"They Killed The Market" - Not A Single Japanese Bond Traded On Tuesday

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda appeared to somewhat proudly proclaim last night during his address to government that the BoJ has bought 75% of JGBs issued in fiscal-year 2017 so far! (and yet we are reassured that this is not debt monetization... not all).
"Yields in Japan are stable" Kuroda added... One glimpse at the chart below and its clear how 'stable' the Japanese bond market has become - reminding us somewhat of Monty Python's Dead Parrot sketch. As one veteran bond trader exclaimed, "they killed the biggest bond market in the world."
This is "the result of YCC [Yield Curve Control] policy" he bragged, before admitting that it "would be hard to continue YCC if trust in debt was lost," but Kuroda reminded his audience that "because BoJ has seigniorage, trust in yen won't be lost."
But is that trust starting to fade?
As Bloomberg notes, The Bank of Japan has vacuumed up so much of the government bond market -- in excess of 40% -- that it’s left fewer securities for others to buy and sell. Some other buyers, such as pension funds and life insurers, also tend to follow buy-and-hold strategies.
That’s the backdrop to Tuesday’s session, when not a single benchmark 10-year note was traded, according to Japan Trading Co. Naoya Oshikubo, a rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan summed it up, with perhaps an understatement: "the JGB market was generally thin."
Despite the total and utter lack of liquidity in the once most liquid segment of the JGB curve, Kuroda confidently went to explain the central bank could engineer a smooth exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy, but said it was too early to debate specifics with inflation still distant from its target.
"By combining various tools, it's possible to shrink the BOJ's balance sheet at an appropriate pace while keeping markets stable," Kuroda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about a BOJ exit strategy.
Just one quick question Kuroda-san - how the fuck are you going to be able to step back when you bought 75% of JGB issuance this year so far?
As more market participants throw in the towel on a rigged, centrally planned market, the result will - no could - be a further loss of market function, and a guaranteed crash once the BOJ and other central banks pull out (which is why they can't).
As the Nikkei politely concluded, "if the bond and money markets lose their ability to price credit based on future interest rate expectations and supply and demand, the risk of sudden rate volatility from external shocks like a global financial crisis will rise."
Just crash already
The Nips are only doing what they are told to do by the BIS Grand Wizards: synchronized diving.
They killed the market.
They means you, too, Simon Potter.
One of the greatest examples of human hubris: believing one can predict and control complex systems.
https://olduvai.ca
"No Mr. Bond, I expect you to DIE"
~Auric GoRdfinger
The Japanese are already spending over 20% of tax revenues servicing their national debt:
http://thesoundingline.com/sovereign-debt-crisis-interest-expenses-alre…
RIP Steven Hawkings. Pity that the stupid continue to thrive.
missed it the first time
Post of the week. Bravo!
The BIS Central Bankster's Club does a pretty good job of it.
It's like trying to herd cats. Eventually the feedback loops and emergent phenomena overwhelm...to say little about those nasty Black Swan events.
And the money men are pre-positioned to make bank on the meltdown while everyone else starves to death under bridges.
Is it really important how the fiat gets waved into existence as long as the sheep have faith in it?
A bank can lend against nothing, so why can't a state? And technically a state isn't making a loan when they print money.
Engineers building the Titanic thought they built an unsinkable ship.
Well maybe the designers and marketing men?
They forgot to put lids on top of their "waterproof" compartments.
Shh don't talk about it. They don't want you to talk about it.
http://www.businessinsider.com/london-mayor-sadiq-khan-sxsw-2018-3
- Their Watching all their hi-tech assets from their computers some place like in Utah... Mark to Fantasy...
I'm starting to wonder if the BOJ buys up all the debt and eventually just starts erasing it. And the US eventually does the same with some sinister conditions. People mistake liquidity for solvency. They aren't the same thing.
No crash, just silence. If there are no buyers, the funds invested have the same value as the funds invested in road-side black velvet art collection; on-the-books to prop up the business, can't use it to buy a lottery ticket.
Might have some residual value if the government takes the bonds at full value for back taxes and in liquidation. Government bureaucrats, with no skin in the game, retain their traditional role as the idiot at the poker table. But no private party will.
