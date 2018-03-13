"This Was Bad. Obviously She Was Wrong": Former Campaign Manager Slams Hillary Over Absurd Comments

Hillary Clinton received a harsh rebuke from her own former campaign manager and longtime aide, Patti Solis Doyle, who said that Clinton painting Trump voters as racist or sexist was "not helpful to Democrats going into the midterms and certainly not going into 2020," and that the party would have to distance themselves from her.

Speaking to a Mumbai audience on Sunday, Clinton called Trump voters racists and misogynists - a flashback to her disastrous "basket of deplorables" comment during the election.

...I won the places that represent 2/3 of America's gross domestic product. So I won the areas that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign "Make America Great Again," was looking backwards. You know, you didn't like black people getting rights, you don't like women, you know, getting jobs, you don't wanna see that Indian American succeeding more than you are.

Bitter Hillary Clinton suggests to audience in Mumbai, India that voters who supported Trump in 2016 did so because they “didn’t like black people getting rights,” or women getting jobs. pic.twitter.com/bJGkvMhEHS — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 12, 2018

Solis Doyle, who ran Hillary's Senate campaigns and her failed 2008 run against Barack Obama until she was replaced by Maggie Williams, told HLN host S.E. Cupp that Clinton seems to be having trouble coming to grips with her 2016 election loss, and wishes that she would "stop doing it so publicly."

Cupp: Based on the reaction of most people... ...is this getting lost in translation? 'cause it sounds really bad. Solis Doyle: Look. This was bad. I can't sugarcoat it. She was wrong and clearly it's not helpful to Democrats going into the midterms and certainly not going into 2020. She's put herself in a position where Democrats are going to have to distance themselves from these remarks and distance themselves from her. Cupp: I think the remarks were unfortunate... Solis Doyle: It seems to me she's still struggling with coming to terms on how she lost and why she lost, which, you know, is human and normal - particularly this level of loss. I do wish she would stop doing it so publicly. Cupp: I don't wanna beat you over the head with this - The deplorables - the basket of deplorables moment was a turning point in the campaign and should have been a real lesson. Criticize Trump, but going after Trump voters is a no-win proposition. Solis Doyle: Look, obviously she was wrong to, with a broad brush, to paint all of the people in the states she lost to paint them as racist or sexist. Obviously that's wrong.

Summing it all up, here is Tucker Carlson: