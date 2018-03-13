Massive X-Class Solar Storm To Slam Earth Tomorrow, Could Knockout Satellites, Power

A solar storm caused by an X-Class solar flare facing directly towards earth is likely to hit tomorrow. The brunt of the activity will be in the higher latitudes, however the aurora it generates could result in Northern Lights as far south as Michigan and Maine, as well as parts of Scotland and Northern England.
#Solarstorm & #Aurora 5-day Outlook: Fast #solar wind hits this week! Expect storm levels at high-latitudes. #Aurora may reach northern USA. #Hamradio & #GPS issues on night side. In each table, top row shows what conditions are expected, bottom shows possible maximum activity. pic.twitter.com/hJ38RDYSCL— Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) March 13, 2018
The solar storm and #aurora that's due over the next few days.— Alex Hibbert (@alexhibbert) March 13, 2018
It also explains why Northern Greenland barely ever gets any #NorthernLights! pic.twitter.com/1QKinFx2C5
The X-class flare was the first of two, according to NASA. It is the largest in 2018, as well as one of the largest in the sun's current cycle known as the solar minimum which began in 2007. The arrival of the storm could leave commercial flights and GPS systems vulnerable to disruption - however the storm is currently considered a G-1, or "minor geomagnetic storm," which could become more serious depending on how the charged particles hit the earth.
Below is a visualization of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME)
The storm also coincides with the formation of "equinox cracks" in the Earth's magnetic field - which typically occur around the March 20 and September 23 equinoxes every year.
This is called the the “Russell-McPherron effect,” named after the researchers who first explained it. The cracks are opened by the solar wind itself. South-pointing magnetic fields inside the solar wind oppose Earth’s north-pointing magnetic field. The two, N vs. S, partially cancel one another, weakening our planet’s magnetic defenses. This cancellation can happen at any time of year, but it happens with greatest effect around the equinoxes. Indeed, a 75-year study shows that March is the most geomagnetically active month of the year, followed closely by September-October–a direct result of “equinox cracks.” -Spaceweatherarchive.com
NASA and European spacecraft have detected these cracks for several years.
"We used to think the connection was permanent and that solar wind could trickle into the near-Earth environment anytime the wind was active," said David Sibeck of the Goddard Space Flight Center in 2008. "We were wrong. The connections are not steady at all. They are often brief, bursty and very dynamic."
Comments
we are all gonna die!!!!!!
Ruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuunnnnnnnnn
In reply to we are all gonna die!!!!!! by besnook
That won't work!
Dig, DIG!!!
In reply to Ruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuunnnnnnnnn by Truther
fuck & fuck!
In reply to That won't work! Dig, DIG!!! by Oliver Klozoff
Check this out fellas. Topic related
https://youtu.be/hHU3RzfyYAY
In reply to fuck & fuck! by Falconsixone
Yawnnnn.
In reply to fuck & fuck! by Falconsixone
It's presently a G-1 storm. Jumping the gun on that X-1 porn, aren't we????
In reply to That won't work! Dig, DIG!!! by Oliver Klozoff
Totally fucking going full on MSM porn here bro. Disgusting to see articles like this.
In reply to It's presently a G-1 storm… by Got The Wrong No
This is a complete lie. Don't believe the sources for this one. Author didn't dig into details and doesn't understand the data. Crazy.
In reply to we are all gonna die!!!!!! by besnook
Imagine all of the panic attacks by millennials if cell phone service goes out for a few hours. What will they do if they can't be online on their phones? Like play sports n shit?
Zombiepocalypse
In reply to Imagine all of the panic… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Good, I'll finally get to do some plinking in the front yard.
In reply to Zombiepocalypse by Oliver Klozoff
There is a reason I have paper books and a deck of cards, on hand. Heck. let's make it fun, I can whip out my tarot cards and give you a reading and make it very fun!
A few rounds of Gin Rummy, cribbage, and a few tarot readings makes the time go by.
In reply to Imagine all of the panic… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Sounds like a good day to paint the bedroom.
In reply to There is a reason I have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yep. Maybe.
In reply to Sounds like a good day to… by Got The Wrong No
Or do a little target shooting. Guns, thank God, are completely mechanical - exempt from solar storm disturbances.
In reply to There is a reason I have… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It's always a good day to ping some targets!
In reply to Or do a little target… by ThinkerNotEmoter
THIS IS A COMPLETE LIE. This is only a G1 and has NO risk of causing such damage. Man, none of these people actually understand how to read the data!
MSM BULLSHIT AGAIN. Big fat NADA BURGER, for real.
Fry the Liberals!
Goodbye cruel world.
Awesome! I have been a long time subscriber of SuspiciousObservers Utube channel! Cracks around the time of the Equinoxes, fascinating! So there may be some truth to adage, "beware the ides of March!"
Nope, he's off his rocker too. He's not as sharp as you think he is.
In reply to Awesome! I have been a long… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Says who? You? I like that site. Very informative. He doesn't claim to have all the answers, either. Unlike some people.
In reply to Nope, he's off his rocker… by fsoawesome
How many doom porn solar flare articles have there been this year alone?
You do realize that if an event, similar to the Carrington Event, happened today, shit could go tits up very fast? Or are you an imbecile?
In case you are not familiar with that event, it has a wiki page: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_storm_of_1859
In reply to How many doom porn solar… by cheech_wizard
Good thing i got 48 hours of beer stocked up.
Cheers!
In reply to Good thing i got 48 hours of… by jmack
You'll need lots of ice too.
In reply to Good thing i got 48 hours of… by jmack
Depends on where he lives.
In reply to You'll need lots of ice too. by shankster
Wait a minute! What X-class flare? There's no sunspots!
X-RAY flares are not the same damn thing Tyler!
OMG! Who will save us?
Please proceed in a single file to the FIMA camp nearest your location. Do Not Panic.
In reply to OMG! Who will save us? by shankster
So glad we are wasting money on AGW, Climate Change, or whatever they're calling it now!
Knock out GPS and disrupt flights? Betcha the Russians are behind it...
/s
Cankles put the Rooskies up to it with Soros money. Just sayin'
In reply to Knock out GPS and disrupt… by Stranger_in_a_…
As long as Wash DC and kalifornia get hit...otherwise who gives a shit.
"vulnerable to disruption - however the storm is currently considered a G-1, or "minor geomagnetic storm," which could become more ......."
WTF? Let me repeat. WTF?
Click bait.
Seriously we need common sence sun laws. Watch for a massive earthquake in the days or weeks ahead.
False flag.... False flag.... False flag....
In reply to Seriously we need common… by Bill of Rights
There is only a coronal hole facing earth right now. The solar wind will increase because of it. There are no sunspots to create an X-Class CME. This is fake news, seriously. Y'all are better than this.
I am not!!!! I wet my pants, and I need a hug and a puppy.....
In reply to There is only a coronal hole… by Future_Cannibal
Im in hopes it knocks out the entire country's cell towers. Followed by shutting down the internet and all Crypto exchanges globally for 2 weeks.