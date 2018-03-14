Generational Disaster: Debt-Laden Millennials Set Back By $140,000 Vs Their Parents

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:05

As ZeroHedge readers are doubtless aware, massive student loans have become an anchor around the necks of millions of young graduates - who are finding it increasingly difficult to break out from under the yoke of crippling debt. 

Outstanding student debt has more than doubled since the 2009 lows alongside the world's biggest experiment in synthetic economic growth thanks to quantitative easing - standing at nearly $1.5 trillion. 

And times are still "good" so to speak...

As we reported in January, nearly 40% of student loans taken out in 2004 are projected to default by 2023 according to a report by the Brookings institute.

This is a major problem - one which will either resolve through a resurgent economy, or tacking another Trillion plus onto the national debt once bankruptcy laws are changed and debt forgiveness becomes the next generation's problem (you don't actually think the banks will take the hit, do you?)

Until then, young Americans are drowning in debt, unable to improve their standard of living, and are significantly worse off than their parents generation.

Millennials are now graduating with excessive levels of debt - often used not just for tuition, but living expenses as well. Their baby boomer parents, meanwhile, enjoyed entering into their 20s with little to no debt, significantly high purchasing power - enabling a typical family to afford a mortgage and a decent standard of living on one salary. Boomers, unencumbered by crippling debt, were also able to begin saving much earlier - thus taking advantage of compound interest. 

The math isn't looking good for the kids... Using a an assumption of $40,000 in debt upon graduation (the class of 2016 average was $37,172 and it's growing):

For example, say you graduate with $40,000 in debt and you owe a 4% interest rate for 15 years. While the federal government expects the loans to be paid back in 10 years, it takes the average Wisconsin graduate 19.7 years to pay off a loan for a bachelor’s degree. Therefore, it’s a reasonable example. In this mock example, monthly payments would be $295.88 and $53,257.53 in total. If you don’t have student loans at graduation like many baby boomers and you put $295.88 in a diversified portfolio which returns 6% per year, you will have $86,477.68 after 15 years. Therefore, the difference between someone with student loans and without them ends up being $139,735.21. The difference grows exponentially as the student loans grow because the interest paid and the returns on the potential savings increase. -UPFINA

The bottom line: it's taking much longer for new graduates to dig their way out of debt, start saving, and earn enough to retire comfortably. It's simply not penciling out anymore for many Americans. 

About that inheritance...

Millennials drowning in debt hell are also facing a shrinking inheritance, should they be so fortunate to receive one - as their boomer parents are plowing through their savings and chipping away at the equity in their homes. Eight years of low interest rates have also drastically undermined the return savers and retirees were counting on. 

As we reported yesterday, a study released by GoBankingRates reveals that older people planning their retirement have cause for concern. Forty-two percent of Americans are facing their golden years with less than $10,000 in savings. A lack of savings and planning has reduced what should be an enjoyable time in seniors’ lives to a period of stress and worries for many. (h/t Virginia Fidler via GoldTelegraph.com)

A 2007 study by the Insured Retirement Institute found that 24% of boomers have no retirement savings - the lowest number since the study started in 2011. 

Only 55% of Baby Boomers have some retirement savings and, of those, 42% have less than $100,000. Thus, approximately half of retirees are, or will be, living off of their Social Security benefits. -Barbara A. Friedberg

In other words: 

3LockBox whatswhat1@yahoo.com Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:25

I say screw them...Default...Those that loaned out those sums for the education they are giving out now deserve to get screwed. A debt jubilee MFers!

How could anyone in their right mind loan out those sums to the risky untested pre graduate? It is a numbers game! Total racket! And it increases the cost of education exponentially by offering easy money!

FWIW: I paid my way back in the day.

Citxmech VAL THOR Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:57

Of course, these budding socialists are going to vote to socialize their losses (much to the glee of the fascist oligarch bankster class).  Only problem is, that there will be nobody left to pay for it.

F'n cashless universal income is going to be such a colossal train wreck...  These useful idiots won't know what hit them.  You can almost feel the cognitive dissonance coming.

