Stocks Tumble Into Red As Breakevens Plunge

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:07

The Kudlow bounce is dead (again). Early gains in stocks have evaporated in the last hour as it appears inflation hype is fading fast (and breakevens are plunging)...

 

And as Breakevens plunge, so stocks have all slumped into the red (led by Financials) - apart from Trannies...

Yen Cross Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

   The $usdx is sitting on the 200-h4 right now, but the real level to watch is the  89.25/30 area.

    Almost time to load the truck with some euro shorts again.

Ricki13th Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Stock could be falling because yet another person has been fired by the white house this time it was some under secretary for Tillerson at State Dept. reported by CNBC (Take with a grain of salt).