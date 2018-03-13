Trumpism Sparks A Dangerous Explosion Of Socialist Movements Across America

Last month, the National Rifle Association (NRA) CEO Wayne LaPierre issued a critical warning to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC): socialists are on the verge of taking over this country.
LaPierre’s comment was in response to the recent surge in membership of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), the largest socialist organization in the United States, with some 32,000 members as of 2017.
“The joins today were 3x that of an average day,” Lawrence Dreyfuss, DSA program associate told The Daily Beast.
The oddity behind LaPierre drawing attention to DSA demonstrates how conservative pro-gun groups are possibly fueling a new trend in socialist movements across the United States.
LaPierre’s organization is more than 156 times larger than the DSA, but his concerns today signal that socialist movements in the United States could be entering the boom phase.
“On college campuses, The Communist Manifesto is one of the most frequently assigned texts. Karl Marx is the most assigned economist,” LaPierre said.
“And there are now over 100 chapters of Young Democratic Socialists of America at many universities, and students are even earning academic credit for promoting socialist causes,” he added.
One-third of millennials view socialism favorably:
Michelle Fisher, National Co-Chair, of YDSA said in a statement, “the blood on their hands from the Parkland massacre isn’t even dry, and the NRA is already focused on creating a new ‘red scare’ to incite a public frenzy and sell more guns.”
“The real red scare is the tide of blood the NRA and their lapdogs in Congress have brought to our schools,” she continued.
“DSA is growing because people across the country have had enough of corrupt politicians sacrificing the lives of children for the NRA’s freedom to profit. They buy their power, we build ours.”
The socialist group, founded in 1982, has transformed into America’s most significant socialist organization, due in particular to an era of Trumpism and recently published a “Resistance Rising” strategy to combat the Trump administration.
In particular, the Greater Baltimore chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (Baltimore DSA) is fueling similar concerns of what LaPierre was warning about — the risk of socialism flourishing across America’s inner cities is becoming a reality.
Hey, Baltimore (and surrounding areas!), let's build socialism.— Baltimore DSA (@bmoreDSA) February 8, 2017
On March 17, Baltimore DSA’s is hosting the “Free Brake Light Clinic” enabling residents of Baltimore’s war-torn streets to have a free inspection of their automobiles’ brake lights, citing: “Cops often use broken taillights as a pretext for racial profiling of drivers. Help us defend our communities, spread the word far and wide of this event,” said the Greater Baltimore chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Cops often use broken taillights as a pretext for racial profiling of drivers. Help us defend our communities, spread the word far and wide of this event! pic.twitter.com/7oTqtcNgj6— Baltimore DSA (@bmoreDSA) March 9, 2018
“Our brake light clinic will take place 11 AM to 4 PM, next Saturday, Mar 17 at the Waverly YMCA. We still need volunteers and material: * Greeters/sign-in people * Folding chairs * Flyering to advertise the event ahead of time Please email baltimoreDSA@gmail.com to get involved!,” said Greater Baltimore chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Our brake light clinic will take place 11 AM to 4 PM, next Saturday Mar 17 at the Waverly YMCA. We still need volunteers and material:— Baltimore DSA (@bmoreDSA) March 11, 2018
* Greeters/sign-in people
* Folding chairs
* Flyering to advertise the event ahead of time
Please email baltimoreDSA@gmail.com to get involved! pic.twitter.com/HbjR3eubMn
While it seems strange for LaPierre to comment on the DSA, considering their small size; we think the NRA has taken notice because the organization is one of the fastest growing groups on the American left. The rapid growth has been linked to an era of Trumpism and with a few more years left in his first term, it is likely the socialist group will continue to expand. As for Baltimore, we show how the socialist group is using the bottoms up approach on the war-torn streets to attract new members. If for whatever reason President Trump is not reelected in the next presidential election — there could be a chance that an extreme socialist candidate could be in the running..
Comments
Tonight's House race results in PA will be an interesting indicator of the fall's coming elections...
If the R-Team loses again, that could be trouble.
Break lights?
