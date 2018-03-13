Tillerson: Moscow "Clearly" Behind Skripal Poisoning, "Will Trigger A Response"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:01

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Monday evening poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal "clearly came from Russia" and "certainly will trigger a response." 

Tillerson noted that he didn't know whether the Kremlin knew about the "really egregious" March 4 attack on Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia,33, but that the poison - which is "only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties," could not have come from anywhere else. 

"There is never a justification for this type of attack – the attempted murder of a private citizen on the soil of a sovereign nation – and we are outraged that Russia appears to have again engaged in such behavior," Tillerson said in a statement. "From Ukraine to Syria – and now the U.K. – Russia continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens."

Lashing out at Russia for what the US and its allies are now framing as Moscow's "destabilizing role" in world affairs, Tillerson said "and now in the UK," Moscow "continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens.

The White House took a softer tone, declining to name Russia as the likely culprit. 

"The use of a highly lethal nerve agent against UK citizens on UK soil is an outrage," said Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. "Right now, we are standing with our UK ally," Sanders said, adding "I think they're still working through even some of the details of that, and we're going to continue to work with the UK.”

Tillerson's comments came hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that the Kremlin was "highly likely" to be responsible for the attack in the southwestern city of Salisbury, and the UK government would consider it an "unlawful use of force." 

May fleshed out the evidence that the UK has gathered to make its determination, while insisting that actions would be taken to hold the regime accountable - raising the possibility of more sanctions against Russia.

Hedging her bets

Instead of outright declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized the attack, May said UK intelligence have come up with two possibilities of the origin of nerve agent: The attack was either ordered by Putin, or Russia lost control of the nerve agent used against Skripal.

"Russia has previously produced this agent, and the government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," May said.

May said that the attack happened "against a backdrop of Russian state agression," citing the annexation of Crimea four years ago and unrest in the Donbas region. She also brought up election meddling. 

May has given Russia 36 hours to explain how the exotic nerve agent wound up poisoning Skripal, or face "extensive measures." 

“I share the impatience of this house and the country at large to bring those responsible to justice and take a full range of appropriate responses….but as a nation that believes in justice and the rule of law it’s right we proceed in the right way,” said May, adding "There can be no question of business as usual with Russia."

Comments

the guy is alive

i.e. if Russia wanted to murder him, he would be dead, thence it was not russia.

or are they going to make the neurotoxic drop a Russian passport and a cellphone with Russian hacks in it?

EuroPox HowdyDoody Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:23 Permalink

and Russia has destroyed it chemical weapons... unlike the US

"only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties" - this toxin was made in Uzbekistan, which became independent in 1991.  Since then, the US has been helping clean up the old chemical weapons facilities ... now that would be quite a handy way for 'someone' to get hold of some of this material... hmmm...

07564111 EuroPox Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:33 Permalink

Here is the responce from the Russian Federation...in advance

In case lives of Russian military personnel are put in danger, the Russian Armed Forces will respond with certain measure to both “missiles” and “launchers” which are delivering these projectiles.

https://www.rt.com/news/421107-russia-military-response-troops-lives/

NATO should step back from the edge.

Davidduke2000 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:07 Permalink

this idiot really believe he can blame the most trusted leader in the world Vladimir Putin with his childish accusations? 

you are itching to get nuked buddy, get a fucking life and leave Syria and Iraq where you were not invited. 

holgerdanske Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:07 Permalink

Tillerson, there is an inconvenient little detail I am missing, and that is proof!

Do you know what that is? That is the thing that links a person or entity to a crime with no doubt. A logical set of data, that cannot be questioned.

As far as I am concerned, it could be one of your agent that did this.

The person has been in the custody of the Russians for a number of years before being exchanged. Had they wished to kill him, they would have had years to do it.

So before making a fool of yourself, go and get some proof. If you have none, shut up.

ThirdWorldDude Billy the Poet Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:15 Permalink

Billy, that's already a standard procedure of recruiting new Monarch conscripts.

 

Regarding the latest "just 45 minutes from attack" nonsense reiterated by Rex, it should be clear to everyone with 2 or more functioning brain cells that the poisoning of Skripal serves a double purpose for the Anglo-Zio Empire:

 - neutralizing a potentially dangerous witness in the "Muh Russian Collusion" investigation (it is known that Skripal took some part in the fabrication of Steele's "dossier"),

 - blaming Russia to refuel the (somewhat crippled) anti-Russian propaganda.

 

Davidduke2000 holgerdanske Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:13 Permalink

an old spy of the soviet era has nothing new to offer, so the british cut their expenses in hard times and chose to be childish about it , quite pathetic .

then comes T-rex expecting to sink Putin in an election that we all know he is winning big time.

it's time for this old geezer to retire to a nursing home before embarrassing himself in front of the world like colin powell did to himself.

