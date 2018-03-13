Retired Green Beret Fears "Marxist Wolves Circling The 2nd Amendment"

Authored by Jeremiah Johnson (nom de plume of a retired Green Beret of the United States Army Special Forces) via SHTFplan.com,
There’s no need at this point to pull any punches, and the Marquis of Queensbury rules have already been tossed out the window. The wolves are circling to bring down the 2nd Amendment. Those wolves are the establishment. There are no political parties: the political parties are merely the illusion of choice. The government has been removed from the control of “We the People” for more than a century. The wolves are the Federal Government, the State Governments, the Local and Municipal Governments. The wolves are the Democrats, the Republicans, and the far-left parties (Communists, Greens, etc.).
The wolves employ the coyotes: the youth, misguided and misled, who are interested in partying and doing the minimal to “get by” in life...an entitlement mindset. They know not that they will be “pruned” by the tree-trimmers…the ones who will rout these saplings out before they become aware…aware of the truth. The tree-trimmers are the ones who would chop down the tree of liberty…that selfsame tree that needs (in the words of Thomas Jefferson) to be watered from time to time with the blood of patriots and the blood of tyrants.
The youth are critical to the wolves from a voting perspective, because (as de Tocqueville wrote) they enable the wolves to attain victory through “the tyranny of the majority,” in which rights are trampled by using numbers to tip the balance and allow majority rule…no matter how mindless or uninformed. No matter that the mindless vote for one reason, while the wolves have another purpose in mind. Coyotes, the mindless, who will be enslaved and pruned when the right time arises.
First the guns: they must have the guns.
On Friday, Governor (in name only) Rick Scott of Florida signed a new, lovely law that is onerous to the Constitution and directly assaults the 2nd Amendment. This excerpt from the AP holds the basic parameters:
…the law,…raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21; extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns; and bans bump stocks, which allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire.
As can be seen, the law is onerous to the Constitution. There is nothing that needs to be explained about the wording in the 2nd Amendment “shall not be infringed upon,” regarding the right to keep and bear arms. Marbury vs. Madison established the fact that any law that is onerous to the Constitution is null and void, plain and simple.
The problem is their “public safety” and “extraordinary circumstances,” that arm the wolves for slashing the throats of the deer in the name of the “public good.”
Go ahead and take it to court. Go ahead. You’ll automatically open yourself up…come forth before the barbarian hordes. You’ll be identified, monitored, followed, and placed upon their list. You will be marginalized further. You’re already marginalized and outside of normative behavior if you’re a veteran, a patriot, a person who believes in God and freedom of worship, and anyone who is against the national sovereignty of the United States being removed in favor of global governance.
The paradigm has shifted and is being shifted: the globalist initiative is replacing the Constitution for the new American existing social, political, and economic order.
Go ahead and take it to court. The NRA is filing a suit to prevent it. Nevertheless, the wheels are in motion. You will be fighting against the State…a “creature” with unlimited resources, with the media in its pocket, with thousands of actors/victims and other “living stage props” to use to garner public sentiment against you.
Read “The Running Man,” by Richard Bachman (a pen-name used by Stephen King…and read the book, as the movie is BS and was to sell, not to give the true concept of what the Running Man “contest” was about).
Here’s an excerpt of that excellent work, spoken by the head of the Network, Dan Killian, to the hero/protagonist Ben Richards:
“Your work record has been spotty and you’ve been fired…let’s see…a total of six times for such things as insubordination, insulting superiors, and abusive criticism of authority.”
Richards shrugged.
“In short you’re regarded as antiauthoritarian and antisocial. You’re a deviate who has been intelligent enough to stay out of prison and serious trouble with the government, and you’re not hooked on anything.”
Killian then goes on to tell Richards about the Running Man.
“The program is one of the surest ways the Network has of getting rid of embryo troublemakers such as yourself, Mr. Richards. We’ve been on for six years. To date, we have no survivals. To be brutally honest, we expect to have none.”
“Then you’re running a crooked table,” Richards said flatly.
Killian seemed more amused than horrified.
“But we’re not. You keep forgetting you’re an anachronism, Mr. Richards. People won’t be…rooting for you to get away…They want to see you wiped out, and they’ll help if they can.”
