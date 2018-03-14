Larry Kudlow: "I Would Buy The Dollar And Sell Gold"

Hours after accepting President Trump's offer to become the new director of the President's National Economic Council, CNBC personality Larry Kudlow returned to his old stomping ground Wednesday afternoon to answer a series of softball questions lazily lobbed by his (soon-to-be-former) colleagues.
About mid-way through the interview, Kudlow was asked about Trump's views on the dollar. Followers of currency markets will remember the burst of volatility that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accidentally unleashed when he appeared to disavow the US's longstanding commitment to its "strong dollar" policy.
First official lie as head of NEC— shinebox (@ljzaz) March 14, 2018
*KUDLOW: NO REASON TO BELIEVE TRUMP DOESN'T WANT STRONG DOLLAR
His response? "I have no reason to believe the president doesn't support a strong, stable dollar."
Trump picks camera-proven Kudlow as top economic aide https://t.co/EBpWmhmLuY— darryldeanwilliams (@darryldean57) March 14, 2018
The dollar clawed back losses in the afternoon after subdued inflation data, comments from Mario Draghi and the continuing fallout from the abrupt firing of Rex Tillerson forced it lower earlier in the session. It's unclear how much of an impact Kudlow's comments had on the dollar. CNBC noted that, typically, commenting on the dollar is typically delegated to the Treasury Secretary.
"I'm not saying the dollar has to go up 30 percent, I'm just saying let the rest of the world know that we are going to keep the world's international reserve currency steady," Kudlow added. "That creates confidence at home."
He later drove his point home by saying he would buy the dollar and sell gold.
New WH economic chief Larry "King Dollar" Kudlow: "I would buy the dollar and sell gold." #NYP— Michael Gray (@12mgray) March 14, 2018
So far that's not been a great trade, Larry...
Throughout the interview, Kudlow adhered to the Trump policy playbook.
When asked about David Stockman's assertion that President Trump is setting Kudlow up to fail because of the president's die-hard protectionism, Kudlow defended Trump's plan to impose targeted tariffs on Chinese imports.
"I think China has earned a tough response, not only from the US. The US could lead a coalition of large trading partners and allies against China. You could call it a sort of 'trade coalition of the willing'."
"My problem with the steel and aluminum tariffs as they were originally announced might do harm to importers of steel and aluminum."
* * *
Moving on to taxes, Kudlow commented on a report about "phase two" of the Trump administration's tax reform.
If Kudlow had his druthers, he would get rid of filibusters and the reconciliation process, subjecting every piece of legislation to an up-or-down vote.
"This is the 21st century it's the information age and they're behaving like it's the 1830s. I would just do a vote, up-or-down, first one to fifty wins - or first one to fifty plus Pence wins."
Later in the interview, Kudlow reiterated that his top priority at the NEC would be maintaining a stable currency and stable prices.
He added that Nafta needs to be "reupholstered in many different ways."
Returning to the topic of trade, Kudlow said he's afraid there would be negative consequences for the US economy because it's so intertwined with the economies of Canada and Mexico.
At one point, Kudlow recounted the story of getting "the call" from Trump. Kudlow was reportedly eating dinner at Cipriani in midtown Manhattan Tuesday night when Trump called to offer him the job. He abruptly left the restaurant and finished the call in the backseat of a taxi cab. Trump had previously called him that Sunday to discuss the job while Kudlow was playing tennis in Connecticut.
"Just to talk to him for 30-40 minutes at a clip for three or four days a week - it's a wonderful thing," Kudlow said.
"He asks good questions...if I try and give him the Kudlow thing...he's going to come back and ask questions."
Kudlow went on to defend Trump's tax reform proposal, likening it to a business doing capex spending. He explained that he doesn't have a problem for businesses borrowing money to invest in infrastructure - which he said the US is doing with its tax and infrastructure plans.
* * *
For those who are unfamiliar with Larry Kudlow, CNBC published a video outlining his views, and his career history...
