David Morgan: "The Deep State Could Pull The Plug On Markets At Any Time"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:05

Via Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com,

Precious metals expert David Morgan says the prolonged sideways price of silver is what bottoms look like in the precious metals market.

Morgan explains, “This market has not moved for a very long time...

"Silver bottomed in December of 2015, and, yes, we have gone up and down and up and down, but the overall lows have been higher lows, which is the definition of an uptrend.  Silver and gold have started a subtle uptrend from the bottom in 2015, but it certainly has been slow and tedious and back and forth.  I coined a phase, ‘silver will either scare you out or wear you out.’  We are in the wear-you-out phase.  A lot of people who were believers at one time have become non-believers.  The markets have worn them out, and they have moved on to something else.”

In the bond market, Morgan fears low interest rates spell danger. Morgan says, “The most important commodity in the world is oil, but the most important financial asset is the U.S. Treasury market...

"...this is key, and what is so unbelievable if you think about it, the one asset class that is supposed to be the safest is the  U.S. Treasury market, and it’s the least safest. 

Something that is supposed to be unsafe like silver and gold are the safest.  The Treasury market does not have several thousand years of history of being money.  All fiat currencies have failed in the long run...

The dollar has lost 98% of its buying power since 1913, and the Fed is supposed to have a stable currency policy.  Well, they have failed miserably.”

On the success of President Trump and the ongoing war with the so-called “Deep State,” Morgan contends:

If the “Deep State” gets pushed into a corner much further, they can basically pull the plug. That means the stock market could come tumbling down, and then they could blame the Trump Administration...

If you are losing the chess game, you just get up and turn the table over and the pieces go flying everywhere.  That is a metaphor for a war.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the stock market.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the bond market, and it’s a metaphor for it happening on its own.  I am concerned that if you win, you lose.  This is why the unraveling is being done extremely carefully...

I am not saying it is going to happen.  I am saying it could happen.  These people are so used to winning a rigged game, if they start being caught, and they have been caught, then they are going to do things that are not necessarily predictable.  They are not going to act in a rational manner. 

They are going to do anything possible to protect themselves.  You cannot rule out the possibility that they will turn the table over and that’s it.

This, along with many other reasons, is why Morgan says,

“You have to have physical gold and silver in your portfolio to be truly diversified and protected.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com.

(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)

JoJo Kracko One of We Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

Maybe they spent it on silver.

Given accessible industry data, one can presume there are some 3 to 3.5 billion ounces of .999 fine silver in the world. Roughly ½ troy ounce per living human being.

3.5B x $16.54 = $57.89B. Buffett has about $100B sitting in his fund looking for something cheap to spend it on. He could easily afford as much silver as he ever wanted to or could find to buy. So if he isn't buying it, now, should we be expecting it to head lower in the future?

DownWithYogaPants JoJo Kracko Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

So another prolonged advertisement for precious metals in the form of an article.  

........If I were Trump I would fire up the presses for United States Notes and start paying off the national debt 1:1 US Notes for FedRes notes if they pull the plug.  Of course I would secret my family somewhere for the next 4 to 8 years.  

These Deep State Private Central Banker fucks must be made to pay for their crimes.

wee-weed up JoJo Kracko Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

"If the “Deep State” gets pushed into a corner much further, they can basically pull the plug. That means the stock market could come tumbling down, and then they could blame the Trump Administration..."

Why would they go to all that trouble when they could easily just kill him? They've got the means to do it and they can make it look like someone else did it.

The New Feudalism One of We Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

Over the past year or more Catherine Austin Fitts has described how the trillion$ have been funneled from the pentagram and HUD into a new economy and space projects.  Today Dave Hodges at the Common Sense Show published his article that Trump is wresting control of the secret program from the deep state on behalf of us unwashed masses.

http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/trump-is-bringing-control-of-the-secr…

Chupacabra-322 radio man Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

 

“These people are playing with matches… I don’t think they understand the scope and scale of the wildfire they are flirting with. They are fucking around with a civil war that could last a decade and cause millions of deaths… and the sad truth is that 95% of the problems we have in this country could be solved tomorrow, by noon… simply by dragging 100 people out in the street and shooting them in the fucking head.”

 

And lemme tell ya, he had the list… he rattled off 25 or 30 names of well-known, prominent politicians, mostly Democrats, but a few Republicans, several members of the current Cabinet, a couple of Obama’s “czars”, a couple of figures from the Bush administration and the Republican establishment, several media company executives and on-camera newscasters, reporters, and pundits, a couple of people who are active in leftist politics but not in elected office… he had obviously thought about this to some degree already.

 

http://taxicabdepressions.com/?p=1193

 

The Founding Fathers wouldn’t have put up with any of this shit. The Founders started blowing people’s heads off because the government put a tax on their breakfast beverage… and it wasn’t even coffee. Can you imagine how batshit those guys would have been on a double espresso?

