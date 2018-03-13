Russia Threatens UK: "One Does Not Give 24Hrs Notice To A Nuclear Power"

On the heels of UK PM May's red hot rhetoric and ultimatum yesterday and Germany's pressure this morning, Russia has cranked up their response to '11' on the Spinal Tap amplifier of global armageddon.
Having made clear this morning that:
“We have certainly heard the ultimatum voiced in London,” Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said.
“The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry has commented on our attitude to this,” he added referring to Maria Zakharova branding of May’s appearance in Parliament as a “circus.”
Russia faces warning from Germany too, as Reuters reports Merkel and May spoke this morning about the nerve agent attack. Merkel condemned the attack and stated that she was "taking very seriously the British government's view that Russia might be responsible." Merkel then said Russia "needs to give prompt answers to the British' justified questions."
But then, Interfax reports Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova turne dup the heat dramatically, warning (or threatening):
"One does not give 24 hours notice to a nuclear power."
Adding that the "Skripal poisoning was not an incident but a colossal international provocation."
Slamming the British for "not using a single international legal mechanism to probe the Skripal case."
Additionally, Zakharova stated that British Prime Minister Theresa May apparently has no actual facts concerning the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
"No one knows anything, including Theresa May, who has no actual fact in her hands," Zakharova told the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.
Finally, following reports that Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said Russian broadcaster RT could lose its UK licence if Theresa May’s government determines that Moscow was behind the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England this month, Russia's foreign ministry threatened retaliation:
"...not a single British media outlet with work in Russia if London shuts RT."
This escalation is far from over.
Comments
Release the Russian evidence!
Release the shirtless Putin pics!
In reply to Release the Russian evidence! by Rex Andrus
Agreed. Who the fuck does May think she is? Other than confirming that this is a false flag backed by a "rich uncle" with Russian sanctions and Nord Stream 2 front and centre?
In reply to Release the shirtless Putin… by The_Juggernaut
Meanwhile Mueller has indicted a head of cabbage, a bowl of borscht soup, a loaf of rye bread, a jar of caviar, and a bottle of vodka.
Is he done yet?
In reply to Agreed. Who the fuck does… by philipat
Iraqi WMDs all over again ...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Mueller has so far indicted… by ???ö?
If this was Russia they would not still be alive.
In reply to Iraqi WMDs all over again … by skbull44
Aren't we supposed to be Finally going to the Moon and Mars, Rather than Working on WW3 and Nuking Out every man woman and Child and Animal on Our Planet ???
In reply to If this was Russia they… by pazmaker
So, with no evidence at all, the utterly incompetent PM, Theresa May, demands action from Russia within 24 hours – which is completely different to the protocol set out in the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention, which has 165 signatories including the UK and Russia. WTF!!!!
How can anyone have allowed her to make such an embarrassing error? Whoever is advising her does not even know the terms of international agreements the UK has signed?
What on earth is going on? The PM is making a total laughing stock of the UK!
In reply to A by BaBaBouy
Death throes - I guess Putin will start a war after all. Things in Russia must be even worse than they look *shudder*
In reply to A by BaBaBouy
This is a new era where the biggest weapon of mass destruction is not a nuclear weapon, but merely the truth. We are short on that in the West and the Russians and Iranians know this. This is why they are running circles around the West at this time, and until we come to the realization that our bombs matter less than the people's minds in this era of YouTube, free flowing information, etc., we are screwed.
In reply to A by BaBaBouy
release tho pics of the orange moron blowing putin
In reply to A by BaBaBouy
And would have been dead many years ago? certainly not in this way the same month as a Russian Presidential election..These false flags are getting more and more audacious?
In reply to If this was Russia they… by pazmaker
Please do not underestimate the stupidity of the British people... Maybe it's something in the water, and I can't say my country is all that brighter... But holy fuck are they stupid over there. Down's syndrome is treated like the embodiment of everything holy and mentioning reality is akin to insulting one's mother. Maybe Orwell's doublethink has been enshrined there for as long as it's been named...
I'm fucking sure that the majority is apalled by Russia and wondering why they don't already have comprehensive sanctions... But forget about the mudslime gay genocide countries or the nigger murder carnival countries, they deserve British tax dollars.
In reply to Iraqi WMDs all over again … by skbull44
When Merkel is on your side you know you're wrong.
It sounds like two old hags bitching and giving ultimatums to men who don't give a shit.
In reply to Mueller has so far indicted… by ???ö?
Merkel, May, Haley, Clinton, Albright (FFS ~ all 'Boudica' ever even did was lead her whole tribe to slaughter)
So much for 'evil white males' as being the bain of humanity.
I got my money on Vlad.
In reply to When Merkel is on your side… by Gaius Frakkin'…
He couldn't overcome the burden of preponderance of evidence on the ham sammich.
In reply to Mueller has so far indicted… by ???ö?
Dont forget 6 nesting dolls. These idiots are willing to start WW3 to push their narative.
