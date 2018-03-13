S&P Tops 2,800 As Goldman Says "No Place To Hide"

With the dollar dumping on the double whammy of CPI and Rex Tillerson; stocks, bonds, and gold are all surging as stocks open. The S&P 500 topped 2,800 for the first time since Feb 2nd...
The dollar was smacked down...
And Stocks, Bonds, & Gold are surging...
And as Goldman Sachs writes, as the macro backdrop has evolved, so has "safe haven" performance.
After initially moving together during the bond sell-off beginning in September, Treasuries have decoupled from gold, the Yen and the Swiss Franc. This is in contrast to the positive correlations we observed in early 2017, when we highlighted volatility differences.
No safe havens - and no assets or equity sectors - have had a positive beta to the VIX recently, and few have had a positive beta to 10-year yields (notably, equity cyclicals have had a positive beta to 10y yields), leading to diversification desperation.
We think it likely that finding effective hedges in the cash space will continue to be difficult going forward as rates rise and Goldilocks fades, and that active risk management via derivative overlay trades will become more important for portfolios.
Comments
The infamous 2$ gold surge.
Dayum! That's YYYYYUUUUUGGGEEEEEE!
In reply to The infamous 2$ gold surge. by boostedhorse
Goldman, a place of honor and integrity. Nuff said. (Is /sarc really needed?)
In reply to Dayum! That's… by This is it
In this dystopian world, this stuff is getting impossible to follow. Doesn't rising inflation mean rate rises which should be good for the dollar and bad for stocks, bonds and Gold, at least initially. What am I missing here?
In reply to Goldman, a place of honor… by Ghost of PartysOver
First Name: TINA
Last Name: FOMO
lol no place to hide from the money printers!
Au/Ag smashed before I even opened this article!
In reply to lol no place to hide from… by Iconoclast421
Hey Tylers. Kindly remind your followers of this Post ..
Goldman's Shocking Capitulation: The Buy-The-Dip Era Is Dead, "This Is A Genuine Regime Change"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-11/goldmans-shocking-capitulatio…
Now i only got a degree in journalism but i ran a site like this and repeated the same conclusion over and over for years on end with the opposite wouldn't it be some type of journalistic integrity to drop your source? If at the very least nobody with a brain gives a rats ass what GS says ??? I mean i get 10 x more out of a guy like Gregg Manarino everday and hes just in his basement . Or have you always been part of the tribe thats designated to lead your followers to slaughter all along ??
Gold is "surging"? Absurd!