Stocks Gain As Trump Says Kudlow "Has Very Good Chance" At Cohn's Job
For the third time in 24 hours, a 'Kudlow' headline is sending stocks higher (for now) as President Trump told reporters that he ios looking at Larry Kudlow "very strongly" and Kudlow "has a very good chance" of taking over Gary Cohn's job.
Stocks liked the news (after falling on Tillerson)
Comments
King Dollar!
Kudlow is a good choice ... recall back in the day Navarro was a frequent guest on his great CNBC show
Come on, how difficult can it be to advise Trump to add $1T in debt/year for the foreseeable future to prop up a moribund economy?
In reply to King Dollar!… by Pandelis
Kudlow is a Kool-aid pumping, matrix master, talking head for the Capital City.
That POS has never seen a stawk he didn't like....at any price. He is teevee personality that is just what the Trumpmeister would want for that position.
Kudlow advice, "Onward and upward! Free markets brought to you by the debt pumping Fed and the whoring sob's in DC."
In reply to Come on, how difficult can… by Juggernaut x2
You had no problem with spending 8 trillion in his 8 years? Right?
In reply to Come on, how difficult can… by Juggernaut x2
now that's a pretty dumb fucking comment coming from a fag who goes by the name of his favorite western cockholster
In reply to You had no problem with the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
But he is an Addict. If he really learned about addiction, he would never CHOSE to work as Secretary. And Trump is a Buffoon if he chose 70 Year old Addict from Bear Sterns with old world view who will implode and simply do nothing since status quo is what all of Congress & Lobbyist Want.
In reply to King Dollar!… by Pandelis
Kid Kudlow was his nickname at the University of Rochester. He perfectly typifies Taleb's "no skin in the game" powermonger. Tillerson out and Kudlow in is some kind of hit the ejection seat now signal.
In reply to But he is an Addict. If he… by TeethVillage88s
Yesterday ZH showed "Kudlow" pushing stocks down. Which is it Tyler?
LOL, I finally got a chance to ask you how your beautiful 30 short dow fut trade played out back in Feb, managed to ride it all the way down? It could have been half a mil profit in a single trade
In reply to Yesterday ZH showed "Kudlow"… by TabakLover
It was a nice ride.... but did not take all the way down. Looking for another chance here soon........unfortunately it may happen when the nukes fly.
In reply to LOL, I finally got a chance… by mily
You crack me up
In reply to It was a nice ride.... but… by TabakLover
He is a fucking happy talker and always has been...
Male Cheerleader for Markets, Stocks, GOP, Free Market Capitalism, Corporations, Low Taxes, USD?
- He is an acceptable choice for TBTF and Markets
- Virtue Signaling by Trump to Congress, Fed, Markets & Investors
In reply to He is a fucking happy talker… by Hulk
This Trump guy is one funny dude.
Larry Kudlow!
Hahahahaha.
YEAH! I've been a fan of Larry Kudlow for years. Glad to see him get a shot at Cohen's chair. And, he's a student of the Austrian economics...
He's a student of snorting coke
In reply to YEAH! I've been a fan of… by Totally_Disill…
At least he can afford it what's your excuse.
In reply to He's a student of snorting… by Juggernaut x2
LOL- what a retard
In reply to At least he can afford it… by Bill of Rights
I believe you mean Expert at snorting coke.
In reply to He's a student of snorting… by Juggernaut x2
liked coke as well .....right?
In reply to He's a student of snorting… by Juggernaut x2
Juggernaut x2
liked coke as well .....right?
------
And Bill and George Jr. Who else?
In reply to Your magic nigger liked coke… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trump makes BM after 2 day bout of constipation, Stocks Gain
Are You Tryin' to crawl up my ass.
- How very Royal of you! Ay wot! We are in English style Neofeudalism already, but you want a Manoral System guarded by Hi-Tech
In reply to Trump makes BM after 2 day… by D.T.Barnum
Kudlow has Globilist tendencys...
My third grader can spell better than you do. Just stick with Hebrew.
In reply to Kudlow has Globilist… by Bill of Rights
Come on now. We are all equal here. Please do not judge people on the spelling or grammar.
In reply to My third grader can spell… by Juggernaut x2
English is a beautiful, complex, and sophisticated language. Please don't retardify it.
In reply to Come on now. We are all… by aliens is here
How do you spell disaster? Prop up the dollar to fit your life long mantra.
In reply to Come on now. We are all… by aliens is here
it a musical chairs government
So much for cleaning out the kikes. Trump goes with team goy with the fedres but wants to appoint one of his fiercest critics as director of the NEC? Kudlow of all people?
Kudlow lives in the past. I have heard him talking on John Batcherlor program and he constantly talks about Regan did this or that plus he is against tariff and for free (phony) trade. I cringe when people bring Regan out as some kind of God of conservatism. We don't live in the past anymore so please stop bring out fossils to run the country.
St. Ronnie: Gave illegals amnesty, raised taxes, raised the debt ceiling 18x, offered Gorbachov a deal to eliminate all nukes. Some conservative.
In reply to Kudlow lives in the past. I… by aliens is here
and civil asset forfeiture and a couple liberal supreme court judges too.
In reply to St. Ronnie: Gave illegals… by TabakLover
Quiet Right!
In reply to Kudlow lives in the past. I… by aliens is here
LOL....The Don keeps everyone off balance.......Bloomberg and the useless WSJ will need to increase their staff
I didn't watch Kudlow often but remember when he reminisced about reading Constitution of Liberty by Friedrich Hayek. It struck me as an unusual claim at the time given that a majority of mouthpieces in the MSM were Keynesian.
"This correction will run its course until the middle of the year. Then things will pick up again, because not even Greenspan can stop the Internet economy."
Larry Kudlow, February 2000
"These nattering nabobs expect a housing collapse to take down the U.S. economy. But excessive pessimism is unwarranted: Fears of a housing bubble are overblown"
Larry Kudlow, May 2005
Lots of ZH comments here today that do not square with the Austrian school - that don't like Kudlow. He's a free market capitalist as much as one can be in a monetary system that is anything but free and unfettered. I can think of way worse. Moreover, Kudlow was always an advocate for gold and higher interest rates and often criticized the FED for suppressing the cost of capital. And he's a free trader! And anybody who disagrees with that shouldn't be on this site - seriously.