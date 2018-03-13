Stocks Tumble Into Red As Breakevens Plunge

The Kudlow bounce is dead (again). Early gains in stocks have evaporated in the last hour as it appears inflation hype is fading fast (and breakevens are plunging)... And as Breakevens plunge, so stocks have all slumped into the red (led by Financials) - apart from Trannies... Tags Business Finance
The trend is down. Don't lose out, take the money and run!
put me in coach!!
In reply to The trend is down. Don't… by 0hedgehog
After that meteoric rise, it has to drop significantly. The MSM won't say that.
The $usdx is sitting on the 200-h4 right now, but the real level to watch is the 89.25/30 area.
Almost time to load the truck with some euro shorts again.
I was thinking the same thing.
In reply to The $usdx is sitting on… by Yen Cross
Trend is not down yet ohedgehog but it will be.
effing uncanny ZH............
Floor hit Tue, 03/13/2018 - 12:09
*I was joking but thought just for fun I would look... It was the very minute this was published. LOL
In reply to effing uncanny ZH............ by spastic_colon
The ultimate stop run happened today
Stock could be falling because yet another person has been fired by the white house this time it was some under secretary for Tillerson at State Dept. reported by CNBC (Take with a grain of salt).
Don't look now...
https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/index/djia
Stick save coming kaiser.
Mission Accomplished!!!
In reply to Stick save coming kaiser. by Sky flyer