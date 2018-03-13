Krieger: "It's Impossible To Overstate How Terrible Mike Pompeo Is

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
When the director of the CIA, an unelected public servant, publicly demonizes a publisher such as WikiLeaks as a “fraud,” “coward” and “enemy,” it puts all journalists on notice, or should. Pompeo’s next talking point, unsupported by fact, that WikiLeaks is a “non-state hostile intelligence service,” is a dagger aimed at Americans’ constitutional right to receive honest information about their government. This accusation mirrors attempts throughout history by bureaucrats seeking, and failing, to criminalize speech that reveals their own failings…
Words matter, and I assume that Pompeo meant his when he said, “Julian Assange has no First Amendment freedoms. He’s sitting in an embassy in London. He’s not a U.S. citizen.” As a legal matter, this statement is simply false. It underscores just how dangerous it is for an unelected official whose agency’s work is rooted in lying and misdirection to be the sole arbiter of the truth and the interpreter of the Constitution.
– From Julian Assange’s Washington Post opinion piece: The CIA Director Is Waging War on Truth-Tellers like WikiLeaks
What’s most unique about Mike Pompeo isn’t the fact he’s a terrible human being, it’s the fact he’s so transparent and shameless about it. This became crystal clear last April when I read the transcript of a speech he gave at UAE-funded think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
I covered Pompeo’s commentary in detail in the piece, The American Empire Under Donald Trump Has Become Increasingly Desperate, Dangerous & Insecure, but let’s revisit in case some of you missed it the first time around.
First, he falsely characterized Wikileaks as a hostile non-state intelligence agency (despite lauding it during the election), and then used this false categorization to launch an attack on the First Amendment.
So we face a crucial question: What can we do about this? What can and should CIA, the United States, and our allies do about the unprecedented challenge posed by these hostile non-state intelligence agencies?
While there is no quick fix—no foolproof cure—there are steps that we can take to undercut the danger. First, it is high time we called out those who grant a platform to these leakers and so-called transparency activists. We know the danger that Assange and his not-so-merry band of brothers pose to democracies around the world. Ignorance or misplaced idealism is no longer an acceptable excuse for lionizing these demons.
Third, we have to recognize that we can no longer allow Assange and his colleagues the latitude to use free speech values against us.To give them the space to crush us with misappropriated secrets is a perversion of what our great Constitution stands for. It ends now…
Julian Assange and his kind are not the slightest bit interested in improving civil liberties or enhancing personal freedom. They have pretended that America’s First Amendment freedoms shield them from justice. They may have believed that, but they are wrong.
Pompeo went even further in the Q&A stating:
A little less Constitutional law and a lot more of a philosophical understanding. Julian Assange has no First Amendment privileges. He is not a U.S. citizen. What I was speaking to is an understanding that these are not reporters doing good work to try to keep the American Government on us. These are actively recruiting agents to steal American secrets with the sole intent of destroying the American way of life.
That is fundamentally different than a First Amendment activity as I understand them. This is what I was getting to. We have had administrations before that have been too squeamish about going after these people, after some concept of this right to publish.
Glenn Greenwald responded to this assertion with the following:
Pompeo’s remarks deserve far greater scrutiny than this. To begin with, the notion that WikiLeaks has no free press rights because Assange is a foreigner is both wrong and dangerous. When I worked at the Guardian, my editors were all non-Americans. Would it therefore have been constitutionally permissible for the U.S. Government to shut down that paper and imprison its editors on the ground that they enjoy no constitutional protections? Obviously not. Moreover, what rational person would possibly be comfortable with having this determination – who is and is not a “real journalist” – made by the CIA?
Meanwhile, Pompeo spent a lot of his speech demonizing Julian Assange as someone who cozies up to dictators, saying stuff like the following.
We know this because Assange and his ilk make common cause with dictators today. Yes, they try unsuccessfully to cloak themselves and their actions in the language of liberty and privacy; in reality, however, they champion nothing but their own celebrity. Their currency is clickbait; their moral compass, nonexistent. Their mission: personal self-aggrandizement through the destruction of Western values.