-Dennis Miller

NVTRIC radio man Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

We used to have some astrology gal on here, talking retrograde planetary influences. While I am a firm believer in the unseen, and the 7 classical spheres do indeed influence things greatly in this world - I would never try to pin any human prediction system on such an elegant and timeless methodology. Sometimes people forget to keep it simple. It is the correspondences between the spheres that we find out truths and foreknowledge. Let him who have ears, hear.

DillyDilly Give_me_liberty_or Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

Rothschilds aren't even DEEP STATE anymore...

 

DS, anymore, is just a bunch of wannabe perverts like the Clintons, & Bush family, whose life ambitions haven't quite been fulfilled yet because they haven't yet been invited to the ultimate COSTUME PARTY MEGA GALA where a blindfolded piano player bangs on the ivory bones while they wear donkey heads & chase after naked 10 year olds...

 

Rothschilds just foot the bill & cab fares...

Seasmoke Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:18 Permalink

Not according to Larry Kudlow. So I'm now going to believe the coke addict. Because I really Think he has my best interest with his words.

karenm Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

Pulling the plug and blaming Trump was the plan all along, and Trump is very much aware and complicit in that plan. Sorry Trump dupes, you got duped cause all you care about is anyone who will spew the "right wing conservative" rhetoric so you feel you got revenge on those liberals. 

 

Yep, you bought into the right versus left mechanism created by the Deep State itself. Ever wonder where that two party, red versus blue dialectic came from? Of course you don't, you just want an identity to cling to. 

Brazen Heist karenm Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

The Hegelian dialectic could perhaps be revised as a "dialectical trap" thanks to the perpetual motion machine of the Red vs Blue duopoly masquerading as democracy.

Can we come to truth and reason through dialogue? Not with the Demopublicunts or the Republicraps we can't. It just doesn't produce good outcomes.

Entrusting elephants and donkeys to run a country is not a good idea.

It's a sad indictment on society that libertarianism is not the mainstream.

california chrome Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

This:

"If you are losing the chess game, you just get up and turn the table over and the pieces go flying everywhere.  That is a metaphor for a war.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the stock market.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the bond market, and it’s a metaphor for it happening on its own.  I am concerned that if you win, you lose..."

Twee Surgeon california chrome Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

The Son of God, Jesus Christ, went into a Temple, not a Temple, THE TEMPLE and overturned the tables of the Money-changers, that's not a metaphor, it's an observed historical fact. Was he perhaps trying to tell you something ? Knock and the door shall be opened.He had much to say about the situation and the future for those who have eyes to see and ears to hear.

A lot was said that day, for all our benefit.

Montana Cowboy Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Its so overdue and inevitable that its simply not a threat any more. Pull the fucking plug already and get it over with. If put to a vote, I think pulling the plug would win because its better than this circus.

CRM114 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

Gold will not be much use when everything crashes. I suggest owning a bullet or two. You will easily be able to exchange one bullet for a person's entire gold and silver hoard.

It is an exchange - he does get to keep the bullet ;)

mailll Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Even the experts believe in the market manipulation conspiracies and the power of the money printers. They better crash everything quickly before everyone catches on and their game will be over before they achieve their victory.

StheNine Wed, 03/14/2018 - 19:58 Permalink

Please don't throw me in the briar patch,,,PLEASE A FEW YEARS OF MAD MAX WOULD BE GREAT COMPARED TO STAGFLATION SOY RULE so multi billionaires who live better than any king in history control the markets, and will crash it any day  and risk their fortunes because...(?)

 

 

 

 

Twee Surgeon Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

“You have to have physical gold and silver in your portfolio to be truly diversified and protected.”

Most people can not even spell Portfolio, never mind achieve one.

What many people do have is common sense, skills and old fashioned know how. 401 K's and the old Calpers or other pension might re-set to reality, all paper 'Portfolios' might re-set to market crash. We have managed to maintain a small stash of Silver for trade, but more so...Tools and hard won skill set's. It's not the Ghetto or Barrio people that you need to worry about (unless you live inner city.) 'They' are all very familiar with the Lop-Sided and needless struggles, the biggest problem when the Crash finally comes is going to be the multi-generation government employees who know how to do 'fuck all else' than Hijack the future of their neighbors and feel themselves entitled to do so. The average Person on the almost empty Mall food-court would have no idea about preparing for negative downturns other than grabbing that next Free Debit card offer that comes in the mail.

A Zombie Apocalypse is not too far from the truth for a lot of today's city/farm raised majority.

RumpleShitzkin Wed, 03/14/2018 - 20:04 Permalink

f you are losing the chess game, you just get up and turn the table over and the pieces go flying everywhere.  That is a metaphor for a war.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the stock market.  That’s a metaphor for crashing the bond market, and it’s a metaphor for it happening on its own.  I am concerned that if you win, you lose.  This is why the unraveling is being done extremely carefully...

 

This was a metaphor for an article, thinly masking a gold sales pitch. 

If they could crash it they would have. 