans were coming to realize that free trade was gutting the nation’s manufacturing base and open borders meant losing the country in which they grew up. And on this earth there is no greater loss.
The new resistance of Western man to the globalist agenda is now everywhere manifest.
We see it in Trump’s hostility to NAFTA, his tariffs, his border wall.
We see it in England’s declaration of independence from the EU in Brexit. We see it in the political triumphs of Polish, Hungarian and Czech nationalists, in anti-EU parties rising across Europe, in the secessionist movements in Scotland and Catalonia and Ukraine, and in the admiration for Russian nationalist Vladimir Putin.
Europeans have begun to see themselves as indigenous peoples whose Old Continent is mortally imperiled by the hundreds of millions of invaders wading across the Med and desperate come and occupy their homelands.
Who owns the future? Who will decide the fate of the West?
The problem of the internationalists is that the vision they have on offer — a world of free trade, open borders and global government — are constructs of the mind that do not engage the heart.
Men will fight for family, faith and country. But how many will lay down their lives for pluralism and diversity?
Who will fight and die for the Eurozone and EU?
On Aug. 4, 1914, the anti-militarist German Social Democrats, the oldest and greatest socialist party in Europe, voted the credits needed for the Kaiser to wage war on France and Russia. With the German army on the march, the German socialists were Germans first.
Patriotism trumps ideology.
In “Present at the Creation,” Dean Acheson wrote of the postwar world and institutions born in the years he served FDR and Truman in the Department of State: The U.N., IMF, World Bank, Marshall Plan, and with the split between East and West, NATO.
We are present now at the end of all that.
And our transnational elites have a seemingly insoluble problem.
To rising millions in the West, the open borders and free trade globalism they cherish and champion is not a glorious future, but an existential threat to the sovereignty, independence and identity of the countries they love. And they will not go gentle into that good night.
Comments
Globalists - SHITE
Nationalists - Get called every name in the book by people who are SHITE
"an existential threat to the sovereignty, independence and identity of the countries they love."
funny, how globalism disrespects nations, in the same way as nations disrespect individuals
In reply to Globalists - SHITE by BabaLooey
What the globalists want is entirely too complex to survive. Look up Joseph Tainter's Collapse of Complex Societies.
In reply to an existential threat to the… by stacking12321
The way we are going it will be the worms, assuming they survive...
In reply to What the globalists want is… by El Vaquero
The way we are going is in the direction of either extinction or subjugation of the White race--the greatest race as exemplified by the sheer number of genius produced in all of humanity .... none others could even approach.
You owe to yourself to watch the video (notice the historical parallels with today):
https://youtu.be/4MYPzKNQUE0
In reply to The way we are going it will… by Lordflin
Citizens, by definition, are subjects. Subject to the will of their government who has granted them their "rights". Globalist or nationalist, it matters not. Citizens = chumps.
A People, on the other hand, grant their own rights, and are subject to no rule, statute, regulation, by-law or other impediment to freedom that private governments might create. A People is the source of power, governmental or otherwise.
Which are you? People or citizen?
In reply to an existential threat to the… by stacking12321
who, me?
neither, i don't really relate to groups.
i'm just one guy, going his own way, not looking to impose on anyone, not willing to be imposed on, by anyone.
government is better and more honest, the smaller and more local it is.
the logical conclusion of that, is self-governance; the individual being the atom of governance that can't be split further.
In reply to Citizens, by definition, are… by Yukon Cornholius
Except there's a little thing about people: We form hierarchies. Get enough of us together in a sedentary living condition like agriculture allows, and those hierarchies grow until they resemble something like government. You're going to get a government whether you like it or not, and one way or another, no matter how noble the intent of the people forming it, it will become more and more self serving. This is why the tree of liberty must be watered with blood from time to time.
In reply to who, me?… by stacking12321
Not you specifically, but you sound like you have an awareness that most don't. Perhaps you see yourself as a sovereign, which is what A People (singular) truly is.