How metaphoric for socialism. Bring everything to a stop.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
learn accounting.
hard science always trumps social science
in ''art of the deal'', Trump rejoiced how drunk all the country club bankers were, cause as a non drinker, it meant they would be easy pickings as he competed with them for the good things in life.
socialism is like that. SJWs will bitch loudly, but not in front of their manager while they pour you your coffee.
if you can fortify your kids minds against socialism (Henry Hazlitt, Von Mises) then they will be like Pharaoh to their egyptian slave peers (Joesph in Genesis was a great example speculating, planning and of not trusting gov)
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
What's wrong with wanting others to pay for my stuff?
In reply to learn acounting by strannick
most of these new socialist are illegals.
In reply to What's wrong with wanting… by Liberal
Liberalism, socialism, communism. It's all the same thing in different degrees. An inverse form of theocracy. The socialist says "believe in government, and the government will make all your dreams come true and look after you." This worked out just as well for theocracies.
Some things should remain a matter of government, and some things should remain a matter of religion, and the two should never overstep.
In reply to most of these new socialist… by Liquid_Silver
So is freemarket fundamentalism. It's also an ideology based upon faith and fairy tales as much as Bolshevism.
With regards to the OP, Trump and the rise of socialism are both reactions to what has been going on. Each side steadfastly believes that their side is the bearer or ultimate truth and everyone who does is a heretic that must be burned.
In reply to Liberalism, socialism,… by sixsigma cygnu…
Do you think that Bolshevism created the greatest period of economic, technological, medical, and classical Liberal political development in history? Fucking dimwitted tard...
In reply to So is freemarket… by crazzziecanuck
The dog whistle method of fear tactics are hardly relevant when you go off 32,000 socialists in a country of 320,000,000+...
In reply to Do you think that Bolshevism… by falconflight
That is only one of hundreds of confederate NGOs, nonprofits, the myriad of Bill and Melinda Gate Foundations, media, academia, and party controlled gov't remaking society. I don't need no stinking dog whistle, Arf Arf...
In reply to The dog whistle method of… by Keyser
The title should more accurately be "Trump Derangement Syndrome Sparks A Dangerous....". But it really doesn't matter, because this die has been cast. The headcount of people who have lost the plot on America continues to go up, through progressive education indoctrination, Leftist media and internet narrative management, and illegal immigration.
Somebody please show me where socialism was the founding political structure for an economy that subsequently grew and thrived. You can't do it, without rewriting history. In fact, two of the first groups of European settlers to America tried a version of it in setting up their camps (Jamestown and New Plymouth). In the former, the badly flawed incentives provoked unrest and left the settlers dangerously unprovisioned for a hard winter, which cost half the lives in the camp and ended the experiment. In the latter, the camp's leader, Captain John Smith, had to revert to private property rules to prevent the camp's failure. The subsequent bounteous harvest is why we celebrate Thanksgiving, we've just forgotten why.
We use the word Capitalism, without really thinking about what it means, and its historical significance. A better label is free enterprise, because that was essentially what the design of the Constitution was aimed at. By allowing all citizens the right to private property, and by making liberty a core principle, the founders ensured that people would be free to do what they could to improve their situations. It sounds trite today, but it was profoundly novel at the time, and these simple ideas built the greatest economy in the history of humanity in an astonishingly small period of time.
We entertain notions of other political structures because we have forgotten, or never learned, the lessons of history. Socialism. We all know better, or we should. Fix the system we have. Take control of the currency back from the bankers. Learn to trust your neighbors with the same freedoms you have. Stop asking the government to intervene on your behalf in every part of your lives. Take your responsibilities back, and put government out of the business of domestic welfare.
In reply to Do you think that Bolshevism… by falconflight
Regarding what is going on:
- Rhetoric, Fake News, Propaganda, Counter Intelligence Operations... Persuasion by Medium of the Media, Funding of the Media, Defense of Corporations and all they do... Ideology divides people, but who is the leader of Ideology? Probably we are lead by Lobbyists and Leaders of Foundations... Guys like Soros or owners of Big Media or the Elites of the World
- You don't know what you don't know sometimes... on Zerohedge most have some kind of grip on this
- Deep State control of the population... has little ideology when you discount the people and their motivations... but seems more like the moves of a Monarchy or Fascism... Joseph Schumpeter predicted this... after a life tracking historical trends in Economics... he said Socialism was inevitable, but that Fascism would over take it (1942)
In reply to So is freemarket… by crazzziecanuck
Is it true that your PM...Truduae (sp) frequented male homosexual glory-holes to get out the vote?
