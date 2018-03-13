Russia's Hypersonic Missiles Didn't Surprise America But They Awed The World

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
President Putin unveiled Russia’s hypersonic response to the US’ so-called “missile defense shield” and restored the strategic nuclear balance between the two Great Powers.
This dramatic announcement came during his annual State of the Nation address which this time included multiple videos showcasing each of the weapons systems that he described in his speech. President Putin was clear, however, that these armaments are for defensive purposes and were created in response to the US pulling out of the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002 and thereby completely upsetting the erstwhile parity that had hitherto stabilized their relations.
Now, though, the advantage that the US had hoped to attain over Russia in presumably neutralizing its nuclear second strike deterrence with time and eventually blackmailing Moscow & the rest of the world has been nullified and balance has returned to the highest levels of International Relations. The international reaction to this realization was immediate, with the Mainstream Media decontextualizing key excerpts from President Putin’s speech in order to frame them as aggressively announcing a new arms race, though the Alternative Media was much fairer in their depiction of Russia’s revolution in military affairs by accurately conveying the country’s peaceful and stabilizing intentions in unveiling its state-of-the-art hypersonic weaponry.
For whatever the reasons, both audiences were left with the distinct impression that this development caught the US completely off guard, but nothing could be further from the truth.
It’s inconceivable that American intelligence agencies had no idea that Russia was developing these armaments, especially after Moscow announced its intentions over a decade ago like President Putin reminded everyone. This fact debunks the prevailing narrative, advanced for different reasons by the Mainstream and Alternative Medias, that the US was surprised by Russia’s revelation. Instead, it points to President Putin carrying out a clever soft power strategy for improving his country’s image throughout the rest of the world.
He and his advisors wisely calculated that now would be the best time to announce their military developments to the international community, especially after the disappointment that Trump has proven to be when it comes to restoring bilateral relations due to the fierce “deep state” “civil war”that he’s embroiled in. Moreover, the outstanding job that the Russian Aerospace Forces have done in Syria have made their equipment world-famous, suggesting that there might be a strong demand for the country’s hypersonic weapons exports in the future.
After all, the recent selling spree of S400s to a multitude of countries, including non-traditional partners such as Turkey and Saudi Arabia, totally changes the strategic military equation and further erodes America’s previous military dominance in the sphere of offensive air and missile capabilities, so it logically follows that Russia would also have an interest in undermining the US’ defensive capabilities in this regard as well. It’ll still likely be some years before Russia even considers selling this technology, but it will inevitably proliferate with time, just like drones and all other game-changing advances before it have done too.
The US certainly expected for this to happen but likely didn’t anticipate being humiliated on the global stage after President Putin exposed the billions of dollars that American taxpayers invested in their country’s so-called “missile defense shield” as being useless against Russia, so Trump might soon be planning his government’s own reciprocal announcement in order to “save face” and convince the world that his military-driven policy of “America First” will indeed “Make America Great Again”.
jew war 1 & jew war II is what caught the American people off gaurd and they fell for the jew supremacist medi's war drum beatings both times.
Are we going to do it again?
HITLER WAS NOT A ROTHSCHILD-BRITISH AGENT!
Excerpt From: http://tomatobubble.com/id956.html
"Every few weeks or so, for the past five years and counting, a reader will ask for comment on the persistent false allegation of Adolf Hitler having been a secret agent of the Rothschild bankers.
Dismissing the claims as retarded rubbish with a few sentences of clarification is generally all it takes to reassure Hitler fans that there is no cause for alarm.
All one has to do is look at the level of never-ending red-hot hatred that is still being leveled at Hitler. Seventy years after Germany's defeat in World War II, he continues to be vilified by the PRC (Predatory Ruling Class) for one simple reason -- to scare people into a "never do that again" frame of mind. The Great One was true blue -- the real deal -- the genuine article.
Contrary to the idiotic claims of patriotards and assorted trolls who are known to pose as “anti-Globalists,” Hitler shut down the German, French and Austrian branches of the House of Rothschild -- a very peculiar action for a “Rothschild agent”, eh?
