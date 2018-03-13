Hungary's Central Bank To Repatriate Its Gold From London

Tue, 03/13/2018

Via GoldBroker.com,

The leadership of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) has decided to bring back home Hungary’s gold reserves.

Up to now, 100,000 ounces (3 tons) of the precious metal were stored in London, which is in total worth some 33 billion forint ($130 million) at current gold prices.

The decision seems to be in line with international trends as storage of gold reserves out of the country is now considered risky by more and more central banksAustrianGerman, and Dutch central banks are among those who have recently decided to repatriate their gold reserves. According to MNB, this may also further strengthen market confidence towards Hungary.

MNB has been holding gold reserves since its foundation in 1924. Towards the end of World War II, it had been transported to Austria on the famous Gold Train, captured by the Americans, then repatriated in full in 1946.

The highest amount Hungary has ever had was around 65-70 tons at the beginning of the 70s. At the end of the 1980s, however, a decision was made to decrease gold reserves to the lowest possible level and rather to invest in sovereign debts, which as a consequence of the collapse of the Bretton Woods system are considered safer, more liquid and potentially of higher yields. At the beginning of 2010 this tendency changed again and central banks started to accumulate gold as a potential response to the financial crisis.

The Largest gold reserves in the world belong to the US and Germany, while in comparison to other Central-European countries Hungary has one of the tiniest amounts of the precious metal; for instance, Romania and Poland both have 103 tons, and Serbia has 13 tons. Since 1992, Hungary’s activity has remained steady, as the MNB hasn’t bought or sold any of its gold reserves.

Not a huge amount but still, let's see how long it takes? London is already overrun with EFP Contracts from Comex. Fortunately, that is just a game which doesn't actually result in the delivery of any physical; more like just a place where Comex delivery obligations go to disappear?

They're Hungary for their gold!  3 tons is nothing to dismiss.  Many countries are going to wish they had that much.  Question is if US is one of them?

Population of Hungary is 9.8 million.  100,000 ounces is 0.01 ounce/person.  Hopefully they hold more in private population.  They say there is about 1 ounce of gold/person in the world.  So anyone having more than 1 oz is at least in the 51% elite club :-)

No. 

From the link,

"The Mint refines gold and silver from a variety of sources including primary producers, industry, recyclers and financial institutions. Our ISO 9001 accredited facility is world-class, featuring a state-of-the-art silver refinery added in 2005, a modern assay laboratory and a highly streamlined operational system."

Yeah.  I know Canada produces a lot of gold.  I guess the mint can just buy what they need to refine for coins on the open market.

I bought my nephews and nieces in Abbotsford some fractional Maple Leafs for Christmas thinking they might get scarce.  I guess they'll still need gold prices to move for them to appreciate.

Of course, the kids have probably already cashed them in and spent the money.  That's what youngsters do these days.

"Why the F does any country let another hold it's gold?"

Various reasons. All not very good except maybe a total lack of trust between the bankers/politicians and the people on the street.

So your own population can become your greatest enemy.

Much like you maybe feel about your own government being the biggest enemy, and why you would prefer to store in another country to prevent confiscation or theft by force, also known as robbery.

After all, the only reason we listen to our government at the moment is they have the bigger gun. It is certainly not because we like, admire or respect them.

We fear what they can do, that's it!

A return to the Gold Standard is imminent and this is just another crystal clear indicator we are headed for one big war which will be the catalyst which will effect the change.

My bet is the Visegrad will form a Gold Block to insulate itself from the faltering EU.

