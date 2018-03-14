China's Impending Middle Class Boom More Likely To Turn To Bust

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
In 2010, Brookings Institute offered a report stating that the global "middle class" was set to explode, almost entirely from the transition of China's and India's urban poor populations to the middle class (middle class meaning annual incomes per household of four from $14,600 to $146,000 in PPP (purchasing power parity)).
In 2017, the Institute updated the original work (HERE) reiterating that from 2015 to 2030, China, India, and the remainder of Asia-Pacific would add 2.1 billion or 89% of the new entrants to the already 3.2 billion person global middle class. To round out Brookings' estimate for the middle class from '15 to '30; Europe would add just 9 million (less than 0.4%), N. America 19 million (about 0.8%), Central & S. America about 50 million (2.1%), MENA (Middle East/N. Africa) 90 million (3.9%), and sub-Saharan Africa adding 100 million (4.1%).
I have a major problem with the Brooking Institute's estimates. Generally, I have major issues with the assumptions but specifically regarding China, I believe the Institute is somewhere from significantly wrong to totally wrong regarding future estimates for China's middle class...which is likely to reduce or undo the estimated growth throughout.
Births in China:
Let's begin with China's births, on an average basis per five years, since 1950 (chart below). Peak births took place in the 1965-70 period at just over 30 million annually. But with the introduction of the one-child policy in '71, the UN data makes it plain that China's births continued declining in spite of a continually larger childbearing population (aged 15-45 years old). Even now with the one-child rollback, births are only set to further decline (detailed HERE).
China Childbearing Population:
Of course, after decades of declining births, the annual growth of the child bearing population (15-45yrs/old) began decelerating (chart below). And after 20 years of deceleration, the population began declining as of 2007. Slowly at first but by 2017, the childbearing population was had fallen by 88 million with only huge further declines to come.
China Working Age Population:
So it should be no surprise that the annual growth of the working age population (those aged 18-60yrs/old) would begin decelerating as of 1988 (chart below). Then in 2013, the working age population (those aged 18-60 years old) began shrinking. In a nation with mandatory retirement at age 60, this matters. So far, the working age population has "only" declined by 9 million. However, in a nation with net emigration, we know the maximum possible workforce. And it is set to decline...massively. By 2035, there will be about 120 million fewer potential workers...or a 15% decline in potential workers, consumers, tax payers, home buyers.
However, as the chart below highlights, now the pace of working age population decline really begins picking up (chart below).
And to offer some perspective on the size of the working age population declines, the chart below. In 2014, the decline was a paltry 150k or about the size of Syracuse, NY. In 2015, China's potential workforce fell by almost an additional million, or about the size of Delaware. And then it was Nebraska, and then Nevada, and in 2018 the additional decline will be equivalent to the lose of Oklahoma. In 2019, China will lose the equivalent of Louisiana, then Virginia, North Carolina, and by 2025 China will be losing the equivalent of New Jersey. It doesn't get better...from 2026 through 2028, China will lose the equivalent of Texas. And over the next seven years, China will lose California.
China Working Age vs. Employees
In a best available "guesstimate" of China's total employees versus its working age population, the chart below points to a strange crossover by 2024. Assuming China just continues to add about a third the employees they have been adding, China's working population will be greater than its potential workforce? Now in most places, you would say that is impossible...and you would be right.
China Working Age vs. Retirees:
For perspective, consider China's working age population vs. those 60+ years old. From 2013 to 2035, the working age population will decline by <124> million versus retirees growing in number by +218 million (chart below).
China's Importers:
But that's not the whole story, as there really are only two regions with growth among their under 65yr/old populations (Africa and India (primarily Northern India)). However, these two account for less than 10% of China's exports. The other 90% of China's export markets are experiencing a rapid deceleration in population growth of their under 65yr/old populations and will likely cease growing prior to 2030. This is in contrast the importing population growth was but is now just a third that...and set to turn negative in a decade.
