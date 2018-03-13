The Real Retirement Crisis: The Elderly Are Broke

Authored by Virginia Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com,
A study released by GoBankingRates reveals that older people planning their retirement have cause for concern. Forty-two percent of Americans are facing their golden years with less than $10,000 in savings. A lack of savings and planning has reduced what should be an enjoyable time in seniors’ lives to a period of stress and worries for many.
Out-of-pocket expenses for health care is spiraling. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that Americans 65 years of age and older may spend up to $46,000 annually on healthcare. This is not good news for those with only $10,000 on which to fall back on.
For adults over 50, this should be a call to act now, while there is still time. Only one-third of adults in that age group have savings greater than $10,000. Retirement planning needs to become a priority, as there is little time to waste. Pensions are becoming rarer, and Social Security is becoming less secure than it used to be. Many health needs of seniors are not covered by Medicare. Some experts believe the Social Security system will be depleted by 2030. Adults over the age of 50 need to consider making contributions into 401(k) accounts or similar retirement plans.
Social Security was never intended to be the sole income of retiring seniors. It was meant to supplement approximately only 40% of post-retirement spending. Social security was supposed to enhance seniors’ lives, not support it entirely. However, according to Investopedia.com, 43 percent of unmarried seniors rely on Social Security to cover 90 percent of their basic needs. Almost a quarter of married couples depend on Social Security to meet most of their expenses.
Some seniors struggling with poverty are able to receive supplemental income (“SPM”), such as food stamps for a bit of additional help. The need is especially high for seniors who are women, African Americans, and Hispanics, and those with ongoing health issues.
6,400,000 million American seniors are living at poverty level, struggling to meet fundamental needs such as rent and food. This number is likely to increase as more boomers become eligible for Social Security and the system becomes less able to support them.
What does this mean for the Millennial generation? The current Social Security system will be unsustainable at some point. It cannot continue at the current level. It probably won’t be abolished, as that would cause chaos for seniors. However, Millennials are aware that changes are coming. They know that benefits will likely be reduced by the time they grow older.
The good news is, Millennials are aware of the problem. Members of the boomer generation who assumed Social Security would take care of their needs are learning a hard lesson.
Comments
Next time do the math yourself.
In unrelated news, glue factories reporting horse carcasses in short supply; all solutions being explored...
In reply to Next time do the math… by VWAndy
$50K bonus to enlist...
physical waived...
In reply to In unrelated news, glue… by house biscuit
Soylent Green - "We are eat people!"
In reply to $50K bonus to enlist... by BullyBearish
Oh, they have it in Russia as well?
In reply to Soylent Green - "We are eat… by Boris Alatovkrap
Well, (((Goldstein))) isn't gonna worry about it because he worked for 3 months stuffing his fat face with blintzes and will now collect his pension.
In reply to Oh, they have it in Russia… by spieslikeus
6,400,000 million American seniors are living at poverty level, struggling to meet fundamental needs such as rent and food.
And at the same time TPTB have no problem whatsoever giving out over 20 trillion dollars to their banker buddies during the 2008/2009 financial "crisis" or just looking the other way when over 20 trillion dollars go totally unaccounted for at the Department of Defense and at HUD. But when it comes to making sure old people don't have to eat fucking dog food that's a really big problem for some reason. If "they" wanted to they could make the "pension problem" and the elderly poverty problem disappear overnight but it is much more useful to them when they can pit older people versus younger people on the issue of pensions and social security. I call that total fucking bullshit . . .
In reply to $50K bonus to enlist... by BullyBearish
I rather preferred Sen. Bernie’s approach in the last election where he proposed the government give $19 Trillion to the people to balance the gift to the debt-soaked banks. The people would have spent the money anyway and it would have ended up in the banks, but no, the banks got it directly.
In reply to 6,400,000 million American… by Dickweed Wang
Oh ya!!! Invest more in your 401K!!!! Good idea. Out of one Ponzi scheme (social security) and into another (401K). I have an idea. How bout I stop paying into social security????!!!! Fuck off and let ‘er burn. I REFUSE to save for the purpose of retirement so that the manipulated system can fuck me out of it.
In reply to $50K bonus to enlist... by BullyBearish
All the 401k anyone has, will soon be rolled into Treasuries......just wait.
In reply to Oh ya!!! Invest more in your… by Janet smeller
Exactly. Treasuries or just a total crash. They don’t run out of ideas to pork us
In reply to All the 401k anyone has,… by ZENDOG
Remember Obungle's failed attempt at the myRA? It'll be back.
In reply to All the 401k anyone has,… by ZENDOG
Bingo! Add in the fucking Fed, state, local, excise, etc. taxes, tolls, fees, fines, blah. and ......$$ gone! Fucking politicians know no bounds when it comes to grabbing your money. Then along comes the Obamacare bullshit, which really empties your wallet!!! .........and you forgot, they also keep pushing out the age for collecting Social Security, which is indexed so that you basically can't work without giving up some of the Social Security $$ ........e.g., $1 taken back for every $2 made over ~$16K between 62 & 65. At 66 it goes to something like $40, and you get to keep all your SS $ at around 70!! BFD! You're almost dead then! So in short, the fucking politicians made you pay more when you worked, paid out less when you retire, then squeezed the age limits so they get to keep the $$ of those who died.