Comments
A total dipshit, now employed in an even bigger fantasyland (DC) than before (CNBC).
Of course he would "buy the dollar and sell gold'.
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on him not understanding it."
-- Upton Sinclair, 1935
It's the patriotic thing to do. Those sneaky Russians and cheating Chinese are the ones who buy gold.
In reply to A total dipshit now residing… by Bam_Man
Buy US Bonds/War Bonds they pay like 10 cents a year I think.
In reply to It's the patriotic thing to… by EnglishMajor
"I'd buy that for a dollar"
ROBOCOP (1987)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85cL1HisrNc
1985 PLAZA ACCORD
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plaza_Accord
JEW DOLLAR DIPLOMACY TREATY
&, well, there's, exactly, not a sheckel or a lampshade more or less, than [6 BILLION], other reasons...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reparations_Agreement_between_Israel_and_…
In 1970, while he was still a Democrat, Kudlow joined Joseph Duffey's "New Politics" senatorial campaign in Connecticut. Duffey was a leading anti-war politician during the Vietnam war era. Kudlow, working with Yale University student Bill Clinton as well as many other rising young Democratic students, was known as a "brilliant" district coordinator.[5] Kudlow worked on the U.S. Senate campaign of Joseph Duffey, along with Bill Clinton, John Podesta.
Kudlow began his career as a staff economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, taking a position "as a junior economist in a job where a master's degree wasn't required."[5] He worked in the division of the Fed that handled open market operations.
During the first term of the Reagan administration (1981–1985), Kudlow was associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), a part of the Executive Office of the President. While he worked at the OMB, Kudlow was also an advisory committee member of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, more commonly known as Freddie Mac.
In reply to Buy US Bonds/War Bonds they… by TeethVillage88s
On those comments, I'm fucking buying more gold even above $1320 and shorting the fuck out of the dollar and equities.
Remember the old Kudlow-Cramer Golden Rule:
When they speak, do the opposite and thou shall profit handsomely.
In reply to "I'll buy that for a dollar" by DillyDilly
Keynes is long dead.
The US has $67T in Total Debt.
This is not the time for this style of conventional promotional policy.
On March 26, 2018 (in 12 days) China restarts the gold payment for oil (PetroGold) system last seen in the early 1970s.
We are at a crucial hinge-point in history with major implications for gold, Western currencies and our society.
Interview with Jay Taylor re. PetroGold:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tv0u-mEK7Gg
http://jaytaylormedia.com/media/taylor20180313-3.mp3
In reply to On those comments, I'm… by johngaltfla
"trade coalition of the wailing"?
In reply to Keynes is long dead… by Pinto Currency
sell your gold to me!
In reply to "trade coalition of the… by thisandthat
have another drink, larry...
In reply to sell your gold to me! by Four chan
In his case, shouldn't that be "have another snort"?
In reply to have another drink, larry... by Walter White
I would if l could, but, alas, l'd need to repatriate it first, as last time I saw it, it was heading fast towards the depths of Poseidon's kingdom, following an unfortunate accident of a navigatorial nature...
In reply to sell your gold to me! by Four chan
I can help you find it,
An Au Diver
In reply to I would if l could, but,… by thisandthat
Peel off his skin and make a funny hat
In reply to On those comments, I'm… by johngaltfla
.
In reply to "I'll buy that for a dollar" by DillyDilly
This might be Trumps most comical appointment yet...by far the biggest windbag clueless shill on CNBC
In reply to Keynes is long dead… by Pinto Currency
I'm not laughing. This could be the worst decision so far.
In reply to This might be Trumps most… by giorgioorwell
Do you really think he is going to be allowed to do anything? Guess again. He is a PR stunt and possibly can be used for information to root out even more swamp creatures.
We went ga ga over other Trump appointees (like Cohn head) and look where he ended up. It's all for public consumption, the real scene is out beyond the law.