It’s takes some nerve for Pompeo to say that considering the following, via Glenn Greenwald at The Intercept:
So how could Mike Pompeo – fresh off embracing and honoring Saudi tyrants, standing in a building funded by the world’s most repressive regimes, headed by an agency that for decades supported despots and death squads – possibly maintain a straight face as he accuses others of “making common cause with dictators”? How does this oozing, glaring, obvious act of projection not immediately trigger fits of scornful laughter from U.S. journalists and policy makers?
The reason is because this is a central and long-standing propaganda tactic of the U.S. Government, aided by a media that largely ignores it. They predicate their foreign policy and projection of power on hugging, supporting and propping up the world’s worst tyrants, all while heralding themselves as defenders of freedom and democracy and castigating their enemies as the real supporters of dictators.
Try to find mainstream media accounts in the U.S. of Pompeo’s trip to Riyadh and bestowing a top CIA honor on a Saudi despot. It’s easy to find accounts of this episode in international outlets, but very difficult to find ones from CNN or the Washington Post. Or try to find instances where mainstream media figures point out what should be the unbearable irony of listening to the same U.S. Government officials accuse others of supporting dictators while nobody does more to prop up tyrants than themselves.
This is the dictatorship-embracing reality of the U.S. Government that remains largely hidden from its population. That’s why Donald Trump’s CIA Director – of all people – can stand in a dictator-funded think tank in the middle of Washington, having just recovered from his jet lag in flying to pay homage to Saudi tyrants, and vilify WikiLeaks and “its ilk” of “making common cause with dictators” – all without the U.S. media taking note of the intense inanity of it.
If that’s not enough for you, on a separate occasion Pompeo called Edward Snowden a traitor who should be brought back to the U.S. and executed.
That’s your new Secretary of State, America.
Unfortunately, it gets worse. Much worse. For all his flaws, Rex Tillerson had a surprisingly sane take on the Middle East, at least relatively. He was known for being against the idiotic Saudi-UAE attempt blockade of Qatar, as well as in favor of keeping the Iran deal active. Pompeo shares no such sentiments.
As CNBC reported:
Pompeo, named as his pick for secretary of state by Trump on Tuesday shortly after he announced Tillerson’s departure on Twitter, has taken a notoriously tough stance on Iran in the past in his erstwhile role as director of the CIA.
Not only has Pompeo likened Iran to the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group, calling the country a “thuggish police state” in a speech in October, he has also promised to constrain Iran’s investment environment and “roll back” its 2015 nuclear deal.
“Thuggish police state.” Similar to Saudi Arabia then, which Pompeo had no problem bestowing with a CIA medal last year.
CIA Director Pompeo awards CIA medal to Saudi Arabia's torturer-in-chief Mohamad bin Nayef. Saudi is CIA's primary Syria overthrow partner. pic.twitter.com/NNOpLoREex— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) April 16, 2017
But there’s more…
In November 2016, when Pompeo was appointed to lead the CIA, he warned that Tehran is “intent of destroying America” and called the nuclear deal “disastrous.” He added that he was looking forward to “rolling back” the agreement.
Differences of opinion over how Iran should be treated are said to be the source of discord between Trump and Tillerson, whose firing followed a clash over the nuclear deal, the president said Tuesday.
“If you look at the Iran deal I think it’s terrible and I guess he thought it was OK … We weren’t really thinking the same,” Trump said in a statement outside the White House. He said he and Tillerson got on “quite well” but had “different mindsets.”
Iran has been increasingly marginalized during the Trump administration, which has sided with Saudi Arabia in the regional battle for influence in the Middle East.’
Here’s the bottom line. As I outlined multiple times last year, Trump is determined to have a war with Iran and Rex Tillerson was standing in the way. Putting unhinged war hawk Pompeo in place as Secretary of State is simply Trump getting his ducks in a row ahead of confrontation. Watch as the sales pitch for another war in the Middle East picks up considerably in the months ahead.
I believe this forthcoming war against Iran will have almost no international support. Probably just autocratic regimes in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as Israel and possibly the UK depending on who’s Prime Minister when it gets going. The rest of the world will be against it, which will lead to spectacular failure.