The Ram holgerdanske Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:15 Permalink

Looks like Tillerson and Co. do not want proof.  I think the narrative is starting to shift here.  The neocons have somehow convinced the administration to ramp up the tensions.  It is hard to say what the ultimate agenda is, perhaps they know the western financial system is on its last legs and war now becomes the choice.  Of course, we cannot rule-out just plain stupidity and incompetence.  Ocam's razor tells us that sometimes its really just a simple reality.

Grimaldus The Ram Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

Progressives are in control dude. Since about 1900. A neocon is really a progressive (read tyrant), no founding father type constitutional bones in their bodies.

 

"Jefferson summed up the noninterventionist foreign policy position perfectly in his 1801 inaugural address: "Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations – entangling alliances with none." 

 

 

 

Grimaldus

H-O-W holgerdanske Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:35 Permalink

The UK is in the midst of a Brexit comedy show from the government side and yet ANOTHER child sex grooming scandal.

May stands and proclaims and postulates and offers NOT A SINGLE PIECE OF EVIDENCE, motive or means.  Nothing.  Just hyperbole.

This is not about harming Putin in the election, he's going to get 70+% of the vote, it's about distracting the British public from incompetence in THEIR OWN government.

The Brits also seem hell bent on fucking up the World Cup for Russia the same way Obama Incorporated did with the 2014 Winter Olympics.

foxenburg Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:10 Permalink

"There is never a justification for this type of attack – the attempted murder of a private citizen on the soil of a sovereign nation"

 

I just have to shake my head in disbelief at this crap. What about the fucking drones you use every day to murder private citizens on the soil of sovereign nations?

bustdrs foxenburg Tue, 03/13/2018 - 07:21 Permalink

This is the reply I immediately thought of during reading the above......thanks.

How can main stream not see/feel this hypocrisy?

Do they really feel, "cause we're right and their wrong'?

Or is it the real main stream just pure fear of any "reform" and its consequences?

Like being thankful for air and sunlight. Fuck knows. Paypacks a bitch.

nightwish Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:15 Permalink

Like state doesn't have that nerve agent themselves, kept handy for times like when you want to eliminate an asset who might compromise the Steele dossier and blame the hit on the Russians - yet again

Eliminate a loose end and gain a pretext to sanction Russia further... everything to gain

Atalanta Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:18 Permalink

To kill one men. The means are endless. Just follow Hollywood movie portraying the American godfather way. To do it the way this attempt murder is done smells of J bond and associates. Resulting, just in time, bad publicity for Russia and football. Timed like Kiev uprising and games in Russia.

gunzeon Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:18 Permalink

I cannot understand why the Brits have not identified what happenned to this guy; everything you do in Britain is on CCTV, from picking your nose to scratching your balls.

Why is it that in this case there is no video evidence of the suspects forthcoming ?

 

gregga777 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:18 Permalink

It's more likely that Christopher Steele had the greatest motive to get rid of Sergei Skripal. Skripal probably helped him make up the so-called Trump Dossier. The Brits should be checking their inventory of nerve agents at Porton Down*. 

 

Steele and Skripal finishing off a bottle of Vodka. 

Steele: Hillary Clinton is willing to spend big money for intelligence that Donald Trump is a Russian agent. 

Skripal: Da, tovarisch. 

Steele: Do you still have any contacts in the Russian FSB?

Skripal: They no time of day give me. 

Steele: Well, that's too bad.

Skripal: Not to worry. Ve facts makeup. 

Steele: What?

Skripal: Ve facts invent. Pen and paper you have? Da? Khorosho. Writing down you start. 

 

And that's how the so-called Trump Dossier was invented out of whole cloth. Sergei Skripal and his daughter were probably Steele's Senior Russian officials. 

 

*Porton Down is where the British have their biological and chemical agents laboratories. 

 

Davidduke2000 Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:19 Permalink

Putin should start destroying the yanks bases in Syria to teach them a lesson in arrogance. 

Since they blame Russia for everything why not destroy them and take the blame for real. 

Red Fred Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:22 Permalink

Ukraine would be only too happy to supply Novichok to the UK. Yulia could have been the courier, as the dose she and her father were subject to were absolutely minuscule - otherwise they would have died within a few minutes of being contaminated. Russia has insisted at the UN on thorough investigations of chemical attacks in Syria. The imported Novichok is most probably for use to frame Russia and Syria for ANOTHER 'regime chemical attack'. The Novichok now stored in Porton Down will in future be used to salt all samples of chemical attacks done in Syria, irrespective of which Western lab does the analysis. And after any UN investigation - look it WAS a RUSSIAN nerve agent.

jafo2me Tue, 03/13/2018 - 06:23 Permalink

Why exactly would Russia want to murder an actor connected to the MI 5 British agent Christopher Steele, who has now gone dark and being protected by the criminal British Shadow Government...

and may have information to expose the Deep State, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party, George Soros and Fusion GPS for their High Treason against the United States and Donald Trump?

Oh wait, I know why..  Russia..  Russia...  Russia..  Putin...  Putin..  Putin..

Sorry, I momentarily forgot the narrative and the need for a nuclear war..  My bad..  It won't happen again.