New Jersey Prepares To Raise Taxes On "Almost Everything" As It Nears Financial Disaster

Last week we noted that in what was a radical U-turn to what other public pension funds have been doing in recent years - most notably Calpers - the struggling New Jersey public pension system decided that instead of lowering its expected rate of return, it would raise it, from 7% to 7.5%.
The simple reason behind this odd increase in projected returns was an accounting sleight of hand which would allow the state of New Jersey to save some $238 million in pension contributions as a result of the higher discount rate applied to the fund's liabilities. And with a pension funding level of only 37% for the 2015 fiscal year, the worst of any state in the US, New Jersey would gladly take even the most glaring accounting gimmickry that would delay its inevitable death.
Unfortunately, being the not so proud owner of the most distressed and underfunded public pension fund in the US is just the start of New Jersey's monetary woes, and as Bloomberg reports, New Jersey's fiscal situation is so dire that new Governor Phil Murphy has proposed taxing online-room booking, ride-sharing, marijuana, e-cigarettes and Internet transactions along with raising taxes on millionaires and retail sales to fund a record $37.4 billion budget that would boost spending on schools, pensions and mass transit.
The proposal which is 4.2% higher than the current fiscal year’s, relies on a tax for the wealthiest that is so unpopular it not only has yet to be approved, but also lacks support from key Democrats in the legislature, let alone Republicans. It also reverses pledges from Murphy’s predecessor, Republican Chris Christie, to lower taxes in a state where living costs are already among the nation’s highest.
Murphy, a Democrat who replaced term-limited Christie on Jan. 16, said his goal is to give New Jerseyans more value for their tax dollars; instead he plans on bleeding them dry. He has promised additional spending on underfunded schools and transportation in a credit-battered state with an estimated $8.7 billion structural deficit for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“If we enact another budget like the one our administration inherited, our middle class will continue to be the ones shouldering the burden, while seeing little in return,” Murphy said Tuesday in his budget address to lawmakers. His solution? Socialist wealth redistribution: "A millionaire’s tax is the right thing to do –- and now is the time to do it."
A better way of putting it, as Bloomberg has done, is that New Jersey's budget "would raise taxes on almost everything."
Of course, that is not a politically palatable thing to say, so let's first crush the millionaires; the same millionaires who - like David Tepper in April 2016 - have decided they have had enough and departed for Florida long ago, taking with them hundreds of million in foregone taxes. Because what New Jersey fails to grasp, is that the truly rich can pick up and go at a moment's notice, and transfer to any place in the country (or outside of it) that actually does not endorse daylight robberies.
Meanwhile, the idiocy proposed by Gov. Murphy counts on total revenue growth of 5.7%, an impossible number and the most since at least 2013... when it fell short. Murphy would increase the tax rate applied to income above $1 million to 10.75 percent from 8.97 percent, generating $765 million; and restore the state’s sales tax to 7% from 6.625%, raising $581 million.
Guaranteeing that the state's hedge fund residents would promptly flee, the budget would also "gain" $100 million by closing a carried-interest loophole on hedge-fund income.
“He must be kidding,” Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr., a Republican from Westfield, said after the speech. “I don’t think anybody could have anticipated this level of tax increases.”
So where would the money go?
Murphy’s proposal would almost triple the direct state subsidy for New Jersey Transit, which has been plagued by safety and financial issues. Including funding for the agency from the state’s Turnpike Authority and an energy fund, he boosts money for New Jersey Transit by about a third.
His plan also includes a move to raise the state property-tax deduction to $15,000, which would benefit about one-third of homeowners, according to a budget summary. It also would create a child-care tax credit and increase the earned-income tax credit.
The budget also plans for four-year phase-ins of a $15 minimum wage and full school funding as mandated by the state Supreme Court, and a three-year path to make community college tuition-free.
Oh, and speaking of the above pension woes, guess who will be on the hook to make the state's public workers whole? Why taxpayers of course as the budget includes a record $3.2 billion pension payment, putting the state on course to resume full funding by 2023, according to budget officials.
And though the short-term effect may be positive, between the taxpayer subsidy and the idiotic hike in return assumptions, it won’t fix a system with a combined unfunded payments and medical-benefits liability that reached $184.3 billion in 2017, according to a March 5 commentary by S&P Global Ratings. The two biggest funds are forecast to be broke in 2024 and 2027.
“You kept hearing the same word: investment, investment, investment,” said Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramnick, from Westfield. “Let me interpret that for you: It’s taxes, taxes, taxes.”
* * *
Unfortunately for New Jersey, it may be too late: according to Bloomberg, Murphy met with the major ratings agencies in New York earlier this month to outline his financial plan (New Jersey’s credit rating is the second-worst among U.S. states, trailing only Illinois). That however won't stop the local democrats from trying.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat from West Deptford and the highest-ranking state lawmaker, was a perennial sponsor of a millionaire’s tax during the Christie years, only to see the governor veto it seven times. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s $10,000 limit on state and local property-tax deductions, though, Sweeney says the extra charge would drive more wealth from a state that already has the nation’s highest property taxes.