In reply to Oh ya!!! Invest more in your… by Janet smeller
My son turned 16 this year and got a job. I had to explain to him what all the deductions from his paycheck were for, and that in 50 years he might get some of that FICA back and he might have the opportunity to pay even more for Medicare. He was quite pissed.
In reply to Oh ya!!! Invest more in your… by Janet smeller
Oh ya. I still remember the first time I filed taxes. I was 17 years old and owed on like 30k that I had gotten 1099ed on. I was FLOORED!!!!
In reply to My son turned 16 this year… by Donald J. Trump
Soylent Green maybe? lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9IKVj4l5GU4
In reply to In unrelated news, glue… by house biscuit
..
In reply to Next time do the math… by VWAndy
And once again, we see how the Fed has been screwing over the public with its artificially-low interest rates. Those fixed-income retiree investments have done TERRIBLE thanks to the Fed.
In reply to Next time do the math… by VWAndy
Yea done got NIRPed. Exponents are a bitch. But everyone knew that right?
In reply to And once again, the Fed… by GunnerySgtHartman
Boomers...
In reply to Next time do the math… by VWAndy
For the time being those who did not save up for old age are the ones who keep on winning. Those that did save got screwed by NIRP and ZIRP , those that actually paid into the Ponzi schemes are the ones being had , not the other way round as this article suggests.
Waste your life and health , never put a dime aside and you are very well cared for instead of having to face the consequences. Lot`s of stinky useless folks are coming of age now but not their sense of entitlement . The more useless and obnoxious the more demanding.
In reply to Next time do the math… by VWAndy
Just as long as they die quietly. That is the Trumptard way isn't it?
" this should be a call to act now, while there is still time "
So, begin the dog food meals now.
note: If you travel outside of the U.S., and you are on Medicare you are covered in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa ONLY. If you are on Medicade, you're shit out of luck. Supplemental travel insurance is relatively inexpensive; around $10 per day. It isn't worth risking a million dollar health event.
In reply to Just as long as they die… by Trumpury Clinton
Another bitter Hillary clinger from Sharia Blue. Shitpost somewhere else, this is a hard crowd to impress and you're not even on the field.
In reply to Just as long as they die… by Trumpury Clinton
Their kids are milking them dry.
I got a 40 year old living at home that has a 4 year degree that is a Uber driver as her main job. Sad.......
On the bright side, she did not pursue a Ph.D
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
Yes, but then she could get a lifetime job at the University.
In reply to On the bright side, she did… by cossack55
+1 for you. Not as an insult but is she hot?
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
Is she hooking yet?
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
Sounds like piss poor parenting......
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
I've seen Ben's scenario around me as the rule, not the exception. Meanwhile, my dad tried to do the reverse to me. 'Til I finally cut him off.
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
And who’s fault is that? My parents had a rule. Once you moved out of the house to have your coveted freedom, there was no moving back in after you squandered your savings away while ripping it up. It worked. Out of 9 kids, none ever moved back home. All own homes and are successful.
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
I own a home; therefore, successful
I laugh at you
In reply to And who’s fault is that? My… by Janet smeller
Does she fuck? If so, I’ve got a part-time job for her.
In reply to Their kids are milking them… by Ben A Drill
Mexico can start building a wall but the good news for them is that it only has to be about 2 feet high. No senior will be able to cross it.
"what should be an enjoyable time in seniors’ lives" Quit reading right there. When your body is betraying you and the young view you as a food group, I don't care how much money you have. Getting old ain't for wimps......now where's my fentanyl
When did living into your late 80's become necessary, or even desirable, or even possible?
In reply to "what should be an enjoyable… by RagaMuffin
Enduring 3 part idiotic questions must mean my time is near
In reply to When did living into your… by oddjob
or the 40 years as a goyim debt slave is catching up on you.
In reply to Enduring 3 part idiotic… by RagaMuffin
Getting old ain't for wimps
...a privilege denied many
In reply to "what should be an enjoyable… by RagaMuffin
hey we rescued the richest....no one said the old should be rescued. Obama should be tried for crimes against humanity!
So 8 years of Zero Interest hurt the old....but the media didn't tell me that
All across America seniors will wake up, smell the coffee, and get into shape. Seniors Boot Camps will spring up in basements everywhere.
Think Fight Club....except instead of Project Mayhem, roving bands of rock-hard seniors trained in street fighting techniques will beat the snot out of fat Millennials and steal their groceries.
I would pay good money to see that.
In reply to All across America seniors… by taketheredpill
ain't gonna happen...if my in-laws are any indication, 50-years of constant msm brainwashing has rendered them absolutely incapable of questioning their brainwashing and that we are the GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH AND CAN DO NO WRONG...
God bless them, let them take that to their graves...
In reply to I would pay good money to… by GoyimUprising
I'm 38 and have only been to the doctors twice in 25 years. I try to eat healthy, I recently started lifting 3x a week and have been riding a bicycle year round as my only means of transportation for years. I'm only getting better with age while even the youth are degrading rapidly. I'm trying to become that hardened senior ready for war. Lol.
In reply to ain't gonna happen...if my… by BullyBearish
I'm on it. [/hudson]
In reply to All across America seniors… by taketheredpill
401k Lolz... more like gold/silver bars in the safe for each month of retirement.
The SS/Health systems were on life support before the baby boomers hit retirement, boomers are only now starting? Now what generation did that?
You have to love the benefits of pursuing perpetual inflation.
End the Fed.