Our society is upon the cusp of a transformation to that one…a society where it is mandatory to have a free television (termed the “FreeVee) in every home…to provide a modern form of the Roman “Games” of the Flavian Amphitheater and the Circus Maximus…enrapturing and distracting the public. A society where drugs are legalized and encouraged. A society of a repressive police state, where a rigid class structure has been established. A society that consists of most of the populace as dumbed-down, dependent upon the government for subsistence. A society where government and the oligarchy openly pollute the skies, while they walk around with filters to protect against it…at taxpayer expense.
A society of ghettos, of third-world living conditions, with heavily-guarded mansions and office buildings sporadically dotting the megalopolises. A society of economic decay and crony capitalism. A society that presents “freedom” and “patriotism” as binding ribbons in a theatrical manner to ensure conformity and social “groupthink” and actions of the herded. Rigidity of thought, of conformity, and the haves pursue thrills and personal gratification and the have-nots are too dulled, too herded, and too uneducated to enable a shift in the other direction. A society where the guns are gone…have been gone for a while.
First, they need to get the guns, and they’re doing it now…with incremental slowness, but the snowball is beginning to build up speed and mass: In the end, they’ll go door to door.
On Friday night, 3/9/18, the largest Veterans’ home in the country had another shooting. A 36-year-old former patient of the home went in and killed three psychological workers…whom the President came out on Saturday and praised glowingly as martyrs and heroines…tireless workers who strove for the benefit of veterans. I’m sure there’s more to the story than that…but there’s the narrative, awaiting the crafting of the wolves and their slime of the mainstream media.
The bill is entitled the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act,” after the school where the Cruz shooting occurred. The bill in Florida targets the youth…and now they have a pretext to come after the Veterans with this shooting. Always for a reason of protecting the public.
But who will protect us from them, from the government? Well, we will: that is what the 2nd Amendment is for. The right to bear arms is our right…merely affirmed by the Constitution (and wisely so). As explained in the Declaration of Independence, when the “old guards” need to be changed…the guns are when they won’t bow out gracefully.
Government is when the leaders derive just powers…just, mind you…from the consent of the governed. We haven’t had true stewardship for a long time in the United States…I don’t care about the semantics…it is the end state that matters. The current state that we are in. The government goes against the wishes of the people.
The government always manages to drum up Republicans who will vote along with the Democrats to ram legislation down our throats. In Illinois, gun confiscation is going to be finalized with a bill commanding those 18 to 20 years of age to turn in weapons that were legally purchased. The article is entitled “Gun Confiscation Begins in Illinois,” dated 3/10/18, by Daniel J. Sobieski of American Thinker. Read it. Here are some of the key provisions for that “legislation” as mentioned in the article:
The bill that will now head to the Illinois Senate, HB 1465,
Makes it unlawful for any person within the State to knowingly deliver or sell, or cause to be delivered or sold, an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge to, any person under 21 years of age.
Makes it unlawful for any person under 21 years of age to knowingly possess an assault weapon, assault weapon attachment, .50 caliber rifle, or .50 caliber cartridge 90 days after the effective date of the bill. Provides exemptions and penalties.
Provides that it is unlawful for any person within the State to knowingly deliver or sell, or cause to be delivered or sold, a large capacity ammunition feeding device to a person under 21 years of age.
Provides that it is unlawful for any person under 21 years of age to possess a large capacity ammunition feeding device within the State.
Proving the line from the movie “The Patriot” with Mel Gibson is the truth of the matter: “An elected legislature can trample a man’s rights as easily as a king.”
Let’s really think about all of this. The piece “The Running Man” mentioned above can clearly be viewed as a work of dystopian literature, and it’s easy for most people to see the tie-in to our society’s degradation on the slope toward the society in the book.
How about we take it a step further? The main character in the book, Ben Richards, wanted to make the big dollars to help his sick daughter and enable her to recover. His back against the wall and hemmed in by a society that predetermined his entire existence, “The Running Man” was the only avenue for him.
How about with these guys, such as the one in the VA home that killed those three women…and then shot himself?
Everybody always comes out with the same theories…the “hidden Blackhawk helicopters backing up the shooter,” as in Vegas…always the 2nd and 3rd shooters on the grassy knoll. But what if the answer is a lot simpler than that?
