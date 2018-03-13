Russia Refuses To Respond To UK "Ultimatum" Until It Receives Nerve Toxin Samples

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:28

Russia has refused to respond to the British "ultimatum" about a clandestine Soviet chemical weapon allegedly used in an ex-double agent’s poisoning until a sample of the agent is provided, the Russian foreign minister said. As reported on Monday, British PM Theresa May said a chemical weapon developed under a secret Soviet program dubbed Novichok was used in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. May demanded that Russia provide details of the program, saying otherwise London would consider the poisoning an attack directed by the Russian government.

On Tuesday, Moscow balked at this demand, with the Russian Foreign Ministry saying that it had summoned British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow.

“We have certainly heard the ultimatum voiced in London,” Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said. “The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry has commented on our attitude to this,” he added referring to Maria Zakharova branding of May’s appearance in Parliament as a “circus.”

Lavrov said that a case of alleged use of chemical weapons should be handled through the proper channel, being the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of which both Russia and Britain are members.

“As soon as the rumors came up that the poisoning of Skripal involved a Russia-produced agent, which almost the entire English leadership has been fanning up, we sent an official request for access to this compound so that our experts could test it in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention [CWC],” Lavrov said. So far the request has been ignored by the British side, he added.

The minister assured that Russia has nothing to do with the poisoning of Skripal and would assist Britain in the investigation, provided that London meets its own obligations as to how such probes are to be handled.

The OPCW rules allow Britain in this case to send a request to Russia on the suspected Russian-made chemical weapon and expect a response within 10 days, Lavrov explained. If the response is not satisfactory, Britain would have to file a complaint with the organization’s executive council and the conference of CWC member-states, he said.

* * *

Russia's diplomatic sparring aside, according to BlueBay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash, U.K. “countermeasures” mentioned in Prime Minister Theresa May’s statement likely mean new sanctions.

"Significant sanctions against Russia seem likely, and I would expect the U.K. to request support from its NATO and EU partners with this." Naturally, this would also mean that Russian LNG is suddenly not obtainable during the next British deep freeze.

There’s unity “across the U.K. political spectrum” as well as “an understanding that the U.K. has to act and with very significant measures to ensure its own security,” Ash says in emailed note.

Meanwhile, Germany's chancellor refused to get involved, and as Angela Merkel's representative said on Tuesday, the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in the U.K. “is a matter between Britain and Russia,” Michael Grosse-Broemer, parliamentary whip for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party bloc, told reporters in Berlin. He did add, however, that “It’s somewhat shocking that something like this happens on foreign soil.”

Finally, as reported earlier, US Secretary of State, and formerly a close friend of Vladimir Putin, said that it was "clearly" Russia that was behind the Skripal poisoning, without providing any actual evidence, and warned that the action will "trigger a response."

We now wait to find out what this "response" will be.

Comments

Gaius Frakkin'… Crazy Or Not Tue, 03/13/2018 - 08:33 Permalink

"If Russia says they didn't kill that person, that's how you'll know they are lying."

Let me fix that.

"If UK says Russia killed that person, that's how you'll know they are lying."

UK intelligence didn't know thousands of English women were being raped by sandniggers. And they are so sure of this?

Isn't the UK government suppose to be exiting the EU? Why are they dragging their feet against the wishes of the people? And to top it off they have the audacity to insult the POTUS. Fuck them. It's time to overthrow the UK government.

wildbad NidStyles Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:53 Permalink

i believe Russia 100% more than I believe anything coming from the Globalist pigs in the UK gummint.

Why should I believe that this was NOT an incident created by MI6 to further discredit Russia who they have been discrediting for the past 4 years mercilessly and without evidence.

The "intelligence" agencies in the UK and US and the other 5 Eyes international surveillance crime ring are the epitome of EVIL.

Their agent, who was under their protection, was used as a tool to further their empty narrative to ressurect the dead corpse of the false Russia narrative.  They murdered him as sure as day without a moral twinge.

 

Good on you Vlad good on you Sergei...the only true statesmen left in Europe.

DownWithYogaPants wildbad Tue, 03/13/2018 - 08:01 Permalink

Who has lies they need to tie off?  Who needs to deflect from a potential witness being killed?

Give me a fucking break Mr Deep State.  

More of your tissue thin lies.

Zhedge articles / commenters must get pretty close to the truth because otherwise there would be no reason for the type of clones above that obviously put very little effort into their shit posting.

DPLETTENBERG wildbad Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

" this would also mean that Russian LNG is suddenly not obtainable during the next British deep freeze."

Now there is a motive. The US has been trying to get a foot hold in the Euro LNG market for some time, but the Russian ice breaker tankers have been doing a good job, even with the sanctions, of getting their LNG to England. 

What a luckey break for the US LNG suppliers.

The Chief wildbad Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

Dissuade anyone from joining the US military via whatever means available. Social media, innuendo, shaming, whatever....doesn't matter.   The means justifies the end.

If they still do, they should be held personally responsible for any death or carnage wrought upon any other person or place by the MIC. Serve that justice. How? By using whatever means at your disposal to see that they do not benefit from it when they eventually "come home". DO NOT HIRE THEM. And if capable, fire them.

Starve the beast.

???ö? NidStyles Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

Why would two Russian Jews be so knowledgable about who made this toxin:

"Extremely potent fourth-generation chemical weapons were developed in the Soviet Union and Russia from the 1970s until the early 1990s, according to a publication by two chemists, Lev Fedorov and Vil Mirzayanov in Moskovskiye Novosti weekly in 1992."

 

 

BennyBoy BlindMonkey Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:39 Permalink

 

“As soon as the rumors came up that the poisoning of Skripal involved a Russia-produced agent, which almost the entire English leadership has been fanning up, we sent an official request for access to this compound so that our experts could test it in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention [CWC],” Lavrov said. So far the request has been ignored by the British side, he added.

 

Brits don't want the substance tested by an independent lab. The truth would blow up their lies.

LawsofPhysics Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:32 Permalink

LOL!  The truth is treason in an empire of lies.  Russia and the Russian people know this all too well. Why would Russia use a poison that would incriminate themselves? The people that invented high level mathematics are this stupid?

Get stuffed May.

"Full Faith and Credit"

same as it ever was!

 