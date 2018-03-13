Hungary's Central Bank To Repatriate Its Gold From London

The leadership of the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) has decided to bring back home Hungary’s gold reserves.
Up to now, 100,000 ounces (3 tons) of the precious metal were stored in London, which is in total worth some 33 billion forint ($130 million) at current gold prices.
The decision seems to be in line with international trends as storage of gold reserves out of the country is now considered risky by more and more central banks. Austrian, German, and Dutch central banks are among those who have recently decided to repatriate their gold reserves. According to MNB, this may also further strengthen market confidence towards Hungary.
MNB has been holding gold reserves since its foundation in 1924. Towards the end of World War II, it had been transported to Austria on the famous Gold Train, captured by the Americans, then repatriated in full in 1946.
The highest amount Hungary has ever had was around 65-70 tons at the beginning of the 70s. At the end of the 1980s, however, a decision was made to decrease gold reserves to the lowest possible level and rather to invest in sovereign debts, which as a consequence of the collapse of the Bretton Woods system are considered safer, more liquid and potentially of higher yields. At the beginning of 2010 this tendency changed again and central banks started to accumulate gold as a potential response to the financial crisis.
The Largest gold reserves in the world belong to the US and Germany, while in comparison to other Central-European countries Hungary has one of the tiniest amounts of the precious metal; for instance, Romania and Poland both have 103 tons, and Serbia has 13 tons. Since 1992, Hungary’s activity has remained steady, as the MNB hasn’t bought or sold any of its gold reserves.
Comments
It's about time
Not a huge amount but still, let's see how long it takes? London is already overrun with EFP Contracts from Comex. Fortunately, that is just a game which doesn't actually result in the delivery of any physical; more like just a place where Comex delivery obligations go to disappear?
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes More GOLD Than Canada !!!
In reply to Not a huge amount but still,… by philipat
Netherlands...Austria...Germany (partial)...Hungary...handwritting on wailing wall...
Convienient...Russian scare to reverse flow?
In reply to WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes… by BaBaBouy
tmosley's steps to retake national sovereignty:
Step one: Create nuclear power program that can be used to build nukes very rapidly
Step two: repatriate gold reserves
Step three: test a nuke
In reply to Austria...Netherlands… by Déjà view
Step 4 which should probably be step 1...
Toss out the U.S. embassy.
In reply to tmosley's steps to retake… by tmosley
wait until we trigger a couple of regime changes and we will be able to send the gold afterwards...
Hi there Iran, Syria, how about a color revolution?
I hope Hungary gold-requesting-guys do not get nail-gunned or defenestrated or something alike
In reply to Step 4 which should probably… by cheech_wizard
They're Hungary for their gold! 3 tons is nothing to dismiss. Many countries are going to wish they had that much. Question is if US is one of them?
Population of Hungary is 9.8 million. 100,000 ounces is 0.01 ounce/person. Hopefully they hold more in private population. They say there is about 1 ounce of gold/person in the world. So anyone having more than 1 oz is at least in the 51% elite club :-)
In reply to a by HenryKissinger…
+1000
In reply to Step 4 which should probably… by cheech_wizard
,
In reply to tmosley's steps to retake… by tmosley
... and Hungary doesn’t trust those bankster’s depositories no more ... look at what happened to Gaddafi’s frozen assets ... poof, and it’s gone like a 10 billion euros magic show ... https://www.rt.com/news/420837-flozen-libyan-billions-missing/ ...
In reply to Austria...Netherlands… by Déjà view
But Canada sold all of their gold. I still don't know how they make Maple Leafs if they don't have any gold.
In reply to WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes… by BaBaBouy
The Canadian Mint has its own refinery.
http://www.mint.ca/store/mint/about-the-mint/refinery-7300010#.Wqfn8NFl…
In reply to But Canada sold all of their… by IH8OBAMA
Oh. I guess the Royal Mint maintains their own gold reserves and/or ore to meet the coin demand.
In reply to The Canadian Mint has its… by Bay of Pigs
No.
From the link,
"The Mint refines gold and silver from a variety of sources including primary producers, industry, recyclers and financial institutions. Our ISO 9001 accredited facility is world-class, featuring a state-of-the-art silver refinery added in 2005, a modern assay laboratory and a highly streamlined operational system."
In reply to I guess the Royal Mint has… by IH8OBAMA
They have plenty if inground PMs, might be the best place for it.
In reply to But Canada sold all of their… by IH8OBAMA
Yeah. I know Canada produces a lot of gold. I guess the mint can just buy what they need to refine for coins on the open market.