Debt...The Final Frontier:
The final chart below shows the now declining annual change among China's under 65yr/old population (columns), GDP (dark blue line), and the substitution of far faster rising total debt (red line) in lieu of the missing organic growth. Up to 2000, China had undertaken just $2 trillion in total debt as population growth was robust, driving demand higher. However, since '00, when China's under 65yr/old population growth dramatically slowed, China has pushed out $38 trillion in new debt (primarily to its corporations) that has (and still is), in turn, built massive new debt fueled capacity for a collapsing domestic and global consumer base...what could go wrong? And now that the consumer base is shrinking, the debt issuance and resultant further build out in new capacity, apartment blocks, shopping malls, etc. etc. is likely set to go into a final mal-investment overdrive.
Conclusion:
So, China's births have been collapsing for decades, China's child bearing population is now collapsing, and so it follows that China's domestic markets have begun shrinking and this shrinkage will only continue to accelerate. Add to this now their export markets for 90%+ of their exports are hardly growing, and in about a decade, will likewise begin shrinking. Somehow, none of this was even mention worthy in the Brookings Institute report, let alone problematic for a massive increase in a middle class population.
From my viewpoint, no way in hell does this add up to 350 million Chinese moving into the "middle class", regardless how many trillions China throws away building new factories, roads, apartment blocks, and infrastructure for a population that is never coming! As for India, unfortunately, the estimates for middle class growth are every bit as ludicrous, but that is for another day.
Comments
The majority of Chinese millionaires now say they are thinking about leaving China:
Just as well. Those buildings and apartments the Chinese build were constructed without the benefit of building codes. They should be crumbling to the ground in just a few more years.
not enough cheap oil for any possible middle class explosion- simple shit maynard.
eventual decline as oil "plateau" becomes extracted and used, with inevitable price increase.
In reply to Just as well. Those… by IH8OBAMA
Exactly correct. End of cheap oil is in the rear view mirror and what's coming up on the horizon will be the end of the oil age. Physical reality.
In reply to not enough cheap oil for any… by new game
They do it on purpose to keep their GDP inflated and people working. They build really good bridges, trains and other infrastructure to last. They could do it if they wanted.
In reply to Just as well. Those… by IH8OBAMA
"the global "middle class" was set to explode, almost entirely from the transition of China's and India's urban poor populations to the middle class (middle class meaning annual incomes per household of four from $14,600 to $146,000 in PPP".
Right, because 'middle class' definition won't move up with it...
It's like those bottom-deck Titanic passengers, climbing the "social ladder" all the way up to bottom of the ocean err... top-deck, as the ship sunk... such an socially uplifting, economically net-positive happenstance for them!
You're a retard. I live in China and own a home here. Every day I go for walks and check on the construction in different areas. I worked ten years in construction and still have an interest in it.
I have relatives here in the construction industry, so I know more than just some tourist. Of course they have building codes. You are a typical American. Never been anywhere. Sits at home reading the Internet and watching TV and thinks he is informed.
You get your information from YouTube? What a retard!!!
The situation in China is getting worse and worse by the day. The government is going to continue its crack down on money that is pouring out of the country. Expect things to get ugly, before they get better.
It is none of our business what they do, but why would patriotic Chinese want to take their money out of the country, depriving their nation of capital?
amerca fist?
Time and corruption will stomp out China's middle class like it has in the United States.
(((time & corruption))) you say?
Ford is doing its part to help with both by moving production of the Focus from Mexico to China, rather than opting for shifting production to the USA to help its own home country in the following ways:
Henry Ford had the character to do it; he would have found a way to make it profitable. Today’s business elites are simply not patriotic.
I don't know the numbers on Ford, but GM makes and sells more cars in China than they do in America. They make more profit in China, even though they have to split it with a Chinese partner company. The American operation is becoming more and more irrelevant every day. More and more money and infrastructure tied up but not making money. The workers at the Toyota factory in Kentucky were grumbling about a raise. Toyota told them to quiet down. It is cheaper for them to make a car in Japan and ship it to Kentucky. The factory is being upgraded soon, with lots of robots that will leave the Kentucky union wannabe's out in the cold.