An all out nuclear war will help.
State Control.
Try, "Most Highest."
The most Liquid, blah blah blah...
Enjoy...
;-)
Krudola may not have been buying bonds last night, but based on the Nikkei movement last night the BoJ was full retard long Japanese equities and ETF's.
I posted here at ZH from Thailand a couple years ago when I found out (from the Bangkok Times), that the BOJ was buying 100% of all long dated Japanese bonds. That shocking news wasn’t reported anywhere in the US financial media that I know of.
It appears another conspiracy theory has indeed become fact.
Crashing upward, DOW 50k with one share traded... Soup lines on mainstreet
#MAGA
Who owns the Soup Kitchens? Is that a niche for VC. Is there an opening to move into take overs on Soup Kitchens/Pantries?
Who needs lines, Bezos will drone the soup directly to your corrugated abode in local shanty. Just download the app. It's called SoupDrone
Soup NAZIs of course
There has been a lot of bot voting these last couple of years.
Sometimes someone has to.
Put either paid in full or cancelled on the bonds and see what happens ;-)
You really have to wonder about Kuroda's sanity. You kill your own bond market, and call it "great." And then delude yourself that a market still exists and you can exit anytime.
And what will it take to get joe investor to start buying when you really do exit? Much higher rates.
And then goodbye Japan.
What I don't get is why the Yen isn't used as toilet paper? All this money printing must have a result, yet, like in the west the money was printed and the market meekly accepted it and moves on.
One day I'm expecting everyone to wake up and all hell to break use, until then its all good.
I am hopeful that one day soon, the yen will go back to 364 to the dollar. I need new audio equipment. The stuff I bought in 1967 is a bit worn and dated, and my wife's Noritake china is chipped and cracked.
Agree. Its all just the delusions we maintain as investors. The market still wants to believe today. But at some point belief will turn to disbelief overnight, and when that day comes, it will cost more to print yen than they will be worth.
Japan still exports a lot of real stuff - so Yen can be used to buy Toyota vehicles or electronics.
As long as they produce stuff people in other countries want to buy - the Yen will keep some value.
Kuroda will eventually get a good ass punching
O.K., JGB market done! Next kill the stock market, dear BoJ.
Trust in debt? That's your problem. Every atom on the planet has already been securitized 3 and 4 times. Working people are a little tired of having to sweat their balls off to first pay the leeches who must be paid because they set up a system that they invented to serve them.
Look around folks, if you're not suffering yet, it's because you've been spared for the moment. Massive fraud can only go on for so long. Large swaths of the planet have given their lives to feed this cabal. It needs to stop. It will be stopped. Either we stop it or we each accept a bullet to the back of the head.
Ain't it funny how compound interest never takes a day off? Why bother closing up the shop every day? Let's just keep everyone slaving away 24/7. If they need to add something to the water, like amphetamines, they'll do it. You know they'll do it.
Amphetamine abuse is rampant in this go-go economy. Don't believe me? Ask the dishes.
Japan's Kuroded system will lead them to slave labor and poor living conditions. Buy Japanese products at your own peril.
But they have little External Debt, I don't know about External Deposits,... and their Central Bank holds the Treasuries and Bonds.
- Smart Strategy if you want a new currency or want to wipe out debt!!!!
- US has too many foreign players, big players in Treasuries, FIREs, Real Estate, Business Investments, $32 Trillion in Assets
- US Stewardship of USD Dollar coupled with huge debt in all kinds, types... is Felony Stupid!!!!!!!!! WRC!!!!!
Debt Bubbles Japan Check, USA Check, EU Check, China Check.
External Deposits Luxembourg Check, Tax havens Check
Sovereign Debt Check
Consumer Debt Check
Subprime Consumer Debt Check
Corporate Debt, Massive Stock Issues Check, Massive over priced Bonds Check
Global Currencies Devalued Check... Central Banks buying their own Treasuries and Bonds Check
- Black Swan coming up any year now Check
- Geneva Report Type 3 Global Crisis, No GDP Growth, Output Gap, No Deleveraging since 2008 = Check
if you pay the coroner enough....you can live forever!...well on paper