Mr_Potatohead Rickety Rekt Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:50

This article is missing one key development: the student debt problem can be solved very quickly by the government offering employment in exchange for debt forgiveness. At the rate things are going, we'll need lots of modern day cannon fodder to fight the Russians, Chinese, Iranians, N. Koreans, etc. There probably are lots of censorship and investigative jobs similar to those held by millenials at Twitter and Google and Facebook. We'll need zillions of right-minded people to track down anybody who clearly isn't thinking the right things. And we'll need even more to re-train those who are slow to cooperate. They'll be plenty of jobs for those who wish to reduce their student debt. The only downside is that everybody doing this kind of work will have to wear the same brown shirt.

Sudden Debt house biscuit Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:26

They simply don't care!!

If you tell to the younger people about their retirement future, they just ignore it all together.
And by young, I'm talking everything under 35!

And they do expect a lot of money from their parents. They all think their parents are rich and that their lives are assured.

But let me tell you: money you didn't work for spends a lot easier then you think!!

They're doomed doomed doomed.

Today, I had 3 applicants for a assistent job... they all want a nice "work life balance" salary is the second question... and after that I lost interest.
THEY CAN DO EVERYTHING!!! untill you ask 1 detail... how did you do it? ehe... euh euh euh....
they all want to be a manager but have no clue what a manager does.

As an employer, these young people are a real problem!

M O B Sudden Debt Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:56

Are we reading the same article?

If you ignore the clickbait headline you might notice that it's 68.1% of boomers who don't even have $100k in their retirement account. Seems a mite bit more of a problem than a cohort with an average age of 27ish.

And here they, passing their debt-normalization onto their unsuspecting offspring.

ted41776 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:09

entitled, eligible, deserving of, qualified for NOTHING

 

to be fair though, most of them didn't sign up for this shit, the decision was made decades ago

Erwin643 SDShack Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:42

Oh, you mean like (Bowlcut) Ken Burns?

The first part of his new Vietnam documentary lies its ass off about the U.S.'s relationship with Diem, the nature of U.S. involvement and avoids how the U.S. violated the 1954 Geneva Agreement, an international agreement with a political solution attached.

What do you expect when the damn thing is funded by the Koch Brothers and Bank of America (I'd like to know how they were making their hustle from the war).

silverer Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:12

Trump will be blamed by the left wing Marxists for this. Nothing to do with Barack pushing the legislation knocking out private lenders, right? Funny how the cost of college skyrocketed after that Barry thing.

homiegot Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:12

For a generation that likes to pat themselves on the back for consistently doing nothing but complain, this proves that they, and their parents are dim bulbs.

thegreatsleuth Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:14

the best thing to do is;

go to college for just ONE semister, than quit. Just enroll, pay the few hundred bucks to put your name in the db. Dont even buy the books. Just quit.
Now use this school on your resume and your major as EXPERIENCE.

Watch the head hunters flock.

Experience gets more hits.

thegreatsleuth thegreatsleuth Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:19

Getting an interview is what it takes,

you are just an hour from landing a paycheck. Remember this. Practice interviewing, study interview questions. Take energy before interview. Study about company and products they sell and be ready to add your input and analysis on how to make products better/sell more and what problems they face. DO not wear a tie or flip flops. Be friendly and try to get along with interviewee like you have known him your whole life. Have cliff notes, brain storm....

thegreatsleuth thegreatsleuth Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:22

stay away from job portals, as they waste too much time as they company usually gets ten thousands resumes for opening. SO your resume will get burried. They use automation to harvest resumes, so uses keywords, many keywords related to the position you want to work in. Volunteer in open source projects and use this EXPERIENCE on your resume. Use open source projects that the company uses. Show them you know what you are doing.
Choose technologies that are new/hot/the latest trendy term and fill your resume with this EXPERIENCE.

GodSpeed_00 Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:15

College scammed them, Baby Boomers fed on them. Why can an 18 year old kid get a $250,000 loan for a piece of paper but is not deemed responsible enough to drink alcohol... seems legit.

serotonindumptruck Wed, 03/14/2018 - 18:15

I fear that the younger generations (Millenials, et al) will hold the older generations (Boomers, Gen Xers) to account during the next American Revolution.

Although, the way world events are progressing, Global Thermonuclear War will occur much sooner.