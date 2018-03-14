BofA: "This Was One Of The Largest Weekly Buybacks In Our Data History"

One month after Goldman announced its buyback desk had its "busiest week ever", when corporate stock repurchases saved the market from crashing in the aftermath of the February 5 VIXplosion which sent the market into a 10% correction in just days, companies remain one of, if not the biggest buyer of stock.
UBS explained this rather simply with two charts: US equity outflows and implicit outflows from derivatives net selling drove the selloff...
while corporations were the primary buyer, offsetting fund/futures selling.
UBS described this simply as "Record selling offset by corporate bid"
Fast forward to today, when according to Bank of America's flow desk, last week the bank's clients were big net buyers of US equities, purchasing $3.6bn in stock, following a week of selling. In terms of products, net buying was mostly via ETFs as single stocks saw net sales for the third week. Broken down by investors type, hedge funds were the sole net buyers, while Institutional clients and private clients were net sellers. But nobody was a bigger buyer of stock than the original sellers of stocks themselves, as it was the amount of corporate buybacks that was once again truly remarkable.
As BofA notes, stock repurchases by corporate clients (i.e. corporations), not only remained elevated, above $1.5Bn for the third week, but also one of the "largest weekly buyback In our data history", led by Banks and Financials buying back their stock last week (just in case there is still confusion why Jamie Dimon was so confident to buy JPM stock at the "Dimon Bottom").
In total, YTD buybacks purchased via BofA's desk totaled nearly $11 billion (up +53% YoY), and the strongest start to a year since 2014.
And, if JPM is right in its forecast that a record $842 billion in stock will be repurchased this year, $842BN will be repurchased this year, or just shy of $3 billion every single trading day...
.... this is just the beginning as companies do everything in their power, and issue as much debt as they can (using the proceeds to fund buybacks) to prevent their stock from dropping.
Comments
not much longer till israel raises the flag on capitol hill, they already own it. just need to get rid of the natives first...
This just goes to show that company executives are NOT worth the compensation they are paid. What a colossal waste of the firm's cash!! The share price is going to fall -- just look at today's (intra-day) chart of CSCO. It's obvious where the company walked their price up, only to give it up.
I would rather each company negotiate to repurchase their stock that the Federal Reserve has added to their balance sheet...
In reply to not much longer till israel… by thegreatsleuth
another trump bump makining you know what great again.
Almost like someone knows something and is front running it.
"war metals" are moving, - thanks Theresa /Hill jackels
/sarc
In reply to Almost like someone knows… by BandGap
Just so I'm clear on this, in the first 11 weeks of the year we've only cracked $3B in corporate buybacks once. We couldn't even do it when the market sold off 10%. And these guys are still predicting that we will do $3B/day on average for every single week for the rest of the year?
GTFO with that mindless pumping.
The end will come not with a bang, not with a whimper, but a bid..........
So the herd have arrived at the market. Where are the retail investors at, they are a good indicator of a top.
I honestly don't believe there are any retail investors anymore. After all, can the "retail" investor take out a massive loan to go purchase stock like corporations do when they buy their stock back?
Standard Disclaimer: Last time I checked, banks weren't taking your first born in lieu of payment.
In reply to So the herd have arrived at… by JohnGaltUk
And they still couldn't get the "market" back to former highs.
Time is up fags, game over.
"Time is up fags, game over." That's the most poignant statement I've heard all day. Time to pay the piper. Winter is coming.
In reply to And they still couldn't get… by karenm
Corporate debt, much of it used to fund share buybacks, has now swelled to 75% of GDP . . . and not a word out of the credit rating agencies??? No downgrades, no credit watches. Moody's and S&P, they're still in business, right?