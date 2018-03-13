The Trump White House Is Now Losing One Senior Staff Member Every 17 Days

The Trump White House has seen 24 departures in its first 417 days - a rate of around one senior position every 17 days (and more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years).
As The Wall Street Journal reports, a chief of staff, press secretary, three communications directors, a chief strategist, a health secretary, and now a Secretary of State and Personal Assistant are among those who have left the Trump administration.
Resigned/Fired:
-
20 White House Staff
-
2 Executive Branch Staff
-
2 Cabinet Members
The full list...
1. Michael Flynn
-
Title: National Security Adviser
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Feb. 13, 2017
2. Craig Deare
-
Title: National Security Council Senior Director
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Feb.17, 2017
3. Katie Walsh
-
Title: White House Deputy Chief of Staff
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: March 30, 2017
4. James Comey
-
Title: FBI Director
-
Start date: Sept. 4, 2013
-
End date: May 9, 2017
5. K.T. McFarland
-
Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: April 9, 2017
6. Michael Dubke
-
Title: Communications Director
-
Start date: March 6, 2017
-
End date: May 30, 2017
7. Sean Spicer
-
Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: July 21, 2017
8. Derek Harvey
-
Title: Senior Middle East Director, National Security Council
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: July 27, 2017
9. Reince Prebius
-
Title: Chief of Staff
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: July 23, 2017
10. Anthony Scaramucci
-
Title: Communications Director
-
Start date: July 21, 2017
-
End date: July 31, 2017
11. Steve Bannon
-
Title: White House Chief Strategist
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Aug. 18, 2017
12. Carl Icahn
-
Title: Special Adviser to the president
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Aug. 19, 2017
13. Sebastian Gorka
-
Title: Deputy Assistant to the President
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Aug. 25, 2017
14. Tom Price
-
Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
-
Start date: Feb. 10, 2017
-
End date: Sept. 29, 2017
15. Dina Powell
-
Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
-
Start date: Jan. 18, 2017
-
End date: Dec. 8, 2017
16. Rick Dearborn
-
Title: Deputy Chief of Staff
-
Start date: Jan. 18, 2017
-
End date: Dec. 22, 2017
17. Omarosa Manigault Newman
-
Title: Communications Director
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Jan. 20, 2018
18. Andrew McCabe
-
Title: Deputy Director of FBI
-
Start date: Feb. 1, 2016
-
End date: Jan. 29, 2018
19. Rob Porter
-
Title: Staff Secretary
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Feb. 7, 2018
20. Josh Raffel
-
Title: Senior Communications Official
-
Start date: April 5, 2017
-
End date: Feb 27, 2018
21. Hope Hicks
-
Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Hicks announced on Feb. 28, 2018 that she plans to resign in the coming weeks.
22. Gary Cohn
-
Title: Director of the National Economic Council
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Mar 6, 2018
23. Rex Tillerson
-
Title: Secretary of State
-
Start date: Feb 1, 2017 (confirmed)
-
End date: Mar 9, 2018
24. John McEntee
-
Title: Personal Assistant to President Trump
-
Start date: Jan. 20, 2017
-
End date: Mar 13, 2018
Who's next?
Comments
It is a trumptard circus.
These firings just show the Swamp he's not messing around. Zero complacency and job security.
In reply to It is a trumptard circus. by Trumpury Clinton
Yeah, Bannon was Swamp. Too funny.
In reply to These firings just show the… by Shitonya Serfs
Can He Hire Bibi ???
In reply to Yeah, Bannon was Swamp. Too… by TabakLover
If they stay any longer he has to provide them with health care.
temp agency FTW
In reply to s by BaBaBouy
When the body purges infectious agents, it's never pretty.
In reply to If they stay any longer he… by opt out
WOW, GOLD Up 3.70 !!!
In reply to When the body purges… by J S Bach
You were all told that it was going to be like this and WHY, yet you remain surprised.
In reply to WOW, GOLD Up 3.70 !!! by BaBaBouy
If you add a truck load of shit into the swamp, and then drain the same quantity a few months later ...
are you actually lowering the level of shit, or just marking tide ?
In reply to You were all told that it… by tmosley
Yet again it illustrates Trump's volatile and unstable character.
The Orange Jesus is totally clueless and a lose cannon, but I'm sure all the redneck Trump fanboys here will be dumb enough to actually believe that he's "draining the swamp."
Mark my words: the North Korean summit (if it even takes place, I've got my doubts) will be a total disaster for Trump and he will escalate the proxy wars against Russia in Syria and Ukraine. After all, he said he "will make the military great again," just like that guy Adolf in Germany ~85 years ago.
What better way to do this than by selling arms to the Ukraine and meddling in Syria..?
p.s. what a great choice for the new CIA director: someone STRAIGHT from the Bush-era Swamp. https://www.rt.com/usa/421168-haspel-cia-director-profile/
"She was one of the top intelligence officers to take part in the worst alleged abuses of Bush-era interrogation program, which renowned rights groups bluntly describe as a set of torture techniques."
