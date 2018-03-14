David Morgan: "The Deep State Could Pull The Plug On Markets At Any Time"

Via Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com,

Precious metals expert David Morgan says the prolonged sideways price of silver is what bottoms look like in the precious metals market.

Morgan explains, “This market has not moved for a very long time...

"Silver bottomed in December of 2015, and, yes, we have gone up and down and up and down, but the overall lows have been higher lows, which is the definition of an uptrend. Silver and gold have started a subtle uptrend from the bottom in 2015, but it certainly has been slow and tedious and back and forth. I coined a phase, ‘silver will either scare you out or wear you out.’ We are in the wear-you-out phase. A lot of people who were believers at one time have become non-believers. The markets have worn them out, and they have moved on to something else.”

In the bond market, Morgan fears low interest rates spell danger. Morgan says, “The most important commodity in the world is oil, but the most important financial asset is the U.S. Treasury market...

"...this is key, and what is so unbelievable if you think about it, the one asset class that is supposed to be the safest is the U.S. Treasury market, and it’s the least safest. Something that is supposed to be unsafe like silver and gold are the safest. The Treasury market does not have several thousand years of history of being money. All fiat currencies have failed in the long run... The dollar has lost 98% of its buying power since 1913, and the Fed is supposed to have a stable currency policy. Well, they have failed miserably.”

On the success of President Trump and the ongoing war with the so-called “Deep State,” Morgan contends:

“If the “Deep State” gets pushed into a corner much further, they can basically pull the plug. That means the stock market could come tumbling down, and then they could blame the Trump Administration... If you are losing the chess game, you just get up and turn the table over and the pieces go flying everywhere. That is a metaphor for a war. That’s a metaphor for crashing the stock market. That’s a metaphor for crashing the bond market, and it’s a metaphor for it happening on its own. I am concerned that if you win, you lose. This is why the unraveling is being done extremely carefully... I am not saying it is going to happen. I am saying it could happen. These people are so used to winning a rigged game, if they start being caught, and they have been caught, then they are going to do things that are not necessarily predictable. They are not going to act in a rational manner. They are going to do anything possible to protect themselves. You cannot rule out the possibility that they will turn the table over and that’s it.”

This, along with many other reasons, is why Morgan says,

“You have to have physical gold and silver in your portfolio to be truly diversified and protected.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with David Morgan of TheMorganReport.com.

(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)