Ford is going into a partnership with Zotye to develop and make electric cars in China. That company is the main source of the electric rental cars you now see everywhere in China.
The future of the automotive industry is in China, the world's largest market for cars. America is now an "also ran".
In China an auto assembly worker makes $4.75 an hour, converted to US dollars. However, they get paid in RMB and spend it in China, not America. That pay buys them the same lifestyle as an American auto worker making over $40 an hour. They get job security, good working conditions, medical insurance, a pension, own a home, take vacations every year, have nice consumer goods and clothes, dine out frequently, send their kid to college, and save 36% of their income for the future.
The jobs will not come back to America until it is affordable to make things there.
Production costs are astronomically higher in USA compared to Mexico and China. Maybe that's a factor?
March 26th...petro yuan comes online...I wonder who will invest in petro yuan, instead of the dollar...They bombed Iraq and Libya for trying...Will they bomb China? Or was this all planned...stay tuned..with all the zerohedge articles, TIME is the only truth-teller. Everything else is speculation. Use your search engine to see where the dollar has gone since a year ago..And it is possible someday, that they cannot manipulate the price of silver/gold...get off the trump train and think for yourselves..I dont want comments from emotion, or trump is better than hillary..Look at what is actually happening.
owning oil would be a way to take a back door position on the yuan. it will be interesting.
oil and silver/gold...crypto is a maybe, but I did buy some..U.S. may have oil reserves ready to tap, so that could be a good thing..Not sure, just rumors. but maybe. In any case, I see a devalue of dollar and things we buy everyday getting more expensive in the near future..
none of these demographic doomsayers ever incorporate the effect of productivity gains from technology and system designs including robots and ai that will mitigate the future with a smaller workforce and a still large population. the entire west is facing the same doomsday demographic so forgive me if i am not impressed by this analysis of pending doom for china.
There is no suggestion that China won't be able to produce more via AI, robots, higher productivity and innovation...but that is fact part of the problem against a declining base of consumers. This just means huge overcapacity and deflationary pricing impacts.
However, inherent in the article should be the idea that China is now turning even more reliant on it's exports...not less. That at the same time Trump is attempting to reduce China's trade advantages.
The US has the same robot-magnified deflationary issue ahead. For Main Street merchants, deflation from the cheap Chinese imports has had a similar effect for decades. Except in niche businesses, independent American merchant could not compete with the volume selling by big-box stores of the Made-in-China products, which were cheaper due to near-slave .30-per-hour labor for years, not cheap enough to help consumers in the USA in a significant way, though, due to falling wages from competing against the cheap global labor — both the welfare-buttressed immigrant labor and the off-shored labor — and due to steeply rising housing costs.
China's idea was to continue lifting more people out of poverty and raising them to hopeful middle-class status, so it's not about increasing population size, but moving people up the economic ladder.
China still has plenty of poor people.
The problem is that they have been lifting them out of poverty on the backs of a once-mighty US middle class that has almost disappeared.
hamilton,
I have been hearing for the last 10 years about the destruction of the Chinese middle class and yet they seem to be doing better than the us middle class, why are you triggered???
When you have a system premised on infinite growth in a finite world, it's just a matter of trying to figure out what will give first. Happens to be the growth of the consumer base gave out before resources or production...China being the last great growth engine. Now China has officially begun the long domestic contraction that will last for decades and perhaps longer...and their answer is to add more capacity, more inventory, more production! China is going to be far more reliant on exports, not less. All this just as America, Japan, the EU are all in like domestic declines and looking to cut their trade deficits/boost domestic production. It's sure to be a black swan, train wreck, trade war, and unfortunately probably ultimately leading to a shooting war.
This is not a surprise. Civilization is based on population. The next population boom will be India and then Africa. If we are smart, we would be doing things to dominate those future markets.
All of the so-called “emerging markets” never emerged, because instead of export markets, they were always labor markets for elites to exploit, while the US middle class weakened to its current puny state.
