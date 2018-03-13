Trump Fires Rex Tillerson Over Iran Disagreement; Replaces Him With CIA Chief Mike Pompeo

Update 3:
President Trump tells reporters that he and Tillerson disagreed on Iran, that he made the North Korea decision himself and thinks Tillerson will be "much happier now." Trump said "I wish Rex Tillerson well… I very much appreciate his commitment and his service and I wish him well. He’s a good man… We got along actually quite well but we disagreed on things.
* * *
Trump also said he and the man he's nominating to replace Rex Tillerson think the same way.
CIA Director Mike Pompeo has "tremendous energy, tremendous intellect," Trump said. "We're always on the same wavelength."
"I am really at a point where we are getting close to having the cabinet and other things that I want," Trump said.
Trump told reporters moments ago that he and Tillerson "got along," but they disagreed on key issues, like the Iran nuclear deal.
* * *
Meanwhile, according to Steve Goldstein, undersecretary for public diplomacy, said Rex Tillerson wanted to stay. "The Secretary had every intention of staying, because of critical progress made in national security," Goldstein said. "He will miss his colleagues at the Department of State and the foreign ministers that he’s worked with throughout the world."
The official added that Tillerson didn't get to speak with President Trump and doesn't know why. "The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason," he said. "He is grateful for the opportunity to serve and believes public service is a noble calling. He wishes secretary-designate Pompeo well."
* * *
Update 2:
Confirming the WaPo's reporting, a senior administration official told CNN that President Trump asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday. “POTUS thought it was the right time for the transition with the upcoming North Korea talks and various trade negotiations. POTUS asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday."
CNN also notes that president Trump has wanted Mike Pompeo as his secretary of state for months now, and the White House began planning for him to take this job last fall.
Trump’s anger at Tillerson after it leaked that he called him “a moron” never subsided, and many in the White House saw their differences as irreconcilable.
Tillerson had few, if any, allies left in the West Wing. Though Chief of Staff John Kelly was initially on his side when he took over, he eventually grew weary of defending him — especially after the “moron” remark, which Kelly saw as insubordination on Tillerson’s part.
Ultimately, according to sources close to the President "it was clear Tillerson didn’t support Trump." They say Tillerson wanted to handle foreign policy his own way, without the President. Trump didn’t feel that Tillerson backed him, source says.
* * *
Update 1:
Mike Pompeo has issued the following brief statement sent to the press, saying he was "grateful" to have worked for the CIA.
"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for permitting me to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State. His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity.
Serving alongside the great men and women of the CIA, the most dedicated and talented public servants I have encountered, has been one of the great honors of my life. I am proud of the work we have done on behalf of America and know that the Agency will continue to thrive under the leadership of Gina Haspel.
If confirmed, I look forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the President’s foreign policy. In my time as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, I have worked alongside many remarkable Foreign Service officers and Department of State leaders serving here in the United States and on the very edge of freedom. I know I will learn from them and, as President Trump set out in his State of the Union Address, work hard to ensure that 'our nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free.'"
* * *
Earlier:
Back in December we asked "Will CIA Director Mike Pompeo Replace Rex Tillerson As Secretary Of State?" The answer, as of moments ago, is yes. Moments ago, the WaPo first reported, and then President Trump tweeted, that he has ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, launching a major change to his national security team amid delicate negotiations with North Korea.
Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
Tillerson had learned his fate last Friday, according to the Washington Post, when Trump asked Tillerson to step aside, causing the embattled top diplomat cut short his trip to Africa on Monday to return to Washington, using illness as an alibi.
Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon CEO at the State Department, while Gina Hapsel — the deputy director at the CIA — will Pompeo at the CIA, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed.
According to WaPo, the president — who has long clashed will Tillerson, who he believes is “too establishment” in his thinking — felt it was important to make the change now, as he prepares for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as upcoming trade negotiations, three White House officials said.
Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Tillerson's announcement comes just hours after the now former Secretary of State said that Russia is "clearly" behind the Skripal poisoning which "will trigger a response", something he said when he already knew he was on the way out, prompting some to ask if this was an outburst meant to provoke Trump: after all Tillerson had nothing to lose at this point.