1 - The Daily News, Perth, Friday, 8 April, 1938, page-2
VIENNA, -- Whether ex-King Ed ward of England, the Duke of Windsor, had anything to do with it is not announced, but his Jewish friend, Austrian banker, Baron Louis Rothschild, was released today by the Nazis. But the Rothschild Bank is confiscated. The Duke made a personal plea to Hitler for the release of Rothschild and others three weeks ago. But he was given a rebuff. Hitler replied, ‘regretting his inability to comply with the request.’ 2- The Sydney Morning Herald, Saturday 23 September 1939
LONDON, Sept. 22. (A.A.P.)
The fortune of Mr. Julius Rothschild, a member of the well-known ‘ Jewish banking house, has been confiscated by the German Government, states a message from Berlin.
This un-sourced nonsense about Hitler the British-Rothschild agent doesn't even merit the time that it takes to rebut it. But because more than a few truthers have bought into this lunacy and continue to repeat this lie (promoted by advertising salesmen such as Alex Jones of DisInfo Wars, among others) -- what follows is a "put-up-or-shut-up"refutation of the major points of the "Hitler-worked-for-the-Rothschilds" fairy tale and its lesser variant: "The-Rothschilds-funded-and-manipulated-Hitler."
Some of these crackpots even go as far as to say that Hitler was not just a Rothschild puppet, but an actual family member!
Claim: Hitler tried to make deals with the British. He should have known that England would ally itself with Russia rather than against it. This proves that Hitler was a Rothschild agent and false opposition.
Rebuttal: The English ruling class was NOT monolithic. Hitler's outreach was to the reasonable elements -- not to scum such as Winston Churchill and Anthony Eden.
There were powerful men in Britain that were resisting the drive to World War II with Germany. Men such as former Prime Minister David Lloyd George, King Edward VIII (later demoted to Duke because he was an open admirer of Hitler), the 5th Duke of Wellington, Lord Halifax, and even Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain -- the "appeaser" who was maneuvered into war by the traitors in his own Party.
It was those type of Englishmen that Hitler was trying to forge an alliance with -- not the Rothschild Jews and their Freemason stooges!" Continued......
The full article here: http://tomatobubble.com/id956.html
In reply to That video was a hilarious… by Ajas
I was looking for Slim Pickens. Yee Haw.
In reply to HITLER WAS NOT A ROTHSCHILD… by NumbersUsa
The good guys did not win WW2. The jews won WW2. There was no reason for WW2 to even happen, but the jew bankers forced it to happen.
Because the Germans wanted to reuinite their historic country, was not cause for France and then the UK to attack them unprovoked. It was the bankers that forced those countries hand and the rest blew up, in no small part thanks to the fact that the jews already controlled the USSR.
There is more to the story, and it is well documented for anyone who cares for history that is not colored by the propaganda of the "victor". But most of what America knows of the history of the last 300 years is fucking dead wrong and opposite of how they would interpret events had they been there to observe themselves(with full knowledge).
In reply to HITLER WAS NOT A ROTHSCHILD… by NumbersUsa
Yep
In reply to That video was a hilarious… by Ajas
dude, it's not like you can take your gimbal hit the red button and run after a bullet gliding @6-7 mach.
30 frames per second, do the math. prez is not exactly Pixar level I agree, but that doesn't mean shit.
In reply to That video was a hilarious… by Ajas
Would you like a real launch to Florida, with a GoPro on each war head, too?
In reply to That video was a hilarious… by Ajas
In reply to "Awed" should read "Awad,"… by CunnyFunt
Interestingly, this coincided with several MSM articles about UFO's. "What the fuck is that?", said an F-18 pilot.
I have the answer. "That" is the reason we need to spend more than half of our budget on the military. Because of the boogey man. Be afraid you fucking sheep, and by the way, can you all just come over here to this building? We have some treats for you. Just follow the fence to the building.
In reply to Interestingly, this… by LetThemEatRand
chinese hyperglide i read.
In reply to Interestingly, this… by LetThemEatRand
new Putin movie with English subtitles.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/03/no-russia-no-world-full-movie-world-o…
In reply to UK's May wants to swallow… by Cracker Pipes
Just think what it would actually take to do the BS they claim in that video.
