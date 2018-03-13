Stocks Gain As Trump Says Kudlow "Has Very Good Chance" At Cohn's Job

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:27

For the third time in 24 hours, a 'Kudlow' headline is sending stocks higher (for now) as President Trump told reporters that he ios looking at Larry Kudlow  "very strongly" and Kudlow "has a very good chance" of taking over Gary Cohn's job.

Stocks liked the news (after falling on Tillerson)

Comments

TeethVillage88s Pandelis Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

But he is an Addict.  If he really learned about addiction, he would never CHOSE to work as Secretary.  And Trump is a Buffoon if he chose 70 Year old Addict from Bear Sterns with old world view who will implode and simply do nothing since status quo is what all of Congress & Lobbyist Want.

nightwish Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:38 Permalink

So much for cleaning out the kikes. Trump goes with team goy with the fedres but wants to appoint one of his fiercest critics as director of the NEC? Kudlow of all people?

aliens is here Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Kudlow lives in the past. I have heard him talking on John Batcherlor program and he constantly talks about Regan did this or that plus he is against tariff and for free (phony) trade. I cringe when people bring Regan out as some kind of God of conservatism. We don't live in the past anymore so please stop bring out fossils to run the country.

BrigstockBoy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:16 Permalink

I didn't watch Kudlow often but remember when he reminisced about reading Constitution of Liberty by Friedrich Hayek. It struck me as an unusual claim at the time given that a majority of mouthpieces in the MSM were Keynesian.

gm_general Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

"This correction will run its course until the middle of the year. Then things will pick up again, because not even Greenspan can stop the Internet economy."
Larry Kudlow, February 2000

"These nattering nabobs expect a housing collapse to take down the U.S. economy. But excessive pessimism is unwarranted: Fears of a housing bubble are overblown"
Larry Kudlow, May 2005
 

Pareto Tue, 03/13/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

Lots of ZH comments here today that do not square with the Austrian school - that don't like Kudlow.  He's a free market capitalist as much as one can be in a monetary system that is anything but free and unfettered.  I can think of way worse.  Moreover, Kudlow was always an advocate for gold and higher interest rates and often criticized the FED for suppressing the cost of capital.  And he's a free trader!  And anybody who disagrees with that shouldn't be on this site - seriously.