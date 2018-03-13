Trump Fires Rex Tillerson Over Iran Disagreement; Replaces Him With CIA Chief Mike Pompeo

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 08:49

Update 3:

President Trump tells reporters that he and Tillerson disagreed on Iran, that he made the North Korea decision himself and thinks Tillerson will be "much happier now." Trump said "I wish Rex Tillerson well… I very much appreciate his commitment and his service and I wish him well. He’s a good man… We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things.

* * *

Trump also said he and the man he's nominating to replace Rex Tillerson think the same way.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo has "tremendous energy, tremendous intellect," Trump said. "We're always on the same wavelength."

"I am really at a point where we are getting close to having the cabinet and other things that I want," Trump said.
Trump told reporters moments ago that he and Tillerson "got along," but they disagreed on key issues, like the Iran nuclear deal.

 

* * *

Meanwhile, according to Steve Goldstein, undersecretary for public diplomacy, said Rex Tillerson wanted to stay. "The Secretary had every intention of staying, because of critical progress made in national security," Goldstein said. "He will miss his colleagues at the Department of State and the foreign ministers that he’s worked with throughout the world."

The official added that Tillerson didn't get to speak with President Trump and doesn't know why. "The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason," he said. "He is grateful for the opportunity to serve and believes public service is a noble calling. He wishes secretary-designate Pompeo well."

* * *

Update 2:

Confirming the WaPo's reporting, a senior administration official told CNN that President Trump asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday. “POTUS thought it was the right time for the transition with the upcoming North Korea talks and various trade negotiations. POTUS asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday."

CNN also notes that president Trump has wanted Mike Pompeo as his secretary of state for months now, and the White House began planning for him to take this job last fall.

Trump’s anger at Tillerson after it leaked that he called him “a moron” never subsided, and many in the White House saw their differences as irreconcilable.

Tillerson had few, if any, allies left in the West Wing. Though Chief of Staff John Kelly was initially on his side when he took over, he eventually grew weary of defending him — especially after the “moron” remark, which Kelly saw as insubordination on Tillerson’s part.

Ultimately, according to sources close to the President "it was clear Tillerson didn’t support Trump." They say Tillerson wanted to handle foreign policy his own way, without the President. Trump didn’t feel that Tillerson backed him, source says.

*  *  *

Update 1:

  Mike Pompeo has issued the following brief statement sent to the press, saying he was "grateful" to have worked for the CIA.

"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for permitting me to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State. His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity.

Serving alongside the great men and women of the CIA, the most dedicated and talented public servants I have encountered, has been one of the great honors of my life. I am proud of the work we have done on behalf of America and know that the Agency will continue to thrive under the leadership of Gina Haspel.

If confirmed, I look forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the President’s foreign policy. In my time as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, I have worked alongside many remarkable Foreign Service officers and Department of State leaders serving here in the United States and on the very edge of freedom. I know I will learn from them and, as President Trump set out in his State of the Union Address, work hard to ensure that 'our nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free.'"

*  *  *

Earlier:

Back in December we asked "Will CIA Director Mike Pompeo Replace Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State?" The answer, as of moments ago, is yes. Moments ago, the WaPo first reported, and then President Trump tweeted, that he has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, launching a major change to his national security team amid delicate negotiations with North Korea.

Tillerson had learned his fate last Friday, according to the Washington Post, when Trump asked Tillerson to step aside, causing the embattled top diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington, using illness as an alibi.

Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon CEO at the State Department, while Gina Hapsel — the deputy director at the CIA — will Pompeo at the CIA, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed.

According to WaPo, the president — who has long clashed will Tillerson, who he believes is “too establishment” in his thinking — felt it was important to make the change now, as he prepares for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as upcoming trade negotiations, three White House officials said.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Tillerson's announcement comes just hours after the now former Secretary of State said that Russia is "clearly" behind the Skripal poisoning which "will trigger a response", something he said when he already knew he was on the way out, prompting some to ask if this was an outburst meant to provoke Trump: after all Tillerson had nothing to lose at this point.

In a statement issued to The Washington Post, Trump praised both Pompeo and Haspel.

“I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.”

The president continued, “Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.”

Trump also had words of praise for Tillerson: “Finally, I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”

“I am deeply grateful to President Trump for permitting me to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State,” Pompeo said in a statement. “His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity. Serving alongside the great men and women of the CIA, the most dedicated and talented public servants I have encountered, has been one of the great honors of my life.”

Haspel in a statement also said she was excited for her promotion.

“After 30 years as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, it has been my honor to serve as its Deputy Director alongside Mike Pompeo for the past year,” she said. “I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.”

Finally, if it is Trump's intention to keep crushing the dollar with every incremental announcement, he is succeeding.

???ö? Pandelis Tue, 03/13/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

Deep state just got a little shallower.

BTW: Why would two Russian Jews be so knowledgable about the formulation the Novichok toxin:

"Extremely potent fourth-generation chemical weapons were developed in the Soviet Union and Russia from the 1970s until the early 1990s, according to a publication by two chemists, Lev Fedorov and Vil Mirzayanov in Moskovskiye Novosti weekly in 1992."

