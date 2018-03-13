Trump Personal Assistant Fired, Escorted Out Of White House For "Security Issue"

The headlines from The White House continue their chaotic path as The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump's personal assistant, John McEntee, was fired and escorted out of the White House on Monday.
The cause of the firing was an unspecified security issue, said a third White House official with knowledge of the situation.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to comment saying, “We don’t comment on personnel issues.” Mr. McEntee didn’t return a call seeking comment.
The Wall Street Journal notes that Mr. McEntee was one of the longest-serving aides to Mr. Trump, dating back to the earliest days of the campaign.
Mr. McEntee wasn’t as well known as the others, but had been a constant presence at Mr. Trump’s side for the past three years. He made sure Mr. Trump had markers to sign autographs, delivered messages to him in the White House residence and, over the weekend, ensured that the clocks in the White House residence were adjusted for daylight-saving time.
“It’s not going to be great for morale,” one White House official said about Mr. McEntee’s departure.
Mr. McEntee was removed from the White House grounds on Monday afternoon without being allowed to collect his belongings, a White House official said. He left without his jacket, a second White House official said.
It wasn’t clear exactly why Mr. McEntee was fired Monday. He indicated to colleagues that it was an issue in his background.
The exits from The White House are mounting.
Leakers getting outed.
Soon as Kelly is done with house cleaning, out he goes too.
In reply to You Are Fired ! KAG !!! by Pandelis
Cleaning house. Trump is slowly learning who is loyal and who is not. He is also learning who has a hidden checkered past and who doesn't. Anyone who is not an asset or can be a MSM News liability will be escorted out the door. I like it!
In reply to The leakers are being outed. by ???ö?
Loyalty is fleeting.
In reply to Cleaning house. Trump is… by Ghost of PartysOver
A little harsh in my opinion.
Writing 500 times on the blackboard "I will not surf tranny porn on White House computers" would have been sufficient.
In reply to Cleaning house. Trump is… by Ghost of PartysOver
I think Trump should just invite all of the disloyal to a Country Music party and then open up on them with machine guns CIA style and then have the FBI make up an excuse. .... Put it on the DoJ 'to do list'.
I like the way True Pundit makes this sound like some new revelation.
Shocking News! ... FBI Lies About Lost Vagrant Shooting!
Really? ... Where has True Pundit been? .. Stationed on Mars without charged up batteries for their walkie-talkies I guess. Must not be any cell phone service there either.
The FBI has an entire division devoted to lying and covering up massive criminal operations. ......... No, I'm not talking about FBI legal or the DoJ here. ... They are the next layer of protection to The FBI Office of Cover-Ups and False Flag Ops.
Quite frankly, I think we are being played by True Pundit too.
I mean, ISIS Terror? ....... Really? .... Really? ..
We have to jump through THE HOOP OF ISIS? ... Really?
Doesn't True Pundit mean CIA Terror?
Didn't we establish that the CIA created, trains, arms, transports, funds and supports ISIS a long while back?
So basically what this article from these 'FBI agent whistle blowers' is saying is that our ABC agencies are shooting Americans for more funding, Operation Gun Grab and as easy moving targets to practice on for their covert agent trouble makers before shipping them back to their country of origin to wreck the legitimate regime there (To knock off Assad, Killary style).
What the True Pundit has is a poorly written headline there. .. It should read:
CIA Kills 58 People In Los Vegas And The FBI Covers It Up
Live Hard, Is That Too Much Information In The Head Line So That Nobody Will Bother To Read The Article?, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to A little harsh in my opinion… by Cognitive Dissonance
Was this guy a leaker, perhaps?
In reply to I think Trump should just… by DuneCreature
Well if his job entailed: stuffing his pockets with magic markers; changing the clocks twice a year; and walking messages from one side of the WH to the other - he would have more than enough time to be a leaker.
In reply to Was this guy a leaker,… by HopefulCynical
In reply to Was this guy a leaker,… by HopefulCynical
" Quite frankly, I think we are being played by True Pundit too. "
yup. Gatewaypundit much better IMO.
In reply to I think Trump should just… by DuneCreature
ok CD...since you brought it up. ;D
Judy Garland was molested by munchkins on 'The Wizard of Oz,' claimed ex-husband.
In reply to A little harsh in my opinion… by Cognitive Dissonance
Poor John McEntee. The press got a hold of the fact that he farted in the general direction of Annie McSpiel in the third grade. That is considered to be an unforgivable affront to women everywhere.
In reply to Cleaning house. Trump is… by Ghost of PartysOver
It is obvious. He gave Trump a blue colour marker for an autograph.
Actually, one should read about the Stalin years in the Kremlin. Good comparison material. Stalin also got rid of lots of people, both in general and in his inner circle, usually with the help of a firing squad. It ended when Stalin started to talk about a conspiracy amongst his doctors.
In reply to Poor John McEntee. The press… by Stuck on Zero
I like it cuz it's just more gasoline and matches to the hair of liberals.
In reply to Cleaning house. Trump is… by Ghost of PartysOver
HUGE - I MEAN HUGE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHxHTPDrwVM
In reply to You Are Fired ! KAG !!! by Pandelis
As long as Q Anon stays.
When I asked why everything had to be a riddle I was told...well he has to protect his identity. He can't just give out clear info, it will out him. I don't buy it. I'm skeptical of Qanon.
