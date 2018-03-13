Not The Onion: Elon Musk Poaching "The Onion" Staffers For Secret Project

Elon Musk has a secret project and has hired several former top staffers and writers of satirical news site The Onion to work on it, according to The Daily Beast.

Former Onion editor in chief Cole Bolton and executive editor Ben Berkley left the publication last year due to differences with the company's management. Since then, the two have been in Los Angeles working on the Musk project, and they recently poached three of the site’s writers and a longtime editor to join them, sources confirmed. -The Daily Beast

Musk's new venture has been described as a "comedy project," while The Onion is known for its deadpan delivery of intentionally fake news. For example:

“We can confirm that we have learned nothing from prevailing trends in media and are launching a brand-new comedy project,” Bolton and Berkley told The Daily Beast. It’s unclear, however, what exact project the team is building.

Bolton and Berkley kept many of their former colleagues and friends in the dark, said sources—several of whom speculated the project will likely be another written satirical-news property or website. Multiple sources familiar with the project emphasized that Musk would not have editorial oversight of the project, and that he is not involved in its day-to-day operations. -Daily Beast

When asked about the project, Musk told The Daily Beast that he has an interest in comedy.