The Trade War Escalates: Trump Demands Broader Tariffs Against China

Just when investors thought President Trump might be easing up on his protectionist push following the uproar caused by his decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, Politico is reporting that Trump's next trade salvo will be explicitly directed at China.
According to Politico, Trump last week told Cabinet secretaries and top advisers during a White House meeting that he wants to hit China with steep tariffs and other restrictions as retaliation for Chinese policies blatantly designed to siphon valuable intellectual property from US companies. The measures would be a follow up to an order issued by Trump over the summer, when he ordered the Commerce Department to launch an investigation into Chinese IP theft, using an obscure law that was frequently employed by the Reagan administration.
* * *
As we explained back in August, with total bilateral trade of more than half a trillion dollars a year, the list of potential losers from Trump's protectionist policies is notably lengthy:
-
U.S. companies such as Apple Inc., which assemble their products in China for sale in the U.S., and those tapping demand in China’s expanding consumer market.
-
U.S. agricultural and transport-equipment firms, which meet China’s demand for soy beans and aircraft.
-
Manufacturing firms from the U.S. that import intermediate products from China as an input into their production process.
-
Retailers including Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and the U.S. consumers that benefit from low-price imported consumer electronics, clothes and furniture.
-
Other trade partners caught in the crossfire of poorly-targeted tariffs. On steel, for example, U.S. direct imports from China account for less than 3% of the total -- below Vietnam.
* * *
During the as-yet-unreported meeting, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer reportedly presented Trump with a package of tariffs that would target the equivalent of $30 billion a year in Chinese imports. In response, Trump urged Lighthizer to aim for an even bigger number, and warned everybody present that they should prepare for an announcement during the coming weeks.
That sent senior officials at the White House, Treasury Department, State Department, Justice Department, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and other key agencies scrambling this week to finalize the proposal. While the details were still in flux, aides said the administration is considering tariffs on more than 100 Chinese products ranging from electronics and telecommunications equipment to furniture and toys.
Shortly after Trump authorized the tariffs, trade experts speculated that the steel and aluminum tariffs might not elicit a response from China - despite senior Chinese officials' stern threats of retaliation - because China's industrial sector doesn't directly send that much steel to the US (instead, it funnels its wares into other countries, where they help drive global metals prices lower).
However, we noted at the time that China could be considerably more enraged if the administration slaps tariffs on finished Chinese goods, like, for example, toys.
And if the Politico report is accurate, it appears that Trump is poised to do just that:
"Steel tariffs are one thing. Taking on the entire Chinese industrial policy apparatus that is designed to suck technology out of the world is another,” said one outside adviser to the administration who has been briefed on the planning and was not authorized to speak on the record.
An investigation conducted in 2011 by the International Trade Commission found that China's intellectual property theft had cost US producers nearly $26 billion in losses in 2009 on copyrighted material alone. Another study from the US software industry in 2011 put software theft losses as high as $60 billion.
Furthermore, Visa restrictions being mulled over by Trump could stem the influx of Chinese undergraduate and graduate students pouring into US universities...
The visa restrictions could hit Chinese students going to school in the United States, especially graduate students in science and technology programs, as well as other Chinese nationals working in sensitive jobs like at national laboratories. But some administration officials have raised objections to the visa restrictions and it’s unclear whether they’ll be included in the final package.
Even before the Politico report - which added to investors' worries about Trump taking a harder line on trade - the Nasdaq led the market lower as investors worried that Trump's decision to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo could signal that he's taking a harder line on trade and national security - the reason he cited for quashing Broadcom's pursuit of Qualcomm... and additional Section 301 concerns.
China accounts for roughly half of the US's $800 billion trade deficit in physical goods. Nikkei reports that, after delivering a proposal to the president about imposing more tariffs and restrictions on China, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has reportedly been pressuring US allies to impose their own trade restrictions against China.
However, his requests have been met with only a lukewarm response - largely because allies like Japan don't have an equivalent to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative sent a proposal to the White House seeking tariffs on various Chinese products, restrictions on investment in the U.S. by Chinese companies and limits on visas for certain Chinese nationals, a source familiar with international trade said. Tariffs would apply not only to information technology products, often the target of intellectual property theft, but also consumer goods like clothing.
...
But Tokyo rejected the proposal, saying hard-line policies will be difficult to adopt since Japan has no law resembling Section 301, according to a U.S. trade official. Japan instead proposed filing a joint suit against China within the World Trade Organization framework, the official said.
...
The USTR is also urging allied countries to take similar measures against China. The office has asked nations such as Japan, which has long opposed China's intellectual property practices, to synchronize their policies.
As we pointed out earlier this month, the rumor floating around Washington is that the White House will seek $1 trillion in Section 301 tariffs.
Comments
trade wars lead to actual wars
when shit is falling apart
they (TPTB) always take us
to fucking War
over the cliff bitchez!
Cadet Bone Spurs is leading the charge this time.
The USA has not benefited from globalism. Trade balance is in the negative trillions since the 80s'.
The world has plenty of consumers eager for high quality, US brands. Some of the finest food products in the world are American. You think American's can't program robots to make all the shit they make in China? Of course they can. No need for the USA to stimulate foreign economies anymore.
Time to move on. Past time in fact. China has all the money. That's why the British are sucking Chinese dicks. If you want to know who in the world has all the money, just watch whose dicks the British are sucking. They've done it for centuries. They are masters at it. And they will suck any dick for money.
And fuck you MI6. You meddled in the US elections. Not some Russian trolls with a $100,000 Facebook budget.
In reply to t by Bes
Boomer response: "Will this impact my retirement? No? Then fuck it. Let my grandkids pay the bill. It's the least they can do for all the diversity we gave them. You may say I'm a dreamer......"
