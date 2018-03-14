Facebook Bans Trump-Retweeted 'Britain First' After Leaders Jailed For "Hate Crimes"

Facebook has taken down the pages of "Britain First", a far-right group that entered the headlines last year when President Trump retweeted one of its videos, and those of its leaders as the company cracks down on posts that purportedly violate its rules about hate speech.
Per Bloomberg, Britain First’s Facebook page, and the pages of its leaders Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, were taken down after they repeatedly posted content that was deemed to be "hate speech."
The Britain First page had more than two million likes. Facebook didn't confirm what posts were specifically responsible for the ban, but did say the group would be barred from creating a new page.
"We do not do this lightly," said Facebook, "but they have repeatedly posted content designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups, which disqualifies the Pages from our service."
...
"We have community standards that clearly state this sort of speech is not acceptable on Facebook and, when we become aware of it, we remove it as quickly as we can," the company added. “Political parties, like individuals and all other organisations on Facebook, must abide by these standards and where a page or person repeatedly breaks our community standards we remove them.” The group will also not be allowed to set up any further pages in future.
Back in December, President Trump bristled at this characterization of Britain First as a "hate" group when he elicited condemnations from UK Prime Minister Theresa May and other world leaders after he retweeted videos initially tweeted by Britain First. One video showed a Muslim migrant attacking a Dutch man; another showed a man smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. A third showed a man being pushed from the top of a building in Alexandria.
Trump even canceled what was supposed to be an informal visit to the UK over the backlash.
As the Guardian reported, Britain First was deregistered as a political party in November 2017.
And last week, Fransen and Golding (pictured above) were jailed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims. The pair, who received 36 weeks’ and 18 weeks’ imprisonment, were arrested in May 2017 as part of an investigation into the distribution of leaflets and online videos posted during a trial at Canterbury crown court in the same month.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said:
"Britain First is a vile and hate-fuelled group whose sole purpose is to sow division. Their sick intentions to incite hatred within our society via social media are reprehensible, and Facebook’s decision to remove their content is welcome."
Despite all the backlash, a report released earlier this month by Hope Not Hate, an "anti-hate" group, showed that BF had the "second most liked Facebook page in the politics and society category in the UK – after the royal family."
Britain First has nearly twice as many as Facebook likes as Labour - the mainstream party with the most Facebook likes. However, the group's candidates have always performed poorly in elections.
Comments
" jailed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims" ... hate crimes agains muslims = criticizing their retrograd and uncivilized religion.
Religion is a delusion. Islam is the worst of all religions. And Islam is way more than just a religion, it is indeed a religio-fascist political ideology of terror by hate and murder.
In reply to " jailed for a series of… by Derezzed
The issue isn't about you nor anyone's weighing of various religions, but about forced MASS migration of immigrants from one culture into another, the point of which is to break social cohesion to the benefit of the oligarchs.
They are working to get various factions fighting one another so they can't defend themselves economically nor culturally. There is nothing natural about the mass immigration taking place. It's orchestrated.
Oh, and Facebook sucks donkey dicks, which appears to be yet another protected sexual orientation.
In reply to Religion is a delusion… by Luc X. Ifer
You are right - but that doesn't change the facts that religions is a delusion and islam is a religio-fascist militarist political ideology.
In reply to The issue isn't about you… by Ignatius
I'm an atheist but religion can teach us valuable lessons such as:
And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?
In reply to You are right - but that… by Luc X. Ifer
Until the lying PTB stop pretending that violence against muslims is the real threat to public safety, nothing will improve. Islam itself is the greatest threat facing the west.
In reply to I'm an atheist but religion… by Billy the Poet
And last week, Fransen and Golding (pictured above) were jailed for a series of hate crimes against Muslims.
How about, "And last week, Fransen and Golding (pictured above) were jailed for a series of thought crimes against the terrorist state of Britain."
Fuck the UK.