In reply to I'm not laughing. This… by ejmoosa
to all whom may be concerned:: was the 'kuddal fish making a direct snub via trump at ZH:TD
In reply to "I'll buy that for a dollar" by DillyDilly
Kudlow is a totally deranged apologist for Wall Street. How long will he last before Trump cans him is anyone's guess.
In reply to A total dipshit now residing… by Bam_Man
Trump and Krudlow sound like they will get along great together!
In reply to Kudlow is a totally deranged… by junction
How long will he last before Trump cans him is anyone's guess.
How long will trump last before trump cans him is anyone's guess...there fify
In reply to Trump and Krudlow sound like… by Bobbyrib
3/14/2018 - Larry, you're hired.....
3/31/2018 - Larry, you're fired.....
In reply to Kudlow is a totally deranged… by junction
Wait, He has to be there for 17 days first. The Orange Thump is keeping score with his track.
In reply to 3/14/2018 - Larry, you're… by BabaLooey
Not to worry- the great thing about Trump is he has no problem getting rid of people. A good share of the first losers he picked are already gone- unlike Obummer who never got rid of anyone- no matter how criminal they were.
In reply to Kudlow is a totally deranged… by junction
One word: Sessions.
In reply to Not to worry- the great… by sodbuster
Trump does not hire ANYONE due to their qualifications
First batch had the job because they were willing to sell their soul
2nd batch gets the job if they're willing to sell their soul and kiss Don's ass
In reply to Not to worry- the great… by sodbuster
Trump needs a fall guy for the 18% market crash in the Sept-October 2018 time period.
In reply to Kudlow is a totally deranged… by junction
More like 40-60% is likely.
In reply to Trump needs a fall guy for… by johngaltfla
Great Sinclair quote.
We got great leadership now. Buy the unreal and sell the real. (While Russia and China are buying the real)
Buying the dollar? Just like Kudlow, he's advocating a Stock Buy Back
In reply to A total dipshit now residing… by Bam_Man
Oh boy oh boy Shaggy I'm gonna sell ALL my gold and buy some Scooby snacks. Sluglow told me to.
In reply to A total dipshit now residing… by Bam_Man
You go right ahead fool.
Says the Coke sniffing Tribe member.
We have reached a new Low. Fuck You Kudlow !!
he he.. check it out. funny
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duqasdM31x0
In reply to Says the Coke sniffing Tribe… by Seasmoke
Thanks, I'm going to order up some silver
"he would buy the dollar and sell gold."
C'mon Larry, we have banksters doing that every day.
LOL.... of course. Gold headed down AGAIN!
Got me convinced selling my stack and walking out with dollar bills yall
Bell ringing loudly to do the opposite.
Put him on a flight to China to see real life, real economy and real money - Gold
Kudlow....the new Gartman.
Lawrence Kudlow was earning almost $1m a year as a senior Wall Street economist when he first started snorting cocaine.Let the Cocaine flow gents.
So he’s a reformed Jew and a reformed drug addict as well? That’s someone I can trust (S).
In reply to Lawrence Kudlow was earning… by Cman5000
Sell gold and China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and people all over Asia will be happy to buy it cheap with your worthless paper.
No worries, Larry, when hyperinflation catches up with us you'll have all the dollars you want. Wheelbarrows full!
That'll be the moment where Kudlow endorses Executive Order 6102, and supports the confiscation of all gold holdings by American citizens.
In reply to No worries, Larry, when… by E.F. Mutton
Time to stack.. Thanks Larry!
In 20 years, how many old men on their deathbeds will be feverishly checking the price of gold everyday, only to find it's still $1250?
I thought I was fucked up until I read your bio.
And the gold I personally mined twenty years ago (for a fraction of spot @ the time mind you) has increased around 20x. But you'd know nothing about "specimen quality" would you?
In reply to In 20 years, how many old… by Scrot
I like Barry.
Creepy old lizard.