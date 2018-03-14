Andrew McCabe To Be Fired Days Ahead Of Retirement: NYT

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 13:20

Cruel and unusual? Perhaps. But The NY Times reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing a recommendation to fire the former F.B.I. deputy director, Andrew G. McCabe, just days before he is scheduled to retire on Sunday.

As a reminder, McCabe stepped down in late January, though reports suggested McCabe was reportedly forced to step down. According to Fox News, McCabe was "removed" from his post as deputy director, "leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump."

In both cases, his early departure suggests that he was forced out for a few reasons...

Several media outlets reported that McCabe is using his remaining vacation days to go on "terminal leave" and that his official retirement from the agency won't happen until March, allowing him to collect the full pension.

But that 'spotless record' may now be given the official 'black mark':

As NYTimes details that Mr. McCabe is ensnared in an internal review that includes an examination of his decision in 2016 to allow F.B.I. officials to speak with reporters about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that Mr. McCabe was not forthcoming during the review, according to the people briefed on the matter.

That yet-to-be-released report triggered an F.B.I. disciplinary process that recommended his termination - leaving Mr. Sessions to either accept or reverse that decision.

Lack of candor is a fireable offense, but like so much at the F.B.I., Mr. McCabe’s fate is also entangled in presidential politics and the special counsel investigation.

How long before we see a tweet from President Trump demanding Sessions pull the trigger on McCabe?

Though no decision has been made, people inside the Justice Department expect him to be fired before Friday, a decision that would jeopardize his pension as a 21-year F.B.I. veteran...

Finally, as NYTimes notes, firing Mr. McCabe, even on the recommendation of the disciplinary office, would be controversial. Among Mr. McCabe’s allies, the decision would raise the specter that Mr. Sessions was influenced by Mr. Trump’s frequent derisive comments. No deputy director in the history of the F.B.I. has been fired.

But Mr. Sessions would be able to point to a critical inspector general’s report and say he followed Justice Department protocol.

Is Trump about to get the last laugh after all?

NoDebt DillyDilly Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

Wait.  This asshole is STILL there?  I thought this was already taken care of in late January.  How the fuck is this guy still wandering the halls?

And another thing... why is Peter Strzok still drawing a government paycheck?  How the HELL has that guy not been shown the door yet either?

This swamp draining is going WAY too slow.  

Karl Marxist GoingBig Wed, 03/14/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Hey, Sparky. Who told you Trump has a thing to do with the economy? Your TV people gods? News flash. You're talking about the banks and Wall Street. For the love of God turn off your TV and start believing they've made you a political fucking idiot. Factually this isn't even politics. It's just natter and bad cess because that's what TV's narrative is -- make babbling idiots out of people like you!

TheNeosNeo GoingBig Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

This is the new Hedge GoingBig. I see you didn't get the memo. We don't bad mouth TRUMP on here. We get on our knees and swallow like the good cucks we are. We defend the Department of Education, became Betsy is our our billionaire Nazi, we love her. we defend Federal Law over State Law, so long as a brown man gets ass-fucked in the deal. We defend our Goldman Boys, well, some of them anyway. We sell out all our principles in the name of "draining the swamp", Yet the only things getting drained are TRUMPs cock and our wallets. WINNING!!!!!!!!!!!! #MAGA #KAG #PraisePutin #JARED #IVANKA

chubbar Pandelis Wed, 03/14/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Well, no Deputy Director of the FBI has been caught committing Sedition and trying to remove a sitting president of the US before, either. So McCabe will have a couple of "firsts" to reflect on while he is busy trying to stay out of the Penitentiary after he gets fired. He needs to get perp walked right into Gitmo for some attitude re-adjustment time.

MK ULTRA Alpha Harry Lightning Wed, 03/14/2018 - 13:50 Permalink

Correct as usual. The man broke federal laws, he has committed felonies and like everyone else should be judged accordingly.

If Sessions doesn't follow the law it would be considered political. Is Sessions playing politics like all USAG of both parties?

If Sessions terminates McCabe, then it will be a signal there will be further indictments of coup plotters and the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe would be lucky if terminated, because he is wide open to indictment charges for his felonious crimes.

It would also mean Muller running cover for the Clintons and treasonous FBI like Comey is coming to an end. Sessions needs to pick off every person and use the IG report for political cover.

There is a precedence. Nixon Watergate. Around 60 government officials went to prison. Hillary began her political career during that time, because she was on the Nixon impeachment team. She bragged about it, but during the election, the head lawyer lied because he said she was fired. Which wasn't true.

Round them up, we need corrupt officials regardless if it's the FBI sent to prison like everyone else. The FBI believed they're ABOVE THE LAW, well it's time to show them THE FBI ISN'T ABOVE THE LAW.

That's the ONLY WAY, to restore public trust.

MK ULTRA Alpha SoDamnMad Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

It's time to crucify them. Not with a cross, but a new method, a pike, but not a sharp one, a blunt ended pike, shoved up their butt, then positioned in a hole with concrete poured in.

Any movement, then the blunt ended pike moves further up their butt.

Because that's what these people were doing to us.

Line the roads to DC with pike butted officials. In other words, the penalty for TREASON IS DEATH.

MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:11 Permalink

Sorry about that, but any mention of General Flynn's crucifixion sends my blood pressure through the roof.

Muller has proven he's the lowest of the low and really fighting to prevent an examination of his involvement in the most treason in our history.

Muller should have already secured the Clinton Foundation money and since Rosenstein gave Muller a broad brush, then it's easy to see, Clinton Russia connection bribes from Uranium One, the Haitian rip off and many murders connected to the Clintons is off the table.

Mueller is dirty. period.

Firearm-maker Remington is set to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to a massive debt load and volatile gun sales, reports The Wall Street Journal. Last month, the Madison, N.C.-based company said it had reached a deal with creditors to cut its $950 million-debt load, reported Reuters. The 200-year-old gun manufacturer saw sales decline sharply last year, leaving the company with a $28 million operating loss. Cerberus Capital Management, a private equity firm that acquired Remington in 2007, will lose control of the company after the bankruptcy, offloading it to bondholders like Franklin Resources Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management division, the Journal report says.