It’s become increasingly clear that a huge military error, such as a new major confrontation in the Middle East is what will spell the end of the U.S. empire. Such a confrontation is now increasingly likely with Tillerson out of the picture
Oh, and the person Trump picked to head the CIA to replace Pompeo is Gina Haspel, a 33-year CIA careerist who ran a torture black site in Thailand.
The new CIA director was a key part of the torture program and its illegal cover-up. Her name was on the Top Secret order demanding the destruction of tapes to prevent them being seen by Congress. Incredible. https://t.co/HjVHCPCbpo https://t.co/VamIGa1A8w— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 13, 2018
Are these really the values the US should be promoting? The CIA might as well start issuing uniforms decorated with skulls and lightning bolts. https://t.co/ZIeHWP57l3— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) March 13, 2018
Donny boy sure has a strange way of “draining the swamp.”
* * *
If you liked this article and enjoy my work, consider becoming a monthly Patron, or visit our Support Page to show your appreciation for independent content creators.
Comments
"It's impossible to overstate how terrible Trump's entire cabinet is."
Fixed it for you.
Just wait until John Bolton replaces Mcmasters.
all DEEP STATE
all MIC
all ZIONIST
all MBS
all the way
#Trump2020
In reply to "It's impossible to… by Jayda1850
If it's all lying and misdirection then could Pompeo actually like WikiLeaks?
Steve Pieczenik made this call months ago.
In reply to all DEEP STATE… by Bes
Killary would have done the same.
In reply to If it's all lying and… by JimmyJones
Do some of you ding-a-lings actually think Trump can go off the rails against the bureaucracy when he's got Mueller trying to crawl up his ass? He's got to find a balance somehow. He's got to stay alive. Both politically and personally.
In reply to First, a Jesuit Pope and… by Manthong
yeah,
more 11D chess I presume
hahahaha!
the cognitive dissonance is strong when one drinks that much
orange kool-aid
In reply to Do you ding-a-lings think… by Gaius Frakkin'…
So are you finally ready to fight then Bes? Many of us suspect you're just a butthurt faggot. Tell us how you cried when Hillary failed to break the glass ceiling.
In reply to yeah,… by Bes
FFS, what does Krieger expect Pompeo to say about Assange? They're in direct competition with each other! What was it they used to say about Gimbels and Macy's?
In reply to all DEEP STATE… by Bes
It's the deep state, and he's part of it.
War on the horizon maybe this weekend at the latest. Ask Bibi, the zionist bitch.
In reply to "It's impossible to… by Jayda1850
Yep, the bitch of the Deep State.
In reply to It's the deep state, and he… by Truther
^^^ pier ^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER
This chronic spammer (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" -- recently banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("the Deep State", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "PIER" who chronically posts short-URL links to his virus- and spam-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as recently-banned "STIZAZZ" and "LLOLL", among dozens of other banned log-ons (that's YOU dailywesterner and biblicisminstitute). Thank you."
In reply to Yep, the bitch knows it and… by pier
Warning - more "New Blblicism" bullshit - Go away you hosers, eh?
In reply to Yep, the bitch knows it and… by pier
For a certainty were going to find out.
In short order to, the deep state. Israel and the elite are moving fast now.
In reply to "It's impossible to… by Jayda1850
#QanonFail?
In reply to For a certainty were going… by peopledontwanttruth
Might at least get his name right...."McMaster."
In reply to "It's impossible to… by Jayda1850
The CIA is filled with absolute human trash, what else is new.
The CIA and the State Department are filled with absolute human trash, what else is new.
FIFY.
In reply to The CIA is filled with… by coaltar
(((They))) want their war, and (((they))) will get their war. Stupid goy love fighting (((their))) wars.
Hopefully it's the kikeyjoos and sand niggers that get Stalingradded this time around.
In order to get there, it will have to be the mother of all FFs and intelligently done to first convince and then to motivate an otherwise very skeptical and distrusting public.
In reply to (((They))) want their war,… by Yukon Cornholius
And of course, Sessions stays.
I think it's more and more possible for Trump to make HRC look like a choir girl.