In a statement issued to The Washington Post, Trump praised both Pompeo and Haspel.
“I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.”
The president continued, “Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.”
Trump also had words of praise for Tillerson: “Finally, I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”
“I am deeply grateful to President Trump for permitting me to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and for this opportunity to serve as Secretary of State,” Pompeo said in a statement. “His leadership has made America safer and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity. Serving alongside the great men and women of the CIA, the most dedicated and talented public servants I have encountered, has been one of the great honors of my life.”
Haspel in a statement also said she was excited for her promotion.
“After 30 years as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, it has been my honor to serve as its Deputy Director alongside Mike Pompeo for the past year,” she said. “I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.”
Finally, if it is Trump's intention to keep crushing the dollar with every incremental announcement, he is succeeding.
Comments
Viva la Trump!!
Tillerson can go get a job in the UK now and support May and her lies
In reply to Viva la Trump!! by VAL THOR
KUSHNER ???
any news on mr. Kushner yet ... if not WHY NOT ???
how can he still stay on his role without a Top Security Clearance ???
People have a right to Know Mr. Trump !!!
In reply to Tillerson can go get a job… by machiavellian-trader
Deep state just got a little shallower.
BTW: Why would two Russian Jews be so knowledgable about the formulation the Novichok toxin:
"Extremely potent fourth-generation chemical weapons were developed in the Soviet Union and Russia from the 1970s until the early 1990s, according to a publication by two chemists, Lev Fedorov and Vil Mirzayanov in Moskovskiye Novosti weekly in 1992."
In reply to KUSHNER ??? by Pandelis
>Put a woman in charge of the CIA
>It falls apart
4-DEE
|
D
E
E
In reply to dust by ???ö?
Have you ever known a scorned women. They can be incredibly ruthless. Maybe that is what the CIA needs for covert ops.
In reply to >Put a woman in charge of… by tmosley
Enemies closer?
In reply to Have you ever known a… by Ghost of PartysOver
This moment is Trump's geopolitical equivalent of Obama's red lines in Syria.
Watch now as the whole world goes up in flames, as dictators everywhere realise that the USA aint gonna do shit to stop them. Nobody outside America will listen to Trump after this because they know they don't have to listen to Trump any more.
In reply to Enemies closer? by SamAdams
The minimum-wage Soros astrotards got up early this morning.
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
State Department is basically the head of the CIA anyway so this isn't much of a Change for Mike P., Steve Pieczenik called this a while ago.
In reply to The minimum-wage Soros… by ???ö?
Oh boy.... more Fodder to use for MSNBC and CNN that will temporarily push aside their Russia Collusion narrative.....!
In reply to State Department is… by JimmyJones
This is Scary Shit Going On... Will Kellie Last The Week in his Job ???
In reply to Oh boy.... more Fodder to… by Stan522
War
drums are beating
the rhythm is playing
the orange puppet is dance
the MIC and Zionists need their
War
Trump needs his War
wants his War
we we are being marched towards
War
and dumbfucks call it
#winning #maga
In reply to WOAR MOVE ... by BaBaBouy
Horrible prose and exactly wrong. War with Iran...
Not gonna happen.
The opposite is true.
In reply to W by Bes
... btw, icymi, T-Rex is an Alpha Phi Omega fraternity brother of Bill & Hillary Clinton, Michael Obama, Bush, Gorbachev? and numerous college & university presidents and others in notable positions in defense, academia, etc ... https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Alpha_Phi_Omega_members (check out government and politics) ... this is just one of those secret-handshake societies roaming around making secret deals (not unlike CFR, Bohemian Grove, Trilateral Commission, et. al.) ...
In reply to WOAR MOVE ... by BaBaBouy
it doesn't really matter who is (not) in charge under Trump. The Russians won't allow the destabilization of Iran. This - and nothing else - is absolutely critical to understand.
Let's all hope Trump too will understand this at some point before he starts Netanyahu's war.