How about the shooter is approached from the government…beforehand…and goes on his rampage with the express (and agreed-upon) end being he (the shooter) blows his own brains out? In exchange, the government, per say, might set up a tax-free account for 5 or 10 million for his family…who are oblivious to the agreement. He frees his family from poverty, and there’s nobody around to question his “insane motives,” and the government has its tool to be able to advance a totalitarian agenda even further…complete with (as in the “Hunger Games”) a list of “the fallen,” now martyred…with cannon fire in the background and a “grieving nation.”
How about that possibility? Because if anyone discounts the possibility, you better discount everything you have ever seen and/or read about that the government has done. They have the resources, the money, the ability. They have the planning skills to carry it out. They also will always be able to find someone to use in this capacity.
We are at the cusp of a totalitarian takeover by the government in the guise of governance for the public good and using de facto law that is passed off as de jure. By the time it is challenged in the “legal eagle” manner, it will be too late. Those in power will not relinquish it, and more: they will subvert every right to ensure they are in power and not you. All authority does come from the barrel of a gun: they don’t carry firearms to protect you. They carry them to dominate you, and they can enslave you at a moment’s notice. The 2nd Amendment was to protect the citizens from an out of control government hell-bent on controlling your every action: a tyranny.
Jefferson: “When the government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
This gun hysteria is about dividing the masses and not about grabbing guns, at least not in the short run.
Nah, this shit needs to be updated:
“When the government fears the people, there is liberty... When the people become leftards, there is tyranny.”
There, fixed it for ya...
In reply to This gun hysteria is about… by Ignatius
I like that! Someone's thinking!
In reply to Nah, this shit needs to be… by Shillinlikeavillan
HITLER WAS NOT A ROTHSCHILD-BRITISH AGENT!
Excerpt From: http://tomatobubble.com/id956.html
"Every few weeks or so, for the past five years and counting, a reader will ask for comment on the persistent false allegation of Adolf Hitler having been a secret agent of the Rothschild bankers.
Dismissing the claims as retarded rubbish with a few sentences of clarification is generally all it takes to reassure Hitler fans that there is no cause for alarm.
All one has to do is look at the level of never-ending red-hot hatred that is still being leveled at Hitler. Seventy years after Germany's defeat in World War II, he continues to be vilified by the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) for one simple reason -- to scare people into a "never do that again" frame of mind. The Great One was true blue -- the real deal -- the genuine article.
Contrary to the idiotic claims of patriotards and assorted trolls who are known to pose as “anti-Globalists,” Hitler shut down the German, French and Austrian branches of the House of Rothschild -- a very peculiar action for a “Rothschild agent”, eh?
1 - The Daily News, Perth, Friday, 8 April, 1938, page-2
VIENNA, -- Whether ex-King Ed ward of England, the Duke of Windsor, had anything to do with it is not announced, but his Jewish friend, Austrian banker, Baron Louis Rothschild, was released today by the Nazis. But the Rothschild Bank is confiscated. The Duke made a personal plea to Hitler for the release of Rothschild and others three weeks ago. But he was given a rebuff. Hitler replied, ‘regretting his inability to comply with the request.’ 2- The Sydney Morning Herald, Saturday 23 September 1939
LONDON, Sept. 22. (A.A.P.)
The fortune of Mr. Julius Rothschild, a member of the well-known ‘ Jewish banking house, has been confiscated by the German Government, states a message from Berlin.
This un-sourced nonsense about Hitler the British-Rothschild agent doesn't even merit the time that it takes to rebut it. But because more than a few truthers have bought into this lunacy and continue to repeat this lie (promoted by advertising salesmen such as Alex Jones of DisInfo Wars, among others) -- what follows is a "put-up-or-shut-up"refutation of the major points of the "Hitler-worked-for-the-Rothschilds" fairy tale and its lesser variant: "The-Rothschilds-funded-and-manipulated-Hitler."
Some of these crackpots even go as far as to say that Hitler was not just a Rothschild puppet, but an actual family member!
Claim: Hitler tried to make deals with the British. He should have known that England would ally itself with Russia rather than against it. This proves that Hitler was a Rothschild agent and false opposition.
Rebuttal: The English ruling class was NOT monolithic. Hitler's outreach was to the reasonable elements -- not to scum such as Winston Churchill and Anthony Eden.
