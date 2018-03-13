Watch Live: Ousted SecState Tillerson Explains His Side Of Things

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:55

Amid an avalanche of rumors and facts about exactly how Rex Tillerson was fired - and why - the ousted Secretary of State is holding a press conference to explain his side of things...

Having been very diplomatic until now, we wonder whether Rex will rage?

Live Feed (due to begin at 2pmET)...

Tags
Disaster Accident
Entertainment Culture

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 2
???ö? TalkToLind Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Liveblog:

1. I accept credit for the North Korean "progress".

2. I accept credit for the Afghanistan "progress".

3. I accept credit for the Syrian "progress".

4. Everything else is Russia's fault.

ABCNNBCBS Analysis: "A mystery why Tillerson was so disturbed.  He had to know this was likely before taking the job."

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
thisandthat TalkToLind Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

Good luck with that... if they gave a fuck about you and anyone here, they would've fixed it when people started complaining — rigth at the beginning...

Eventually the brand will end up being (re(re(re)))sold to some major "news" out(oi)let or another and that spun as bullish "press freedom"/"sign of brand maturity"/"media sector strenght"/whatever...

Mark my words.

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 34
headless blogger Tue, 03/13/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

I'm very sad that I ever voted for Trump. I had no idea he would gets us closer to a Nuclear confrontation with our "enemies". But that is what he is doing. The NK thing is just b.s. And now Russia is being forced to play a more military card. I'm done with this guy. He is a Nutcase with access to nuclear weapons. I hope they impeach him, I don't care how...just do it. The guy is dangerous.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
coaltar Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

What's the script say? What are his lines? Is it outrageous to suggest companies might hire actors as their CEOs? The only thing I remember about this fat Jewish faggot is that he likes the boy scouts.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Harry Lightning Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

I would be surprised if he does not rip Trump a new asshole. After all, you are dealing with the former head of Exxon, no small slouch in his own right. Someone who knows a lot about executive management, and who has no reason to pull any punches. Its not like he has to worry about getting a next job, he's already filthy rich.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
VAL THOR Tue, 03/13/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

He had to blindly trust some of these assholes until they proved they were either incompetent, Swampsters and pervs.

Weeding out process take time.

No matter what, Popeye would have been better than the old washed up cunt Clinton.

 