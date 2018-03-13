Watch Live: Ousted SecState Tillerson Explains His Side Of Things

Amid an avalanche of rumors and facts about exactly how Rex Tillerson was fired - and why - the ousted Secretary of State is holding a press conference to explain his side of things... Having been very diplomatic until now, we wonder whether Rex will rage? Live Feed (due to begin at 2pmET)... Tags Disaster Accident Entertainment Culture
Comments
Fix ZeroHedge!
Reloading the page over and over again to see these bitchez's brilliant comments is getting old.
Liveblog:
1. I accept credit for the North Korean "progress".
2. I accept credit for the Afghanistan "progress".
3. I accept credit for the Syrian "progress".
4. Everything else is Russia's fault.
ABCNNBCBS Analysis: "A mystery why Tillerson was so disturbed. He had to know this was likely before taking the job."
In reply to Fix ZeroHedge!… by TalkToLind
Wait Wait REX, My Popcorn isn't Ready Yet ~ ~ ~
In reply to This otta be good. by ???ö?
That'll teach the jowly son of a bitch for eating all the chicken wings...
In reply to g by BaBaBouy
He'll rage later. Right now it's to take the high road.
In reply to That'll teach the jowly son… by house biscuit
That was quick. "Mr. Secretary, can you say what the future if Iraaaan wiiiill be...". No, fuckers, ask Mattis, so long.
In reply to He'll rage later. Right now… by evoila
White House orders: No questions.
In reply to That was quick. "Mr… by BorisTheBlade
Not like I give a fuck, but this Trump show is so childish and stupid.
In reply to That'll teach the jowly son… by house biscuit
Maybe you would like a beer summit.
In reply to Not like I give a fuck, but… by ne-tiger
Tillerson stood tall. Stated major concerns NK, China, Russia. No mention of Iran or a Trump favorite, a "greater Israel"? Hmmmm?
In reply to Maybe you would like a beer… by ???ö?
He read what the white house said he could read. That's all.
In reply to Tillerson stood tall. by two hoots
No, Tillerson excluded the White House from all things good in America mentioning citizens, service members, civil servants, agencies that works for a better world and better life.
In reply to He read what the white house… by ???ö?
Using a Tweet to fire someone who is a direct report is beyond rude and people notice how he does things and many just are not impressed.
In reply to Not like I give a fuck, but… by ne-tiger
it's cowardly
used Kelly to inform him it was impending and a tweet to do it.
for someone who created an image of firing people, he sure hides from doing it in person a lot.
In reply to Using a Tweet to fire… by FoggyWorld
Good luck with that... if they gave a fuck about you and anyone here, they would've fixed it when people started complaining — rigth at the beginning...
Eventually the brand will end up being (re(re(re)))sold to some major "news" out(oi)let or another and that spun as bullish "press freedom"/"sign of brand maturity"/"media sector strenght"/whatever...
Mark my words.
In reply to Fix ZeroHedge!… by TalkToLind
I would be happy if they at least saved the comment settings.
In reply to Fix ZeroHedge!… by TalkToLind
Hopefully, Tillerson answers the "moron" question....
Trump's Cabinet
Craven beings without a bedrock sense of decency.
Sub-educated goons, sniffing spiked echidnas, members of
a hominid species of low order intelligence.
Electro-convulsive therapy has proven ineffective on them.
We are all addicted to this entertainment.
In reply to Hopefully, Tillerson answers… by SloMoe
I'm very sad that I ever voted for Trump. I had no idea he would gets us closer to a Nuclear confrontation with our "enemies". But that is what he is doing. The NK thing is just b.s. And now Russia is being forced to play a more military card. I'm done with this guy. He is a Nutcase with access to nuclear weapons. I hope they impeach him, I don't care how...just do it. The guy is dangerous.
BS. You never voted for Trump, astrotard.
In reply to I'm very sad that I ever… by headless blogger
Yeah, only diehard dick sucking trumptards were allowed to vote for him!
In reply to BS. You never voted for… by ???ö?
That's right, metaphorically speaking !
In reply to Yeah, only diehard dick… by ne-tiger
the good news for you is the obama dik sukers meeting starts at 4PM today
In reply to I'm very sad that I ever… by headless blogger
Who's left from Trump's original cabinet?
There are still several dual citizen plants left in his cabinet. Mazel tov.
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
Trump Loves Israel. That is who is meddling in our government.
In reply to There are still several dual… by TalkToLind
Shellie Adelson paid for Trumps inauguration! OYyyyy!
In reply to Trump Loves Israel. That is… by headless blogger
I think all that's left in Trump's original cabinet are the Wedgewood serving platters...
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
Yeah, things got pretty bare after Hillary & Bubba stole all the fine china.
In reply to I think all that's left in… by SloMoe
No, I'm pretty sure the Clintons took those on the way out, along with the silverware...
In reply to I think all that's left in… by SloMoe
Yeah, I think since there was no dinnerware anymore, Shrub just put a Taco Bell down in the kitchen, then Obama re-furbished it to a KFC...
In reply to No, I'm pretty sure the… by house biscuit
I think "Biff the Wonder Dog" is the only original cabinet member.
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
I'm not even sure the original Trump is.
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
irrelevant.
He's the boss.
He hires the capos.
these guys need produce the correct results or kick bricks.
Next up, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
Sessions.
In reply to Who's left from Trump's… by Two Theives an…
the orangutan needs a diversion from his campaign finance crimes.
Since there's no collusion or obstruction, you're going there?
In reply to the orangutan needs a… by innocent observer
What's the script say? What are his lines? Is it outrageous to suggest companies might hire actors as their CEOs? The only thing I remember about this fat Jewish faggot is that he likes the boy scouts.
I would be surprised if he does not rip Trump a new asshole. After all, you are dealing with the former head of Exxon, no small slouch in his own right. Someone who knows a lot about executive management, and who has no reason to pull any punches. Its not like he has to worry about getting a next job, he's already filthy rich.
I'd be shocked if he went that route.
He was given the opportunity to serve, he did it to the best of his abilities and it didn't work out. Case closed.
Bonus, he got to call Trump an idiot to his face. That is an excellent story to tell the grand kids.
In reply to I would be surprised if he… by Harry Lightning
He had to blindly trust some of these assholes until they proved they were either incompetent, Swampsters and pervs.
Weeding out process take time.
No matter what, Popeye would have been better than the old washed up cunt Clinton.
No one is buying that anymore is the problem. Even now they declare no collusion and in the process out Hillary and the D's in the collusion but no investigations. No nothing. Why? There is more than enough to start investigations into Hillary, the DNC, and her campaign.
In reply to He had to blindly trust some… by VAL THOR
I remember during the 2016 campaign one of the GOP presidential candidates said he'd lock her up. Can't put my finger on who that was...
In reply to No one is buying that… by sleigher
Yep. It was never about having enough proof.
In reply to No one is buying that… by sleigher
DEACTIVATE THE FBI, and DOJ
ARREST THE WITCH.
Rex and that cocksucker Cohn should put out a book together on how to get out of paying taxes on stock options.
i think nutandyahoo would make an appropriate secretary of state.
not when he's already in charge of the whole thing...
In reply to i think nutandyahoo would… by besnook
Netanyahu is legal problems of his own piling up and may not be around too much longer.
In reply to not when he's already in… by BullyBearish
The soy boyz are everywhere today.