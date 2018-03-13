Russia Threatens UK: "One Does Not Give 24Hrs Notice To A Nuclear Power"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:30

On the heels of UK PM May's red hot rhetoric and ultimatum yesterday and Germany's pressure this morning, Russia has cranked up their response to '11' on the Spinal Tap amplifier of global armageddon. 

Having made clear this morning that:

“We have certainly heard the ultimatum voiced in London,” Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said.

“The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry has commented on our attitude to this,” he added referring to Maria Zakharova branding of May’s appearance in Parliament as a “circus.”

Russia faces warning from Germany too, as Reuters reports Merkel and May spoke this morning about the nerve agent attack. Merkel condemned the attack and stated that she was "taking very seriously the British government's view that Russia might be responsible." Merkel then said Russia "needs to give prompt answers to the British' justified questions."

But then, Interfax reports Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova turne dup the heat dramatically, warning (or threatening):

"One does not give 24 hours notice to a nuclear power."

Adding that the "Skripal poisoning was not an incident but a colossal international provocation."

Slamming the British for "not using a single international legal mechanism to probe the Skripal case."

Additionally, Zakharova stated that British Prime Minister Theresa May apparently has no actual facts concerning the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

"No one knows anything, including Theresa May, who has no actual fact in her hands," Zakharova told the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Finally, following reports that Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said Russian broadcaster RT could lose its UK licence if Theresa May’s government determines that Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England this month, Russia's foreign ministry threatened retaliation:

"...not a single British media outlet with work in Russia if London shuts RT."

This escalation is far from over.

 

Comments

EuroPox BaBaBouy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

So, with no evidence at all, the utterly incompetent PM, Theresa May, demands action from Russia within 24 hours – which is completely different to the protocol set out in the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, which has 165 signatories including the UK and Russia. WTF!!!!

How can anyone have allowed her to make such an embarrassing error?  Whoever is advising her does not even know the terms of international agreements the UK has signed?

What on earth is going on?  The PM is making a total laughing stock of the UK! 

evoila BaBaBouy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

This is a new era where the biggest weapon of mass destruction is not a nuclear weapon, but merely the truth. We are short on that in the West and the Russians and Iranians know this.  This is why they are running circles around the West at this time, and until we come to the realization that our bombs matter less than the people's minds in this era of YouTube, free flowing information, etc., we are screwed.

coaltar skbull44 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Please do not underestimate the stupidity of the British people... Maybe it's something in the water, and I can't say my country is all that brighter... But holy fuck are they stupid over there. Down's syndrome is treated like the embodiment of everything holy and mentioning reality is akin to insulting one's mother. Maybe Orwell's doublethink has been enshrined there for as long as it's been named... 

 

I'm fucking sure that the majority is apalled by Russia and wondering why they don't already have comprehensive sanctions... But forget about the mudslime gay genocide countries or the nigger murder carnival countries, they deserve British tax dollars.

Shift For Brains The_Juggernaut Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

You need to read the history of the motivations to use nuclear weapons on civilian populations in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A clue to the apparently clueless: It was opppsed by top military leaders and rammed through by those who wanted to make a "statement" to the Soviets about what we were capable of using on them after soon-to-be-concluded WWII.

The US did that to Japanese civilians and the Allies did that to German civilians at Dresden  and other places.

The US has a fairly clear history of murderous butchery world-wide for many decades. You make a fucking tool look like a GE College Bowl team leader.

ParkAveFlasher The_Juggernaut Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Juggernaut, my tinfoil hat is an older, made in the USA model, with the sarc receiver antenna from SARC-CO, a post-war outfit out of Linden, NJ.  Lots of headroom on this baby.

These older models would never have junked you so viciously.

Perhaps the new sarc emulators should be upfitted with vacuum tubes and punch cards to replicate that old-school sarc, instead of burning out their over-coded algo's prematurely.  Made in China commenting, what does anyone expect?

TabakLover Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Mark it down.  Western Deep State's next move is to fuck with this summer's World Cup hosted by Russia....which is supreme a showcase for them.

majik TabakLover Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

The Lib Dems’ leader, Vince Cable, has said there should be an EU-wide boycott of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

He said:

Do it collectively. That would really hurt them. The World Cup would not be viable. It would make it pointless.

Urging the nine other EU countries who qualified for the tournament to show solidarity with England, he added:

I am not advocating Britain acting unilaterally. That would be a futile gesture. It would cause a lot of annoyance in the UK and have minimal impact on the tournament.

Cable said the UK could offer to host the World Cup if an EU walkout meant the tournament in Russia could not go ahead.

John Woodcock, chairman of Labour’s backbench foreign affairs committee, said England should consider not sending a team to Russia. Speaking to BBC 5 live’s Anna Foster, he said:

It gives me no pleasure to say this, but I’m afraid that the World Cup should now be in question.

I think England’s participation in the World Cup ought to be in question, but certainly there should be no question of government officials, dignitaries, of senior members of the FA going over there.

He said he had not personally decided if it would be right for England to play in the World Cup, adding:

I recognise this is the pinnacle of a player’s career, and they may only get one shot at it, so it’s not a step that should be taken lightly.

The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, who said last week last week, that it would be “very difficult to imagine that UK representation” at the World Cup could “go ahead in the normal way, would only say on Tuesday:

You will find that our response is commensurate but robust.