In reply to State Department is… by JimmyJones
Netanyahu speech to AIPAC last week
https://www.timesofisrael.com/full-text-of-netanyahus-2018-address-to-a…
Standard Iran rhetoric
In reply to no matter who is (not) in… by giovanni_f
A few have been saying this for years.
War with Iran???
Not. Gonna. Happen.
Iran is NOT Iraq. On the contrary, we are in mid-pivot TOWARD Russia and Iran and AWAY from China and Saudi Arabia.
This was temporarily interrupted by the deep state Neo-con/Neo-libs and the "Russia narrative". This PIVOT will continue in ernest in spite of Hillary and her Obama-bots. If they get out of the way they stay free. If they persist they will get trampled. Watch and see.
In reply to no matter who is (not) in… by giovanni_f
I for one can't wait for Soros to go and I voted for Tump but am frankly sick to death of watching his awful Human Resources moves.
In reply to The minimum-wage Soros… by ???ö?
You think you could do better, I see.
Why didn't you?
In reply to I for one can't wait for… by FoggyWorld
I could do better because I am not enamored of generals and billionaires. I have hired people who were beyond competent and none had the background that Trump seems to believe represents talent and integrity.
In reply to You think you could do… by ThanksChump
Fucking CIA torture fan now running the State Dept
How is that an improvement?
In reply to The minimum-wage Soros… by ???ö?
"it is a good thing, you know"
Sincerely,
Mr. Swamp
In reply to Fucking CIA torture fan now… by Perimetr
Maybe Rex wasn't as keen on going to war after all in more of his understanding (aka knowledge) that Iran can't be beat and especially with a super nuclear power backing them).
I believe this has a lot more to do with who is willing to go to war and who has enough dirt on them to follow the marching orders.
This is not a good thing.
1) Wasn't this the greatest team assembled back at inauguration time? Now? Not so?
2) The same CIA that was working with the democrats and FBI to derail Trump? The one filled with corruption??
Hmmm, not good.
In reply to Fucking CIA torture fan now… by Perimetr
JFK tried to fire people in the CIA. Result: JFK is dead and the guy who was to be fired has an international airport named after him.
Firing people from the State Department is easier, safer, less stabby.
In reply to Fucking CIA torture fan now… by Perimetr
Did you?
In reply to The minimum-wage Soros… by ???ö?
†-REX...
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
Oh yes. Really worried about all those ruthless evil killer dicktators (sic).
What about a little MAGA? Close the 800 military bases around the world. Stop being the world police person on the US taxpayer's dime. WTF!!!!
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
Good. Yankees come home... Become the North American answer to Switzerland... time for 70 years of mass murder and genocide to end.
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
'World goes up in flames, as dictators everywhere realise that the USA aint gonna do shit to stop them..."
Hmmm...
....the world's police force?
...Democracy for all?
.....Why would we be compelled to do anything?
"There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights." - Gen. Smedley Butler, War is a Racket
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
Huh? What was that?
Did you just Queef Accidental Moron ?
In reply to This moment is Trump's… by Occident Mortal
"Put a woman in charge of the CIA"
Lol. She's the perfect spook. Notice how the crack mainstream press doesn't even have a picture of her?
At least the liberal press will be fawning over Trump for appointing the first woman to head the CIA. The praise will be deafening.
Shhh...quiet...I can't hear it....
In reply to >Put a woman in charge of… by tmosley
The CIA 'press' won't give him credit for anything. I don't have a clue who she is though. If they fawn over her, it will be a bad decision.
In reply to "Put a woman in charge of… by Twox2
HASPEL Genealogy
The vast majority of Argentine Jews are descended from immigrants who arrived from Europe. These ashkenazic Jews migrated from small towns or shtetels of Poland, Lithuania, Russia, Germany, Romania or Ukraine, leaving behind most of their Jewish relatives. After two or three generations, those Jewish families lost track of their relatives, having been saved from the war, emigrated to other countries like USA, England or Australia.
In reply to >Put a woman in charge of… by tmosley
I always had a problem with a CEO of one of the four horsemen big oil companies being Secretary of State . . . particularly when it comes to dealing with the Mideast. No conflict of interest there, right??
In reply to dust by ???ö?