In reply to If you add a truck load of… by curbjob
Worry about Communist Merkel and Juncker. They're destroying western civilization.
In reply to It illustrated Trump's… by Klassenfeind
Jerusal-e=m©²...plenty staff working O.T.
In reply to If you add a truck load of… by curbjob
Trump is figuring out who can be trusted and who cannot.
He's still accomplishing more than anyone else could have.
And we're not done yet.
In reply to Jerusal-e=m©²...plenty staff… by Déjà view
Bibi hired trump!
In reply to s by BaBaBouy
As a former small business owner I know how hard it is to find good talent. I also know how important it is to get rid of employees who are not getting the job done for whatever reason. None of these personnel issues concerns me. It will only make the team stronger.
In reply to Yeah, Bannon was Swamp. Too… by TabakLover
Bannon was a loose cannon, disloyal, and a leaker.
In reply to Yeah, Bannon was Swamp. Too… by TabakLover
Bannon was the Swamp's worst nightmare.
In reply to Bannon was a loose cannon,… by tmosley
MuhJewChin is still there, tho.
In reply to These firings just show the… by Shitonya Serfs
Stable genius (like Mr. Ed).
Dumbest poster on ZH.
In reply to Stable genius (like Mr. Ed). by LetThemEatRand
He has plenty of competition, though. There are a number of 0bama/Soros sycophants here.
In reply to Dumbest poster on ZH. by tmosley
Fire Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein next !!
Replace Sessions with Trey Gowdy.
It will be done within 90 days, just watch.
In reply to Fire Jeff Sessions and Rod… by lester1
Gowdy is all bark no bite.
In fact, name one time he has done anything of substance other than sound good on TV.
In reply to It will be done within 90… by VAL THOR
So what? There are a lot more people in line to replace them. Big deal. They can go out and peddle a book deal. However, I am sad to see Hope Hicks go.
Would have been nice if she had stayed- I think she was competent, and very nice to look at.
In reply to So what? There are a lot… by aliens is here
Gotta rotate em out BEFORE they get fat/ugly, else they think you owe em something. She sure is a looker right now though.
In reply to Would have been nice if she… by sodbuster
Trump will continue to tweak and fine tune as he continues WINNING
So what? You work in DC, you are a disposable liar; comes with the territory. Don't like it, don't take the job.
Please PLEASE fire Sessions and replace him with someone who will do their job and not cede the entire DOJ to corrupt underlings.
Larry Klayman for AG.
In reply to Please PLEASE fire Sessions… by j0nx
WTF
In reply to Please PLEASE fire Sessions… by j0nx
Maybe he should have filled his staff with Citi bank employees oh wait the house Negro did thst right after HE conspired with the Russians, but no investigation into thst.
Now the Liberal trolls will chime in and claim old news..
You losers have done nothing but complain and now Trump makes changes and you no good sucks still aren't happy...miserable miscreants.
"Thank you sir may I have another" may work fine for you, but some of us have a different reaction.
In reply to Maybe he should have filled… by Bill of Rights
Ya the " Us " crowd...full of winners. WERE all ears jr.
In reply to "Thank you sir may I have… by LetThemEatRand
Megalomaniac : a person who is obsessed with their own power.
Draining his own swamp?
Swamps are areas of stagnant water. If Trump keeps churning the White House pond his administration will be less swampy.
In reply to Draining his own swamp? by Dutch1206
Firing Bannon..... the party was over right there.
Bannon is a sloppy looking drunk fk. He looks like he slept in his clothes everyday. He is not the king maker never was.
In reply to Firing Bannon..... the party… by TabakLover
Now if he'd just fire everyone else in government we'd all be fine.
Start with the USPS and abolish all fucking govt unions.
In reply to Now if he'd just fire… by Falconsixone
This comment deserves some sort of ZH award.
In reply to Now if he'd just fire… by Falconsixone
Phase 2 begins....
flush out the back stabbers and sociopaths out for themselves..it is a process and not often pretty.
Fire MuhJewChin and I'll vote for ya a 2nd time.
Otherwise, I'm still not convinced yet.
There should only be two people in the whitehouse...trump and netanyahu!
Get up off your knees amerika, you're an embarrassment!
High turnover motivates workers. They have to do their jobs and stay on their toes. Trump was always famous for canning folks. I was looking forward to all this. I don't care if he turns it over every month. If the government is somehow impeded by this, how does that hurt US citizens? The less government, the better. One more thing, Mr. Trump. Sign an executive order that Federal employees have to work at least three continuous years to be eligible for their pensions.
Make it 20.
In reply to High turnover motivates… by silverer
High turnover means people take less risks and innovate less.
In reply to High turnover motivates… by silverer