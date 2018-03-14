Facebook Will Pay Publishers For Original Daily Content

Two months ago, Facebook struck fear into the hearts of digital publishers by unveiling changes to its news feed algorithm that would de-prioritize news and advertising while elevating personalized content - like photos from your cousin's wedding.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg justified the decision by citing several studies purporting to show that people are happier when they're not constantly bombarded with news. But by de-prioritizing news, Facebook will inevitably bury "fake news" with it. And while this might not be the most nuanced strategy, it should get those pesky Senate Democrats (who threatened to pass laws to hold Facebook accountable for foreign powers' election meddling).
Barely a month after Facebook changed up its newsfeed, the shift claimed its first casualty, a women's lifestyle website called LittleThings.
And fast-forward to today, Axios is reporting that Facebook has decided to throw a sop to publishers by launching a new section of its new Watch page - its hub for original video content - where it will work with media companies to provide engage daily content.
Furthermore, Facebook will share its advertising revenue with the media companies, per the Wall Street Journal.
Why it matters: This would be the first standalone news product for national news in Watch. The tech company previously launched several products, like Instant Articles and Facebook Live, with an array of publishers which included but was not limited to news companies.
While Facebook is reportedly in talks with 10 media organizations to produce the videos, and it shared some of its content guidelines with Axios.
The content needs to be a minimum of three minutes.
Facebook plans on launching the feature this summer and testing what works best.
Sources say Facebook is working strategically with publishers to understand budget needs and monetization opportunities on the platform.
By launching the service, Facebook is hoping to generate "more meaningful engagement" on its platform, Axios said...
The big picture: Facebook is trying to create more meaningful engagement on its platform. While executives have said they don’t know exactly how they will measure meaningful engagement through comments and shares, creating a news product that’s native to the platform and includes content from vetted publishers will hopefully drive less passive engagement and curb the spread of misinformation on its platform.
Campbell Brown, the head of news partnership for Facebook, said in a statement that the offering is an attempt to "innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment."
"Timely news video is the latest step in our strategy to make targeted investments in new types of programming on Facebook Watch... As part of our broader effort to support quality news on Facebook, we plan to meet with a wide-range of potential partners to develop, learn and innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment. Our early conversations have been encouraging, and we're excited about the possibilities ahead."
While Facebook would have you believe that this is part of its push to stay relevant while imposing more of a wall between its personal and news content, there could be a clear ulterior motive here: If it's successful, Facebook will control the purse strings for a badly needed source of revenue. That will give the company much more leverage over its media "partners"...and, in turn, the exact slant of the content they publish...
News organizations recognize this, and some expressed reservations about the product to WSJ.
That said, given the prospects of exposure on the world’s biggest social network and potential revenue from lucrative video ad sales, some news publishers are still considering participating in the Facebook Watch news initiative — under the right circumstances.
"I think anytime Facebook is willing to pay, we’re more willing to play," said a publishing executive familiar with the program. "The problem is that when these pilot programs expire, there is still no clear revenue channel. Then you’re stuck."
Facebook famously offered some media companies money to offset production costs - as well as a sliver of the ad revenue - when it launched its Watch product last year.
Comments
They'll pay, unless you are a conservative writer
Great, can't wait to read ZH on Facebook! Does Facebook have a Friendster or MySpace page too?
Note to Zuckerberg: no one uses your garbage. If you're feeling so lonely, get yourself a pets.com...it'll be worth billions I tell ya (maybe you can even steal it and no one will notice).
In reply to They'll pay, unless you are… by Stan522
A big FU Zuck! No one who counts will want your content, no matter how much you pay.
In reply to Great, can't wait to read ZH… by sixsigma cygnu…
HAARETZ & TIMESOFISRAEL gonna git rich!
In reply to Great, can't wait to read ZH… by sixsigma cygnu…
I'd like to read ZH on facebook, twitter, and youtube, in fact I'd like Amazon to drone a thumb drive with ZH pdf as of 7am every morning to my UPS drop station at the 7-11.
In reply to Great, can't wait to read ZH… by sixsigma cygnu…
A penny a month...
A penny a month from all world citizens is $70 million a month. That is the brass ring the globalist rent seekers crave.
In reply to A penny a month... by Dr. Bonzo
So they pay you $1 to create a $500 video but then you have to pay Facebook $1000 to run ads to show that video to 10 people. Yeah sure whatever!
And, once submitted, you forfeit all copyright protections.
In reply to So they pay you $1 to create… by Liquid_Silver
As a photographer and artist (albeit amateur) that is the one thing that made me hate Fuckbook. No copyright. If you post it, they own it. No thanks.
In reply to And, once submitted, you… by serotonindumptruck
#boycottFacebook
In reply to As a photographer and artist… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Publish this!
Oh Tay.
In reply to Publish this! by TalkToLind
you should have added: <grabs crotch>
In reply to Publish this! by TalkToLind
There are decentralized platforms like Steem now..how long will the masses take to get they don't need stuff like Facebook anymore? Don't give this freak anymore power.
Great way to supplement an opium habit. Dick and party pics.
Eric Schmidt – Self-Appointed Gatekeeper Of The World – A Very Well Laid Out Plan.
I run a FB page that has over 30,000 likes, I make a post for the page maybe 200 people see it, but if I pay $600 FB will show it to a random sampling of 950 of the 30,000 people that liked the page in the first place, how in the hell does this makes sense.
If a person likes a page they want to see the content, but so many don't understand liking a page means nothing except for FB to hold the page manager hostage if he wants to reach the very people that like their content.
Bots generally don't buy things.
In reply to I run a FB page that has… by DuckDog
That doesn't make sense. Do you know how many times I have bought something because of an advert on a webpage or on Utube? Never.
If I want something I do a search and see who has the best price. I recently bought some exterior lights from Wayfair and that saved me around $100 over buying at Lowe's or Home Depot.
I just hired an Asian guy to cover my backyard with landscape cloth and rocks and to clean out an old arbor. How did I find him? A postcard in the mail. Got here a few days ago, I called, he showed up, work will be done Saturday.
In reply to I run a FB page that has… by DuckDog
The piper calls the tune.
They are DNC et al are hoping to retain control of the news through this. The traditional outlets continue to crater so they are jumping on to this as their way to control the narrative and push their propaganda. they don't realize it isn't about the channel it is about the content. by and large, we know when we are being force fed a narrative serving the interest of our masters.
I've noticed that I'm being bounced from commenting on the CBC radio facebook page. I'm sure it's because of my tendency to call them out for the liars there are.
Critical thinking and rational thought are not welcome on social media platforms where logic is shunned and feel-good emotion is embraced.
If you're fortunate, you'll just be shadow-banned.
In reply to I've noticed that I'm being… by Sonny Brakes
FB will be only paying publishers for content that further feminizes society. Zuckerberg doesn't want people reading news that makes them unhappy, because girls just want to have fun.
Hey Campbell Brown, I don't know what the fuck kind of sick "social environment" you're running, but the day I decide to get "news" from Facebook is the day I decide to live stream me killing myself on your crap ass platform. And that's not gonna happen any time soon so go shove it you corporate dildo.
Umm, I think you mean ads.
It's high time they ditch their dated, dorky blue cheeseball depressing 90's interface.
Wastebook's days are numbered. It's a fad and nothing more.