Ah, but the Middle East is being handled by Jared, a Chabad Lubavitcher.
In reply to I always had a problem with… by Dickweed Wang
Oh yeah put a joo to carve up the ME and suddenly Israhell just doubled in size.
In reply to Ah, but the Middle East is… by FoggyWorld
Totally agree, Dickweed. Far as I'm concerned, I don't think we'll miss ole' Rex.
In reply to I always had a problem with… by Dickweed Wang
Sodbuster: "I don't think we'll miss ole' Rex."
Ah, but you will, unless you're a dyed-in-the-wool neocon. Whatever Tillerson's faults, at least he wasn't a warmonger. With these moves, the deep state has solidified its control over the power ministries. Look for efforts to sabotage rapprochement between North and South Korea, short-circuit a Trump-Kim meeting, and escalate our efforts to do in Iran.
DJT seems to see bureaucrats as interchangeable hired help. He thinks he can ram through whichever policies he likes regardless of who's working for him. He has recently pushed policies that people like Pence and Kelly surely loath -- summit with Kim, tariffs, holding firm on DACA -- and that is to his credit, but he's playing with fire.
When they come to him and say Mr. President, we must put the screws to the Russians and the Iranians in Syria and back the freedom fighters there, will anyone tell him that the "freedom fighters" we're backing are al Qaeda and al Nusra? Of course not.
Cadres matter. And there it's a question of competence, loyalty, ideology and a shared world view. I don't think DJT get this.
In reply to Totally agree, Dickweed. Far… by sodbuster
Rex is simply being 'reassigned'...
as a steady hand on the Tiller @ Exxon will be required... now that the oil wars component of the Syrian Endgame swings into full gear. He knows everybody... and how the game is played, behind scenes.
Jared... on the other hand... has become as expendable as Bannon, now that the Lubavitchers have gained complete control of Moscow and DC. They will let the 'oil people' work out the small print on all the coming contracts...
whilst holding in their paws those briefcases to be opened only in the event of thermonuclear solutions required.
In reply to KUSHNER ??? by Pandelis
not sure you have it all quite right ... i know is difficult to figure all out and probably we might not know the whole truth but are quite a lot of signs that moscow is on its own ... jehovah witness is one of those signs ... bbc and cnn were vivid they are out of russia.
In reply to Rex is simply being … by BobEore
Putin USES Jews in Russia and he controls them. They play the game and follow Putin's line to protect their mini empires.
In reply to not sure you have it all… by Pandelis
don't be so sure about that ... i mean about the real ones...
In reply to Putin USES Jews in Russia… by FoggyWorld
Tillerson wants to get in a war with Russia and NK, glad to see Trump put a stop to that madness
In reply to KUSHNER ??? by Pandelis
So Pompeo is a dove? It that what you're saying? The former head of the CIA?
Thanks for the chuckle before this shitpile goes up in flames.
In reply to Tillerson wants to get in a… by I woke up
Kushner has a really great "krysha" whose name is Ivanka
Most likely not going to happen unless Ivanka decides to divorce him or Trump fires Ivanka
In reply to KUSHNER ??? by Pandelis
Get woke you stupid fucks, Tillerson was brought in because he wasn't deep state. Trump moves the US embassy to Jewrusalem and suddenly Muellers probe loses steam.
Pompeo is as deep state and evil as any one of our "representatives ", look for war on Iran to begin after Trump begins his second term.
They will steal your social security and most likely federal workers Thrift Savings Plan to pay for it. This will be tricky tho, how to extinguish millions of more lives for the jews without thousands of missiles raining down on Israel.
This may really be the first step.
In reply to KUSHNER ??? by Pandelis
Memo to Tillerson: THIS COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF ONLY, AND NOBODY ELSE, MAKES ULTIMATUMS.
In reply to Tillerson can go get a job… by machiavellian-trader
One down one million to go.... he still has that general from a few weeks ago to deal with
In reply to Tillerson bit it when he… by ???ö?
Something must be wrong with my reading glasses, because I thought that article said he replaced Tillerson with Pompeo because Tillerson was too establishment...???
In reply to Tillerson bit it when he… by ???ö?