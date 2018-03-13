"It's Time To Be Alert!"

Authored by Steven Vanelli via Knowledge Leaders Capital blog,
This is the time to be alert for any signs of a failure in the S&P 500. Why? There are two really good historical precedents to the current market configuration.
The set-up is as follows: stocks suffer a rather quick correction, bounce back, take out the previous lows and experience a waterfall decline. The period of time from the bounce-back high to a new low was seven days.
Let’s look at the 1929 crash to start. The S&P 500 peaked at 31.86 on September 16, 1929. Over the next 14 days, the index experienced a 10.08% correction. Then, over the next four days, stocks bounced back by 7.54%. What followed was a seven-day period of time where stocks drifted lower, and then on October 18, 1929 the low was broken and a waterfall decline ensued. The decline from October 8, 1929 to November 13, 1929 was a 22-day waterfall decline, with stocks dropping 42.68% into November 13, 1929.
The 1987 crash was a remarkably similar experience. Stocks peaked on August 25, 1987 and then began a 7.79% decline over 18 days. Stocks then rebounded by 5.65% over the following 10 days, peaking on October 5, 1987. Over the next seven days, the low failed and a waterfall decline followed. The decline was 28.51% over four days, culminating in a low on October 19, 1987.
In the last 40 days, we’ve seen the S&P 500 peak at 2872.87 on January 26. Stocks experienced a 10.16% correction over nine days, and then they bounced back by 7.96% over the next 20 days ending last Friday, March 9. We are now in that seven-day window where stocks need to hold up.
If, over the next seven days, we drift lower and take out the 2581 low of February 8, history suggests this is a set-up for a waterfall decline.
Through next Wednesday, it is time to be alert.
Comments
Are you ready to be body slammed?
Daddy's Ready
In reply to Are you ready to be body… by Countrybunkererd
Be ALERT! ~ LERTS's are an endangered species.
In reply to Daddy's Ready by ProstoDoZiemi
I think we need to raise the Lert to "Dumbcon 1"....... We are there.
In reply to Be ALERT! ~ LERTS's are an… by DillyDilly
Crush it. Crush the market fully. The sooner the better.
Please, take GS and every huge bank down with it.
In reply to I think we need to raise the… by gatorengineer
yeah sure! whatever! BTFD the Feds won't let it down.
Where were the PPT in 2008?
In reply to yeah sure! whatever! BTFD… by Liquid_Silver
cashing in their 'short positions' at the pizza parlor
In reply to Where were the PPT in 2008? by Kram
1) Skynet wasnt sentient yet
2) Are the 0.01 percent richer than they were in 2008?
3) This time its different because there is nothing left to steal. so they will keep it high even with the mushroom clouds sprouting
In reply to Where were the PPT in 2008? by Kram
When they run out of greater fools to fleece on the way up, it'll be time to shear them short on the way down. Looking close to that time to me.
In reply to 1) Skynet wasnt sentient yet… by gatorengineer
gatorengineer, I remember telling you 2 or 3 years ago the game was to buy because the Fed and PPT and whatnot, but you clowns were still collecting pennies from the couch to fund your triple leveraged option shorts.
Do you actually like getting your ass reamed?
Do you not see what is coming here?
Look at how bullish all these newbie ZH clowns are !!!!! HAHAHAHAHA
In reply to 1) Skynet wasnt sentient yet… by gatorengineer
There were some really odd moves yesterday before spoos started to drift
People are repositioning, but for what, up or down?
In reply to yeah sure! whatever! BTFD… by Liquid_Silver
Take the fucking 'other side' of Gartman... How hard is it?
In reply to There were some really odd… by ProstoDoZiemi
Famous last words.
In reply to yeah sure! whatever! BTFD… by Liquid_Silver
Zzz...
These guys just dont learn..... Powell has a press and he isnt afraid to use it. We will hit ATHs before 2750.
Russia nuked London and it would be bullish
Absolute Horseshit
Im more alert and worried about whats for dinner.
Why? This time was supposed to be different.....
If we take out 2581 I wouldnt describe that as a "drift lower". That move in itself would be hella ugly, let alone what comes after it. But lets face it, there is just too much goddam printed money floating around for this to happen. $28 billion just in US federal debt interest payments for last month alone. Where you think that money gonna go?
Where you think that money goons go? In the pockets of the Jews, that’s where.
In reply to If we take out 2581 I… by Iconoclast421
Where you think that money goons go? In the pockets of the Jews, that’s where.
In reply to If we take out 2581 I… by Iconoclast421
+1 worth repeating
In reply to Where you think that money… by chestergimli
"don't go chasin' them there waterfalls":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WEtxJ4-sh4
Sorry being alert doesn't help any more .
Why will the next crash be just like 1929? It will happen but no one knows exactly when or how.
Pull it.
"Don't go chasing waterfalls." -TLC
Stocks are not going to crash. All that tax money the corporations are saving is going into share buybacks which is offsetting the removal of liquidity by the fed. There are record amounts of share buy backs going on.
As the fed steps up is removal it will eventually exceed the buybacks and that is when the stock market will nose dive.
Agreed. Corp. tax cuts will be used for buy backs.
In reply to Stocks are not going to… by truthalwayswinsout
"It's never coming down!"
Looks like I picked the wrong day to stop sniffin' glue!
End of month end of quarter. Doubt it.
Drip, drip, drip...