VLAD, go ahead and invade the UK and make it a vassal state. Get rid of the fascists and musloids because anything is better than what is happening today.
36 weeks of inprisonment for "thought crimes" when shit-brain musloids get 60 hours community service for raping 13 year olds?
The UK government is now officially an enemy of humanity.
Polonium tea for all.
Edit: Oh yeah, Sadiq Terrorist Khan, you will not die a natural death.
In reply to Until the lying PTB stop… by EuroPox
Islam is a death cult.
All who oppose are awake to the scam. .
In reply to I'm an atheist but religion… by Billy the Poet
I agree. But that's not the religion itself as phenomenon - it is the social experience captured as ethical and moral values framework to be positive to the survival and well being of the social enclave practicing them. Religion comes also with lots of garbage socially wise value but it is the social enclave's duty to decide how to act upon filtering - unfortunately the filtering process is very poor in the social enclaves where extreme forms of religion are used as tribal belonging defining framework and Islam is the worse at this chapter.
In reply to I'm an atheist but religion… by Billy the Poet
Its atheistic retards like you that weakened Christianity to the point that Multiculturalism became kosher.
In reply to Religion is a delusion… by Luc X. Ifer
Nope. You are wrong. I think you are either dyslexic or retard if your understanding from what I wrote is that I'm a libtard multiculturalist left fascist groupie.
In reply to Its atheistic retards like… by CPR Steps_30 p…
Thanks to Constantine in the 4th century, Catholicism was born. Before the state had a need to spy on people, the population of "modern world" were pagans. Religion is about control.
In reply to Its atheistic retards like… by CPR Steps_30 p…
Religion is a crock you are right. But
In reply to Religion is a delusion… by Luc X. Ifer
I wonder if Putin had ZeroHedge's copy editors killed also?
In reply to " jailed for a series of… by Derezzed
Lol. I think they were DOA a long time ago.
In reply to I wonder if Putin had… by bluecollartrader
What are those whites' doing living in a Muslim country, long live Britainstan sarc
what is the world coming too?
In reply to " jailed for a series of… by Derezzed
ZOG is cracking down because they know the breaking point is near and war is coming much sooner than we thought.
All white men must get in shape, get out of the cities and get armed NOW.
We either fight for our people and survive or converge and die.
There is no third way.
In reply to " jailed for a series of… by Derezzed
Every time a Trumptard opens his/her mouth, you see why they support him: they're too stupid to actually realize how stupid they are.
like the hiltards?
In reply to Every time a Trumptard opens… by QueenDratpmurt
Phfffff!! 2 weeks and one day!!
In reply to Every time a Trumptard opens… by QueenDratpmurt
Queen Butthurt is on a roll.
How does the taste of Sorros linger with you? Hope it’s worth it you little sell-out troll/whore/shill.
In reply to Phfffff!! 2 weeks and one… by indygo55
its a battle between light and dark..... a spiritual battle for the "soul" of mankind.... on every level
Where's all the creative coders, who could create better alternatives to FB? FB doesn't even have a pleasant platform, visually. It's like the little wanker who stole it and then made billions is really sitting around on his ass doing nothing, but wants to buy power.
I don't have FB page. Why would I? It's really for grandmothers to show off their babies. Get off it and boycott.
We have it already - move here.
https://www.minds.com/
In reply to Where's all the creative… by headless blogger
grannies having babies nowadays? Scandalous!
In reply to Where's all the creative… by headless blogger
heroic
Maybe they are fed up with Pakistani Rape Sex Rings. What's a Pakistani Rape Sex Ring?
Source: https://webbrain.com/brainpage/brain/2140466D-C9EF-140B-CA1C-ED29AF7B91…
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/5gol2a/verified_pedo_netwo…
thx /u/EuroTrash69
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/5euges/just_a_reminder_the_last_time_these_2_kids_blew/dafu5n4/
Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal, Wikipedia, 1997 - 2016
Rochdale sex trafficking gang, Wikipedia, 2012
Operation Doublet (Rochdale sex trafficking gang II), Wikipedia, 2016
Derby sex gang, Wikipedia, 2010
Oxford sex gang, Wikipedia, 2006 - ?
