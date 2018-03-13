Russia Responds To Appointment Of Pompeo As New Secretary Of State

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:36

When Rex Tillerson was appointed Secretary of State in late 2016, there were howls of indignation from the "resistance" accusing Trump of adding yet another pro-Russian to his closest circle: after all, why else would Tillerson have been awarded the 2013 Russian Order of Friendship award, if not to further promote the Russian agenda, or so the thinking went. The WaPo even penned "What is the Russian Order of Friendship, and why does Rex Tillerson have one?"

Putin and Rex Tillerson shake hands at a signing ceremony of an agreement with the state-controlled Russian oil company Rosneft in June 2012. At left is Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin

So it may be awkward to explain to the public why (and how) Tillerson himself is about to become the latest honorary member of the "resistance."

Meanwhile, a just as relevant question is how Russia feels regarding the appointment of Tillerson's replacement: former CIA chief Mike Pompeo. According to the Moscow Times, Russian senators have expressed cautious optimism over Donald Trump's announcement of Mike Pompeo as the new U.S. Secretary of State.

“Russia will cooperate with those who are appointed to this or another post in the Trump administration,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited senior Federation Council senator Yevgeny Serebrennikov as saying Tuesday.

Throwing some shade at failed attempts at detente between Putin and Trump, Serebrennikov addded that "we pursued and are pursuing a course to reduce tensions in relations between our countries, but our partners do not see this aspiration."

The Federation Council's International Affairs Committee deputy chairman Vladimir Dzhabarov said that Pompeo "may have the chance to become a man who will stop our relations from dropping rock-bottom,” the RBC business portal reported.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the news with an ironic “have they started blaming Russia for Washington’s staff reshuffles yet?” question in remarks to Interfax.

Elsewhere, across the Atlantic (and Pacific), Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted that he hoped “that Mr. Pompeo will turn over a new leaf and will start toughening up our policies towards Russia and Putin."

Because if there is one thing the military-industrial complex US economy desperately needs, is even more conflict with Russia...

I don't think people realize that the Tillerson firing is probably directly connected to the false flag assassination attempt on the 2 russians in the UK.  We're getting setup for something big in Syria.  Plus you have a summit on Gaza in the WH?  Projecting an image here. 

 

Use.your.brains.   Something is awry.  

Good time for a geopolitical short position. 

Here is an article that looks at whether Vladimir Putin’s extremely high popularity numbers among Russians are real:

                                                                                                                

https://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/03/vladimir-putins-popularity…

 

In large part, Putin has the United States and its sanctions to thank for his domestic popularity.

That's how it usually goes, right?  The US waves its dick around and threatens some (genuinely badly-governed) country.  The crappy government says, "The US wants to destroy your nation!"  The people rally around the crappy government because it's the only thing between them and having the US's economic hitmen move in.  Tensions increase, corruption increases, freedom sags, and America's turds wail about "Blame 'Merka First!"

Russia, the US and the Jews.

What could go wrong there?

Remember we supported the Bolsheviks during WWII and turned Europe over to the Communists which is why the socialists who caused WWI still run Europe today and we are revisiting Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Crimea and Syria for the exact same reasons. 

The Trump and the Scorpion

The Trump asks the scorpion to work for him.  The scorpion hesitates. "But you will fire me!" says the scorpion. 

"Let me see your passport" said The Trump.

"Which one?"  the scorpion quizzed.

"The one with Yiddish printed on the cover.  You're hired!"  said The Trump.  "Now get me my sky blue necktie."

    The End