Not all Jews think alike. They are actually very divided like America. Some want a 2 state solution and the other side does not want any peace agreements. But make no mistake, each side of the Israeli political landscape is actively interfering with American policy.
Iran
Israel
Kim is not going to give up his nukes. Trump fired Tillerson because he didn't agree with Trumps Iran Policy, which is a policy that is identical to Israels Iran policy. We are currently in a cold war with Iran and Russia and it is about to get hot. It will start in Syria and expand. Bombs are going to fall in America this time around. I'd advise everyone to get ready, but you won't anyway. As far as Russian collusion...Everyday a new name pops up in a headline story and I have to revise my Russian collusion fact pattern.Gary Cohn (Jewish)-Michael Cohen (Jewish)-Seth Rich (Jewish)-Debbie W Schultz (Jewish)-Bernie Sanders (Jewish)-Sam Numberg (Jewish)-Peter Strzok and his wife Melissa Hodgeman (Jewish)-Rob Rosenstein (Jewish)-Jared Kushner (Jewish)-Anthony Weiner (Jewish)-Adam Schiff (Jewish)-Chuck Schumer (Jewish)-Carl Icahn (Jewish)-Steven Mnuchin (Jewish)-Wilbur Ross (began his career at the New York City office of N M Rothschild & Sons, where he ran the bankruptcy-restructuring advisory practice)-David Shulkin (Jewish)-Felix Sater (Jewish)-Steve Goldstein (Jewish)-Larry Kudlow (Jewish)-Sidney Blumenthal (Jewish)-Steven Goldstein-(Jewish).
What are the odds a race of people that amount to 2% of the population find themselves in the thick of all our political issues? How does such a miracle happen?
Imagine 20 (government positions) dice. Each dice has 195 faces (races of people). You get 360 million (US population) rolls to come up all six's. As a new name is added, so too another dice.-I'm sure there are more.
We are going to war with Iran and Russia for Israel.
For your review:
"Is the US Ramping Up Its Military Presence in Syria and Planning to Attack Iran for Israel?"
Col. Larry Wilkerson speaking at the National Press Club
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1171&v=qzPL6eGZktQ
Hey, blood is thicker than water...I want to be on the side that wins Armageddon
In reply to Not all Jews think alike… by FreeEarCandy
Krieger: "It's Impossible To Overstate How Terrible Mike Pompeo Is
My response: While I will keep this article as a reference, I believe the answer lies in whether or not all the players have a foundation rooted in the Christian faith.
Below is some wisdom that is worth remembering because it is the TRUTH.
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.
Whatever is going on in this situation, I am certain that SPIRITUAL WARFARE is at the heart of the matter.
In reply to Hey, blood is thicker than… by Puerto Banus NA
80% of US jews self-identify as liberal
In reply to Not all Jews think alike… by FreeEarCandy
And just what were you expecting coming from West Point and Harvard Law School with an MT (Master of Torture) at the School of the Americas when he wore the uniform...
And his replacement at Langley is only more proof that they will be kindred spirits to OUR END!
West Point and Harvard = Obedience to dogma ueber alles
In reply to And just what were you… by Son of Captain Nemo
Lots of good research and things to think about, Mike.
Thanks for that.
Where you are wrong is this part:
Trump is determined to have a war with Iran.
It makes me think you don't understand Trump at all, and by extension what kind of swamp he dove in to.
And I'm not a "Trumpster."
Only two things parasites do well.
Tax and Spend!
I actually posted this on another article and found it here.
Boy, Is this comment section screwed up.
In reply to Only two things parasites do… by rejected
His name rhymes with mayo that's all you need to know
" Julian Assange has no First Amendment privileges. He is not a U.S. citizen. "
Hey mikey, looky here! We have 11 million of them on our soil.
Some people told me that Trump will start WW3. I'm starting to believe it.
Somebody get the poison umbrella.
The CIA, also known by those following "Q" as "Clowns in America" needs to be brought down. I hope that is part of Trump's plan for "Draining the Swamp!"
The CIA drives the Exceptional slaves.
Meh, as long as he does what Trump wants.
The only practical way to deal with this horseshit is starve the big banks.