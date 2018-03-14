Bitcoin Drops Ahead Of G-20 - Central Bankers Can No Longer Ignore Cryptos

Overnight weakness in cryptos started when Google ad-ban headlines hit overnight and accelerated as anxiety around next week's G-20 (and its potential for more crackdowns) builds.
As we detailed when it hit overnight, mimiccing its biggest rival for ad dollars - Facebook - Google will ban online advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, and "other speculative financial instruments" starting in June.
But broader risk-off flows in US equities area also weighing broadly on cryptos but as Bloomberg notes, The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers are set to sound the alarm about cryptocurrencies when they gather next week in Buenos Aires.
A draft communique calls for monitoring them to safeguard financial stability.
As it seems, as GoldTelegraph notes, central banks can no longer dismiss cryptocurrencies.
Central banks have been very dismissive of cryptocurrencies. For one, cryptocurrencies are the very antithesis of what a central banks does, which is to regulate money. In addition, central banks are concerned with the little security that digital funds provide. In January 2018 we reported that Japan’s Coincheck experienced a $500 million theft, and the decentralized nature of Bitcoin is making it difficult for authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.
In the U.S., the Federal Reserve isn’t convinced that central banks need to completely regulate cryptocurrencies. Fed Chief Jerome Powell said that technical issues and risk management surrounding cryptocurrencies both present a challenge that are best left to the private sector.
Notably the 1130ET algos were active once again...
However, despite the constant dodging and dismissive nature of most central banks toward cryptocurrencies, analysts believe that they cannot ignore them any longer.
Last December veteran economist and CEO of Blockchain Peter Smith said that central banks will begin holding digital funds as part of their balance sheet in 2018.
“Bitcoin is already a top 30 currency by supply, and this trend, and pressure to hold digital currency as part of reserves will only accelerate as the price rises,” Smith said.
Smith adds that central banks will most likely buy Bitcoin and Ethereum – the two most popular cryptocurrencies in the world – as part of their reserves.
Bitcoin analysts like Smith believe that the G7 central banks — a group of central banks from the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Italy, and Japan — will kick off the purchasing. The main reason for this is due to Bitcoin’s trend of recovery after a sharp decline, which could mean that regulated cash may soon be devalued against cryptocurrencies. When this happens, the G7 countries will be forced to modify their foreign reserves, and include cryptocurrencies in their portfolio.
With G7 central banks expected to back cryptocurrencies, other central banks from around the world may follow suit.
“In 2018, G-7 central banks will witness Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies becoming the biggest international currency by market capitalization,” said Eugene Etsebeth, a former central bank official from the South African Reserve Bank. “This event, together with the global nature of cryptocurrencies with 24/7 trading access, will make it intuitive to own cryptocurrencies as they become a de-facto investment as part of a central bank’s investment tranche.”
Apart from the prediction of regulated cash devaluing against cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin’s rising popularity in investor markets is one of the reasons why central banks can no longer dismiss cryptocurrencies as a passing fad. Last year, CME, the world’s largest futures exchange, launched its very own Bitcoin futures contract. Bitcoin futures are like any other futures contract where investors agree to buy a given quantity of securities on a certain day. In addition, traders also have the option to trade Bitcoin spreads. Nadex states that Bitcoin spreads allow traders to take short-term positions on the price of Bitcoin with risk-reward protections. The financial markets have embraced various Bitcoin-related investment vehicles, and the recovering value of the cryptocurrency shows how the public continues to support the new asset class.
Awareness regarding the weakness of regulated cash against cryptocurrencies is becoming more apparent, and central banks need to make a decision modifying their existing investment policies for reserve management.
Foreign reserve assets are used to aid international trade. That being said, holding the currency of a trading partner makes transactions easier. In 2018, cryptocurrencies will not only give G7 countries the option to diversify their foreign reserves but also make inter-country trading more efficient by using a singular payment method.
On the way back to zero?
At least you can eat tulip bulbs!
In reply to On the way back to zero? by glenlloyd
Don't worry Gramps you just go get your mullet trimmed at the barber while I fish your dentures out of the toilet and clean them off. Gramps always plops his dentures into the toilet when Zh talks about crypto. He gets upset cause he's a gold bug and just can't see his insistence that gold be the only money is as bad as the private central bankers insistence that Federal Reserve Notes be the only currency.