In reply to The USA has not benefited… by ???ö?
In their defense, if I was born in the 1950's in America, I'd probably be as delirious, willfully ignorant, and selfish as they are.
In reply to Boomer response: "Will this… by SmackDaddy
Why don't the headlines say: "Trump demands fair trade with China?" Why do the headlines always make Trump the bad guy?
In reply to In their defense, if I was… by Give_me_liberty_or
"Trump last week told Cabinet secretaries and top advisers during a White House meeting that he wants to hit China with steep tariffs and other restrictions as retaliation for Chinese policies blatantly designed to siphon valuable intellectual property from US companies."
It's about time someone stands up to the Chinese regarding decades of their abusive behavior - Thank you Trump!
In reply to Why don't the headlines say:… by Stuck on Zero
Let the Chinese educate their own graduate students and we'll educate ours. What is so fucking hard to grasp about that concept?
Why would you clog up your universities with foreigners at the expense of the native population? It's fucking insane.
In reply to "Trump last week told… by Dutti
because we ain't
and haven't for a long fucking time
by design
and Devos is just putting another nail in that coffin
------
smart citizens are counter productive to TPTB
In reply to Let the Chinese educate… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Trying to teach around the niggers in public school is the problem and has been for 50 years. You can't make chicken salad out of chicken shit no matter what brand of Mayo you use. Protecting the useless ghetto kids in high school that can't/don't want to learn ruins education for all the others that do want to learn. The useless left can't handle that and the democrats need their vote otherwise there is no democratic party.
Democratic Party= collection of fuking trash.
In reply to because we ain't… by Bes
It's to make him look like the good guy. The enemy of the antagonist is the protagonist
In reply to Why don't the headlines say:… by Stuck on Zero
The Greatest Generation and the Boomers who followed them are, for the most part, unreachable and unteachable.
The vast majority of them represent the major voting blocs of the two political parties that comprise our elected representatives.
Somebody who voted Democrat from the time that they cast their first ballot in 1960 is unlikely to be swayed by any argument that might change their minds.
Most older folks are resolute and absolutely firm in their politics, and nothing that you can say will persuade them otherwise.
Most of them obtain their news and shape their political viewpoints from the MSM.
Unfortunately for Generation Xers and the Millenials, the Greatest/Boomer generations still vote in far greater numbers than the younger generations.
In reply to In their defense, if I was… by Give_me_liberty_or
Whiz off, you have no idea what boomers think.
In reply to Boomer response: "Will this… by SmackDaddy
" The USA has not benefited from globalism "
The USA, and the bankers on high created globalism as we know it and indeed the US has benefited from the stand point of Corporate dominance in world markets.
That doesn't mean they are keen to bring profits back to the US and pay taxes on it. The opposite of course is true.
In reply to The USA has not benefited… by ???ö?
I'm with Trump on this. Something has to be done to stop these insane trade deficits we have with China. Either they open their markets to American made products or we add tariffs on the crap they import here.
President Trump holds all the cards here.
In reply to t by Bes
And Trump shouldn't stop with China. Go after Japan, Germany, Korea, and Taiwan while you're at it.
In reply to I'm with Trump on this… by lester1
The USA will never repay its debt.
They can pretend, can't they?
In reply to The USA will never repay its… by Sonny Brakes
The US cannot compete in the global economy. It’s a fake economy.
fukken A right
Minister: ..."the jews have control over those agencies of government..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v78C7ZS8YTE
The pimps in the white house for the past 30 years have been selling the american peoples talent like we were whores. Bout time someone doing something.
The desperation of a dying empire... Too late now... there is no industries left...
Trade war with China and a real war with Iran.
I'm sure all the trumpster are staring at there MAGA hats in a very confused manner.
If I were Xi I'd send 5000 troops to Syria just for "fun".............
China: "Build your own iPhones."
Good thing the masses elected a retard isn't it?
The US gov has been dysfunctional and crooked since 1913. Where have you been?
In reply to Good thing the masses… by Trumpury Clinton
But who will make our iJunk?
The day I start seeing these fucking dollar store trash bin stores all closed because they cant get their Chinese made crap anymore is a great day. The day that I see Amazon going in the red quarter after quarter because they cant peddle their Chinese made crap anymore is an AWESOME DAY!
Not just tariffs, charge the Chinese for all the fucking landfill space we have to come up with daily to house their fucking junk that lasts a few days at most.
Making China trade fairly is supported by 300 million Americans. It is detested by a few thousand billionaires and Wall Streeters. But from the headlines you'd never know it.
In reply to The day I start seeing these… by Zepper
Cocaine is doing big rounds at the White House at the moment. The CIA imported a big batch to get the party started.
most progressive posters and there a alot today..never saw a president who liked america..for them it is disconcerting and well a little scary...booo
This is for the fentanyl.
The Chinese manufacture hard drugs such as Fentanyl and ship it to Mexico en mass and then is smuggled into the United States and is slowly killing our people. It's a form of warfare.
In reply to That's for the fentanyl. by Rex Andrus
Yay! Bring out the dogs of WAR. You commies got it coming!. OK I'll calm down now.
africa never has stopped killing black on black..almost like chicago or baltimore..hmm..export them to china and see what happens
"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has reportedly been pressuring US allies to impose their own trade restrictions against China."
Here we have classic US weakness. Browbeat the vassal slaves to shoot themselves in the foot for Uncle Sammy, because he loves you.
Obviously this is not just about "protecting US industries". This is about a rogue empire that is at war with everything and anything that challenges its feeble, paranoid grip on power.
Checkmate, chinky...