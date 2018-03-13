Hillary Falls Twice As Aides Scramble To Help Her Overcome Flight Of Stairs

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:38

Hillary Clinton does not have the best luck with obstacles - however it has nothing to do with her health, we're being told again.

While navigating down a flight of approximately 15 stairs at Jahaz Mahal in New Delhi, India on Monday, Clinton began to fall about halfway down. As helpers scrambled to assist the former Secretary of State, she lost control again - her left foot shooting forward while her right leg crumpled beneath her. 

Hillary's double stumble down the relatively benign flight of stairs comes one day after she said Trump supporters "didn't like black people getting rights," or "women getting jobs" during a discussion at the India Today Conclave on Sunday. 

Madame Citizen's fall from grace was the latest in a long line of stair-related issues Hillary has suffered throughout her long and lucrative career. During an August 2016 campaign stop in South Carolina, a state she lost, Clinton struggled to ascend yet another unassuming flight of stairs.

And in 2011 - after successfully making it up a flight of stairs, Clinton was assaulted by a doorway threshold - mercilessly tripping her as she attempted to board her plane in Yemen. 

In June 2009, a little more than six months after losing her first bid for White House, Clinton fractured her elbow while on her way to see President Obama.

While no stairs were involved, Hillary Clinton infamously fainted during a memorial on September 11, 2016 before being chucked into a van and rushed to daughter Chelsea's Manhattan apartment.

Clinton's campaign said she was recovering from pneumonia - which she had no problem breathing into this little girl's face for an "I'm fine!" photo-op. 

Blooper reel and commentary: (you knew this was coming)

Maybe it's time to deploy: 

 

Politics

Antifaschistische DillyDilly Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

God knows I'm no defender of the Clinton's and Hillary's corrupt destructive and devious agendas.

However, have you ever walked on "the streets" of some of these cities in Asia?  India, Indonesia, China, etc.  where street vendors coat everything with a gross form of mysterious oil/waxy like substances?  (not intentionally, just a byproduct)

The catch is that everyone in those cities actually walk differently..they don't take big American strides.  Their steps are always more cautious.   And on stairs?  That crap that covers their cities is even more dangerous.

So maybe, just maybe...the wrong shoe on those oily streets just don't match.

Boubou 1 Alabama Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

"The best dems could do". Her and Pelosi ferchrissake. Isn't there a rich inspirational leader type with excellent hair, who can fake sincerity and honesty left in the country? They need to get serious. They need to patronize Joe Sixpack. The country is crying out for universal toilet access for perverts. Free golf club membership for illegals to prevent discrimination. Also someone to launch a suicidal attack on  Russia.

Come ON   dems !

 