There were powerful men in Britain that were resisting the drive to World War II with Germany. Men such as former Prime Minister David Lloyd George, King Edward VIII (later demoted to Duke because he was an open admirer of Hitler), the 5th Duke of Wellington, Lord Halifax, and even Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- the "appeaser" who was maneuvered into war by the traitors in his own Party.
It was those type of Englishmen that Hitler was trying to forge an alliance with -- not the Rothschild Jews and their Freemason stooges!" Continued......
The full article here: http://tomatobubble.com/id956.html
In reply to I like that! Someone's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The best part of our eternal enlightened leaderships is the common willingness to kill millions to save us. Heroes, each and every one.
In reply to HITLER WAS NOT A ROTHSCHILD… by NumbersUsa
Marxist wolves circling the 2nd Amendment...duh, that's what the guns are for! You mean you might actually have to shoot at the bastards and their "officials". So fucking be it, my life ain't that great, let's have a god damned, old fashioned, OK Corral shootout! Save the drama til it starts!
In reply to The best part of our eternal… by Oldwood
When the people have nothing left to lose...
In reply to Marxist wolves circling the… by TahoeBilly2012
My great great gand mother settled in Long Valley Idaho in the 1860's! I am tuning up my Grands 1906 saddle gun here soon. Seriously, come get um boys..BTW, in Kalifornia you want to buy a few Ruger mini 30's to have on hand, then change out the trigger springs for $10 to stiffer spring and buy about 10K rrounds of Russian steel case for AK cheap. Legal and loaded up! Nevada County you punks, every neighbor of mine cracks guns on weekends. Let's party!
In reply to When the people have nothing… by A Nanny Moose
Most have no clue.
Typically we fail to resist when it would be the most effective and least violent, instead waiting until too late and most bloody....when they have nothing left to lose.
In reply to When the people have nothing… by A Nanny Moose
i'm waiting for headlines like 'retired window washer fears that....', or 'retired burger flipper fears that....', it just makes it more relevant to readers here
In reply to This gun hysteria is about… by Ignatius
Or "retired amazon distribution packager" goes postal.
In reply to i'm waiting for headlines… by spag
He makes this too complex. There is no need for these conspiracies of killers bribed or blackmailed to kill in these spectacular ways.
Instead they have been threatening gun confiscation for years, which has resulted in huge gun proliferation of our society. We have millions buying guns that have no business with them, and we all know it. I'm not armed to fight off the government. I'm armed to fight off those "citizens" who would use their guns against me.
On top of a glut of guns we also have a massive effort to glamorize and drown us with all forms of gun violent entertainment. It is a matter of time and statistics that these horrors occur. And it is no coincidence that the government propagating fear of guns in our population and has made themselves our protector, is failing miserably.
What we have instead is a campaign using public agenda to precipitate gun violence while doing nothing within our constitution to prevent it, in an effort to create public consensus that will turn their back on the 2nd amendment out of fear and disgust of gun owners (obviously flawed if not dangerous people).
Once they do pass confiscatory gun laws, many if not most will defy it, finding ourselves not only outside of the law but a perceived and promoted public threat, neighbors and families turning in their mentally unstable (you would ave to be to own a gun, right?) and dangerous people.
In reply to This gun hysteria is about… by Ignatius
Sometimes you are smart but this is not one of those times.
In reply to He makes this too complex… by Oldwood
Go to a gun show. Look around at the people buying. I'm not for preventing people from buying guns, but I am for not creating fearful incentives for them to do so. And we KNOW there are crazy fuckers out there. We have no problem hypothesizing how some government spook could be the architect of such horrors and then pretend those people don't exist in private basement life playing violent video games and torturing small animals.
Our government is cultivating a disease of violence and making sure they are arming the right people to create the crisis they need. EXACTLY AS THEY ARE DOING WITH OUR ECONOMY.
They don't need to defeat us with force, they simply need to create the environment, the crisis, that allows a fully indoctrinated society to surrender every liberty we have, for security.... and maybe a little profit.
In reply to Sometimes you are smart but… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I bought my last gun at the local Cabela's. The store was clean, the employees were smart, and it was all above board.
If you live in an area with stupid people, as I recall it is Dallas, that is not my fucking problem. Move.