In reply to So is freemarket… by crazzziecanuck
These Useful Idiots are being organized, manipulated, and funded by a much more financially powerful and politically entrenched group of entities.
In reply to Liberalism, socialism,… by sixsigma cygnu…
Looking at Census data today, then a BEA Powerpoint show on PDF...
- Seems that Ministry of Commerce or whatever proceeded BEA/BLS counted Welfare/Govt Transfers as income... and this is a kind of issue when Joseph Stieglitz talks about Income Distribution... I'g guess this comes up in GINI Index/Inequality studies
- Upshot is seems that half of the bottom Quintile of US Households Income is Govt Transfers/Welfare (or something like that looking at a Bar Chart)
- IRS, Census, BLS, BEA, OECD, WB, IMF, BIS... They don't count Debt Levels while measuring Income changes and Income & Wealth Declines ... or so it seems to me
In reply to These Useful Idiots are… by Fredo Corleone
but if you vote republican will you still think you are not a statist?
In reply to Liberalism, socialism,… by sixsigma cygnu…
Founding fathers were liberals... they broke from traditionalist of Monarchy... Age of Enlightenment, English Constitution.
Fascists & Communist are Leftists or led by leftists and the Labor & Wealth of the people is Extracted in steroidal form compared to true capitalism.
- USA has Leftist leading and condoning/supporting the Usury/Taxing of the Rentiers & FIREs & Lawyers, Bankers, Lobbyist, ... probably charities too
In reply to Liberalism, socialism,… by sixsigma cygnu…
"Liberal" a proud enlightened movement, until the Progressives stole the term and perverted it...like everything else they touch.
In reply to Founding fathers were… by TeethVillage88s
Trumpism Sparks A Dangerous Explosion Of Socialist Movements Across America
My response: Does this surprise anyone?? I am NOT surprised and here is why.
For the last 50 years, every single public school has been staffed with teachers and administrators who are socialists. Just look at the NEA!!! In addition, GOD has been thrown out of the PUBLIC SQUARE. We have subversive groups like ACLU (COMMUNIST ORG.), SPLC, Americans for Freedom from Religion and other communist organizations everywhere one looks whose sole purpose is to destroy the Constitutional Republic and turn America into a socialist society.
Why HELL, even the CHURCHES are preaching "SOCIAL JUSTICE" in their sermons and community activities.
The cause isn't "TRUMPISM", but rather an American electorate who have been amusing themselves to death while the wicked one has planted seeds of Marxist ideology everywhere in the American society.
WAKE-UP AMERICA!!! The NRA appears to be the only organization that truly understands what the HELL is happening. Education of America's youth is the key. I could write a BOOK on this subject, but I think everyone gets the point. Let me end with a couple of quotes that really need to be read and meditated upon for they represent the TRUTH.
== QUOTES ==
The philosophy of our school room today will be the philosophy of our government tomorrow.
--- Abraham Lincoln
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. \
---John Adams
Remember, SATAN is a SOCIALIST and he wants your souls!!!
In reply to Liberalism, socialism,… by sixsigma cygnu…
"In addition, GOD has been thrown out of the PUBLIC SQUARE."
Yes, this is by design. Because in an inverse form of theocracy, the government decides what religion will be and how it will be administered, and so any existing religion would be viewed as a competitor. At best, the church would be allowed to exist in weakened state, so as not to take away power from the government.
In reply to Trumpism Sparks A Dangerous… by GUS100CORRINA
This socialist movement will be met with a full facial into a civil war because I won't fund their laziness and never ending appetite for other peoples money.......
In reply to most of these new socialist… by Liquid_Silver
Learn to hide it like I do in the UK.
This day has been coming for a long time.
In the beginning you were taught truth and honesty while the system did not observe those rules.
So you paid in as they demanded and you find yourself penniless in a NIRP system.
Make them work all legit and deny them the taxation to feed themselves.
I do not need fucking heathcare if fit and I do not pay for my enemies to get a better healthcare than me.
In reply to This socialist movement will… by Stan522
Morons.
They're making a mistake. That's not how the NRA gains influence. But keep quiet about it. We want them to think they're winning. We want them to think that we're weak.