In reply to As long as Q Anon stays. by TahoeBilly2012
I am too but DAMN its a good read and DOUBLE DAMN if even half of it is true.
In reply to When I asked why everything… by LawOfBass
In reply to I am too but DAMN its a good… by yaright
Rather than just hand out a list of info to memorize, he’s using the Socratic Method so that readers actually have to use reason and research the possibilities to interpret what he’s saying. It’s a very effective technique for imparting knowledge, which is why govt schools don’t use it.
In reply to When I asked why everything… by LawOfBass
+1 for that catch.
One of the reasons I keeping coming back here. The brain is stimulated by inquiry, not always by commands.
In reply to Rather than just hand out a… by Akzed
Wahhhh, I have to use my brain to understand things...
not everything's as straightforward as the Super Bass O Matic '76
In reply to When I asked why everything… by LawOfBass
You must have missed the part about how the anons are to create a parallel construction by doing the research themselves; otherwise, it would look like Trump is out to get the previous administration(s). Be as skeptical as you want, but before you ask questions you may want to go through the months of research the anons have accumulated. To not do so is laziness and annoying as fuck for the people who actually do the work.
In reply to When I asked why everything… by LawOfBass
Maybe John McEntee was Q?
In reply to As long as Q Anon stays. by TahoeBilly2012
Cleaning house...
Don is looking for a new lover- here's your chance.
In reply to Cleaning house... by Bill of Rights
Is your Porn star mom avalible?
In reply to Don is looking for a new… by Juggernaut x2
Funny how members of the Trump cult of personality characterize firing of people he hand-selected as "cleaning house." And I don't recall you complaining about the selections previously. Pretty much anything he does is winning, right?
In reply to Cleaning house... by Bill of Rights
A "hand-selected" marker provider/clock changer. Oh my!
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
He's going to have an interesting resume.
In reply to A "hand-selected" marker… by Fishthatlived
Pretty much .... until he loses. Then we'll all be Hillary until we die. (No, I guess it would be Bernie, until he dies.)
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
People need their "babyface" to win. Humans have always relied on legends and stories of heroism to help give them hope in a cold and dark world. I pray more people realize that politicians are the banker oligarchs' court jesters.
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
What was there to complain about? Funny fuck face I never seen you complaining about Obama's Banker appointees, oh that was different...Fuck off already. You dumb cunts haven't stopped complaining in a year and a half
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
For someone that claims they hate the 'left' 'Obama' and 'Hitlary' YOU sure do mention them alot!
In reply to What was there to cpm2plain… by Bill of Rights
Boot lickers will always lick.
Daddy issues.
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
Pretty much
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
There is something you and Trump himself don't understand. Over 40% of US voters are Independents and just aren't members of any group that subscribes to a Cult of Personality.
We who read Clinton Cash and also knew about the many years of corruption just could not in most cases vote for Hillary Rodham Clinton.
But we do watch critically every move that is made and could either not vote at all next time around or vote for another candidate.
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
Are you new here? /s
Because there was plenty of complaining early on about how Trump was being too nice by trying to nominate people who were considered Deep State and/or congressional lackeys.
Now go back to sucking Hillary's dick.
In reply to Funny how members of the… by LetThemEatRand
These are the people that Trump hired! Cleaning house? So, err, what? He made bad choices? Doesn't sound like too much of a genius to me!
In reply to Cleaning house... by Bill of Rights
No kidding. Trump is one of the worst judges of character I've ever seen. He could never have risen to a management position in any company he didn't inherit, or which had shareholders or a Board of Directors.
More and more it looks like the Producers and show-runners were deciding who stayed and who went on "The Apprentice," and they just brought in Donnie to say his catchphrase, like Fonzie said "Ayyyyyyyy," and JJ said "Dy-No-Mite!".
In reply to These are the people that… by Pliskin
Netanyahu visits last week & all of a sudden everyone is getting fired.
Interesting. And also this happens on sunday: Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge
And then on monday the meuller probe is suddenly completed
In reply to Netanyahu visits last week &… by DillyDilly
If it comes down to Putin defending Iran (against Netanyahu). My money is on Putin.
In reply to Intereting. And also this… by D.T.Barnum
And China if things get bad.
In reply to If it comes down to Putin… by DillyDilly
I can see that might be an angle here. The surveillance state, as has been suggested, is using foreign services to get around US laws regarding 4th Amendment issues. It could be that Israel is one of those. By recognizing Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel, and moving the US embassy in May, it might be that Netanyahu came to the White House with gifts. I'm sure there are parts of the Deep State that are horrified by this possibility, but both IT and personal connections can be hard to unravel.
In reply to Netanyahu visits last week &… by DillyDilly
Excellent points. The Deep State is absolutely confused at this point. Nice to see Hitlery taking jabs from the other side of the planet.
Spying by proxy, who would have thought?
In reply to I can see that might be an… by gaoptimize
The fact that she is still out (and proudly) in the public eye, tells you she's none too worried about spending any time in the Graybar hotel...
In reply to Excellent points. The Deep… by BandGap
and how do you know they didnt chip her?
In reply to The fact that she is still… by Consuelo
And add to them, the Five Eyes.
In reply to I can see that might be an… by gaoptimize