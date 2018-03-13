Murder And Protests Rock A Small European Nation

A chain of events set in motion by the assassination of a local investigative journalist and his girlfriend has left Slovakia's corrupt and ineffectual Prime Minister Robert Fico fighting for his political future.
It all started last month, when investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were assassinated. Kuciak had been working on a series about endemic corruption in the Slovak government, which he had linked to a cocaine trafficking and money laundering operation involving members of the 'Ndrangheta, an Italian organized crime group based in Calabria, a region in Southern Italy. Afterwards, police arrested seven Italian nationals living in Slovakia, and charged them with the murder. Kuciak had been working with an international investigative reporting consortium, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project,
One wouldn't expect the murder of a journalist in a small central-European nation to make international news. But, somehow, it did: Even Buzzfeed ran a story about the killing with the (nausea-inducing) headline "A Powerful Italian Mob You May Not Have Heard Of Is Blamed In Murder Of Journalist And Girlfriend."
Since then, Slovakia has been rocked by protests as the murder of Kuciak brought the extent of corruption in Fico's government into the open.
And now, instead of praising the Slovakian people for standing up against crime and corruption perpetrated by a government that has long since lost any accountability it had, Bloomberg ran a story warning that the fall of Fico's corrupt government could open the door for a populist government to seize power. That would leave Slovakia with right-wing leaders, just like neighbors Poland and Hungary.
Tens of thousands of people turned out again last week to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who they blame for allowing rampant corruption. Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, a close ally of Fico, resigned on Monday before a key party in the governing coalition said it would push for an early election. It means a vote could come within months.
"If the government collapses, there's a danger that Euroskeptic parties rise to power, which could seriously alter Slovakia's stance towards the EU," said Jiri Pehe, director of New York University in Prague. A change could lead to Slovakia joining Hungary and Poland, and possibly the Czech Republic could slide there too, which would be a very dangerous situation for the whole central European region."
According to Bloomberg's bafflingly reductive interpretation of recent Slovakian history, "it seemed everything was going right for Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million wedged in the heart of a continent. A change of power 20 years ago and ensuing economic reforms turned what U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright called "the black hole of Europe" in 1998 into a world superpower in car production and a member of Europe’s single currency."
Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova
But amid this growth, Fico, the leader of Smer, the country's most popular party, for 19 years. And as anybody who studies corruption in government will tell you, a lack of democratic accountability is the primary condition necessary for corruption to flourish.
Last week, tens of thousands of protesters crowded the streets of Bratislava to demand Fico's resignation. But thanks to the hubris that inevitably accompanies feelings of political invincibility.
Fico, 53, has refused demands from protesters in more than 40 towns and cities, opposition parties and a coalition partner to stand down. The premier denies all allegations of wrongdoing.
Slovakia is "living a success story," Fico said. "We've come a long way over those 25 years and people's lives are better. This story can't end with one tragedy, however painful it is."
Fico's latest term in office has been marred by allegations of corruption. But, as Bloomberg emphasizes, the country's gross domestic product is up 26% from when he first became prime minister in 2006. Furthermore, Fico has promoted himself within the European Union as a counterweight to Hungary's far-right leader Viktor Orban, who is engaged in a long-running legal battle with the EU over his refusal to admit refugees and migrants. The country is also one of the world’s largest per-capita producers of cars, churning out Porsche Cayennes and Audi Q7 SUVs at the Volkswagen AG plant outside of Bratislava. The capital’s region is among the richest in the EU’s eastern states.
On Tuesday, the Reuters reported that a junior party in Fico's coalition looked set to jump ship. The party, the Most-Hid party, a centrist party that represents the country's ethnic Hungarian minority, has said it wants a deal on a snap election, or it will walk.
Ironically, Fico has blamed foreign forces for trying to destabilize Slovakia - including Western billionaire George Soros - echoing claims made by Orban, even as Fico has taken pains to contrast himself with the Hungarian leader.
An EU member since 2004, Slovakia has grown rapidly in that time and entered the euro zone in 2009. Fico's Smer party has long led in opinion polls by a wide margin, gaining voters with a mix of handouts, such as free train tickets for students and pensioners, and controlling the deficit.
Fico has yet to respond to these demands. But his coalition, which has 78 votes in the 150-member Slovak parliament, is facing a no-confidence vote next Monday. At least 90 votes are needed for an early election.
If one is approved, just watch the European Union do everything in its power to discredit Fico's opponents, preferring to prop up a corrupt centrist than grant populist parties an inch of ground.
Gladio 2.0 or..?
I just want to see politicians hang for their crimes. Please
The guy in the lower left hand side of the picture is my kind of people.