In reply to Mueller has so far indicted… by ???ö?
May says he undoubtedly ingested russian dressing on his salad, this is serious, nuclear armageaddeon is justified!!
Gee, I wish we had one of them doomsday devices!
In reply to Mueller has so far indicted… by ???ö?
The leaders of the western powers are morons and desperate to appear in control of a sinking ship
In reply to Agreed. Who the fuck does… by philipat
I just hope we survive this bullshit. It doesn't look good though.
In reply to The leaders of the western… by topspinslicer
Please don't say "release the shirtless May pics." Thanks.
In reply to Agreed. Who the fuck does… by philipat
May is an EU muppet with a bad wardrobe.
In reply to Release the shirtless Putin… by The_Juggernaut
Certainly better than shirtless May or Merkel...
In reply to Release the shirtless Putin… by The_Juggernaut
I don't even have the humor to post the Merkel bikini dance video right now. This shit is depressing.
In reply to Iraqi WMDs all over again … by skbull44
Evidence? What's evidence? London and Washington don't need evidence! They just need a loud motor mouth that goes off well before any thinking does.
In reply to Release the shirtless Putin… by The_Juggernaut
Re: Release the Russian evidence
Yep. This case was cut and dried minutes after it happened. Just like the Assad gassed his own people case.
The meme writers write fast, and the meme travels fast.
In reply to Release the Russian evidence! by Rex Andrus
The MH17 shoot down reaction followed the exact same template.
In reply to Re: Release the Russian… by Give Me Some Truth
At some point, Russia is going to have to persuade China to play the "gold card." This stuff ain't going to stop.
In reply to Release the Russian evidence! by Rex Andrus
Release the Kraken
In reply to Release the Russian evidence! by Rex Andrus
Just get rid of that little fucking island
In reply to Release the Russian evidence! by Rex Andrus
Nobody gives a fuck about your nukes. We all have nukes and none of us are going to use them.
Except for special occasions . . . like 9/11.
In reply to Nobody gives a fuck about… by The_Juggernaut
Those are just the highly discrete, little nukes, that blow up all pieces of evidence but the Saudi passports.
In reply to Except for special occasions… by Bastiat
Oh, put your tinfoil hat back on. The US only uses nukes to save lives.
In reply to Those are just the highly… by ParkAveFlasher
You need to read the history of the motivations to use nuclear weapons on civilian populations in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. A clue to the apparently clueless: It was opppsed by top military leaders and rammed through by those who wanted to make a "statement" to the Soviets about what we were capable of using on them after soon-to-be-concluded WWII.
The US did that to Japanese civilians and the Allies did that to German civilians at Dresden and other places.
The US has a fairly clear history of murderous butchery world-wide for many decades. You make a fucking tool look like a GE College Bowl team leader.
In reply to Oh, put your tinfoil hat… by The_Juggernaut
As always we had to kill in order to save -- you can't be this much of a cheerleading dolt can you? Please tell us it's an act
In reply to Oh, put your tinfoil hat… by The_Juggernaut
Juggernaut, my tinfoil hat is an older, made in the USA model, with the sarc receiver antenna from SARC-CO, a post-war outfit out of Linden, NJ. Lots of headroom on this baby.
These older models would never have junked you so viciously.
Perhaps the new sarc emulators should be upfitted with vacuum tubes and punch cards to replicate that old-school sarc, instead of burning out their over-coded algo's prematurely. Made in China commenting, what does anyone expect?
In reply to Oh, put your tinfoil hat… by The_Juggernaut
Never say never moron
In reply to Nobody gives a fuck about… by The_Juggernaut
Obviously the smart play is to launch after 24 hours and no admission of guilt is received. If everybody called everybody else's bluff we could cut to the chase so much quicker. Didn't mean it/did too/nuh uhh/you suck/no you suck/you suck the worst...
(yawn) bored!
In reply to Never say never moron by topspinslicer
"We all have nukes and none of us are going to use them."
Except Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan. You know all the places we waltz in whenever we feel like it to kill a few thousand people. Which sends a strong message to any other small country - "you'd better get nukes".
In reply to Nobody gives a fuck about… by The_Juggernaut
Oh...haha.. their going to get used..
In reply to Nobody gives a fuck about… by The_Juggernaut
You put those whining slimeys in place Vlad.
I'm sure plenty of people don't need RT to realize there is something rotten going on.
The Matrix Show is starting to get juicy
Mark it down. Western Deep State's next move is to fuck with this summer's World Cup hosted by Russia....which is supreme a showcase for them.
In reply to Mark it down. Western Deep… by TabakLover
God save the queen... and her fascist regime.
They made me a moron. :(
In reply to God save the queen... and… by Dame Ednas Possum
Then I shall call you gordon.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=LTKORcr1jhY
In reply to They made me a moron. :( by The_Juggernaut
Methinks the bitches doth protest too much.
putin should respond to the west with "molon labe".