NBC Declares Conor Lamb Winner In Pennsylvania Special Election

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 07:51

It will probably be a few more days before Pennsylvania's eighteenth district can definitively declare either Republican Rick Saccone or Democrat Conor Lamb to be the newest representative of a district that will cease to exist by next year.

Several media outlets, including NBC News, declared Lamb - who is ahead of his rival by several hundred votes - the winner. But more than 1,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted, as CNN points out. Though Saccone is definitely at a disadvantage, and a come-from-behind victory is looking increasingly unlikely. Saccone and Lamb were running to replace former GOP Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned after allegedly urging a woman he was having an affair with to have an abortion.

Lamb declared victory early this morning, telling a crowd of his supporters: "It took a little longer than we thought, but we did it!"

Lamb, a Marine veteran and former prosecutor, told the crowd at his victory speech that the voters had directed him to "do your job" in Washington. "Mission accepted," he declared. Meanwhile, Saccone told his own supporters, "It’s not over yet, we’re going to fight all the way, all the way to the end, we’ll never give up."

As several reporters pointed out last night, Pennsylvania doesn't require recounts for non-state-wide elections. However, either candidate’s supporters can ask for one - though at least three supporters must attest that there was an error or fraud when counting the ballots.

The margin between the two candidates was less than 700 votes:

Lamb

Lamb

Though some Republican strategists pointed out that Saccone had outperformed polls of likely voters, which had assigned Lamb between a two and a six point lead, others claimed the performance was still problematic for Republicans, and did not bode well for their chances of retaining the House later this year. If Lamb is victorious, he will need to run again - but for a seat in a different district - later this year.

As CNN reported, before it became clear the results would be so close, several Republican officials said they were expecting Saccone to lose.

Before the votes had even been counted, party leaders were already distancing themselves from Saccone and placing the blame squarely on Saccone's campaign but also on Trump's Saturday rally for the candidate, which some Republicans believe helped drive up Democratic turnout.

Lamb

NBC is reporting that Saccone, who has not yet conceded, is working with lawyers to discuss next steps.

When the race tightened, one GOP source told Jim Acosta: "This isn't a blowout - for now, we'll happily take it."

Republicans also said President Trump, who was soliciting campaign contributions in Beverly Hills Tuesday night, was pleasantly surprised by the narrow margin.

Lamb, who benefited from his background  disowned Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and staked out positions on abortion, guns and fracking that hewed closer to the GOP.

Still, as we pointed out yesterday, a Lamb victory wouldn't mean all that much for other Democrats running in deep-red districts. As one RNC spokeswoman pointed out, the only reason Lamb won over so many conservative voters is because he "essentially ran as a Republican."

Comments

Joe Davola Anunnaki Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:55 Permalink

Absentee ballots and recounts never fall for republicans.

Worst part is there's gonna be a whole new round of ads for either/both of these d-bags next fall!  Depending whether it's the legislator's electoral map or the judicial decreed map that is used will determine who the unlucky losers stuck voting for/against these jackwagons.

lester1 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 07:56 Permalink

The FBI needs to examine the voter rolls to check for non citizens who have been voting. Many states give Illegal immigrants drivers licenses and are automatically registered to vote. PA is one of them where citizenship is not verified!

Democrats will continue to win elections until non citizens are purged from the voter rolls and are arrested !! It's a massive scandal and crime that's waiting to be exposed.

 

Do your job FBI !!!

lester1 VAL THOR Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:07 Permalink

And where is the FBI to investigate these crimes ???? Are they that corrupt??

 

Voter fraud can easily be found by subpoening the voter rolls and checking social security numbers !!! Repubulicans will keep losing elections until the FBI gets off their corrupt asses and actually investigate this voter fraud. There's tons of it !!!

 

Kagemusho lester1 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

Been warning about this 'motor-voter' shite for years.  For exactly that reason. And it has come to pass.  I even read of some BS excuse that since the illegals were registered, when they were told it was voting time they didn't now they weren't supposed to vote! As if they didn't know whose country they were in illegally?  WTF?

 

VAL THOR Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:03 Permalink

There must be some queers who will expose this pedo and force him into oblivion. 

All libtards are pervs of one sort or another.

God created them that way to challenge the righteous folks, otherwise life would be boring.

 

Bopper09 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:04 Permalink

It's too bad Lamb didn't run on 'I hate everything' like the rest of the d's.  But let's not pretend that he's going to vote on Trump's side, ever.

ForeverTrumpPence Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:05 Permalink

HA HA retards, but I hate to tell you NBC is calling him the apparent winner not the winner.

You are all going to love hearing from house speaker Nancy pelosi. Nothing sweeter than Trumptard tears in teh morning.

juggalo1 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 08:09 Permalink

Lot of sour grapes in that article.  This district went for Trump by 20%.  Now Dems have basically won it, but Trump is glad the party voter turnout swung by 20%.  Mmm-hmm.  Besides it doesn't matter since Lamb ran as a Republican.  While Dems have been moving to the center for years.  He's pro-gun?  Really?  He's for expanded background checks.  If that is a Republican position, how come Republicans haven't passed it?  You can bet Dems would all vote in favor.