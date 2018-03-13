"How Dare She": ICE Director Slams Pelosi For "Terrorists" Remark

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan says his agency does not arrest law abiding people, following recent criticisms from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and California governor Jerry Brown.
"How dare she say we are terrorizing communities," Homan said in response to March 7 comments by Nancy Pelosi following a series of arrests of undocumented residents by ICE.
"Just last week, President Trump decided to terrorize innocent immigrant families in the Bay Area with his unjust and cruel raids," Pelosi said on Wednesday, adding "[W]e will fight all cowardly attacks on our immigrant communities."
"The President has now desperately decided to brazenly abuse the legal system to push his mass deportation agenda."
Homan shot back, noting that ICE does not arrest innocent people, and that during the agency's recent operation in Los Angeles, 88% of the arrested offenders were convicted criminals - while overall, 81% of California arrests were also criminals.
“Her quote was beyond the pale,” Homan said.
The ICE director also noted that the agency was strictly enforcing existing immigration laws that Congress had empowered them to execute.
“If people don’t like it, people like Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein can certainly change the law, they are legislators,” Homan said - noting that Feinstein voted in favor of the Immigration Control and Financial Responsibility Act of 1996 - which gave ICE the authority to conduct such arrests.
Oakland
Homan also singled out Oakland's mayor, Libby Schaaf, who made headlines last week after she warned people about ICE raids taking place in the city.
February 25, 2018
“She gave them warning, and there’s 800 that we were unable to locate because of that warning, so that community is a lot less safe than it would have been,” Homan told “Fox & Friends.”
232 arrests were made during the four-day operation.
Following the Trump administration's claim of 800 undocumented immigrants who were able to avoid arrest, the San Francisco spokesman for ICE, James Schwab, resigned over what he felt was a false statement according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Schwab wanted the agency to correct the number, which he understood to be far lower, and didn’t want to deflect media questions about it, he said.
“I quit because I didn’t want to perpetuate misleading facts,” said Schwab, 38, who was hired in 2015 and resigned last week. “I asked them to change the information. I told them that the information was wrong, they asked me to deflect, and I didn’t agree with that. Then I took some time and I quit.” -SF Chronicle
“I didn’t feel like fabricating the truth to defend ourselves against (Schaaf’s) actions was the way to go about it,” said Schwab. “We were never going to pick up that many people. To say that 100 percent are dangerous criminals on the street, or that those people weren’t picked up because of the misguided actions of the mayor, is just wrong.”
The Trump administration sued California last week over three laws it says hinders its ability to enforce federal immigration laws.
In response, Governor Jerry Brown, 79, exclaimed "We're going to war" at a Wednesday press conference.
“This is really unprecedented for the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to come out to California and act more like Fox News than a law enforcement officer. This is a political stunt,” Brown said.
“We know the Trump administration is full of liars. They’ve pled guilty already to the special counsel.”
Then he kicked it up a notch:
“This is basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy. It’s not wise, it’s not right, and it will not stand,” Brown said.
Appearing with Brown, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) said his office would mount a spirited defense of the three state laws. Becerra said the lawsuit would fail.
“The lawsuit challenges some of our state laws which are again fully constitutional and provide for the safety and welfare of all of our people,” Becerra said.
“The 10th amendment provides California with the right to decline to participate in civil immigration enforcement.”
Becerra said the Trump administration had opened itself to the discovery process, which would allow California lawyers to dig into the internal debate over the lawsuit, which could drag on for years.
“This lawsuit is going to last a lot longer than the Trump administration,” Brown predicted.
Comments
DIE Pelosi...just fucking die.
Disgusting cunt.
ICE just another arm of the
Police State
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
Sure thing Bes and ...
These guys are just freedom fighters.
In reply to ICE by Bes
You forgot MS-13
In reply to Sure thing Bes and … by Mr. Universe
The Trumptard faggots don't seem to realize that Nancy Pelosi & co. could be charged with treason and executed. Why hasn't Trump delivered? Oh yeah, because he's just another phony Jewish actor.
In reply to You forgot MS-13 by Beowulf55
Jerry, if you're going to take us to war how many divisions do you have. If you mobilize the National Guard Trump can nationalize them. You might want to rethink the 'war' rhetoric.
In reply to The Trumptard faggots don't… by coaltar
The deranged party and their crooked candidate lost. Get over it.
