The Real Retirement Crisis: The Elderly Are Broke

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:57

Authored by Virginia Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com,

A study released by GoBankingRates reveals that older people planning their retirement have cause for concern. Forty-two percent of Americans are facing their golden years with less than $10,000 in savings. A lack of savings and planning has reduced what should be an enjoyable time in seniors’ lives to a period of stress and worries for many.

Out-of-pocket expenses for health care is spiraling. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that Americans 65 years of age and older may spend up to $46,000 annually on healthcare. This is not good news for those with only $10,000 on which to fall back on.

For adults over 50, this should be a call to act now, while there is still time. Only one-third of adults in that age group have savings greater than $10,000. Retirement planning needs to become a priority, as there is little time to waste. Pensions are becoming rarer, and Social Security is becoming less secure than it used to be. Many health needs of seniors are not covered by Medicare. Some experts believe the Social Security system will be depleted by 2030. Adults over the age of 50 need to consider making contributions into 401(k) accounts or similar retirement plans.

Social Security was never intended to be the sole income of retiring seniors. It was meant to supplement approximately only 40% of post-retirement spending. Social security was supposed to enhance seniors’ lives, not support it entirely. However, according to Investopedia.com, 43 percent of unmarried seniors rely on Social Security to cover 90 percent of their basic needs. Almost a quarter of married couples depend on Social Security to meet most of their expenses.

Some seniors struggling with poverty are able to receive supplemental income (“SPM”), such as food stamps for a bit of additional help. The need is especially high for seniors who are women, African Americans, and Hispanics, and those with ongoing health issues.

6,400,000 million American seniors are living at poverty level, struggling to meet fundamental needs such as rent and food. This number is likely to increase as more boomers become eligible for Social Security and the system becomes less able to support them.

What does this mean for the Millennial generation? The current Social Security system will be unsustainable at some point. It cannot continue at the current level. It probably won’t be abolished, as that would cause chaos for seniors. However, Millennials are aware that changes are coming. They know that benefits will likely be reduced by the time they grow older.

The good news is, Millennials are aware of the problem. Members of the boomer generation who assumed Social Security would take care of their needs are learning a hard lesson.

 

Dickweed Wang BullyBearish Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:10

6,400,000 million American seniors are living at poverty level, struggling to meet fundamental needs such as rent and food. 

 

 

And at the same time TPTB have no problem whatsoever giving out over 20 trillion dollars to their banker buddies during the 2008/2009 financial "crisis" or just looking the other way when over 20 trillion dollars go totally unaccounted for at the Department of Defense and at HUD.  But when it comes to making sure old people don't have to eat fucking dog food that's a really big problem for some reason. If "they" wanted to they could make the "pension problem" and the elderly poverty problem disappear overnight but it is much more useful to them when they can pit older people versus younger people on the issue of pensions and social security.  I call that total fucking bullshit . . . 

spiral galaxy Janet smeller Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:26

Bingo!  Add in the fucking Fed, state, local, excise, etc. taxes, tolls, fees, fines, blah. and ......$$ gone!  Fucking politicians know no bounds when it comes to grabbing your money.  Then along comes the Obamacare bullshit, which really empties your wallet!!! .........and you forgot, they also keep pushing out the age for collecting Social Security, which is indexed so that you basically can't work without giving up some of the Social Security $$ ........e.g., $1 taken back for every $2 made over ~$16K between 62 & 65.  At 66 it goes to something like $40, and you get to keep all your SS $ at around 70!! BFD! You're almost dead then!  So in short, the fucking politicians made you pay more when you worked, paid out less when you retire, then squeezed the age limits so they get to keep the $$ of those who died.

TheGardener VWAndy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:31

For the time being those who did not save up for old age are the ones who keep on winning. Those that did save got screwed by NIRP and ZIRP , those that actually  paid into the Ponzi schemes are the ones being had , not the other way round as this article suggests.

Waste your life and health , never put a dime aside and you are very well cared for instead of having to face the consequences. Lot`s of stinky useless folks are coming of age now but not their sense of entitlement . The more useless and obnoxious the more demanding.

 

whatswhat1@yahoo.com Trumpury Clinton Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:06

" this should be a call to act now, while there is still time "

So, begin the dog food meals now.

 

note: If you travel outside of the U.S., and you are on Medicare you are covered in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa ONLY.  If you are on Medicade, you're shit out of luck.  Supplemental travel insurance is relatively inexpensive; around $10 per day.  It isn't worth risking a million dollar health event.

Ben A Drill Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:01

Their kids are milking them dry.  

 

I got a 40 year old living at home that has a 4 year degree that is a Uber driver as her main job.  Sad.......

 

 

RagaMuffin Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:03

"what should be an enjoyable time in seniors’ lives" Quit reading right there. When your body is betraying you and the young view you as a food group, I don't care how much money you have. Getting old ain't for wimps......now where's my fentanyl

taketheredpill Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:06

All across America seniors will wake up, smell the coffee, and get into shape.  Seniors Boot Camps will spring up in basements everywhere.

Think Fight Club....except instead of Project Mayhem, roving bands of rock-hard seniors trained in street fighting techniques will beat the snot out of fat Millennials and steal their groceries.

 

two hoots Tue, 03/13/2018 - 15:07

The SS/Health systems were on life support  before the baby boomers hit retirement, boomers are only now starting?     Now what generation did that?