In reply to On the way back to zero? by glenlloyd
Bitcoin is a massive ponzi scheme. It's in terminal decline for many reasons. Just wait until the IRS cracks down on Bitcoin tax cheats. Alot of people are going to get wiped out as the price declines further.
Time to sell and cash out.
In reply to On the way back to zero? by glenlloyd
It matters not whether Bitcoin qualifies as a Ponzi scheme. What matters is that the trend towards a cashless system with one method of legally transacting, is set.
In reply to Bitcoin is a massive ponzi… by lester1
You are really fixated on the IRS and coinbase. This is like your 10th comment stating the same shit. Are you one of those butthurt silverbugs, or just some asshole paid to post crap by our shorty govt? Maybe a Russian bot upset that Putincoin hasn’t taken off yet.
In reply to Bitcoin is a massive ponzi… by lester1
Are you worried the IRS has your bitcoin trading data?
In reply to You are really fixated on… by Collectivism Killz
No. Because I don’t trade bitcoin. In fact, only sold any cryptos in 2017 and will self report. Dude, coinbase handed over info on 13K people, there are millions using crypto. Not worried at all.
In reply to Are you worried the IRS has… by lester1
It's a good time to BUY BUY BUY!!!
Just keep the portfolio narrowed down and you'll be fine.
In reply to No. Because I don’t trade… by Collectivism Killz
dude, the price of Bitcoin doesn't matter - people can use it no mater what's the price.
In reply to Bitcoin is a massive ponzi… by lester1
Don't use Google
Don't use Central Banks
TAKE BACK THE CONTROL OF YOUR MONEY
STOP CENSORSHIP
In reply to On the way back to zero? by glenlloyd
You got to know when to hodl 'em, know when to fodl 'em, Know when to walk away and know when to run.
Kenny Rogers really?
In reply to You got to know when to hodl… by cheech_wizard
Crypto anthem
In reply to Kenny Rogers really? by TheMexican
Try to pay attention!
Attention Deficit Syndrome?
In reply to ADS by DownWithYogaPants
this is an opportunity to buy ... i wonder anyone been in bermuda recently and if had any chance to see that tour guide genius who was going to eat his dick live on teve ...
You just know he is going to say "I mean my spotted dick, want a bite"
In reply to this is an opportunity to… by Pandelis
Ready to move on from the laughing stage to the fighting stage? Okay let's do it.
if history is any guage ....this is exactly what you want to see if you are long ! BTFD
Is that good or bad news for Puerto Rico ?
Yes
In reply to Is that good or bad news for… by SpanishGoop
Clear.
In reply to Yes by Mine Is Bigger
i like ripple
"...but also make inter-country trading more efficient by using a singular payment method."
If one is looking ahead, the quote above about sums it up.
what do you think that means?
In reply to "...but also make inter… by Consuelo
First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. Then you win. And then, something shinier comes along and replaces your winnings.
A draft communique calls for monitoring them to safeguard financial stability.
I just threw up in my mouth...
Fuck the central wankers
Cryptocurrencies are too unstable to be accepted by businesses. The wild price fluctuations would wipe out any business that accepts it as payment.
Technological innovation is one thing that is beyond their control. Lots of innovative brainpower is working on crypto. Central bankers are reactionaries stuck in a pendulum motion with mainly one tool in the box.
In a few years, things are going to be very different.
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are too… by lester1
But those active in markets do anyway: https://www.apmex.com/product/89177/100-oz-silver-bar-apmex-rmc-9999-fi…
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are too… by lester1
The central banks have been winning kicking everybody else's Ass, why would you expect them to not beat Bitcoin's Ass.
I hope they do destroy the central banks, but i am not putting any of My Money, on it.
Money is like a truck there is a lot of support behind the scenes that has to happen 24/7.
you can always use bitcoin to buy basketball shoes at dick's. /snark
Central banks are going to hodl? That is the worst prediction ever..
I cannot imagine the panic in Korea and Japan were IOTA to trade below the $1 level.
Funny to see how many freedom loving ZH's are rooting for the central bankers.
The Coincheck theft was NEM, not Bitcoin. The decentralized nature of Bitcoin has nothing to do with investigating a theft of NEM. It's like saying 'there was a big theft of copper, but due to the fact that gold is also metal, it is hard to investigate'.
I don't see why Google had any effect at all. Are people that stupid to think that Google needs to approve it or something?
So another week and then I'll become a millionaire again? Shoulda sold end of December!!
No one is advertising Bitcoin on Google. No one.