Yet what is strange, is that the two top wealth redistributors, Sweeney and Murphy, now disagree on how to fatten state coffers. Last week Sweeney outlined a proposal for a 3% surcharge on corporations earning more than $1 million annually, for an estimated $657 million. Murphy said he wouldn’t accept it as an alternative to his plan.
Sweeney, in a joint statement with other Senate Democratic leaders, said Murphy’s budget “includes many ambitious proposals that are appealing, but will require thorough review and consideration to determine if they are achievable. We will maintain an open mind throughout the budget process.”
Meanwhile, Murphy’s plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 counts on $80 million of revenue from a plan to legalize recreational marijuana by January 2019. He also intends to expand access to medical marijuana. However, the governor is receiving push-back on recreational marijuana from Republicans and some members of the Black Legislative Caucus. Though polls show majority public support to make New Jersey the 10th state to allow the drug - and Murphy says its taxation would generate hundreds of millions of dollars - opponents say it would harm youngsters in poor communities and lead to increased use of outlawed substances.
Murphy’s plan to raise the sales tax likely also will be a tough sell. The last two New Jersey governors to do so, Democrats Jon Corzine and James Florio, were ousted after one term.
In short, New Jersey's democrats can't even agree how to best fleece the rich, meanwhile the state careens ever faster toward financial disaster.
Comments
Marxist, communist democrats - tax everything, and anything to pay for the welfare State. Soon to be a "breathing" tax!!!
Carbon tax been on the agenda for quite some time.
In reply to Marxist, communist democrats… by Rich Monk
Tax and spend till their ain't no mo.
I vote that politicians pay is inversely proportionate to the state debt and state budget.
In reply to Carbon tax been on the… by falconflight
Fuck New Jersey, but the trouble is, they will all move to south Florida and fuck it up too.
Stupid fucks.
In reply to Tax and spend till their ain… by are we there yet
Great, that's all we need in Florida is more folks from NJ & NY. NJ is going the way of Connecticut. They're going to have to build another lane on the interstate going south.
In reply to Fuck New Jersey, but the… by ZENDOG
I think of the individual mandate of ObamaCare as basically a license to live.
It's fucked up. Dumbest idea ever.
In reply to Great, that's all we need in… by Dorado
The debt to GDP of every state in the Union:
http://thesoundingline.com/limitations-quantitative-easing/
In reply to I think of the individual… by DownWithYogaPants
Florida is Mecca for White People
escape the black and brown dystopia
white people are required to pay for their FUN whether it be recreation or PROCREATION
Public education - advanced baby sitting - must be ended - it has no purpose they are not educable - if you want to breed pay for the welfare of the spawn
we are close to the end of the Democrats Looting System
In reply to Great, that's all we need in… by Dorado
Florida is Mecca for White People
escape the black and brown dystopia
white people are required to pay for their FUN whether it be recreation or PROCREATION in NJ
Public education - advanced baby sitting - must be ended - it has no purpose - they are not educable - if you want to breed pay for the welfare of the spawn
we are close to the end of the Democrats Looting System
In reply to Great, that's all we need in… by Dorado
Well, I live in South, FL and if someone thinks there going to get a bargain living here, Good luck with that. The general cost of living is not cheap, the number of quality professional jobs is few, and the salaries for 'professional jobs' are a joke. Let them come down and they better bring lots of money if they need to be employed!
In reply to Great, that's all we need in… by Dorado
And then no small percentage will leave florida and bring their filthy mentality "Half-Back" to Western North Carolina.
In reply to Fuck New Jersey, but the… by ZENDOG
Asheville, ya that's the ticket!!
In reply to And then no small percentage… by falconflight
I thought they fixed everything a couple weeks ago, raising Pension return assumptions?
(sarcasm)
In reply to Tax and spend till their ain… by are we there yet
No kidding. I don't see the problem here? If raising the pension discount rate from 7 to 7.5 saves a quarter billion or so, what would raising it to 12% save? How about 20%? I mean they have as much chance of seeing a return of 20% as they do of 7.5 so what's the big deal? I didn't see any mention of reducing pensions or other spending, how odd?
In reply to I thought they fixed… by 1981XLS
If they can raise pension return assumptions to fix the pension debacle, why not just increase the expected annual tax revenue to whatever is required to balance the annual budget?
Problem solved...
In reply to I thought they fixed… by 1981XLS
In the carboniferous epoch, they promised abundance for all
By taking from selected Peter to pay collective Paul
But although there was plenty of money, there was nothing our money could buy
And the gods of the copybook headings said 'If you don't work, you die'
- Kipling
Written about a hundred years ago. Read this when I was in high school and didn't understand how important it was or what it really meant. This stanza (and the rest of the poem too) keeps popping up in my brain. Now just waiting for the terror and slaughter mentioned later in the poem.
In reply to Tax and spend till their ain… by are we there yet
Who was that great big fat bastard from jersey..?
great big fat bastard..
ahh shit.. he was a huge fat bastard... damn.. can’t remember his name.. but he was a giant whale of a fat bastard..