Easy to predict what happens:
The EU is likely already there with suitcases full of cash buying people off to keep the pro+eu government together.
If this fails they'll finance a smear campaign against anyone not toting the eu line.
If that fails to bring results the new leaders will take either limp-wristed stances towards the eu (Hungary and Poland) or do an about face such as tsipras and burlesconi have done.
In the end the eu wins and the status quo will live to see another day.
Also fuck VW for building the plant there and not in Germany. Judas.
Fico scores!
Better than Chinese Cultural Cash, but that is a bias on my part.
Russia/Putin will be blamed for this upheaval, too, in 3...2...1...
Well the Russian / Soros / Nationalism influences certainly offer a lot of choice.
You know most want to just be left alone to try and prosper.
A great Tim Kelly podcast about the Sabbateans leading up to the current period. This Fico is probably owned by Sabbateans through blackmail, like the majority of politicians across Europe.
"Russ Winter on the Sabbatean/Frankist Cult and the Modern World"
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/tkelly6785757/episodes/2018-03-12T06…
sabbateanism is the great unknown quantity, but you still need some evidence to support such an assertion. Probably doesn't cut it
The evidence is all around you, 500 hundred years of it. And even more. If you cannot recognize the same patterns repeating over and over with each new generation, then you simply aren't willing to face the truth.
Russ Winters website has more info if you can.
http://www.newnationalist.net/
What's Fico's credit score?
Well of course. The murdered girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, has a distinctly Russian name.
Look no further. Putin is behind everything. Orders came right from the Kremlin. Case closed.
"If a nominally liberal, token-democratic, abjectly corrupt yet EU-Junta-Soros-globalist-compatible pedophile is voted out it can only be due to constant Russian agitation, leveraging the primitive instincts of the amorphous, stinking mass of the so-called people".
Excerpt from the 'propaganda howto for western media', published 2001, Soros Press Inc., 18th edition, dedicated to and with a foreword by J. Goebbels.
dear haus,
so..no optimism left? i see the general trend otherwise. there will be pushback, as always, by the swine at the €U trough but like PL, HU and AT, etc. the tide is going out on the globalists.
They have just shut down Youtube, Facebook and Twitter to those who would push back. Monika Schaefer is still in prison for holocaust denial. After Parkland, the gun grabbers are on the verge of the great gun purge. The vast majority of western peoples are still completely clueless as to what is going on behind the scenes.
I don't think the tide is going out, I think the resistance is about to get purged like the Russian and Polish intelligensia's in the last century. Every comment, URL read, every phone call, and all financial data for the last 2 decades for everyone living in ZOG are stored in massive databases in Bethesda and Utah. The purge is coming.
No -- no optimism left.
The fact of the matter is -- we've got a "deep state" here in Rainbow land which they dig up and pull out of the coffin when things get serious. The only way anything here changes in through something too large from them to control coming in and shitting all over everything to such an extent these people quit worrying about "their project" and start worrying more about not getting hung up by piano wire.
They were able to "control" Berlusconi, Tsipras, Orban and PiS. The FPÖ has abandoned its "fuck the EU" stance and is now trying to "work with the system" and it seems that Liga Nord and Forza have grabbed their feet as well. If these people can control/manage all these individuals/parties/movements simultaneously, adding a small seemingly irrelevant collection of Slovakian opposition parties to the pot won't be a problem either.
"I just want to see politicians hang for their crimes. Please"
needs a bit of fixing....
"I just want to see politicians hang"
You're welcome.
Yes, I believe we've seen this movie before.
a salute to the brave people of slovakia.
if only the cucks in the US had the courage to do the same.
something about when gov't fears the people there is liberty. comes to mind. must have been a real dumbass who came up with that phrase.
the us constitution has a remedy it for for a corrupt government but the people are more interested in protecting only themselves by arming themselves without being members of a national militia that can wrestle power as prescribed in the constitution.
the fathers of the constitution must be spinning in the graves to the cowardice of what came after them.
Coastal California is trying a Federal break away; it will end in tears for them.
Values differ in cultures.
yeah..most people have been untrained to understand what role the constitution has and why THAT is what all gumint employees say and sign an oath to protect.
yes. the founding fathers are thinking "what are these pussies doing, do we need to read the tea leaves for you?"
Trumptards get partial boner.
Who are you and why are you monitoring my crotch?
I have a face, my package you ogle and admire is single gender, hetero and is strongly hereditary.
when vassal states fall, they would bring with them the mother ship and since all roads lead to washington we are seeing the formation of a war government in the making in the united states that will take the world to the edge of catastrophe.
A member of the "Ndrangheta"?
I'd protest too if I had to pronounce words like that.