In reply to who, me?… by stacking12321
Globalization and open borders is the agenda of the reptilians. They are demons and the cause of all the evil and wars in the world. They want to see humans suffering. Globalism is no different than communism where are very small select few are super rich, and everybody else is dirt poor and basically slaves.
Just look at what globalization has done to the United States already. It's decimated our manufacturing sector and turned us into a debtor Nation. We can't even fix our roads. There's a massive opioid crisis because people are getting hooked on drugs rather than having a good paying job and a bright future.
I would rather be on the side of the Nationalists, who want peace, prosperity and progress for our nation.
In reply to Globalists - SHITE by BabaLooey
Technologist
In reply to Globalists - SHITE by BabaLooey
Nationalist. The question for what the future brings boils down to what is the meaning of life. When AI can think like a human, it will take off exponentially and exceed human intellectual and physically. The question then becomes what relevance the human has in such a world. Might the AI not just simply replace human. The question then becomes what is the purpose of life , for human and more importantly , for the thinking AI. The answer is the purpose of existence of the AI machine is to serve the weaker human. Ideally, human will be left do things their way with AI helping ad caring like a mother. Instead of merging globally, human will segregate into their own little groups and mind their own business.
Throw out all jews, now.
We'll take care of the ILLEGAL shit-skins
Nationalist.
socialist/globalist have nothing left to give/promise during an era of deleveraging.
I abhor the globalist, open border, free trade crowd. I am firmly a nationalist.
If you missed it, the U.K. held Lauren Southern in detention and deported her to Calais. For what? I wish I was joking: terrorism. Or possible terrorism. Get ready. Things are going to get bloody.
I seen that too. Somenone needs to interview to Tommy Robinson and get it Amplified big time. Blue meanies are hell of misguided on this ISLAM nonsense.
In reply to I abhor the globalist, open… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Islam has one goal: for you and me and every other non-Muslim to submit. That is it. You either submit and convert, you pay a tax, or you die. Islam is a barbaric death cult. People will continue to learn that first hand.
In reply to I seen that too. Somenone… by BetterRalph
Total BS. I know Muslims in America. We are friends, went to their daugher's wedding. Standard wedding, alcohol, etc.
Just recently, after knowing them for 5 years, we find they are Muslim.
Didn't seem like they are trying to take over the world to me.
They are a standard diverse people, believers and non-. All kinds of political views. They hate the extremists as much as anyone, and think the US imposed those extremists on them and their countries.
Muslims have suffered far more from ISIS and the other crazies than anyone else, and ISIS is Saudi Arabia, Israel and US's baby. Badly needed, because we need enemies to justify the $1T military spending.
In reply to Islam has one goal: for you… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Globalism would work if we had flying cars, warp drive, and free energy.
Until then, fuck off
Socialists
I am a nationalist. I belong to the nation of me.
Buchanan, always brilliant and often bent.
I don't believe that for a second. Bartley ran a great editorial page, sadly missing afterwards. If Bartley ever said anything that sounded like that it was meant abstractly, as something like Marx's fading away of the state, and just about as likely. I think Buch is losing his last few marbles.
Since you're directly challenging the veracity of Buchanan's reference, why don't you prove it and instruct. I'm open to facts.
In reply to Buchanan, always brilliant… by I Write Code
I find it interesting how people get polarized around names designed to separate them from themselves and their neighbours. The sheer fact of the matter is the only reason why you have such outlandish terms to grasp onto is so you don't understand the basic fact that your government and the fiscal policies that allow them to rule are your enemy.
Globalists buy U.S. debt. GM wouldn't be here without globalists.
Wait until CalPERS starts teetering over the falls.
Put two bacterial species together they fight each other to the death for survival. Racism is in our gene , rooted in our survival instinct. Our brain cannot evolve to the point of overcoming this instinct. Globalism is not to be.
Total BS.
Totally artificial environment. Do it in a cave running on minerals leached from the stone, and you end up with bacterial mats with 8 or 10 species mixed, mutually interdependent.
Look at youtube for all of the videos about cooperation being an essential outcome of evolution.
