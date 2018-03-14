Business Inventories Jump As Sales Slump Most In 18 Months

Business Inventories rose 0.6% MoM in January (es expected, so unlikely to impact Q1 GDP expectations) but Business Sales slumped 0.2% MoM - the biggest drop since July 2016.
Motor Vehicles saw a 1.7% surge in inventories in January (and 0.9% drop in sales).
On a YoY basis, Business Sales growth is slowing dramatically (after the storm-driven spike)...
All of which has pushed the inventories-to-sales indicator higher for the first time in 7 months...
The 'Field of Dreams' economy is alive and well it seems.
Inventories were reported at expected levels.
Political doom will be the headline today with the latest swamp draining from yesterday. Can we just fire everyone in the swamp at once? Why does he replace the creatures that he fires? Whenever a government shuts down, why is it only the media that notices?
Businesses are increasing inventory because of severe transportation constraints in most of the country.
Over the road transportation is 20%+ below the capacity that is needed to support the JIT system that most companies run. There are several effects of this. 1) It causes manufacturers to hoard raw materials to avoid getting their plants shut down. 2) OEMs are forced to move to a de-centralized regional warehousing solution to reduce the average length of the transportation legs. More warehouses=more inventory because you are no longer pooling item location errors.
Retailers are also being forced into regional warehouses to compete with Amazon's 2 day shipping. Again, more warehouses mean more inventory.
I know this isn't as sexy as saying the sky is falling, but it is a major issue that isn't getting any press. It's also putting a lot of pressure on margins and transportation providers can basically name their own price.