As for crazy people, the leftists pissed and moaned about how badly the mentally ill were treated in asylums. Those asylums were shut down and now crazy people live like dogs on the street. Less than dogs. I have a mentally ill parent. I tried to get him help. Epic fail. You would think the VA would put him in a home. Did they? No. They did not. He is allowed to live as less than a dog on the street. I find that sickening.
All this bullshit about how the government is there to help you. No, it is not.
In reply to Go to a gun show. Look… by Oldwood
I think if you simply look at the numbers you will see a significant surge of gun ownership. Statistically that will eventually lead to more events. While we have had periods in our history of high gun ownership, I can only tell you that in my history they were predominantly hunting weapons. Go to a gun show and look at the dominant weapon theme. And look at the buyers. And look at the level of gun entertainment. The web is full of sites just on movie guns...and no, very few are hunting guns.
I have no problem with military style weapons and have plenty myself, but we must understand that almost ALL social actions that are used to deprive us of our rights, were incentivised by GOVERNMENT. Our "democracy" is designed and dependent upon we voluntarily surrendering our rights, even begging for us to relieved of their weight.
In reply to I bought my last Gun at… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I don't expect the government to do anything well. In my area they repair the roads, manage the sewers and water supply, and show up if you are sick and lock up those that break the law. I call that good enough.
In reply to I think if you simply look… by Oldwood
What might be interesting is to see if the share portfolios of the people creating the legislation contain weapons manufacturers - Obama seemed to be a better friend to their gun business share price than anyone.
As always, don't listen to what they say, look at what they do. Actions speak louder than words.
In reply to I bought my last Gun at… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It is all ground work.
The next generation will be ready to give up on 2nd amendment.
In reply to He makes this too complex… by Oldwood
It is all ground work.
The next generation will be ready to give up on 2nd amendment.
In reply to He makes this too complex… by Oldwood
Don't forget the drugs. Many mass shooters were troubled individuals who took pills which are known to inspire homicidal and suicidal thoughts.
In reply to He makes this too complex… by Oldwood
Disarming the white majority has always been the end goal.
And gun rights are the only thing preventing ZOG from instituting a UK style police state in the U.S.
In reply to This gun hysteria is about… by Ignatius
They seek control. They do not fear our guns. They do not care about death of citizens. They USE death to reenforce fear, eventually using the power of "see something, say something" to force us into submission (or silence). This would be an entirely different argument if it were progressives who owned the guns, a public "militia" wearing brown shirts in the streets protecting political correctness... and Snowflake's feelings.
In reply to Disarming the white majority… by Scanderbeg
Fair enough.
So what, then, should the liberty-loving individual actually *do* about these things?
In reply to They seek control. They do… by Oldwood
Speak up, remain unafraid of ridicule. Their goal is to repeat distortions and lies to construct false consensus, the public belief that guns, and especially their owners, are deplorable dangerous people. Its not about guns, its about you and me being compliant or at least silent.
In reply to Fair enough… by Lost in translation
its about taking us in a post constitutional era, phuck them
In reply to This gun hysteria is about… by Ignatius
As long as the government is the biggest gun collector around; I will keep mine!
There is no spoon, retired Green Beret guy. After all, the Green Beret is a government taxpayer funded entity, and thus socialist (or Marxist as many here like to conflate).
What does that mean other than being yet another attack on nameless people who supposedly once said something that angered you?
Can you name anyone who has vilified the Green Berets for being Marxists and what bearing does that have on the Second Amendment?
In reply to There is no spoon, retired… by LetThemEatRand
So you are saying the Marxism does not equate to socialism, and/or that socialism does not include taxpayer funding of the military?
In reply to What does that mean other… by Billy the Poet
I'm asking you who made any such claim regarding the Green Berets and what that has to do with this article.
In reply to So you are saying the… by LetThemEatRand
Heres another claim having nothing to do with the article: Marx was lazy bum.
In reply to I'm asking you what that has… by Billy the Poet
Billy, I've seen that your strategy lately has been to deflect all comments that you don't agree with by saying "where is that in the article," but the article's headline and the article itself discuss "Marxism." You and many others argue that Marxism is the same as socialism, and that all funding by taxpayers is an inherent evil. The fact that the author does not understand the source of his training and funding is relevant. After all, he is calling out "Marxists" who paid him and trained him for wanting to take away his guns, as if the issues are not related. Care to address the issues rather than deflect? Do you also not understand that there would be no Green Beret were it not for government (taxpayer) funding?