In reply to Jerry, if you're going to… by DeadFred
In case anyone thought that a civil war was not going to happen, this is evidence. DC needs to cut off all federal funds to Kommifornia, now.
I was born in that state but left in 1972. I will never go back. Those people are fucking insane.
Why hasn't someone put Pelosi in a home? Pathetic to let that bitch out in public, pull her string, and see what comes out of her mouth.
In reply to Jerry, if you're going to… by DeadFred
You'd think he was a dictator.......
In reply to The Trumptard faggots don't… by coaltar
I have a trumping stick with your face on it. Snowflake cocksucker.
In reply to The Trumptard faggots don't… by coaltar
Even when the noble act of sexual intercourse led to reproduction after illegal border crossings, giving illegal aliens the immediate and vaunted status of “working families” and access to layers of monthly welfare and refundable child tax credits up to $6,444, they are not immigrants.
Immigrants come to this country through a legal process. Immigrants want to become citizens of this country for reasons other than economic opportunism, undergirded by monthly welfare that covers their rent and groceries and child tax credits, allowing them to undercut American citizens in the workforce by working for a pittance.
After waiting for a long time in their home countries, true immigrants go through a legal waiting period here in the USA, in addition to testing and other hoop jumping, during which time they are immigrants, and after which they are naturalized citizens.
We have some temporary visa workers competing for jobs with citizens — some foreign guests, working in this country and sending billions home, rather than spending money in this country as tourists — far too many since half of all US citizens work only part time, with an average yearly income of $13k, and since 50 million working-aged citizens are out of the workforce. http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/the-everything-bubble-waiting-for…
We have some citizens of foreign countries coming here, supposedly on a temporary basis, fleeing oppressive regimes. These are the refugees and assylees, and the womb-productive ones, like the illegal aliens with US-born kids and many of the womb-productive legal immigrants who stay below the earned-income limit for the programs, enjoy a lot of welfare privileges that hoist them far above most underemployed US citizens in terms of access to unearned income from the US government.
At a time of mass underemployment of US citizens, Swampians who vote for unreasonable numbers of new legal visa workers and other legal foreign workers, much less overlooking the law in the case of millions of illegal aliens, are not working in the economic interests of the citizens of this country.
Pelosi is also uniformed for such a highly paid Swamper. She makes $175k, but she does does not know the difference between an immigrant, an illegal alien, a temporary visa worker, a refugee / assylee and a naturalized citizen. If I were a true immigrant or a naturalized [voting] citizen in her district, her inability to distinguish between an immigrant, a naturalized citizen and an illegal alien would annoy me.
In reply to You forgot MS-13 by Beowulf55
Endgame Dipshit- Pelosi is not uninformed, she is libtarded and senile.
Her base salary for 2017 was $193,900, so it seems you are uninformed (and stupid).
In reply to Even when the noble act of… by Endgame Napoleon
In reply to You forgot MS-13 by Beowulf55
If you reside in the US, those guys you mentioned are not as much a danger as the "Alphabet" gang and the ideologies that support them.
In reply to Sure thing Bes and … by Mr. Universe
"Illegal" immigrant communities Nancy you dumb bitch.
Pisses me of the Government wants our finances laid out to them every year with a "donation" when they are the biggest law breakers and moeny waisters on earth. Why send them I cent?
In reply to ICE by Bes
"How Dare She": ICE Director Slams Pelosi For "Terrorists" Remark
My response: Someone should SPANK Pelosi and wash her mouth out with SOAP. This LADY is out of order and her character, conversation and conduct are unbecoming someone who is a Congressional Representative.
I wonder if she to is suffering from subcortical vascular dementia like HRC?
In reply to "Illegal" immigrant… by TahoeBilly2012
someone should wash out her mouth with something far more caustic than soap...feel the Bern...;0
In reply to "How Dare She": ICE Director… by GUS100CORRINA
She needs to die Gus.............
ass end of 77.......die.
In reply to "How Dare She": ICE Director… by GUS100CORRINA
Burned at the stake with the other witches.
In reply to She needs to die Gus… by BabaLooey
It's actually surprising she could maintain her train of thought long enough to finish delivering her remark.
In reply to "How Dare She": ICE Director… by GUS100CORRINA
Because they have a gun to your head?
In reply to "Illegal" immigrant… by TahoeBilly2012
First we find out that David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez Are Cousins Then we see that Emma is an NYU graduate, actress and aspiring producer The Parkland shooting psyop now exposes Emma as an accomplished crisis actor Arrest these Fake High School Students. Throw away the keys. We are being played. http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=96393
In reply to ICE by Bes
"ICE just another arm of the Police State"
Who needs laws or the rule of law, right?