FYI, they'll cause a lot of damage if we let them, but in a straight up war, they'll be slaughtered. I know what kinds of fuckers hate their guts. They do not.
In reply to Learn to hide it like I do… by GreatUncle
I'm fully behind the plan to raise taxes for the purpose of purchasing one-way tickets to Venezuela for any supporters of socialism.
In reply to “DSA is growing because… by El Vaquero
Don't pay for their pets. Pets become food there, or so I've heard.
In reply to I'm fully behind the plan to… by Automatic Choke
If DSA became a threat, those with the resources (aka "the rich") will just use those resources to either co-opt them or subvert them.
Just as they did with the Tea Party. The question is whether or not people in the DSA could see that. My guess is no because humans have a predilection in often thinking that "it's different this time" when it's usually not. The creation of community is truly the only foil against the elite, but nothing in our culture makes people believe that anymore; it could be in the DSA, but as it gains popularity and power, clever psychopaths will get the whiff of growing power and figure out which buttons to push so that the herd can be directed in a direction they want. Everything in the media and TV is cultivated to destroy that idea by promoting "individualism" with religious zeal in spheres of human activity where it doesn't matter while promoting conformity in those that do. This isn't something that can be used to label "alt-right" or SJWs, either.
We live in the most propagandized population in human history.
Both are looking to the past to push their utopian ideals which really can't be said to apply in the twenty-first century world. People joke that conservatives want to send us back to 1750. But the left wants to take us back to 1960. Personally, I'm not interested in recreating some past ideal.
In reply to “DSA is growing because… by El Vaquero
That sentence about the strategic promotion of a trivial (and fake) individualism, like the one promoted by our increasingly ridiculous popular culture, and a deadly-to-widespread-prosperity conformity on economic issues is so true, assuming that is what you meant. One place elites do not want individualism is in business, regardless of the myth of the maverick. Another place is in goverment, and the two are very intertwined today.
In reply to If DSA became a threat,… by crazzziecanuck
Like both parties, these days? Both of them are out to use other people's money.
Did you forget the cowardly officers that hung behind the school in fear to go in to protect the youth of this country, yet call themselves people who serve and protect?
I think I'd rather have a soul-less gangbanger as a protection detail than a gutless wonder like Broward county proved itself to be populated with.
In reply to This socialist movement will… by Stan522
I'd rather have a gun in my hand than a cop on the phone.
In reply to Like both parties, these… by Aerows
Shades of the Beatles' "Happiness is a Warm Gun".
In reply to I'd rather have a gun in my… by shovelhead
You can't blame the young ones for thinking Communism is the answer to their problems. They know the government is thoroughly corrupt and they have no future of a decent job or retirement. They see their parents and older friends getting screwed. Plus, the educational system has conveniently avoided teaching them about the hundreds of millions of dead necessary to try to make it all work. Even if they know, they think it won't apply to them if they are on-board with the rulers.
We know they're the first to go, but they don't.
OTOH, we know Communism doesn't work, by killing incentive and necessitating mass murder/genocide.
And, at this point, no one anywhere is providing anything near what is required to keep the United States - or the West, for that matter - afloat more than a few years at the most. Without law and order - Hillary et al - the velocity of money, through a variety of mindsets, will come to a complete crawl, and then it all goes belly up.
Then it's complete chaos, with no -ism at all. And at this point, if someone/some group was to come up with honest, workable solutions, they'd probably all be killed off.
Regardless, Fukushima will have the last laugh. 7 years down, 8 more on the outside to go...
In reply to This socialist movement will… by Stan522
Amen,
i would rather starve to death than work to support socialist programs,
not one fucking dime
In reply to This socialist movement will… by Stan522
Dreyfuss, jew. Fisher, jew. No Thanks bernie, take your overpriced free jew shit back.
In reply to most of these new socialist… by Liquid_Silver
Haha. Brake light clinic.
How fucking stupid do you have to be to need someone to tell you your brake lights don't work?
These are the people to worry about?
In reply to Dreyfuss, jew. Fisher, jew… by Hotapplebottoms
it's worse than that
they know the light's out
but don't know how to fix it
In reply to Haha. Brake light clinic… by shovelhead
Oh Lord isn’t that the truth.
In reply to it's worse than that… by SubjectivObject
It's a hook to sell drugs.
