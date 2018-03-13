The Trump White House Is Now Losing One Senior Staff Member Every 17 Days

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:49

The Trump White House has seen 24 departures in its first 417 days - a rate of around one senior position every 17 days (and more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years).

As The Wall Street Journal reports, a chief of staff, press secretary, three communications directors, a chief strategist, a health secretary, and now a Secretary of State and Personal Assistant are among those who have left the Trump administration.

Resigned/Fired:

  • 20 White House Staff

  • 2 Executive Branch Staff

  • 2 Cabinet Members

The full list...

1. Michael Flynn

  • Title: National Security Adviser

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Feb. 13, 2017

2. Craig Deare

  • Title: National Security Council Senior Director

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Feb.17, 2017

3. Katie Walsh

  • Title: White House Deputy Chief of Staff

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: March 30, 2017

4. James Comey

  • Title: FBI Director

  • Start date: Sept. 4, 2013

  • End date: May 9, 2017

5. K.T. McFarland

  • Title: Deputy National Security Adviser

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: April 9, 2017

6. Michael Dubke

  • Title: Communications Director

  • Start date: March 6, 2017

  • End date: May 30, 2017

7. Sean Spicer

  • Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: July 21, 2017

8. Derek Harvey

  • Title: Senior Middle East Director, National Security Council

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: July 27, 2017

9. Reince Prebius

  • Title: Chief of Staff

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: July 23, 2017

10. Anthony Scaramucci

  • Title: Communications Director

  • Start date: July 21, 2017

  • End date: July 31, 2017

11. Steve Bannon

  • Title: White House Chief Strategist

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Aug. 18, 2017

12. Carl Icahn

  • Title: Special Adviser to the president

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Aug. 19, 2017

13. Sebastian Gorka

  • Title: Deputy Assistant to the President

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Aug. 25, 2017

14. Tom Price

  • Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services

  • Start date: Feb. 10, 2017

  • End date: Sept. 29, 2017

15. Dina Powell

  • Title: Deputy National Security Adviser

  • Start date: Jan. 18, 2017

  • End date: Dec. 8, 2017

16. Rick Dearborn

  • Title: Deputy Chief of Staff

  • Start date: Jan. 18, 2017

  • End date: Dec. 22, 2017

17. Omarosa Manigault Newman

  • Title: Communications Director

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Jan. 20, 2018

18. Andrew McCabe

  • Title: Deputy Director of FBI

  • Start date: Feb. 1, 2016

  • End date: Jan. 29, 2018

19. Rob Porter

  • Title: Staff Secretary

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Feb. 7, 2018

20. Josh Raffel

  • Title: Senior Communications Official

  • Start date: April 5, 2017

  • End date: Feb 27, 2018

21. Hope Hicks

  • Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Hicks announced on Feb. 28, 2018 that she plans to resign in the coming weeks.

22. Gary Cohn

  • Title: Director of the National Economic Council

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Mar 6, 2018

23. Rex Tillerson

  • Title: Secretary of State

  • Start date: Feb 1, 2017 (confirmed)

  • End date: Mar 9, 2018

24. John McEntee

  • Title: Personal Assistant to President Trump

  • Start date: Jan. 20, 2017

  • End date: Mar 13, 2018

Who's next?

Klassenfeind curbjob Tue, 03/13/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Yet again it illustrates Trump's volatile and unstable character.

The Orange Jesus is totally clueless and a lose cannon, but I'm sure all the redneck Trump fanboys here will be dumb enough to actually believe that he's "draining the swamp."

Mark my words: the North Korean summit (if it even takes place, I've got my doubts) will be a total disaster for Trump and he will escalate the proxy wars against Russia in Syria and Ukraine. After all, he said he "will make the military great again," just like that guy Adolf in Germany ~85 years ago.

What better way to do this than by selling arms to the Ukraine and meddling in Syria..?

p.s. what a great choice for the new CIA director: someone STRAIGHT from the Bush-era Swamp. https://www.rt.com/usa/421168-haspel-cia-director-profile/

"She was one of the top intelligence officers to take part in the worst alleged abuses of Bush-era interrogation program, which renowned rights groups bluntly describe as a set of torture techniques."

j0nx Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

Please PLEASE fire Sessions and replace him with someone who will do their job and not cede the entire DOJ to corrupt underlings.

Bill of Rights Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

Maybe he should have filled his staff with Citi bank employees oh wait the house Negro did thst right after HE conspired with the Russians, but no investigation into thst.

Now the Liberal trolls will chime in and claim old news..

You losers have done nothing but complain and now Trump makes changes and you no good sucks still aren't happy...miserable miscreants.

silverer Tue, 03/13/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

High turnover motivates workers. They have to do their jobs and stay on their toes. Trump was always famous for canning folks. I was looking forward to all this. I don't care if he turns it over every month. If the government is somehow impeded by this, how does that hurt US citizens? The less government, the better. One more thing, Mr. Trump. Sign an executive order that Federal employees have to work at least three continuous years to be eligible for their pensions.