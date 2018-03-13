There's At Least 3.8 Trillion Reasons Why Gundlach Might Be Wrong About Bonds

In tonight's presentation, DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach reiterated his warning to investors that 10Y yields "are likely to break out to the upside."
He certainly nailed it last time, when he pointed to his 'favorite' indicator (Copper/Gold) signaling that bond yields were due to go considerably higher...
But as is evident above, copper underperformance in recent weeks have not helped his case and now, 10Y Yields actually look 'high' relative to the inflationary aspects of commodities.
However, there is another reason for doubting the next move in bond yields is a breakout to the upside... actually there are a few trillion reasons...
In late February, Citi that the risk seemed to be that everyone was positioned short of fixed income just as the benchmark for duration (30y US Treasury yields) tested multi-year resistance amidst probably the most bond bearish outlook imaginable.
Consider for a moment what bond investors have seen in the last couple of months...
We have a weak dollar in an environment where the unemployment rate has been below NAIRU for years, inflation is accelerating, fiscal stimulus will boost GDP to nearly 2x trend...
And rates still can't break out!?
Citi sees something else ahead and disagrees with Gundlach:
We channeled Mo Udall when downplaying the impact of tariffs (steel and aluminum) that impact less than 1.0% of imports and a couple tenths of a percent of GDP.
He taught us that when everyone agrees something else is probably going to happen.
It is time to channel him again as 30y yields look poised to break 3.10% in benchmark yield terms for a test of support near 2.7%
Simply put, everyone and their pet squirrel is record short duration (aggregate Treasury futures complex net speculative positioning shown)...
And as the chart also shows, there is now almost $4 trillion debt on rate-hikes continuing ad nauseum.
So, will it be different this time? Will all these investors on the same side of the boat be right? 30Y Yields have fallen 10bps in two days and are testing the low end of the yield channel of the last month or so...
Will these record shorts start to unwind if we 'breakout' lower?
Comments
10 yr never going to see 2.93 again.
Yellen: I Don't See a Financial Crisis Occurring 'In Our Lifetimes'
In reply to 10 yr never going to see 2… by wisehiney
US budget deficits are massively under-estimated:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan/
In reply to Yellen: I Don't See a… by Kurpak
what if the black swan is red?
In reply to US budget deficits are… by Four Star
What would happen if the algos were plugged into ShadowStats?
There are still 94 million working-age Americans not in the workforce, and VOM is starting to slow considerably. Didn't the Fed stop publishing the chart?
In reply to US budget deficits are… by Four Star
Interesting idea. By VOM I am guessing you mean the Volatility of Money. The Fed stopped publishing that chart? Why?
In reply to What would happen if the… by Not Too Important
So either short term rates come down, or LT rates go up, but status quo is not an option when you have a weakening currency. We will be forced to raise rates.
In reply to Interesting idea. By VOM I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Velocity of Money. The economy survives by money moving through it. If the money stops moving, the economy stops moving.
The wealthy didn't spend what the Fed gave them, they're hoarding it for the next Depression. If the money was given to Main Street, it would have been spent - moving through the economy.
The entire world depends on the Velocity of Money. The chart would show the true state of the US economy, and spook the investors and algos. Maybe they do still publish the VOM chart, anyone know?
The Social Security Administration and CDC stopped putting out detailed Death Data seven months after Fukushima. Researchers were screaming. 'They' don't want to publish anything that might tell the mathematical truth.
In reply to Interesting idea. By VOM I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
As James Bond realized: "never say never again"... as when the NWO really wants to 'pull the rug out', it's is extremely simple to do... and they will do it for maximum benefit to themselves... likely to wait until all that offshore corporate money is done buying back their own board's stock portfolios.... as for 'retail', who cares about them ever?
In reply to 10 yr never going to see 2… by wisehiney
Sorry, even though CBs everywhere and the Chinese buy at any price, a 30 year yielding slightly over 3% makes little sense. I buy that thing and take home 2% a year after taxes at best when inflation is likely to be well more than that over 30 years with everyone printing money to pay unsustainable debts.
The Fed should be not be talking and laying out their balance sheet reduction plan. They should be selling down their balance sheet rapidly while the getting is good.
There is only one reason that matters: interest rates will never go up so long as the Fed and others continue to expand their balance sheets by buying bonds with freshly printed fiat. Look at interest rates during the German hyperinflation in this book --> https://mises.org/library/economics-inflation-study-currency-depreciati…
What were interest rates while inflation raged?
3.8 trillion ED shorts are betting on the 30 yr. they're betting 3 month libor keeps rising.
apples, meet oranges
edit: are NOT
<< 10Y T > 4%
<< 10Y T < 1%
I'm having my doubts about a bond market collapse myself because 1. The interest expense to the gov't may be too much for them to allow it and we're stuck with high inflation and/or 2. The economy isn't nearly as vibrant as they say it is. So if bonds yields do creep higher due to supply/demand issues it will be a slow, gradual crawl. Or maybe who knows what's going to happen. The new normal. Old rules definitely do not apply anymore.
The Gundlach put is dead.