In reply to Put two bacterial species… by soyungato
Globalist neoliberalism values the corporation at the expense of enlightened self-interest.
Neither, I'm going with crows and cockroaches for the win.
Patriotic Nationalist,Devoutly Anti-Partisan Gen-X-ers like myself get branded as
everything else under the sun other than the two main things that we are in reality.
Pissed Off and Prepared.
In the end, how well we trained our kids will determine who owns the future,not the markets,not the politicians and certainly not the banksters.
On SHTF day, all of the slow running overfed banksters and politicians will be a steady new supply of fresh meat for John Q Public's celebratory BBQ.
I'm ready to fight if I have too, Globalists are going down then going to jail.
Trump has gone full Zionism.
Many Evangelicals are retarded enough as it is, represented by Pence. They require an Armageddon event to vindicate their beliefs, and the Jews have latched onto these "hosts" for the ride for obvious self-preservation reasons. Trump is toeing this dangerous pro-Zionist ideology without hesitation and this will be America's undoing.
The Jews are not worth dying for or risking WW3 over.
Merica and Israel are beckoning trouble that will spill over and affect people many times over the number of delusional chosenites. Both countries need to be quarantined, they are a threat to global peace and stability. Let me tell you that if you actively need an end-time event to feel good about yourself, you're a fucking idiot that needs another, better belief system.
Depends on what type of globalism... In its current state it makes the folks trying to do things right against those that are doing it VERY wrong. It ultimately leads to a race to the bottom and starts a whole lot of conflicts. If I were Trump, I would have blanket tariff all of Asia and Africa and India. The reason would be slave labor. The rest of the developed world wouldn't have a leg to stand on in arguing it. Treat people in your shithole like people or we are going to cut your profits away.
I am fully aware that doing so would result in eating a bullet sent by the moneyed interests in the western world but fuck em.
Globalism in its current state isn't globalism... It's making people with a quality of life compete with slaves.
The "Globalism" fish looks like a jew fish with big lips. Fucking groupers are the problem.
It's hard to say because most people aren't even cerebral enough to know whether they're a globalist or a nationalist. Because guess what? If you want to go kick some country's butt because they're cheating you out of some trade - then you're by default a globalist. I mean because really it's kind of hard to say you want trade with other countries without thinking you need something from around the globe. I think most people are a mix of globalist and nationalist being one or the other when it suits them.
Globalism - Nationalism - States Rights - County - Municipal - Sucker Citizen.
The ideal of open borders ignores the conflict of incompatible cultures and the reality of mutable laws (even hallowed 'constitutions').
Open borders are unstable. Open your borders and watch people who don't believe in open borders come in and once they outnumber the old culture, change the laws and close the borders. Now the old culture will be ruled by the new with their values and they have no one to blame but themselves.
There is a reason no place in the world has open borders and the last place was probably North America, which had people who didn't believe in open borders come in and take over - just like described above. Open borders are fundamentally unstable.
Humans will continue to have strong internal divisions, call them what you will - nation, tribe, caste, clan. Even if English eliminates all other languages, soon there will be several dialects of English, American, Asian, British, Australian, that will all evolve into languages over time, and we will again have a multiplicity of languages; same with food, culture, religion, belief, everything. Even if one race manages to eliminate others, soon that race itself will multiply and divide into different sub-groups and eventually into races again.
We should all have humanism - to deal with others with justice and fair play. That is enough.
Decentralized wandering nomads of Mad Max land own the future
Classic Buchanan vigor, been awhile. Hope you're right Pat, but we sit here allowing the socialist scum to twist, pervert, and subvert without consequence. The ballot box can't be protected without pain...
That Fucking Bush gave this idiot the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Most people are a mix of globalist and nationalist. Except when you ask them they'll answer with the choice that they think makes them more accepted, or makes them sound more loyal. See because in reality most nationalists are also globalists, and that's why nationalist movements almost always lead to global war. Because the people are really just fcking zombies not really knowing themselves.