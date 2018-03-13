Retired Green Beret Fears "Marxist Wolves Circling The 2nd Amendment"

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,

There’s no need at this point to pull any punches, and the Marquis of Queensbury rules have already been tossed out the window. The wolves are circling to bring down the 2nd Amendment. Those wolves are the establishment. There are no political parties: the political parties are merely the illusion of choice. The government has been removed from the control of “We the People” for more than a century. The wolves are the Federal Government, the State Governments, the Local and Municipal Governments. The wolves are the Democrats, the Republicans, and the far-left parties (Communists, Greens, etc.).

The wolves employ the coyotes: the youth, misguided and misled, who are interested in partying and doing the minimal to “get by” in life...an entitlement mindset. They know not that they will be “pruned” by the tree-trimmers…the ones who will rout these saplings out before they become aware…aware of the truth. The tree-trimmers are the ones who would chop down the tree of liberty…that selfsame tree that needs (in the words of Thomas Jefferson) to be watered from time to time with the blood of patriots and the blood of tyrants.

The youth are critical to the wolves from a voting perspective, because (as de Tocqueville wrote) they enable the wolves to attain victory through “the tyranny of the majority,” in which rights are trampled by using numbers to tip the balance and allow majority rule…no matter how mindless or uninformed. No matter that the mindless vote for one reason, while the wolves have another purpose in mind. Coyotes, the mindless, who will be enslaved and pruned when the right time arises.

First the guns: they must have the guns .

On Friday, Governor (in name only) Rick Scott of Florida signed a new, lovely law that is onerous to the Constitution and directly assaults the 2nd Amendment. This excerpt from the AP holds the basic parameters:

…the law,…raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21; extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns; and bans bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.

As can be seen, the law is onerous to the Constitution. There is nothing that needs to be explained about the wording in the 2nd Amendment “shall not be infringed upon,” regarding the right to keep and bear arms. Marbury vs. Madison established the fact that any law that is onerous to the Constitution is null and void, plain and simple.

The problem is their “public safety” and “extraordinary circumstances,” that arm the wolves for slashing the throats of the deer in the name of the “public good.”

Go ahead and take it to court. Go ahead. You’ll automatically open yourself up…come forth before the barbarian hordes. You’ll be identified, monitored, followed, and placed upon their list. You will be marginalized further. You’re already marginalized and outside of normative behavior if you’re a veteran, a patriot, a person who believes in God and freedom of worship, and anyone who is against the national sovereignty of the United States being removed in favor of global governance.

The paradigm has shifted and is being shifted: the globalist initiative is replacing the Constitution for the new American existing social, political, and economic order.

Go ahead and take it to court. The NRA is filing a suit to prevent it. Nevertheless, the wheels are in motion. You will be fighting against the State…a “creature” with unlimited resources, with the media in its pocket, with thousands of actors/victims and other “living stage props” to use to garner public sentiment against you.

Read “The Running Man,” by Richard Bachman (a pen-name used by Stephen King…and read the book, as the movie is BS and was to sell, not to give the true concept of what the Running Man “contest” was about).

Here’s an excerpt of that excellent work, spoken by the head of the Network, Dan Killian, to the hero/protagonist Ben Richards:

“Your work record has been spotty and you’ve been fired…let’s see…a total of six times for such things as insubordination, insulting superiors, and abusive criticism of authority.” Richards shrugged. “In short you’re regarded as antiauthoritarian and antisocial. You’re a deviate who has been intelligent enough to stay out of prison and serious trouble with the government, and you’re not hooked on anything.”

Killian then goes on to tell Richards about the Running Man.

“The program is one of the surest ways the Network has of getting rid of embryo troublemakers such as yourself, Mr. Richards. We’ve been on for six years. To date, we have no survivals. To be brutally honest, we expect to have none.” “Then you’re running a crooked table,” Richards said flatly. Killian seemed more amused than horrified. “But we’re not. You keep forgetting you’re an anachronism, Mr. Richards. People won’t be…rooting for you to get away…They want to see you wiped out, and they’ll help if they can.”

Our society is upon the cusp of a transformation to that one…a society where it is mandatory to have a free television (termed the “FreeVee) in every home…to provide a modern form of the Roman “Games” of the Flavian Amphitheater and the Circus Maximus…enrapturing and distracting the public. A society where drugs are legalized and encouraged. A society of a repressive police state, where a rigid class structure has been established. A society that consists of most of the populace as dumbed-down, dependent upon the government for subsistence. A society where government and the oligarchy openly pollute the skies, while they walk around with filters to protect against it…at taxpayer expense.