In reply to ICE by Bes
ICE
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
If you have an open door policy at your house why not post the address? There are lots of people from all over the world who would be happy to eat your lunch and sleep in your bed.
In reply to ICE by Bes
I used to propose that as a solution to all the do-gooders. Go ahead! Leave your house door unlocked! Invite the homeless into your house! Let them sleep in your bed, use your bathroom, eat your food. Of course, none of them will ever clean the bathroom or swab the toilet, launder your sheets, vacuum, mow the lawn, or restock the empty fridge. Freeloaders are not grateful and they will trash your house until you kick them out. That is exactly what has happened in Kommifornia, it has been trashed by freeloaders.
In reply to If you have an open door… by Billy the Poet
Why can't you be helpful? She needs help!
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
Actually, the longer she's alive and in power, the better for the GOP. The only folks who support this illegal immigrant coddling are the hard core left faithful, who'd vote for Lucifer if he was running as a Democrat. Middle of the roaders, and independents are driven away from the Democrats by this kind of nonsense, driven straight into the arms of the GOP.
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
Aren't any middle of the road voters left.
In reply to Actually, the longer she's… by Hikikomori
But there are now a lot of cynics - i.e. the non-believers of the phoney left-right, red-blue bullshit.
In reply to Aren't any middle of the… by afronaut
trump needs to pull ice from the west coast. let them live with the diversity. same as chicago, pull the cops....
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
No hannah, there are a LOT of people in CA that don't agree with the illegal immigrant bullshit, and the paying for it in taxes and crime. Pelosi does not speak for a lot of us, esp the 'independent' registered voters.
I'm paying federal taxes, I want ICE to do it's damn job in Every state.
In reply to trump needs to pull ice from… by hannah
Shit man, 232 over 4 days? I'm going to start listing, in these comments, locations in NYC where they can arrest that many in a couple of hours ....
In reply to DIE Pelosi...just fucking… by BabaLooey
half that on one build in Mpls. They all go Union cards, too
In reply to Shit man, 232 over 4 days? I… by Disgruntled Goat
Smash the left.
again and again until fully blended.
In reply to Smash the left. by MasterControl
Pureed even...then use as fertilizer, kinda like fish emulsion...;0
In reply to again and again until fully… by Aireannpure
I wouldnt want that shit on my lawn, might as well just use monsanto then.
In reply to Pureed even...then use as… by falconflight
It's the only option at this point... they are completely fucking unhinged.
In reply to Smash the left. by MasterControl
Just arrest and charge one of these politicians like that mayor. This stuff will stop really quick.
In reply to Smash the left. by MasterControl
"beyond the pale"...? Doesn't that sound a bit rasis?
The bloodsuckers have made it clear that they want illegal aliens to have free rights to do anything they want without any conditions. Right now they are trying to pass laws preventing illegals & duals - preferred criminals - from being arrested and recorded. The no weapons database is for legal citizens only. Credit records are for legal citizens only. Criminal records are for legal citizens only. Crazy dope fiend records are for legal citizens only. Think they're trying to pick a fight?
They're trying to fortify the reasoning behind an Amnesty, thus ensuring a captive voting bloc that votes the same every time
In reply to The bloodsuckers have made… by Rex Andrus
Dilly Dilly
Does anyone take Nancy girl, Die-ann or Brown bag seriously? Dust in the wind now. Searching for relevance in Californ AI.
You should. They've been issuing driver licenses to illegals for 2 years and coaching them how participate in the census and vote illegally. The census to get the count of felon representatives up and to steer their "mandate" to their globalist agenda. That's federal. It's treason. Burn these despots and their minions.
In reply to Does anyone take Nancy girl,… by Aireannpure
It's getting scarry now. I would have thought this would have ended by now, but law enforcement allows it to persist somehow. The Xavier Baccerra Server thing really has me worried, the spy ring, it's simply not being addressed.
In reply to You should. They've been… by Rex Andrus
Pelosi is a washed up old hag, her early stage Alzheimers is her excuse go easy on heir scum.
Nasty Pelousi and her broom should be tossed into a boiling chasm of Gaia!
In reply to Pelosi is a washed up old… by Bill of Rights
You, fucked up old haaag, haha charade you are.
In reply to Pelosi is a washed up old… by Bill of Rights