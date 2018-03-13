The Trump White House Is Now Losing One Senior Staff Member Every 17 Days

The Trump White House has seen 24 departures in its first 417 days - a rate of around one senior position every 17 days (and more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years).

As The Wall Street Journal reports, a chief of staff, press secretary, three communications directors, a chief strategist, a health secretary, and now a Secretary of State and Personal Assistant are among those who have left the Trump administration.

Resigned/Fired:

20 White House Staff

2 Executive Branch Staff

2 Cabinet Members

The full list...

1. Michael Flynn

Title: National Security Adviser

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Feb. 13, 2017

2. Craig Deare

Title: National Security Council Senior Director

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Feb.17, 2017

3. Katie Walsh

Title: White House Deputy Chief of Staff

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: March 30, 2017

4. James Comey

Title: FBI Director

Start date: Sept. 4, 2013

End date: May 9, 2017

5. K.T. McFarland

Title: Deputy National Security Adviser

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: April 9, 2017

6. Michael Dubke

Title: Communications Director

Start date: March 6, 2017

End date: May 30, 2017

7. Sean Spicer

Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: July 21, 2017

8. Derek Harvey

Title: Senior Middle East Director, National Security Council

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: July 27, 2017

9. Reince Prebius

Title: Chief of Staff

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: July 23, 2017

10. Anthony Scaramucci

Title: Communications Director

Start date: July 21, 2017

End date: July 31, 2017

11. Steve Bannon

Title: White House Chief Strategist

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Aug. 18, 2017

12. Carl Icahn

Title: Special Adviser to the president

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Aug. 19, 2017

13. Sebastian Gorka

Title: Deputy Assistant to the President

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Aug. 25, 2017

14. Tom Price

Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services

Start date: Feb. 10, 2017

End date: Sept. 29, 2017

15. Dina Powell

Title: Deputy National Security Adviser

Start date: Jan. 18, 2017

End date: Dec. 8, 2017

16. Rick Dearborn

Title: Deputy Chief of Staff

Start date: Jan. 18, 2017

End date: Dec. 22, 2017

17. Omarosa Manigault Newman

Title: Communications Director

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Jan. 20, 2018

18. Andrew McCabe

Title: Deputy Director of FBI

Start date: Feb. 1, 2016

End date: Jan. 29, 2018

19. Rob Porter

Title: Staff Secretary

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Feb. 7, 2018

20. Josh Raffel

Title: Senior Communications Official

Start date: April 5, 2017

End date: Feb 27, 2018

21. Hope Hicks

Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Hicks announced on Feb. 28, 2018 that she plans to resign in the coming weeks.

22. Gary Cohn

Title: Director of the National Economic Council

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Mar 6, 2018

23. Rex Tillerson

Title: Secretary of State

Start date: Feb 1, 2017 (confirmed)

End date: Mar 9, 2018

24. John McEntee

Title: Personal Assistant to President Trump

Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

End date: Mar 13, 2018

Who's next?