In reply to Carbon tax been on the… by falconflight
Yeah, just another GOProgressive.
In reply to Who was that great big fat… by Fascal Rascal …
Does someone think that Christie is a conservative?
In reply to Yeah, just another… by falconflight
Always reminded me of an oompa loompa cross breeding with a weeble wooble.
that fucknuts wanted to be President....
granted if it was between him and hillskank.... eeesh.. I shudder to think..
In reply to Does someone think that… by falconflight
Fascal now that's funny right there. I'm still laughing when typing this
In reply to Who was that great big fat… by Fascal Rascal …
There is already a Carbon tax as humans are made of carbon and are being taxed.
And taxed......and taxed.
In reply to Carbon tax been on the… by falconflight
They should start a new political party in NJ called NTEA.
Not Taxed Enough Already
In reply to There is already a Carbon… by BurningFuld
Yep. Along with thumb tax.
In reply to Carbon tax been on the… by falconflight
And a tax on poo-poos.
In reply to Marxist, communist democrats… by Rich Monk
My water / sewer bill, for one person, is nearly $100 a month and I don't live in an area that has a drought. Most of the bill is for storm run off, drainage crap. So don't joke about taxing the cost to remove shit.
In reply to And a tax on poo-poos. by Doug
Fucking morons...
In reply to Marxist, communist democrats… by Rich Monk
There needs to be a leftist tax.
In reply to Marxist, communist democrats… by Rich Monk
Socialists never give up their ideology. That's why way back when, it was common to say the only "good Red is a dead Red."
"Socialists never give up their ideology. That's why way back when, it was common to say the only "good Red is a dead Red."
Need to "adjust" that phrase, since DNC color is Blue and RNC is Red:
"the only good Blue is a dead Blue"
Even Russia & China have fully embraced capitalism. Both are now oligarchies.
In reply to Socialists never give up… by falconflight
Well...the red was always associated with the Democratic party until the 1990's when the Amerika Pravda actually decided and agreed to flip the colors associated with those two parties.
In reply to "Socialists never give up… by AGuy
"...have fully embraced capitalism." Wow...
In reply to "Socialists never give up… by AGuy
Let's get the trials going: "Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Democratic Party?"
In reply to Socialists never give up… by falconflight
NJ debt. Just fogetaboutit
"NJ debt. Just fogetaboutit"
"What happens in Jersey gets taxed in Jersey"
(Pun on Vegas: What happens in vegas stays in Vegas)
In reply to NJ debt. Just fogetaboutit by Muppet
Noose Jersey
These are the Blue (really Red) States.
Maybe we can starve them: don't buy, visit or otherwise do business with them.
Maybe they can apply to Mexico for financial help?
Nah!
It sure is nice here in AZ.
Can't be that nice considering Phoenix is the kidnapping capital of the US, huge foreign alien national (Illegal) population, not the best tax environment, lots of Kalifornicators moving in, and Senators Jeffy Cuck Flake and Insane Mole McCain. jmo
In reply to It sure is nice here in AZ. by Argos
It sure is nice here in AZ....until you run out of fucking water.
Cities in the fucking desert and you talk about dumb??
In reply to It sure is nice here in AZ. by Argos
If just for once, all citizens, businesses would stop paying their taxes, all this shit would be over with.
Eliminate the fucking corrupt unions, reduce all govt employees wages to an acceptable level.
GET THE FUCKING PITCHFORKS OUT!
Irwin Schiff (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irwin_Schiff), the father of Peter Schiff, made a compelling argument about how income taxes are unlawful and illegally imposed --> https://www.alibris.com/Federal-Mafia-Irwin-Schiff/book/11553647
Technically, he seemed to be right, but it didn't work out so well for him --> https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/vegas-tax-resister-…
Maybe the Feds will go easier on you if you stop paying taxes. I'm sure that if you started, "all of this shit would be over with" quickly. :-)
In reply to If just for once, all… by VAL THOR
Reality versus unicorns. Reality will always win.
As somebody who lived his youth in PA - near the "Trenton Uses What the World Refuses" sign - I can say that NJ isn't the end of the earth - but you can see it from there.
If the Earth were a fat, sweaty Guido, Jersey would be his ass crack.
In reply to As somebody who lived his… by Mr_Potatohead
"New Jersey, we'll let you in for free, but charge you to leave." And, leave they will.
It's all a Pyramid scheme. Move and Run away. They will never fix those rusty bridges while trying to figure out the 50+ Year Pension Ponzi Scheme they are trying to operate
NJ will have the highest state taxes on the wealthy, unfortunately there will be no wealthy left.
All Aboard the New Hampshire, Texas, Florida and Tennessee express.
TN is smart. No tax on retirement income - right? Think what that does to stabilize the economic base even if retirees are in bed b/f the 6 oclock news.
In reply to NJ will have the highest… by pound the vix
Jersey is getting to Saudi royal family point. Soon they'll start taking people hostage, telling them they ain't gettin' out of jail unless they fork over their life savings to the government.