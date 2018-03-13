Hillary Falls Twice As Aides Scramble To Help Her Overcome Flight Of Stairs

Hillary Clinton does not have the best luck with obstacles - however it has nothing to do with her health, we're being told again.
While navigating down a flight of approximately 15 stairs at Jahaz Mahal in New Delhi, India on Monday, Clinton began to fall about halfway down. As helpers scrambled to assist the former Secretary of State, she lost control again - her left foot shooting forward while her right leg crumpled beneath her.
Hillary's double stumble down the relatively benign flight of stairs comes one day after she said Trump supporters "didn't like black people getting rights," or "women getting jobs" during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Sunday.
Madame Citizen's fall from grace was the latest in a long line of stair-related issues Hillary has suffered throughout her long and lucrative career. During an August 2016 campaign stop in South Carolina, a state she lost, Clinton struggled to ascend yet another unassuming flight of stairs.
And in 2011 - after successfully making it up a flight of stairs, Clinton was assaulted by a doorway threshold - mercilessly tripping her as she attempted to board her plane in Yemen.
In June 2009, a little more than six months after losing her first bid for White House, Clinton fractured her elbow while on her way to see President Obama.
While no stairs were involved, Hillary Clinton infamously fainted during a memorial on September 11, 2016 before being chucked into a van and rushed to daughter Chelsea's Manhattan apartment.
Clinton's campaign said she was recovering from pneumonia - which she had no problem breathing into this little girl's face for an "I'm fine!" photo-op.
Blooper reel and commentary: (you knew this was coming)
BREAKING: Hillary Clinton's shoespic.twitter.com/Lug8cPFEvu— Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 13, 2018
Hillary Clinton Nearly Falls Down the Stairs TWICE in India!— Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) March 13, 2018
Just because I added Mario sound effects DOESN'T mean I'm making fun of her! pic.twitter.com/lInH6BW5z0
Thank God CNN explained to me how Hillary being in bad health was just a "conspiracy theory," otherwise I might question why she's totally incapable of walking down stairs even while being supported by two men. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2ekGFE7alB— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 13, 2018
STAIRS 2— Rex Tillersom (@RexTillersom) March 13, 2018
HILLARY 0 pic.twitter.com/A8LgT4t0RD
BREAKING: Another video of Hillary Clinton taking on the stairs has been released! pic.twitter.com/sKDCil39aF— Jack Murphy (@RealJack) March 13, 2018
Maybe it's time to deploy:
Since poor Hillary can't seem to get up and the down stairs.... pic.twitter.com/yEwiQBLGvs— Ҝŗïšדּө╒ữЯ 🌬️❄️☃️ (@EuroRaver) March 13, 2018
Comments
Red meat for Trumptards. Hillary lost you idiots.
Narcan, stat.
In reply to Red meat for Trumptards… by LordWillingly
Russians hacked her Birkenstocks
In reply to Narcan, stat. by Arnold
Some kind of trouble with her ankle bracelet.
As always, her handlers are useless manginas.
Hopefully she pulled a groin.
A panda would make a better President.
In reply to Russians hacked her… by Squid-puppets …
Now that she got over the flight of stairs, she needs to get over her flights of fancy.
Next time you fall please break your neck.
In reply to A panda would make a better… by ???ö?
You are going to need a bigger gorrilla to catch her from now on because the load......it aint a gettin no lighter. And this was the best the dems could do......pitiful
In reply to Now that she got over the… by Erek
LordWillingly
Member for 1 week 5 days
Fuck off, Sharia BlueBot.
In reply to You are going to need a… by 1 Alabama
6 glasses of Chardonnay and "pain" medication are not a good combination, Ex-First Lady.
In reply to LordWillingly… by HopefulCynical
She's gonna have an even harder time trying to climb out of hell.
In reply to 6 glasses of Chardonnay and … by 2ndamendment
She can try...just wondering what is holding up the trip?
As for this video...she is obviously shitfaced...that combined with her neurological disorder and obesity means she is closer to starting her journey.
This waiting is annoying though...
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
The Daily Kos disputes that she fell at all, claiming that she "was merely doing the hokey-pokey. She put her left foot in....".
In reply to She can try...just wondering… by kralizec
The US Intelligence Community has rated with high confidence that this was the work of Russians, most likely Putin himself! However, no evidence will be released because of national security or something...
In reply to The Daily Kos disputes that… by TeamDepends
Glad to see she finally got her boot removed. That had sparked many theories of ankle monitors and travel restriction. Clearly not the case.
In reply to The US Intelligence… by carni
This is just non-sense, ignore how it appears, Hillary is more agile than a 2 year old cat.
In reply to Glad to see she finally got… by SamAdams
arkancide.com for when you need a to see the really long list of Clinton crimes.
In reply to This is just non-sense,… by JimmyJones
The "smartest woman in the world" can't even negotiate a flight of stairs, while not coughing and hacking.
And just think...America was this close (index finger and thumb almost touching) to having President Kaine and vice-President Sanders.
(Shudders) ;-)
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
(involuntary gasp!)