In reply to I'm asking you what that has… by Billy the Poet
I've seen that your strategy lately has been to deflect all comments that you don't agree with by saying "where is that in the article,"
Asking you to support your claims is not deflection. If someone said that the Green Berets are Marxists then present the quote.
You and many others argue that Marxism is the same as socialism,
Where? When? What specifically did I say?
After all, he is calling out "Marxists" who paid him and trained him for wanting to take away his guns, as if the issues are not related.
So now we see that it is you and you alone who has insisted that Green Berets are Marxists. Please provide evidence to support your bizarre contention.
In reply to Billy, I've seen that your… by LetThemEatRand
Seriously?
In reply to I've seen that your strategy… by Billy the Poet
Yes. Any serious adult should understand that he must support his position with evidence if he wishes to be taken seriously.
Suppose I claimed that you owe me money but I had no proof. Would you pay me? If not, why not?
In reply to Seriously? by LetThemEatRand
I don't claim you owe me money. I claim that the Green Berets are funded by taxpayer dollars collected at the barrel of a gun. Do you disagree?
In reply to Yes. Any serious adult… by Billy the Poet
I'm the one who is claiming that you owe me money. I refuse to provide evidence. When will you pay me?
In reply to I don't claim you owe me… by LetThemEatRand
Lost you on that one Billy. Trying too hard while I miss the point.
In reply to I've seen that your strategy… by Billy the Poet
He has left a general bad impression from past posts, a full blown America hater convinced that all aspects of America going back to the Mayflower are corrupt and evil....while I can only assume being retired military, still receives pension and benefits from his evil benefactor.
Progressive policies are more than adequate to bring America down, without his conspiratorial machinations.
In reply to I'm asking you what that has… by Billy the Poet
I just want to know who other than LTER himself has suggested that the Green Berets are Marxists.
In reply to He has left a general bad… by Oldwood
The Green Berets are mostly patriots who are funded by a socialist system that you call Marxist. It is a fact that the Green Berets are funded by taxpayer dollars, right? And those dollars are collected at the barrel of a gun. You call this Marxism, do you not?
In reply to I just want to know who… by Billy the Poet
The Green Berets are mostly patriots who are funded by a socialist system that you call Marxist.
If I made that claim then provide the citation.
In reply to The Green Berets are mostly… by LetThemEatRand
I have no interest in researching your past posts, and perhaps I misunderstand you. Give me an honest answer to two questions if you want an honest debate: 1) Do you agree or disagree that the military of the United States is funded by taxpayer dollars and thus socialist in every sense of the term? (Agree/Disagree); 2) do you agree or disagree that funding a government military by force via taxpayer dollars is Marxist? (Agree/Disagree)? Here's your chance to go on record. I'll save the reply.
In reply to The Green Berets are mostly… by Billy the Poet
Definition of socialism
1 : any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/socialism
Throughout history many armies have been raised without the need for a takeover of the private means of production by government.
In reply to I have no interest in… by LetThemEatRand
By not answering my questions, you are answering them. Incidentally, the only US government entity that truly meets the definition of "socialism" is the military, because the "people" not only fund it, but also own the means of production.
In reply to Definition of socialism… by Billy the Poet
I think I missed that. I didn't get that LTER was saying green berets were Marxist, only that a big government funded military and what I suggest as a continued dependence on the collectivist government for pension and benefit kind of conflict with green beret stated disparagement of "Marxist" government.
In reply to I just want to know who… by Billy the Poet
+1 Oldwood. I suspect Billy gets it, but it just doesn't fit with his current paradigm.
In reply to I think I missed that. I… by Oldwood
So you've backpeddled from insisting that I've said things which I did not say and now you're using your psychic powers to "suspect" my meaning?
Have you ever considering basing your conclusions on a rational analysis of the available evidence rather than lies and unfounded suspicions?
In reply to +1 Oldwood. I suspect Billy… by LetThemEatRand
For fuck's sake, Billy.
In reply to So you've backpeddled from… by Billy the Poet