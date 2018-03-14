London Mayor Tries To Justify Mass Censorship By Reading Mean-Tweets

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:55

﻿London Mayor Sadiq Kahn read a list of half-dozen racist tweets about himself to a crowd at the annual SXSW festival in Austin, TX Monday.

as

"I say kill the mayor of London and you'll be rid of one Muslim terrorist," Khan quoted to the audience. "I'd pay for someone to execute Sadiq Khan."

Kahn, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital, implored tech companies to censor "hate speech," - which has recently become a catchall from everything from death threats to opposing longstanding symbols of actual oppression, such as hijabs. 

The London mayor said he didn't want to be "portrayed as a victim" or "ask for sympathy." Instead, he wants to tech companies to police people's feelings by going further in "making the internet free of hate speech." 

"But ask yourself this: What happens when young boys and girls from minority backgrounds see this kind of thing on their timelines or experience this themselves?" said Khan.

Khan said that tweets like the ones addressed to him send a message to these children that if they don't look a certain way or subscribe to the same establishment beliefs, they will grow up thinking there's no path for them in high-profile careers.

"We simply must do more to protect people online," Khan said.

Khan urged companies like Facebook and Twitter to show "a stronger duty of care" so that "social-media platforms can live up to their promises to connect, unify, and democratize the sharing of information and be places where everyone feels welcomed and valued." -Business Insider

Too bad for those offended by mass censorship in the name of creating an all-encompassing safe space. European officials, meanwhile continue to turn a blind eye as migrants to rape, pillage and plunder with near impunity due to "cultural differences" (not hate). 

Germany began enforcing strict "hate speech" laws on January 1, giving companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube 24 hours after a complaint to remove postings containing hate speech. Failure to remove the offending posts in time so will expose the platforms to fines of up to 50 million euros ($60 million USD).

as

The new law was passed last June and went into effect in October - however social media companies were given until January 1 to prepare to maintain an "effective and transparent procedure for dealing with complaints" which users can submit freely. Upon receiving a complaint, social media companies have 24 hours to block or remove "obviously illegal content" - and up to a week in "complex cases."

The new law isn't just for the big three (Facebook, YouTube and Twitter) either: 

Social platform giants such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter were couched as the initial targets for the law, but Spiegal Online suggests the government is looking to apply the law more widely — including to content on networks such as Reddit, Tumblr, Flickr, Vimeo, VK and Gab. -TechCrunch

German lawmaker Beatrix von Storch's Twitter account was blocked in January after she lashed out at New Year's greetings sent by Cologne police in Arabic.

as

"What the hell is happening in this country? Why does an official police site tweet in Arabic," wrote the Alternative for Germany (AfD) conservative party member. 

As we wrote in January, Social media giants face a gigantic task - which some might say is impossible. It is estimated that around 38.1 million Germans alone will use social media in 2018.

as

Now, consider that every single flagged post from millions of users must be evaluated before the post is removed or blocked. This will require Artificial Intelligence (AI) or some other sort of algo. And as algos begin to identify and remove "hate speech," people will adapt to the filters and begin to find ways around it - changing terms, spellings, and using coded language to communicate.

What if - bear with us - parents taught their children that sometimes mean people say mean things, and one simply needs to have the internal fortitude to overcome offensive statements instead of employing mass censorship?

as

mototard Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Meanwhile, mass rapes, mass acid attacks abound.

 

Knife attacks are increasing and moped gangs rule the streets.

 

Nice show Mr Mayor.

techpriest Pinto Currency Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

It seems to me that he wants people to keep these opinions to themselves, until one day they act on it.

No way he would ever want people to broadcast their intentions in advance so he can prepare.

Yes, that is /sarc. But think about it, censorship means that while you are hiding the extent of the opposition, you are also lying to yourself about the extent of the opposition.

GUS100CORRINA mototard Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

London Mayor Tries To Justify Mass Censorship By Reading Mean-Tweet

My response: Every time this MAYOR speaks, I ask myself how the HELL did this MUSLIM DESPOT get elected in a once Christian community. Then the answer comes to me.

Participation rate of registered voters probably below 50%!! This participation rate is a BIG PROBLEM in America and was a huge problem in the recent special election just held in PA where participation rate was below 25%!!

SHARIA now the law of the land in London. Don't think I will be visiting London anytime in the foreseeable future. 

Going forward, if WE THE PEOPLE want to maintain what is left of the REPUBLIC, WE THE PEOPLE need to show up and vote every single MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE DEMOCRAT OUT OF OFFICE or perish as a REPUBLIC.