In reply to The "smartest woman in the… by nmewn
lol
In reply to (involuntary gasp!) by kralizec
Was not a "Stairway To Heaven"...
In reply to lol by nmewn
My dad is 90. Does steps way better than Hitlery. But then, he's not the spawn of Satan. Hooves make walking harder.
In reply to Was not a "Stairway To… by Déjà view
As do legs that don't taper from the knee to the foot.
In reply to My dad is 90. Does steps way… by sodbuster
Symbolic...
she is falling down the stairway to Hell, but co-conspirators keep her from going all the way
apparently, they think she is still useful
In reply to Was not a "Stairway To… by Déjà view
This was Gods way of smacking her in the face for being a completely evil individual.
In reply to The "smartest woman in the… by nmewn
Someone with some video editing skills should edit together a compilation of these videos and set it to music.
I suggest Kodaline’s “After The Fall”, Secondhand Serenade’s “Fall For You”, or The Scripts’ “Breakeven (Falling To Pieces)”
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
She's one evil bitch.
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
God knows I'm no defender of the Clinton's and Hillary's corrupt destructive and devious agendas.
However, have you ever walked on "the streets" of some of these cities in Asia? India, Indonesia, China, etc. where street vendors coat everything with a gross form of mysterious oil/waxy like substances? (not intentionally, just a byproduct)
The catch is that everyone in those cities actually walk differently..they don't take big American strides. Their steps are always more cautious. And on stairs? That crap that covers their cities is even more dangerous.
So maybe, just maybe...the wrong shoe on those oily streets just don't match.
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
Yes...and uneven.
But it's so much more fun speculating a catastrophic fall for that odious creepy bag of meat (with gristle)
In reply to God knows I'm no defender of… by Antifaschistische
While no reason to celebrate anyone’s failing health; Hillary gives plenty of reasons (seizures, falls, hacking cough, collapse) for her supporters to admit her health is FALLING.
Its not the shoes, or the stairs, or pneumonia,
it’s Brain Damage.
In reply to God knows I'm no defender of… by Antifaschistische
Maybe she should retire the glass slippers...the ball was cancelled.
In reply to God knows I'm no defender of… by Antifaschistische
Special place is waiting for her says the master - satan
so much hate in this woman
In reply to She's gonna have an even… by DillyDilly
The takeaway:
Excessive cocaine, booze, Billy-bites, and frequent donkey-punches will take their toll on anyone, even a communist whore.
In reply to Special place is waiting for… by sabaj49
Psychiatric professionals are available, even for Lords in the UK.
In reply to LordWillingly… by HopefulCynical
Not for pedophiles.
In reply to They have medications now… by ???ö?
Her Cankles are nice and thick. Plop.
In reply to LordWillingly… by HopefulCynical
Hahaha the Deep State representative strutting her zombified body around.
And this was who they spent millions upon millions of dollars on promoting.
Bad taste doesn't even begin to cover it.
In reply to Her Cankles are nice and… by Shitonya Serfs
Die Hillary, and do the right thing for our Country.
In reply to Hahaha the Deep State… by Brazen Heist
SJW 101 wannabe
In reply to LordWillingly… by HopefulCynical
LordWillingly is really Shit LaButtfuckstein of "He will not divide us fame."
In reply to LordWillingly… by HopefulCynical
PAWG
In reply to You are going to need a… by 1 Alabama
Ewwwww No
In reply to PAWG by drendebe10
"The best dems could do". Her and Pelosi ferchrissake. Isn't there a rich inspirational leader type with excellent hair, who can fake sincerity and honesty left in the country? They need to get serious. They need to patronize Joe Sixpack. The country is crying out for universal toilet access for perverts. Free golf club membership for illegals to prevent discrimination. Also someone to launch a suicidal attack on Russia.
Come ON dems !
In reply to You are going to need a… by 1 Alabama
Yes very presidential, needs to lay off the goofballs..
In reply to A panda would make a better… by ???ö?
she has goofballs.......hmmmmmmm, didn't know that
HILLARY IN 2016
In reply to Yes very presidential, needs… by valjoux7750
That’s funny. I can just see a Panda up there, chilling out, eating, playing. Leaving everyone alone. Not a bad choice, actually.
In reply to A panda would make a better… by ???ö?
"Not a bad choice, a panda, chilling out, eating, playing. Leaving everyone alone" That's exactly what I thought GW would do.
But instead he made the defining mistake of the century.
In reply to That’s funny. I can just… by RibbitFreedom
A "Weekend at Bernie's" Panda would make a better president than her. FIFY
In reply to A panda would make a better… by ???ö?
She needs a magic carpet!
In reply to Russians hacked her… by Squid-puppets …
Why? Because her broom is in the shop?
In reply to She needs a magic carpet! by 0hedgehog
Huma's snatch?
In reply to She needs a magic carpet! by 0hedgehog
No go on Humas snatch at this time. It's being used to paint the green stripe down 5th Ave for the St Pattys Day Parade.
In reply to Huma's snatch? by Gert_B_Frobe