I bought my nephews and nieces in Abbotsford some fractional Maple Leafs for Christmas thinking they might get scarce. I guess they'll still need gold prices to move for them to appreciate.
Of course, the kids have probably already cashed them in and spent the money. That's what youngsters do these days.
In reply to They have plenty if inground… by Dr. Dooms-a-lot
what the hell is a "fractional maple leaf"?
In reply to Yeah. I know Canada… by IH8OBAMA
Yes...that is assuming that what they'll get will be real and not fake Gold.
In reply to WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes… by BaBaBouy
and a two more balls than Justin.
In reply to WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes… by BaBaBouy
Canada is full of gold, and its stored in the most secure form possible. Mixed with quartzite, buried deep in the Canadian Shield.
In reply to WOW, Hungary Has 3 Tonnes… by BaBaBouy
Yep, my first thought was Re London's possible reply..."It will take until 2024, as it's in such a safe, hard to reach vault."
In reply to Not a huge amount but still,… by philipat
Um ah the Russians stole it....
In reply to Yep, my first thought was Re… by boattrash
"Your order has been placed in our cue and assigned number 4316478, we anticipate order fulfillment in 60-72 months."
In reply to Yep, my first thought was Re… by boattrash
Magyars Must Know Somethink ...
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
Reason given by President of Hungary is also important: "Because tough economical times are coming"
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
Why the F does any country let another hold it's gold?
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
Why the F does any country let another hold it's gold?
because TREASON?
In reply to Why the F does any country… by TabakLover
Corrupt leadership is my guess
In reply to Why the F does any country… by TabakLover
So the Germans could not steal it. Many countries did it.
In reply to Why the F does any country… by TabakLover
Security, to guarantee clearing of international payments, and honoring of treaties.
In reply to Why the F does any country… by TabakLover
"Why the F does any country let another hold it's gold?"
Various reasons. All not very good except maybe a total lack of trust between the bankers/politicians and the people on the street.
So your own population can become your greatest enemy.
Much like you maybe feel about your own government being the biggest enemy, and why you would prefer to store in another country to prevent confiscation or theft by force, also known as robbery.
After all, the only reason we listen to our government at the moment is they have the bigger gun. It is certainly not because we like, admire or respect them.
We fear what they can do, that's it!
In reply to Why the F does any country… by TabakLover
TEST IT
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
You can say that again!
The fiat currency regime will collapse once people loose faith. It think it is closer than most people realize.
Once we hit that spot, only gold will be trusted.
I have been expecting this for years. My timing is out, but the end result is a given.
In reply to It's about time by Gen. Ripper
That should boost the price by about .25 cents
You love your dollars.
In reply to That should boost the price… by Bill of Rights
Why do you shop with gold coin? And if so where ?
I own gold big fucken deal. It's still hasnt' made any gains even with all that has happened in the world.
I know I know...insurance keep stackin.
In reply to You love your dollars. by 0valueleft
It has gone from $20.67 per ounce to $1,326 per ounce today. Try to keep things in perspective.
In reply to Why do you shop with gold… by Bill of Rights
You cannot buy insurance when you need it. Anything else you can. That's one of the funny things about insurance.
In reply to Why do you shop with gold… by Bill of Rights
The trick is buying it right before you need it, and not a moment sooner.
Ask Larry Silverstein.
In reply to You cannot buy insurance… by ATM
Hope is not too late, since LBMA is liquidating its physical holdings to please the Chinese...
definitely too late, the masked troopers in the pic have already commandeered it on behalf of the central bank
In reply to Hope is not too late, since… by BitchesBetterR…
When will the U.S. get it's Gold back? Oh wait.......
Why the goon squad to protect a barbaric relic?
Cause there are plenty of barbarians around...
In reply to Why the goon squad to… by JustPrintMoreDuh
A return to the Gold Standard is imminent and this is just another crystal clear indicator we are headed for one big war which will be the catalyst which will effect the change.
My bet is the Visegrad will form a Gold Block to insulate itself from the faltering EU.
They want to make sure they don't get gold-plated tungsten bars in return.
Smart move Hungary. Everyone on Earth should be hungry for physical Gold.
So 133 bars ... I'll try to contain my excitement.
I have 6,000 tonnes of gold!
You can't see it, and I'll never allow anyone in to audit it, but trust me...I have!
Honest!
Oh, and I want to suppress the price and keep it way down, just...errr...because!
Take my word!?!