Choose wisely America for the DAYS ARE EVIL.

MoralsAreEssential GUS100CORRINA Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

The problem is many on the "Other Side" of the One-Party, Two-Headed scam which is US politics are equally as corrupted.  Public Intelligence Blog has great ideas about backing Independents and any other candidates except the two mainstream.  ANY D OR R candidate getting money from D or R sources ARE REQUIRED TO SUPPORT ZION. As long as Zion has power we're F***ed.

holgerdanske mototard Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:30 Permalink

I don't care two hucking foots, if he is offended.
I'm offended we are forced to accept criminals as refugees, I am offended that western politicians follow a Kalergi plan, that it is becoming a crime to be white, that our lives are like a handicap golf game so "the oppressed" can have a free ride on our backs, that I have to pay taxes to a bunch of criminals, that psychopathic bankers run the show, that the Americans can make nothing but war, that animals are killed on an industrial scale, that most people are not worth the resources they consume, that we have to listen to the stupid news goading all to war, in short I have had enough of these parasites. Enough!

RagnarRedux Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

UK has become a SHITHOLE due to Jewry and the faggot sellout political puppets they own flooding the country with turds like Sadiq Khan!

UK: Minority White London(45% White) Sees 20% More Rapes, 33% More Murders, 40% More Robberies, 25% More Knife Crime In Just The Last Year

http://newobserveronline.com/minority-white-london-sees-20-more-rapes-3…

UK: Nonwhite Sex Gangs May Have Abused 1 Million+ British Children

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/child-sex-abuse-gangs-could-51140…

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-31691061

UK: In England Alone The NHS Attended To 9000 Third-World Cases Of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) From 2016-2017

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/jul/05/nhs-attended-to-9000-fg…

https://www.rcpch.ac.uk/news/report-reveals-nhs-attended-9000-fgm-cases…

London Is Acid Attack Capital Of The World

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5183470/london-is-the-acid-capital-of-the…

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/acid-attacks-uk-highest-worl…

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/mar/12/london-teenager-jailed-fo…

UK: London Gun And Knife Crimes Explode Warns Met Police

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/12/met-police-warns-of-sha…

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-39578500

UK: London Is Only 45% White British, 4 Other Towns And Cities Turn Majority Nonwhite

http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-20680565

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/370013/White-Britons-are-now-a-minori…

UK: Muslim Terrorists Kill 35, Injure 377—But Police And Media Hysterical Over “Neo-Nazis”

http://newobserveronline.com/uk-muslim-terrorists-kill-35-injure-377-bu…

Dilluminati RagnarRedux Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

What kind of diseased little brain do you have where you have to peddle your white pride, Nazi, and anti-jooo bullishit daily?  Why can't the mayor of London be a cocksucker and a ridiculous cunt without all of the stupid bullshit you bring up constantly?

Hasn't the mayor earned his title of asshole, intolerance, and stupidity on his own fucking merit like you?

 

Honest Sam Wed, 03/14/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

There is no reason in the world for a Muslim to be elected Mayor of a primarily white anglo-saxon city.  Just base on demographics, the people of London are nuts.

Put a white person in that job you stupid Limeys. You only aided and abetted muslim terrists by acquiescing to a muslim mayor.  

When the Muslims become the Majority, then they can put their extra-national imprimatur in the job.

 

BrownCoat Honest Sam Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

@ Honest Sam,

"no reason in the world for a Muslim to be elected Mayor"

Yeah. That would be like people electing someone because of a superficial thing like skin color; like electing a Black man for POTUS. I mean, how stupid could voters be?

P.S. Our Muslim communist (who grew up in part outside the US) was also an anti-White racist. I'd say the US hit more hot buttons than London's lawyer. 

MoralsAreEssential Honest Sam Wed, 03/14/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

Who knows if they actually elected him.  The UK threw the Scotland Leave vote.  Also, the City of London is  coven Central of all that is Evil.  Vatican, City of London and DC are the 3 totally independent, incorporated and nexus of the World's money and power.  The Queen of England goes to The City of London one time per year to make a "report" or whatever and has to ASK PERMISSION to enter. Now, my Templar history details may be a bit off, but CofL was Templar and all of them did not die but formed the Masons, I believe.  A recent informed Bloodline person stated that the Vatican and the Templars have reconnected, made peace.  I don't know if this is positive or negative.  However, financial arrangements which have been located in CofL for centuries has been being relocated, I don't remember where exactly.  Frankfurt, Germany has also been a source of power with the financial dealings.  I don't know if they have a new more powerful position than in the past???

