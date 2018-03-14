Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:35

Looks like Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp is getting her wish. After demanding that "somebody needs to go to jail" during a Congressional hearing about the Equifax breach late last year, the Department of Justice on Wednesday charged Jun Ying, the former chief information officer of one Equifax business unit, with insider trading, claiming he knowingly sold shares before the company revealed a massive data breach last year.

As has been reported, three Equifax executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in early August, during the period when the company had discovered the hack, but it had not yet been publicly disclosed, according to the Financial Times.

Ying reportedly sold $1 million on stock after learning of the breach, prosecutors said.

As we pointed out at the time, soaring put volume in Equifax shares ahead of the announcement was indicative of "massive insider selling" - which would suggest that the money disclosed so far is only the tip of the iceberg.

Equifax

The SEC said Ying had avoided more than $117,000 in losses by disposing of his shares before the breach became public.

"This defendant took advantage of his position as Equifax’s USIS Chief Information Officer and allegedly sold over $950,000 worth of stock to profit before the company announced a data breach that impacted over 145 million Americans," said Byung Pak, US attorney for the northern district of Georgia.

According to Bloomberg, Ying allegedly used confidential information entrusted to him by the company to determine it had been hacked, the SEC said. The US Attorney’s office in Atlanta has also filed criminal charges against Ying.

Sensitive financial data from more than 150 million Americans was stolen by hackers during the heist, which investigators swiftly discovered could've easily been prevented if the company had bothered to install one routine patch to its security system. Perhaps it would've been more careful about security if its chief information security officer had an appropriate background. Instead, the former Equifax executive had earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia.

Back in September, the US DOJ opened a criminal probe into whether top Equifax officials had violated insider trading laws. As we've noted, three Equifax Inc. senior executives, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble, and Presidents Joseph Loughran and Rodolfo Ploder, sold shares in the days after the company discovered the breach. Ying's selling was not previously widely known. In an internal probe, Equifax determined that none of the executives knew about the breach when they sold the shares, per CNN.

WillyGroper overbet Wed, 03/14/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

" In an internal probe, Equifax determined that none of the executives knew about the breach when they sold the shares, per CNN. "

 

ever reliable commie news network.

this will all stop once we digitize your money, control the irs, put it all on blockchain, destroying any smidgen of privacy...trust us.

oh yea...and the 1 time 10% wealth tax of ms l'orange.

BraceforImpact Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

LOL $1 million huh?

 

Where's the DOJ on the $5 trillion silver manipulation on the COMEX?

 

Operation fast and furious?

 

Opium exports up 43% since the US entered Afghanistan?

 

LOLOLOL

 

This planet is a toilet

Endgame Napoleon BraceforImpact Wed, 03/14/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Okay, well, they are punishing one dude. That is what they always do, but what about the guy getting an $18 million parting bonus for a bad performance that put millions of Americans’ information out on the web?

Fifty million Americans are sidelined from the workforce, with stellar employees like these employed and retained. Half of all US citizens are working part time, with  average yearly earnings of $13k.

Most of those defined as “employed” have no extra money to deal with issues that arise when companies fail to protect information, including the mostly non-college-educated and frequently absentee mommas who dominated the vast majority of the positions in the credit-processing company where I worked briefly.

Their methods of protecting information were pretty lax, but the Halloween dress-up day with the cubicle-decorating contest for moms was taken very seriously. It was of utmost importance to job longevity, like being a mom, but being a college graduate of any kind was not preferred and not required. Once in awhile, a college grad and non mom slipped under the mom-gang radar, but not for long. 

Granted, there were a couple of smart people in that mix, including their best employee, a mom with grown children who was a homeless vagabond, going from friend’s house to friend’s house, unable to finance rent on the $10-per-hour pay. At that point in life, she qualified for zero pay-per-birth monthly welfare and zero child-tax-credit welfare, just like the one childless woman in the building. 

Should these places be responsible for hiring truly knowledgeable people in the fields of finance and cyber security? Ya. When it comes to issues that impact so many people, there should be some standards, even if there is less money for multi-million-dollar performance-neutral bonuses. 

VAL THOR Wed, 03/14/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

This bitch is bought and paid for by Soros, purely deflection, to make it look she's doing something, which in truth, she isn't.

And the guilty numbnut?

Castrate, then execute.