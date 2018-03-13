WTI/RBOB Rise After Smaller Than Expected Crude Build

Anxiety over Rexit and growing concerns that global demand might not absorb swelling US supplies sent WTI/RBOB notably lower today but prices rebounded modestly after API showed notable product draws and smaller than expected crude build.
“The EIA report yesterday about the expected increase in shale output next month certainly weighed on things,” John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital, said in a phone interview to Bloomberg.
API
-
Crude +1.156mm (+2.5mm exp)
-
Cushing -155k (unch exp)
-
Gasoline -1.262mm
-
Distillates -4.258mm - biggest draw since Oct 2017
12th week in a row of Cushing stock declines but what was notable was a smaller than expected crude build and sizable product draws...
WTI/RBOB prices lifted off the day's lows after the API data...
But, “there is a good chance you will get a new all time record in production,” Bob Yawger, director of futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in a phone interview with Bloomberg. “That is going to add barrels.”
Comments
The record amount of spec longs in WTI will continue to sell any rally.
Sell every bounce in oil...the shale producers are going wild selling since oil rose above $60. May be their last chance to offload product for quite some time, so they are selling the shit out of forward months at the current prices to make sure they can stay in business even if crude prices fall back down. What it all means is that this upmove that OPEC engineered since last July is going to kick them in the balls for a long time to come, because they gave the shale producers a lifeline in the futures market to keep producing for the next one to two years. The net result will be another glut of oil around the world, with prices collapsing once again to reflect the over-supply.
Haven't figured out what the fracker's interest rate threshold is, you got any ideas?
In reply to Sell every bounce in oil… by Harry Lightning
60 is the floor for now.