Its a global chain yank.
The Russians can't build a decent passenger car but they can build a hypersonic missile- WTF?
In reply to Just think what it would… by VWAndy
Maybe they don't want to build a decent passenger car, that's what the Germans are for. Of course America can't either, that's why the U.S government had bailed out auto makers countless times throughout most of the 20th century.
In reply to The Russians can't build a… by Juggernaut x2
The bag lady sold them our tech.
It's easy to see why nwo types hate russia, they are a white christian nation, and they don't give a damn what the rest of the world thinks!
The segment of the video in the lab seems like prop work. The segments of the welded conical rolled sections aren't very well aligned for a purported hyper-sonic vehicle. In addition, the weld profiles on the girth butt joints appear to be uneven. I'm thinking this is some sort of prototype mock up.
In reply to The segment of the video in… by CunnyFunt
Yep. But it’ll more than enough for much of the right to wanna throw billons more at defense that gets pissed away in R&D & 5 star living for everyone along the procurement feedbag process.
In reply to The segment of the video in… by CunnyFunt
Somehow I think the video people saw of Russia's hypersonic missile was not the real missile design they have.
"President Putin unveiled Russia’s hypersonic response to the US’ so-called “missile defense shield” and restored the strategic nuclear balance between the two Great Powers."
That is an inane statement. President Putin's statement does nothing to restore strategic nuclear balance. It is a forthright statement of nuclear superiority.
Now Russia has made the US military useless there is no need to increase the budget. in fact, there's no need for the military so now you can fix your potholes, bridges and food stamps.
In reply to Now Russia has made the US… by ItsAllBollocks
The real strategy stalemate at 1/10 the cost of US military adventurism, forcing the US to spend even more, meanwhile spending the savings on infrastructure and space with China.
NATO as the US tribute command centre, force membership in NATO, force sale of local defence industries to American corporation force 2% of GDP something like 25% of income taxes on defence, the lions share on US arms and munitions and in the end, just paying 2% of GDP to pay for US occupation forces in all other NATO countries, North American Territorial Occupation farce. NATOs official the new tribuni aerarii http://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/acref/9780198606413.001.000…, collecting the wages of US occupational forces across the globe, pay or die.
The protection racket, pay or suffer international terrorism until you pay, lets, no even try to pretend that is not the US imperial model going forward.
there is really nothing shocking about this development. Russians have been working on supercavitation for 30 years and Harvard physics dept is a retard penitentiary compared to EE school system. the breakthrough had to happen.
I don't know how they create cavity but it must be some sort of plasma vacuum or vibration. Maybe they secretly worked together with Chinese, whatever it is materials are the key.
Russia has the technology to first strike without a complete retaliation. MAD is dead for now. This is what the USSA had hopped to achieve, but were too busy looting the American Middle Class to focus on the tech.
Developed in 1996, by the end of the first decade of the
21st century, Russia's Iskander short range missile
was the most feared rocket by Western Europe. It's range
was said to be 400 km. Certainly not powerful enough to
fly from Siberia to the East or West Coasts of the USA.
But it's accuracy and maneuverability were legendary.
Because of its short range, the neocons thought they
had nothing to worry about in their happy continent
between the two oceans.
Even if the Iskander was a part of Russia's response to
a US first strike (nuclear, natch), the neocons under the
Rockies had nothing to worry about. Sure, London, Paris,
Berlin, and the Baltic States had a headache , but sadly
they happened to be close to the Russia.
But for the US, with the Patriot Missile Shield practically
inside Russia's borders, these NATO anti-ballistic missiles
should be able to pick off Russia's lumbering, long range
mobile ICBMs as they lifted off into their slow, vulnerable
first stage.
For some reason, neither the Pentagon nor the
neocons never asked themselves but what if the
Russians modify their Iskanders, improve their
radar, put a couple of them under their highest
flying fighters, with extra fuel tanks, and launch
them from an altitude of 20,000 km? Nope. Nada.
Just crickets.
TRILLIONS FOR DEFENSE BUT NOT ONE RED CENT FOR
i n t e l a j a n c e
DA NEOCONS
Shock and awe for the alphabets.