In reply to Haha. Brake light clinic… by shovelhead
Big govt collectivism is taught in all the public schools. And why wouldn't it be, once the teachers were allowed to unionize and use big govt collectivism to attain their paychecks it worked for them. The rub our back we'll rub yours big govt hypocrisy. Public unions should be broken and crushed as detrimental to not only good govt but the teaching of socialism being foisted on all or our children.
In reply to most of these new socialist… by Liquid_Silver
Why do you think they came to the US in the first place!
In reply to most of these new socialist… by Liquid_Silver
That's how Banksters roll!
In reply to What's wrong with wanting… by Liberal
+100 for smart ass remark. Heheheeeeeee
In reply to What's wrong with wanting… by Liberal
How fitting, more free stuff. Guess who pays for the free brake lights.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Who pays for the brake lights? I'm guessing it's the people who contribute to the Democratic Socialists to put on this event.
Helping people fix something they need to survive, and which when not fixed leads to deadly trouble? That's a smart idea.
In reply to How fitting, more free stuff… by Mr. Schmilkies
How many commies does it take to screw in a light bulb?
In reply to Who pays for the brake… by swmnguy
"How many commies does it take to screw in a light bulb?"
Zero. they get a sucker from the working class to pay for it.
In reply to How many commies does it… by shovelhead
Jamie Dimon?
In reply to How fitting, more free stuff… by Mr. Schmilkies
I didn't know that when I was pulled over for a bad brake light that it was Racist? Funny, the 2 times it has happened, it was a black cop and both times the lights were working.
In reply to How fitting, more free stuff… by Mr. Schmilkies
In Baltimore there is a reverse racism going on.
if you are a white teen in black neighborhood the police reason, usually correctly, that the only reason you would be there is to buy drugs. I was in court once and a teenage girl was pulled over for "not parking the proper distance from the curb" just to get a chance to search her for drugs.
In reply to I didn't know that when I… by Got The Wrong No
It does not count as anti-socialist, when RepubliCONs support full-scale socialism for some, namely for the womb-productive single moms and the immigrants and illegal alien households with male breadwinners, working part time for a pittance to stay below the earned-income limits for more-and-less excessive, 100% non-contributory socialist set ups:
Wages and hours have been going down for decades for the many single US citizens, living on earned-only income, facing rent that consumes more than half of their monthly pay. Socialism for some makes this worse, as government pays more and more single moms, immigrants and illegal aliens for sex and reproduction when they work part time.
In conjunction with all the bored-with-their-kids married moms, working part time to add keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money to a spousal income. It floods the job market with an oversupply of job seekers with a financial incentive from goverment—or with the ability due to spousal income or child support that covers rent—to accept low pay and part-time work.
The USA is now a land of part-time workers, with half of the population, defined as employed, working part time. Their average yearly earned income is $13,000.
If elites don’t lift their heads out of the sand, addressing the real economic issues instead of spinning controversial issues to squeeze a few more drops of excess profit out of this rigged system, they will, INDEED.com, likely see some kind of serious socialist movement, which will have little to do with professors peddling 19th century theories and everything to do with ground-level economic conditions.
In fact, a few professors and other serious thinkers have been trying to get discussion going on these grave, structural, economic problems, likely exacerbated by increased automation that is reducing the need for human workers, as we [illogically] offshore millions of jobs, facilitate every mom in working and admit wave after wave of welfare-buttressed iimmigrants to chase scarce full-time jobs.
Many of these are flat-out, hardcore fiscal conservatives, like David Stockman. Then there are libertarians, like Paul Craig Roberts. Other academics on the right, like Charles Murray, offer fully-elaborated fixes for what is likely to unfold if these underemployment trends continue. The Krueger guy from the Obama Administration may be a big liberal, but he is telling the truth in his paper about the gig economy, which has been churning out nothing, since 2005, in the way of newly created jobs other than 94% part-time, temporary and 1099 gigs.
The people who are just hyping these issues, or avoiding these issues, rather than trying to find solutions, are irresponsible-cubed. Most politicians and the individuals / groups that fund them fall into that category. They will not bring any issue up unless it has pandering value. When the **** really starts to hit the fan, that approach will not be so career-boosting any more than it will be respected.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Laughable they highlight the failed socialist paradise of Baltimore.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants