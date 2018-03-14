Goldilocks Dies: Dow Dumps Jobs Gains, Yield Curve Collapses

Remember Friday's 'goldilocks'-payrolls data? Well The Dow has given it all up... Bond yields and Breakevens are also tumbling...erasing the spike from January's CPI... And the yield curve is collapsing... Tags Law Crime Business Finance
Comments
Data that means nada.
Plus, she was a tranny anyways.
GARTMAN!!!!!!!
Like Peter Schiff, you can only be so wrong for so long, right? Let's hope so, coz I'd like my stack to be right while I'm still alive.
In reply to GARTMAN!!!!!!! by stocktivity
Even a broken clock (on planet Venus), is right every 243 days.
https://www.universetoday.com/84663/which-planet-has-the-longest-day/
In reply to GARTMAN!!!!!!! by stocktivity
meanwhile, Mr. Goldilocks himself,
Krudlow is coming to Team Trump...
another kike of course, he can have Passovah Seder with Ivanka and Jared
In reply to Even a broken clock (on… by DillyDilly
You know what - I think he's actually Catholic by choice if I remember correctly from one of his radio programs a few years ago, but his well-known foreign policy positions vis-a-vis Russia, China and the Middle East sorta belie that part...
In reply to meanwhile, Mr. Goldilocks… by Squid Viscous
(((Cohn))) knew when to leave.
In reply to GARTMAN!!!!!!! by stocktivity
"Gartman Knew"
In reply to GARTMAN!!!!!!! by stocktivity
Mr. Market doesn't like inflation. [stagflation]
Rates still have to go up next week.
Meeting Time: Mar 21, 2018 11:00AM
Future Price: 98.505
1.25 - 1.50 12.6%
1.50 - 1.75 87.4%
Trump and Mnuchin also need to quit fucking with the $. The weak $ is causing a lot of the problems.
Gold & silver used to love inflation (until 'Daddy' market said they weren't allowed to marry a boy with tattoos).
Mnunchin doesn't answer to TRUMP. His job is Secretary Governor to the IMF for the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA corporation. (which is why he won't be fired like all other Trump appointees).
In reply to Mr. Market doesn't like… by Yen Cross
what will 2 or 3 (or even 4) rate hikes do to the yield curve?
4 hikes would put overnight money at 2.50%. have not been there in a decade.
In reply to Mr. Market doesn't like… by Yen Cross
The curve is going to invert eventually whether they hike or not. Recession is coming.
In reply to what will 2 or 3 (or even 4)… by rccalhoun
Recession has been here for some time... The "markets" have just failed to reflect that.
In reply to The curve is going to… by Yen Cross
.
In reply to Mr. Market doesn't like… by Yen Cross
"Jump you motherfuckers!"
Amazon
nothing else matter
The Jews are down 300 points.
What's not to love?
That's it's not down 9,000.
In reply to The Jews are down 300 points… by Robert Trip
We export to China food and energy..
Can some expert at Credit Suisse explain to me how they retaliate against us ?? Wouldn't their people starve?.. 🤔
The Canadians will pick up the slack.
No problem.
Long on Canadian oil and gas and wheat.
In reply to We export to China food and… by lester1
Or Brazil, or Russia or...
In reply to The Canadians will pick up… by Robert Trip
They have more fast food joints (dogs and cats) than all nations combined. They ain't starving!
Pass the twice cooked ShihTzu please.
In reply to We export to China food and… by lester1
Ours would starve w/o ebt.
In reply to We export to China food and… by lester1
Or credit cards
In reply to Ours would starve w/o ebt. by FreeShitter
Is the U.S. the only fertile farmland in the world...?
In reply to We export to China food and… by lester1
Some day, the Fed will say "Pull it" and everything will collapse in a controlled demolition in order to further their agenda, whatever it may be.
Their agenda is the reptilian agenda.
Globalization. No borders, wealthy .01% owning everything, everyone else debt slaves, misery and despair. Reptilians feed off that.
In reply to Some day, the Fed will say … by mailll
Are We Close to the End of the Credit Cycle?
the warmup is nearly done, let's move on to the main event
...and yet Gold is down. No manipulatin' at all.
Exactly. Just another day of shaking my head. Going to need a neck brace soon.
In reply to ...and yet Gold is down. No… by Dumpster Elite
Bubbles bubbles everywhere Trump is having fun pricking them as they float in the air. I'm 45% out and selling and wont get back in till I see the retest.
The euro area macro is starting to roll over.
02:00 EUR Italian Retail Sales (MoM) (Jan) -0.5% -0.1% -0.9%
02:00 EUR Italian Retail Sales (YoY) (Jan) -0.8% -0.2%
03:00 EUR Employment Change (YoY) (Q4) 1.6% 1.7%
03:00 EUR Employment Change (QoQ) (Q4) 0.3% 0.3% 0.4%
Tentative EUR Eurogroup Meetings
03:00 EUR Industrial Production (YoY) (Jan) 2.7% 4.7% 5.3%
03:00 EUR Industrial Production (MoM) (Jan) -1.0% -0.4% 0.4%
The euro shouldn't be trading anywhere near the levels it is.