Occident Mortal SamAdams Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

This moment is Trump's geopolitical equivalent of Obama's red lines in Syria.

 

Watch now as the whole world goes up in flames, as dictators everywhere realise that the USA aint gonna do shit to stop them. Nobody outside America will listen to Trump after this because they know they don't have to listen to Trump any more.

PrayingMantis BaBaBouy Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

 

... btw, icymi, T-Rex is an Alpha Phi Omega fraternity brother of Bill & Hillary Clinton, Michael Obama, Bush, Gorbachev? and numerous college & university presidents and others in notable positions in defense, academia, etc ... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Alpha_Phi_Omega_members (check out government and politics) ... this is just one of those secret-handshake societies roaming around making secret deals (not unlike CFR, Bohemian Grove, Trilateral Commission, et. al.) ...

the artist giovanni_f Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

A few have been saying this for years. 

War with Iran???

Not. Gonna. Happen. 

Iran is NOT Iraq. On the contrary, we are in mid-pivot TOWARD Russia and Iran and AWAY from China and Saudi Arabia. 

This was temporarily interrupted by the deep state Neo-con/Neo-libs and the "Russia narrative". This PIVOT will continue in ernest in spite of Hillary and her Obama-bots. If they get out of the way they stay free. If they persist they will get trampled. Watch and see. 

peopledontwanttruth Perimetr Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Maybe Rex wasn't as keen on going to war after all in more of his understanding (aka knowledge) that Iran can't be beat and especially with a super nuclear power backing them).  

I believe this has a lot more to do with who is willing to go to war and who has enough dirt on them to follow the marching orders.  

This is not a good thing.  

1) Wasn't this the greatest team assembled back at inauguration time?   Now?  Not so?

2) The same CIA that was working with the democrats and FBI to derail Trump?   The one filled with corruption??

 

Hmmm, not good.  

SidSays Occident Mortal Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

'World goes up in flames, as dictators everywhere realise that the USA aint gonna do shit to stop them..."

Hmmm...

....the world's police force?

...Democracy for all?

.....Why would we be compelled to do anything?

"There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights." - Gen. Smedley Butler, War is a Racket

 

 

 

 

Twox2 tmosley Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

"Put a woman in charge of the CIA"

Lol.  She's the perfect spook.  Notice how the crack mainstream press doesn't even have a picture of her?

At least the liberal press will be fawning over Trump for appointing the first woman to head the CIA.  The praise will be deafening.

Shhh...quiet...I can't hear it....

Pol Pot tmosley Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

HASPEL Genealogy

The vast majority of Argentine Jews are descended from immigrants who arrived from Europe. These ashkenazic Jews migrated from small towns or shtetels of Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Germany, Romania or Ukraine, leaving behind most of their Jewish relatives. After two or three generations, those Jewish families lost track of their relatives, having been saved from the war, emigrated to other countries like USA, England or Australia.

Arkadin sodbuster Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:56 Permalink

Sodbuster: "I don't think we'll miss ole' Rex."

Ah, but you will, unless you're a dyed-in-the-wool neocon.  Whatever Tillerson's faults, at least he wasn't a warmonger.  With these moves, the deep state has solidified its control over the power ministries.  Look for efforts to sabotage rapprochement between North and South Korea, short-circuit a Trump-Kim meeting, and escalate our efforts to do in Iran.

DJT seems to see bureaucrats as interchangeable hired help.  He thinks he can ram through whichever policies he likes regardless of who's working for him.  He has recently pushed policies that people like Pence and Kelly surely loath -- summit with Kim, tariffs, holding firm on DACA -- and that is to his credit, but he's playing with fire.  

When they come to him and say Mr. President, we must put the screws to the Russians and the Iranians in Syria and back the freedom fighters there, will anyone tell him that the "freedom fighters" we're backing are al Qaeda and al Nusra?  Of course not. 

Cadres matter.  And there it's a question of competence, loyalty, ideology and a shared world view.  I don't think DJT get this.

BobEore Pandelis Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Rex is simply being 'reassigned'...

as a steady hand on the Tiller @ Exxon will be required... now that the oil wars component of the Syrian Endgame swings into full gear. He knows everybody... and how the game is played, behind scenes.

Jared... on the other hand... has become as expendable as Bannon, now that the Lubavitchers have gained complete control of Moscow and DC. They will let the 'oil people' work out the small print on all the coming contracts...

whilst holding in their paws  those briefcases to be opened only in the event of thermonuclear solutions required.

Pandelis BobEore Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

not sure you have it all quite right ... i know is difficult to figure all out and probably we might not know the whole truth but are quite a lot of signs that moscow is on its own ... jehovah witness is one of those signs ... bbc and cnn were vivid they are out of russia.

HisBoyElroy Pandelis Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

Get woke you stupid fucks, Tillerson was brought in because he wasn't deep state. Trump moves the US embassy to Jewrusalem and suddenly Muellers probe loses steam.

Pompeo is as deep state and evil as any one of our "representatives ", look for war on Iran to begin after Trump begins his second term.

They will steal your social security and most likely federal workers Thrift Savings Plan to pay for it. This will be tricky tho, how to extinguish millions of more lives for the jews without thousands of missiles raining down on Israel. 

This may really be the first step.