A society of ghettos, of third-world living conditions, with heavily-guarded mansions and office buildings sporadically dotting the megalopolises. A society of economic decay and crony capitalism. A society that presents “freedom” and “patriotism” as binding ribbons in a theatrical manner to ensure conformity and social “groupthink” and actions of the herded. Rigidity of thought, of conformity, and the haves pursue thrills and personal gratification and the have-nots are too dulled, too herded, and too uneducated to enable a shift in the other direction. A society where the guns are gone…have been gone for a while.

First, they need to get the guns, and they’re doing it now…with incremental slowness, but the snowball is beginning to build up speed and mass: In the end, they’ll go door to door.

On Friday night, 3/9/18, the largest Veterans’ home in the country had another shooting. A 36-year-old former patient of the home went in and killed three psychological workers…whom the President came out on Saturday and praised glowingly as martyrs and heroines…tireless workers who strove for the benefit of veterans. I’m sure there’s more to the story than that…but there’s the narrative, awaiting the crafting of the wolves and their slime of the mainstream media.

The bill is entitled the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act,” after the school where the Cruz shooting occurred. The bill in Florida targets the youth…and now they have a pretext to come after the Veterans with this shooting. Always for a reason of protecting the public.

But who will protect us from them, from the government? Well, we will: that is what the 2nd Amendment is for. The right to bear arms is our right…merely affirmed by the Constitution (and wisely so). As explained in the Declaration of Independence, when the “old guards” need to be changed…the guns are when they won’t bow out gracefully.

Government is when the leaders derive just powers…just, mind you…from the consent of the governed. We haven’t had true stewardship for a long time in the United States…I don’t care about the semantics…it is the end state that matters. The current state that we are in. The government goes against the wishes of the people.

The government always manages to drum up Republicans who will vote along with the Democrats to ram legislation down our throats. In Illinois, gun confiscation is going to be finalized with a bill commanding those 18 to 20 years of age to turn in weapons that were legally purchased. The article is entitled “Gun Confiscation Begins in Illinois,” dated 3/10/18, by Daniel J. Sobieski of American Thinker. Read it. Here are some of the key provisions for that “legislation” as mentioned in the article:

The bill that will now head to the Illinois Senate, HB 1465, Makes it unlawful for any person within the State to knowingly deliver or sell, or cause to be delivered or sold, an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge to, any person under 21 years of age. Makes it unlawful for any person under 21 years of age to knowingly possess an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge 90 days after the effective date of the bill. Provides exemptions and penalties. Provides that it is unlawful for any person within the State to knowingly deliver or sell, or cause to be delivered or sold, a large capacity ammunition feeding device to a person under 21 years of age. Provides that it is unlawful for any person under 21 years of age to possess a large capacity ammunition feeding device within the State.

Proving the line from the movie “The Patriot” with Mel Gibson is the truth of the matter: “An elected legislature can trample a man’s rights as easily as a king.”

Let’s really think about all of this. The piece “The Running Man” mentioned above can clearly be viewed as a work of dystopian literature, and it’s easy for most people to see the tie-in to our society’s degradation on the slope toward the society in the book.

How about we take it a step further? The main character in the book, Ben Richards, wanted to make the big dollars to help his sick daughter and enable her to recover. His back against the wall and hemmed in by a society that predetermined his entire existence, “The Running Man” was the only avenue for him.

How about with these guys, such as the one in the VA home that killed those three women…and then shot himself?

Everybody always comes out with the same theories…the “hidden Blackhawk helicopters backing up the shooter,” as in Vegas…always the 2nd and 3rd shooters on the grassy knoll. But what if the answer is a lot simpler than that?

How about the shooter is approached from the government…beforehand…and goes on his rampage with the express (and agreed-upon) end being he (the shooter) blows his own brains out? In exchange, the government, per say, might set up a tax-free account for 5 or 10 million for his family…who are oblivious to the agreement. He frees his family from poverty, and there’s nobody around to question his “insane motives,” and the government has its tool to be able to advance a totalitarian agenda even further…complete with (as in the “Hunger Games”) a list of “the fallen,” now martyred…with cannon fire in the background and a “grieving nation.”

How about that possibility? Because if anyone discounts the possibility, you better discount everything you have ever seen and/or read about that the government has done. They have the resources, the money, the ability. They have the planning skills to carry it out. They also will always be able to find someone to use in this capacity.

We are at the cusp of a totalitarian takeover by the government in the guise of governance for the public good and using de facto law that is passed off as de jure. By the time it is challenged in the “legal eagle” manner, it will be too late. Those in power will not relinquish it, and more: they will subvert every right to ensure they are in power and not you. All authority does come from the barrel of a gun: they don’t carry firearms to protect you. They carry them to dominate you, and they can enslave you at a moment’s notice. The 2nd Amendment was to protect the citizens from an out of control government hell-bent on controlling your every action: a tyranny.

Jefferson: “When the government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”