Bristol sex gang, Wikipedia, 2014
Telford sex gang, Wikipedia, 2012
Peterborough sex abuse case
Banbury sex gang, Wikipedia, 2009 - 2014
Aylesbury sex gang, Wikipedia, 2006 - 2012
Keighley sex gang, Wikipedia, 2015
Halifax sex gang, Wikipedia, 2016
Banning speech and the peaceful transfer of information makes what those in power claim to fear actually happen. Fourtanately for the brits they jave SKY coin and an uncensorable internet free from government interference.
Absolutely. It got me off my duff and I am making a regular monthly contribution of 10 pounds. Is saving western civilization worth ten pounds a month to you?
In reply to Banning speech and the… by Rhetorical
Get on their email list and do something. I think taking a stand to save western civilization is worth a recurring monthly contribution of ten British pounds per month. What say you?
BTW I guess I am still not sure which specific words they used were criminal. Apparently even the courts wont say which specific words crossed the line into "criminal words" either.
Isn't that odd? Criminal words?
What's the motive behind Facebook and the UK censoring and then arresting folks who don't like sharia law taking over the UK, or misogynist sex slave jihadists terrorizing UK women? What's the motive for the UK government protecting jihadists who travel back and forth from the ME taking combat terrorist tours in places (Libya, Syria) the US/NATO corporate fascists want to rape and pillage into failed states? What's the motive for the UK to arrest as terrorists people who go to fight in Syria against ISIS, while at the same time protecting jihadists within the UK?
The British .gov jailed Tommy Robinson over mortgage violations though he was current on his payments, and the authorities took Kathie Hopkins off the air and frequently visit her for interviews about her public statements. This is not addressing the issue, everybody sees the repression that lefty .gov's are capable of.
You think a government that protects jihadists is leftist? You think the Tories are leftist? You think a government that privatizes and deregulates and strips away social welfare is leftist? You think a government that doesn't tax the rich and punishes the poor is leftist?
In reply to The British .gov jailed… by otschelnik
down with facebook
KAG !!!
Everywhere muslims go they spread hate and division, now they are playing the victim game which they learned from the tribe.
Apparently ISIS meets not only on FaceBook's Community but also Quality standards.
http://www.foreigndesknews.com/breaking-news/facebook-declines-to-remov…
What's a few beheadings and genital mutilations among friends eh Zuck the Liberal Cuck?
There are two ways to deal with the notion of BF USA First, Your country first - in the face of extreme leftwing facist takeover of all things.
Become an opposition - OR hurry them on to the inevitable end. i.e. major war and destruction, and take control of the remnants, imprisonment of the perpetrators.
Pendulums inevitably swing two ways.
I think we are going to have to wait for major wars to destroy the UK, Europe, USA before you will get a reset. AND the ignorance of those in power believe they can control China and Russia down to the level of servants, without a catastrophic outcomes. AS always you can only go so far.....and when Russia and or China realise that you will never cease in your plans they will decide to seriously fight back.
Fools all of them.
An alternative to Facebook needs to be made popular ASAP, likewise twitter.
The UK govt is now an autocratic Marxist regime.
Imprisoning citizens for simply having different political views.
The people there need to badly wake from their slumber.
No free speech in the UK. It's over. A collectivist police state is taking its place. So very sad.
They are trying to catch up with Obozos US.
In reply to No free speech in the UK. It… by OutaTime43
They get jailed rightly for inciting hatred and violence while Crown Prince Mohammed leader of Saudi Arabia gets lunch with the Queen? I am all for high standards but this is gross hypocrisy by a Fascist UK Establishment that hates and eats its own working classes.
Dont vote for the usual suspects.
The two-minute-haters are coming for your first amendment.